Beep cards, ipamigay nang libre – Recto

Beep cards, ipamigay nang libre – Recto

October 2, 2020 @ 5:48 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hiniling ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na ipamigay nang libre ang Beep cards sa commuters bilang tulong sa manggagawang nagisimulang bumangon sa pagdurusa sanhi ng corona virus 2019 (COVID-19).

 

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na may pondo ang pamahalaan upang bumili ng Beep card saka ipamigay ng libre na gagastusan ng P80 milyon, na katumbas ng 1/5 ng isang porsiyento ng P20.71 bilyon na budget cuts ng DOTr sa 2019 at 2020 budget na ginamit vs COVID-19.

“Beep cards for buses should be given for free to commuters. It is the right thing to do and both private issuer and the government can easily afford it. They have  cash to fund this cashless payment system.

“1 million Beep Cards at the reported non-discounted price of P80 each will only cost government P80 million. But this is an overindulgent estimate. If pegged to a daily bus ridership of 500,000, the cost will be P40 million. If limited to present EDSA bus riders, it will only be a fraction of the two figures cited above,” ayon kay Recto.

“Even if we use P40 million, it is still just one-fifth of one percent of the P20.71 billion that a generous DOTR voluntarily cut from its 2019 and 2020 budgets and turned over to the government’s anti-COVID fight.”

 

Ilan lamang ang DOTr sa mga ahensiya ng pamahalaan na kinaltasan ng 1/4 ng kanilang badyet upang gamitin sa giyera laban sa pandemya.

“Kaya baka naman puwedeng ibalik ang katiting ng kanilang ibinigay para matustusan ang Beep cards na gagamitin ng mga commuters. Nagsauli ang DOTR ng P100, ang gastos sa Beep kung gagawing libre ito ay katumbas lang ng 20 centavos sa naiambag nito, o baka limang sentimo nga lang,” ayon sa senador.

 

Sinabi ni Recto na naghahanda ng bilyong piso ang pamahalaan upang tulungan ang kompanyang nanghingalo na pag-aari ng mayayaman. Pero, kung ipamimigay nang libre ang Beep card,  katiting lamang ito sa badyet ng pamahalaan.

“This, however, is just Plan B. The best option is for the corporation that issues it to give it for free, or make it free until the end of the year or of the pandemic,” aniya.

“It is the best CSR of a corporation which has in its genes the tradition of solidarity and compassion which are again on full display during these perilous time,” dagdag ng senador mulang Batangas. Ernie Reyes


Dokumento ng Sputnik V para sa clinical trial natasa na

October 2, 2020 @5:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Na-evaluate na ng vaccine expert panel ang mga dokumento na isinumite ng Russian government at Gamaleya hinggil sa Sputnik V para sa clinical trial.

Ayon kay Health Usec Maria Rosario Vergeire, patuloy pa rin ang palikipag-ugnayan  ng gobyerno sa Russia  at manufacturer na Gamaleya.

Aniya, may mga ilang request pa ang pamahalaan na ipinadala sa Russia para sa iba pang detalye.

Sinasabing bakuna sa COVID-19 ang Sputnik V na natuklasan ng Russia na isasalang sa clinical trial sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Vergeire na naghihintay pa rin ang DOH at kaukulang mga ahensya ng sagot mula sa Russia at Gamaleya.

Sinabi rin ng opisyal na hiniling na rin nila ang protocol para sa clinical trial upang maisalang na rin sa evaluation para kapag nag-apply na ay magiging mabilis na ang proseso.

Nauna nang sinabi ng Department of Science and Technology o DOST na target ang clinical trial para sa Sputnik V ngayong buwan ng Oktubre.

Gayunman, nakadepende pa rin sa Russia at Gamaleya ang galaw ng proseso. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Planong pagbuwag ni PRRD sa PhilHealth suportado ng Health Alliance for Democracy

October 2, 2020 @5:31 PM
Manila, Philippines – Suportado ng grupong Health Alliance for Democracy o HEAD ang pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte na buwagin ang Philippine Health Insurance Corporation o PhilHealth.

Sinabi ni HEAD Secretary General Albert Pacsual, sa isinagawang kilos  protesta sa harap  ng tanggapan ng Department of Health na kalutasan aniya upang matiyak  ang karapatan sa kalusogan ang pagbuwag sa Philhealth at pagtatatag  ng komprehensibong healthcare.

Isang paraan lamang aniya upang mapagtakpan ang naganap na katiwalian sa ahensiya na bilyun-bilyong piso ang nalusaw na kontribusyon mula sa milyung miyembro nito ang ipapalit o pagbabago ng pangalan ng Philhealth.

Sinabi pa ni Pascual na kailangan ng libreng health services, mga gamot mula sa health facilities sa mga barangay, distrito, lalawigan, rehiyon at maging sa national level upang maramdaman ang  epekto nang ginagawang pagsusulong ng pamahalaan sa kalusugan ng mga mamamayan.

Dagdag pa rito, kaakibat ang mga kinakailangang diagnostic machines at mga health personnel na sumasahod nang sapat o tama.

Kailangan din aniya na itaas ng sampung porsiyento ng Gross Domestic Product kasama na rito ang pagtugon sa COVID-19 pandemic.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Malakanyang sa militante: Political arrest, pagpapakulong sa quarantine protocol violators tuloy

October 2, 2020 @5:24 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tablado sa Malakanyang ang panawagan ng isang militanteng grupo na itigil ng gobyerno ang  pagpapakulong sa mga quarantine violators at ang political arrests.

Giit ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, dapat lamang na ipatupad ang batas lalo na pagdating sa quarantine violators at political arrest partikular na ngayong patuloy pa rin ang banta Ng COVID-19.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Sec. Roque na kung nais ng ilang militanteng grupo na mahinto ang pag-aresto sa mga nagsasagawa ng pagkilos ngayong panahon ng pandemya, dapat rin aniyang itigil na ng mga ito ang paglaban sa pamahalaan.

Sa ulat, may panawagan  kasi ang grupo ng mga pamilya at kaibigan ng mga political prisoners na magkaroon ng dayalogo sa mga awtoridad ukol  sa pagpapatupad ng hakbang laban sa  COVID-19 sa loob  ng detention facilities.

May panawagan   si  Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim sa pamahalaan na magpalaya ng mas marami pang bilanggo sa gitna ng alalahanin sa pagkalat ng virus sa loob ng mataong bilangguan partikular na iyong mga  low-level offenders, mga may sakit at matatandang bilanggo. RNT/FGDC


"Agila" Natividad bagong OMB chair

October 2, 2020 @5:16 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ng Malakanyang ang pagkakatalaga kay dating Malolos City Mayor Atty. Christian “Agila” Natividad bilang miyembro at magiging kinatawan ng  academe at bagong Chairperson ng Optical Media Board (OMB).

Tatlong taon ang magiging termino ni Natividad.

Umaasa si Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na ang pagkakatalaga kay Natividad ang magiging daan para maging matagumpay ang  OMB lalo na sa paglaban sa  optical media piracy at pagprotekta sa   intellectual property rights sa digital form.

“We wish Mr. Natividad good luck in his new assignment,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Sa ulat, mismong si Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi ang pormal na nagpanumpa sa tungkulin kay “Agila”.

Ang OMB na nasa ilalim ng Office of the President ay siyang nagre- regulate ng pag-manufacture at importasyon ng mga optical media products.

Kabilang sa mga humawak ng naturang puwesto ay sina Edu Manzano, Ronnie Ricketts at Sen. Bong Revilla.

Si Natividad ay nakilala bilang hall of famer awardee bilang Most Outstanding City Mayor at consistent awardee sa Seal of Good Housekeeping at sa pagpapanatili ng peace and order. Kris Jose


Malakanyang walang ideya sa 'electronic dalaw' sa bilangguan

October 2, 2020 @5:08 PM
Manila, Philippines – Walang ideya ang Malakanyang  kung posibleng gawin ang “electronic dalaw” para sa mga nagnanais na makita ang kanilang mga nakakulong na kaanak ngayong panahon ng pandemya.

Sinabi ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na pag-aaralan ito ng mga otoridad.

Aniya, makikipag-ugnayan ang Malakanyang kay DOJ  Secretary Meynardo Guevarra at kay Bureau of Correction Chief Gerald Bantag upang malaman kung maaari itong ipatupad.

Hinggil naman sa  COVID-19 testing, isinasagawa na aniya ito sa mga piitan sa bansa kaya nga naabatan ang mas malawak pa na pagkalat ng virus  sa mga kulungan.

Sa ulat, may panawagan  kasi ang grupo ng mga pamilya at kaibigan ng mga political prisoners na magkaroon ng dayalogo sa mga awtoridad ukol  sa pagpapatupad ng hakbang laban sa  COVID-19 sa loob  ng detention facilities.

May panawagan din si  Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim sa pamahalaan na magpalaya ng mas marami pang bilanggo sa gitna ng alalahanin sa pagkalat ng virus sa loob ng mataong bilangguan partikular na  iyong mga  low-level offenders, mga may sakit at matatandang bilanggo.

Punto nito, dapat itigil na ng pamahalaan ang pagpapakulong sa  mga quarantine violators at suspendihin ang political arrests.

Nanawagan din ang grupong Kapatid para  sa COVID-19 testing sa lahat ng bilanggo at gawing regular ang  online communication sa pagitan ng persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at ng kanilang pamilya sa pamamagitan ng “electronic dalaw”. Kris Jose


