Beep cards, ipamigay nang libre – Recto

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na may pondo ang pamahalaan upang bumili ng Beep card saka ipamigay ng libre na gagastusan ng P80 milyon, na katumbas ng 1/5 ng isang porsiyento ng P20.71 bilyon na budget cuts ng DOTr sa 2019 at 2020 budget na ginamit vs COVID-19.

“Beep cards for buses should be given for free to commuters. It is the right thing to do and both private issuer and the government can easily afford it. They have cash to fund this cashless payment system.

“1 million Beep Cards at the reported non-discounted price of P80 each will only cost government P80 million. But this is an overindulgent estimate. If pegged to a daily bus ridership of 500,000, the cost will be P40 million. If limited to present EDSA bus riders, it will only be a fraction of the two figures cited above,” ayon kay Recto.

“Even if we use P40 million, it is still just one-fifth of one percent of the P20.71 billion that a generous DOTR voluntarily cut from its 2019 and 2020 budgets and turned over to the government’s anti-COVID fight.”