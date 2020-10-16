BIDAfriday: Nadine Lustre,“NADINE MEANS HOPE”

Remate Online
Manila, Philippines – Si Nadine Lustre o Nadine Alexis Paguia Lustre ay isang Filipina actress, singer, music video director at endorser.
Ipinanganak siya noong Oktubre 31, 1993.
Nagsimula ang karera nito sa showbiz matapos gumanap bilang “Eya Rodriguez” ng film adaptation ng isang wattpad novel na “Diary ng Panget” noong 2014.
Bumida si Nadine sa television series na “On the Wings of Love,” at “Till I Met You.”
Naging bida rin siya sa pelikula, ilan dito ay ang “Talk Back and You’re Dead,” “Para sa Hopeless Romantic,” “Never Not Love You,” at “Ulan.”
Successful din lahat ng mga kanta nito tulad ng “No Erase,” “Para-Paraan,” “Bahala Na,” “Hanap-Hanap,” at “Mr. Antipatiko.”
Humakot din nito ang mga awards tulad ng:
-
Music Video of the Year – Myx Music Awards (2020)
-
Best Actress – 42nd Gawad Urian (2019)
-
Outstanding Performance of an Actress in a Leading Role – 67th FAMAS Awards (2019)
-
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Regional Winner for the Philippines) – Asian Academy Creative Awards (2019)
-
Female Artist of the Year – Myx Music Awards (2019)
-
Artist of the Year – Myx Music Awards (2019)
-
Favorite Female Artist – Myx Music Awards (2017)
-
Favorite Media Soundtrack – Myx Music Awards (2017)
-
Favorite Artist – Myx Music Awards (2016)
-
Favorite Music Video – Myx Music Awards (2016)
-
Favorite Song – Myx Music Awards (2016)
-
Favorite Media Soundtrack – Myx Music Awards (2015)
-
German Moreno Youth Achievement Award – FAMAS Awards (2015)