BI: 10K dayuhang seafarers, naiuwi na

August 21, 2020 @ 7:21 PM 3 hours ago
Manila, Philippines -Nasa 10,000 mga dayuhang marino na ang napabalik sa kani-kanilang bansa ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) matapos nilang ma-stranded ng ilang Linggo mula sa barkong kanilang sinasakyan na nakadaong sa Manila Bay simula pa noong Abril dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa ulat kay Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente ni BI Seaport Operations Chief Alnazib Decampong, simula pa noong Agosto 19 ay may kabuuan na 9,854 dayuhan na mga marino ang naayos na ang kanilang mga papeles at pumasa na sa BI boarding inspectors para makabalik sa kanilang mga bansa.

Ayon pa kay Decampong, ang nasabing mga marino ay inasistihan na ng mga personnel sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) mula sa kanilang mga barko para makasakay at makabalik na sa kanilang mga bayan.

Samantala sa mga dayuhang crewman, sinabi ni Decampong na pinapayagan lamang na makaalis sa kanilang mga barko matapos silang sumailalim sa RT-PCR swab tests mula sa Philippine Coast Guard personnel at nagnegatibo sila sa coronavirus.

Dagdag pa nito na umabot na sa 19,300 na mga marinong Filipino ang nakabalik na sa kanilang mga pamilya matapos silang ma-stranded sa Manila Bay noong Abril.

“Like their foreign counterparts, these Pinoy seamen were also swab tested and declared to be free of the virus before they were cleared by our inspectors and sent off to their respective hometowns in Metro Manila and elsewhere throughout the country,” ayon kay Decampong..

Ayon pa sa nasabing opisyal ng BI na sumusunod lamang sila sa mga guidelines na ipinapatupad ng Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) sa pagsasagawa ng COVID testing para sa mga padating at paalis na mga marino.

“We have to ensure that all these seamen will not endanger the health and safety of their loved ones when they come home and reunite with their families,” ayon kay Decampong.

Batay sa datos, nasa 30,000 na mga Pinoy at dayuhan na mga marino na pinayagan na ng BI ay mga crew member mula sa 57 na mga cruise ship na nakadaong sa Manila Bay simula pa noong Abril noong nagsimula ang COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are only four vessels remaining in the anchorage with only a few crewmen aboard who were left to maintain the ship before their outbound voyage,” paliwanang ni Decampong. Jay Reyes


Wala nang malalaking drug lab sa Pinas – PDEA

August 21, 2020 @8:40 PM
Views: 23
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagkakasabat sa milyon-milyong pisong halaga ng droga sa bansa, sinabi ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ngayong Biyernes na wala nang natitirang malalaking laboratoryo ng droga sa bansa.

Paglilinaw ng PDEA ang mga nasasamsam na bulto ng droga ay malamang na nanggagaling sa ibang bansa at ipinupuslit na lamang dito sa Pilipinas.

Ang pahayag ay kasunod ng pagkakakulimbat sa isa pinakamalaking buy-bust na umabot sa P13B halaga ng hinihinalang droga sa Trece Martires City, Cavite.

“Actually, we have not monitored any big drug laboratory in the country right now. The drug supply in the country is coming from outside and we are working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Customs to put a stop to this,” ani PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva.

Ayon pa kay Villanueva na sinisimulan nila sa barangay level solusyunan ang droga para makontrol ang demand nito.

“While we are doing it, we provide corresponding action on the demand side kasi parati kong pinipilit kasi, kung walang demand, definitely, di na magpapapasok ‘yan kasi di na siya,” ani Villanueva. RNT


Manila Water sa P133K water bill: Human error

August 21, 2020 @8:26 PM
Views: 21
Manila, Philippines – Isang human error o pagkakamali sa meter reading ang nangyari sa paglaki ng water bill ng isang residente Marikina na umabot sa P133,000, ayon sa Manila water.

“In this case, matapos nating i-evaluate ‘yung talagang records ni Ms. Lalaine [Vasquez] at inisa-isa ‘yung mga readings, mayroon po tayong nakitang error reading at ito naman po ay na-correct na natin, na-adjust natin ‘yung bill base sa tamang reading. Unfortunately, hindi umabot ‘yung adjustment sa preparatin nung bill kaya ang napadala pa rin bill sa kaniya ay uncorrected pa dahil hindi na umabot sa cut-off,” ayon kay Manila Water corporate communications Jeric Sevilla.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Sevilla na normal na magkaroon ng 20 percent o mas mataas na konsumo ng tubig kasi ang inaasahan pagpasok ng buwan ng Marso dahil sa tag-init kung saan tinitingnan ding dahilan ang konsumo sa panahon ng pandemya.

Maliban sa human error dulot ng meter reading, maaari ring tumaas ang bill dahil may underground leak o illegal connection.

“Karaniwan alam naman po ng kabahayan ang kanilang regular na konsumo kaya ‘pag may abnormal na pagtaas ang billing ito po ay kinakailangang imbestigahan kung bakit ganun kataas,” paglalahad pa ni Sevilla.

Aniya, kapag valid naman ang concern ay agad ginagawan ng adjustment ang bill ng customer at ibinibigay ang tamang singil sa kanila.

“Na-inform na natin ang customer sa hakbang na ginawa natin at after the adjustment ang kanilang babayaran inclusive ng kanilang hindi pa nababayaran prior to the ECQ is umaabot na lamang ng halos P7,000,” paliwanag pa ni Sevilla. RNT/LF


Digong ‘di kwalipikadong magpaturok ng COVID-19 vaccine – ex-DOH chief

August 21, 2020 @8:19 PM
Views: 37
Manila, Philippines – Sa kabila nang pagiging masigasig ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na magpaturok ng bakuna mula Russia, hindi umano kwalipikado ang Pangulo na sumalang sa Phase 3 trials, ayon kay dating Health Secretary Esperanza nitong Biyernes.

“All clinical trials have what we call inclusion and exclusion criteria and for this particular Phase 3, he is in the exclusion criteria by virtue of his age as well as other risk factors so he will not be admitted into the clinical trial at all,” ani Cabral sa forum na inorganisa ng Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

“Once the clinical trials are over for the general healthy population, there will be smaller trials for people who are elderly, for people who have heart disease, diabetes, etc. and he can qualify for that smaller trial,” giit pa ng dating kalihim ng DOH.

Sa isa namang online forum ukol sa bakuna, sinabi ni Philippine Foundation for Vaccination president Dr. Liza Gonzales na ang mga health worker ang isa sa mga ipaprayoridad na sumali sa clinical trials para sa COVID-19 vaccines.  RNT


COVID test centers, 97 na – NTF

August 21, 2020 @8:12 PM
Views: 26
Manila, Philippines – 97 na ang accredited na COVID-19 testing facilities sa Pilipinas, ayon kay National Task Force against COVID-19 spokesman retired Major General Restituto Padilla nitong Biyernes.

“‘Yung accredited testing facility natin noong nagsimula tayo ng March, anim lang ito… 97 na siya ngayong Agosto so napakadami na nating laboratory para magsagawa ng testing,” ani Padilla sa Super Radyo dzBB.

“‘Yung test output nagsimula tayo sa 1,000, nabanggit natin RITM lang ang karamihan niyan, ngayong August nasa 32,000 to 35,000 na,” giit pa niya.

Ipinagmalaki rin ni Padilla na ngayon ay may 84,000 nang contact tracers mula sa dating 4,876. RNT


Pananagutan ng distributor ng beauty product na nilagyan ng “Manila, province of China” sisilipin

August 21, 2020 @8:10 PM
Views: 33
Manila, Philippines – Maaring may pananagutan sa maling impormasyon ang manufacturer at distributor ng beauty product na naglagay ng label na ang Maynila ay probisnya ng China, ayon kay Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Ayon sa kalihim, kung ang nasabing produkto ay hindi aprubado ng Food and Drug Administration mas malalang paglabag ito sa batas.

Aniya, iimbestigahan ng Department of Trade and Industry at Department of Justice ang nasabing usapin at bibigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga indibidwal na sangkot na ipaliwang ang kanilang panig.

Ayon pa sa kalihim, ang imbestigasyon ay magsisimula sa sandaling may pormal na reklamo.

“The end goal is of course to determine any administrative and/or criminal liability after a proper investigation,” anang kalihim

Kahapon lamang ay ipinag-utos ni Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ang agarang pagpapasara sa ilang establisyimentyo sa Binondo, Maynila makaraang matuklasan ang mga produkto ng isang negosyanteng Chinese national na may naka-label na ‘Manila the Province of China” The product, Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair, allegedly labeled its address in Binondo, Manila as a “province of the People’s Republic of China.”

Bukod dito, sumulat na rin ang alkalde sa Bureau of Immigration para sa deportation ng dalawang Chinese na nagmamay-ari ng nasabing establisyimento gayundi hiniling nito sa National Bureau of Inverstigation o NBI na imbestigahan  ito.

Kinilala ang mga dayuhan na sina Shi Zhong Xing at Shi Li Li. Jocelyn  Tabangcura-Domenden


