Binata pinagtataga ng kanyang utol







Manila, Philippines – Inilabas na ng Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) ang guidelines sa pag-iisyu ng certification para sa displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na nagnanais mag-apply ng unemployment insurance of the Social Security System (SSS).

Batay sa POEA, ang naturang certificate ay “requirement for the application for involuntary separation benefit by qualified overseas Filipino workers.”

Isinasaad sa Memorandum Circular No. 24, Series of 2020, inanunsyo ng POEA na ang lahat ng kwalipikadong OFWs ay maaaring maghain ng aplikasyon sa POEA Central Office at sa lahat ng POEA office gayundin sa One-Stop Service Center ng OFWs (OSSCO) sa mga probinsya.

“The POEA Welfare and Employment Office will also serve as the central coordinating, monitoring, and supervising unit for the issuance of the certification.”

“To qualify for the grant of unemployment benefit, the OFW must not be over 60 years old and has paid at least 36 months contribution to SSS,” paliwanag ng POEA. RNT/FGDC