Trending Now

Binata pinagtataga ng kanyang utol

Binata pinagtataga ng kanyang utol

October 27, 2020 @ 12:54 PM 48 mins ago
Views: 43
  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilocos Sur, Philippines – Sugatan at nasa ospital ngayon ang isang 25-anyos na lalaki matapos pagtatagain ng kanyang mismong kapatid sa Brgy. Orence, Narvacan ng lalawigang ito kagabi.

Kinilala ng Narvacan Police ang biktima na si John Paul Collo Mendoza, binata, residente ng naturang lugar.

Nakatakas ang kanyang utol na si Jayson, nasa hustong edad.

Sa imbestigasyon, nag-uusap umano ang biktima at ang suspek nang biglang magkaroon sila ng mainit na pagtatalo.

Sa gitna ng kanilang pagtatalo ay bigla na lang kumuha ng itak ang suspek at pinagtataga sa iba’t ibang parte ng katawan ang biktima.

Matapos ang insidente, agad na tumakas ang suspek samantalang ang biktima ay agad namang dinala sa Ilocos Sur District Hospital sa naturang bayan. Rolando S. Gamoso


  •  
  •  
  •  

Michele Gumabao walang pinagsisihan sa pagsali sa Miss U

October 27, 2020 @1:40 PM
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Wala umanong pagsisisi si Michele Gumabao nang hindi makuha ang korona ng Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

“I left this morning sa (from) BCC [Baguio Country Club] while the pageant was ongoing. I knew who won last night pa I tried to go to our viewing party but everyone kept asking what happened all the hugs all the looks I couldn’t handle that,” aniya.

“I can handle defeat hahahaha. I can’t handle the people asking me why why why,” ani Gumabao.

Giit pa nito na nagsalita siya upang malaman ng iba ang panig niya.

“I’m sharing this with you because you deserve to know my side, we don’t need to defend to anyone. I did my best and I have no regrets.” RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Adik itinumba sa cara y cruz

October 27, 2020 @1:38 PM
Views: 12
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Humandusay ang duguang katawan ng isang 29-anyos na sinasabing sugapa sa droga matapos barilin ng isang hindi kilalang gunman habang naglalaro ng “cara y cruz” sa Navotas City.

Ayon kay Navotas Police chief P/Col. Rolando Balasabas, dead on the spot sanhi ng mga tama ng bala sa ulo si Jocel Sales, miyembro ng “Sputnik Gang” at residente ng 92, ERC, B. Cruz St., Brgy. Tangos-North.

Sa imbestigasyon nina Homicide investigators P/Cpl. Paul Roma at P/Cpl. Dandy Sargento, dakong 5:30 ng madaling araw, naglalaro ng cara y cruz si Sales at kanyang mga kaibigan sa ERC, B. Cruz St, Brgy. Tangos-North nang dumating ang suspek na nakasuot ng itim na jacket at itim na short pants habang sakay ng isang motorsiklo saka pamarada.

Bumaba ang suspek na armado ng baril at nilapitan ang biktima saka walang sabi-sabing tatlong beses na pinutukan sa ulo bago mabilis na tumakas sa hindi matukoy na direksyon sakay ng kanyang motorsiklo.

Sa pahayag sa pulisya ng kapatid ng biktima na si Jannel Sales na ang kanyang kapatid ay nalulong sa droga ng ilang taon at dating nakulong sa kasong murder subalit nakalaya matapos madismis ang kaso sa hindi malamang dahilan.

Narekober ng pulisya sa crime scene ang tatlong basyo ng bala mula sa hindi pa matukoy na kalibre ng baril habang ayon kay Col. Balasabas, patuloy ang follow-up imbestigasyon ng kanyang mga tauhan sa posibleng pagkakilanlan at pagkakaaresto sa suspek. (Boysan Buenaventura)


  •  
  •  
  •  

Arci Muñoz isa nang sergeant

October 27, 2020 @1:28 PM
Views: 22
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Ganap nang sergeant ng Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command ang aktres na si Arci Muñoz.

Kinumpirma ito ng PAFR sa kanilang Facebook page.

“For 30 training days, she underwent HADR training, marksmanship training, obstacle course, field training exercise (FTX) and other activities that prepared her for her future roles as a reservist of the Philippine Air Force,” ayon sa post.

Nagtapos si Muñoz ng Basic Citizen Military Training on Sunda nitong Oktubre 25 sa Gaerlan Auditorium, HAFRC, Clark Air Base sa Pampanga.

Matatandaang ipinahayag ng aktres ang pagsasanay bilang reservist sa isang Instagram post nitong Hunyo.

Kasama ni Muñoz ang aktor na si JM de Guzman na malapit niyang kaibigan. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Motorsiklo vs motorsiklo, 2 rider sugatan

October 27, 2020 @1:20 PM
Views: 31
  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilocos Sur, Philippines – Kapwa sugatan ang dalawang rider matapos na aksidenteng magbanggaan ang kanilang motorsiklo sa Brgy. Cabangaran, Santa ng lalawigang ito kagabi.

Kinilala ang dalawang rider na sina  Judinell Borce Cabanting, 34, residente ng Brgy. Beddeng Laud,Vigan City at Ferdinand Bañez Bueno, 50, residente ng Brgy. Cabangaran, Santa, ng naturang lalawigan.

Sa imbestigasyon, ang Yamaha Mio motorcycle na minamaneho ni Bueno ay papuntang hilagang direksyon.

Pagdating sa lugar, matapos na mag-signal light ay tinangka ng driver na mag-left turn.

Habang nasa aktong nagsasagawa umano ng left turn ang naturang sasakyan ay nakasalubong nito ang Honda TMX motorcycle na minamaneho ni Cabanting kaya nagkasalpukan ang dalawang sasakyan.

Ang dalawang driver ay agad na itinakbo sa Narvacan District Hospital matapos ang aksidente. Rolando S. Gamoso


  •  
  •  
  •  

Guidelines ng unemployment insurance certification sa OFWs inilabas na ng POEA

October 27, 2020 @1:15 PM
Views: 1
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Inilabas na ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) ang guidelines sa pag-iisyu ng certification para sa displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nagnanais mag-apply ng unemployment insurance of the Social Security System (SSS).

Batay sa POEA, ang naturang certificate ay “requirement for the application for involuntary separation benefit by qualified overseas Filipino workers.”

Isinasaad sa Memorandum Circular No. 24, Series of 2020, inanunsyo ng POEA na ang lahat ng kwalipikadong OFWs ay maaaring maghain ng aplikasyon sa POEA Central Office at sa lahat ng POEA office gayundin sa One-Stop Service Center ng OFWs (OSSCO) sa mga probinsya.

“The POEA Welfare and Employment Office will also serve as the central coordinating, monitoring, and supervising unit for the issuance of the certification.”

“To qualify for the grant of unemployment benefit, the OFW must not be over 60 years old and has paid at least 36 months contribution to SSS,” paliwanag ng POEA. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...