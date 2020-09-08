Trending Now

BOC-NAIA mamamahagi ng fliers sa pagkuha ng padala

September 8, 2020 @ 11:30 AM 16 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan na ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) na mamahagi ng mga “fliers” sa kanilang mga stakeholders na naglalayong magbigay ng mga alituntunin hinggil sa tamang proseso at pagkuha ng kanilang mga parcel.

Ayon sa BOC-NAIA, ang mga nasabing fliers ay magsisilbing “information materials” ng mga stakeholders upang maipaliwanag ang kanilang mga gagawing hakbang upang maayos na makuha at mailabas ang kanilang mga parcel mula sa BOC Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC).

Kabilang sa mga impormasyon na nakasaad sa ipinamamahaging fliers ay ang wastong pag”fill-up” ng postal declaration form, tamang pagtukoy sa inyong parcel, tamang proseso sa Customs, at mga hakbang o pamamaraan sakaling ang inyong parcel ay may babayarang buwis o kaya’y may kinakailangang mga permit o clearances ito bago mailabas.

“The fliers include warnings on scams made by unscrupulous individuals where one is lured to pay supposed customs charges to release the parcels or packages sent by a chatmate. The fliers also contain Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) which provide information on common issues and concerns,” saad ng BOC.

Ang nasabing kampanya hinggil sa “information drive” na isinasagawa ng BOC ay alinsunod sa direktiba ni Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero upang mapabuti at mapabilis ang lahat ng proseso para sa pagiging episyente ng mga stakeholders nito.

“The Port of NAIA remains one with the rest of the Bureau of Customs in developing more initiatives to provide information to the public and promote ease of doing business as processes are geared more towards the promotion of zero contact and automation,” dagdag pa ng BOC. JAY Reyes


Flattening COVID curve ‘di pa kumpirmado – DOH

September 8, 2020 @11:42 AM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi pa matiyak ng Department of Health ang usapin sa flattening COVID-19 pandemic curve, ayon sa ulat.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said the country has flattened the pandemic curve,lauding the public for following health protocols imposed by government.

Maaalalang kamakailan ay inanunsyo ni Dr. Guido David ng UP OCTA Research Team na nagsisimula na ang ‘flattening the curve’ sa Metro Manila at Calabarzon na siya ring pinapurihan ni President Rodrigo Duterte.

Paliwanag ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, kailangan pang magsagawa ng mga awtoridad ng pag-aaral.

“Titingnan ho natin, basta itutuloy natin ang strategies na ginagawa natin ngayon but we cannot really confirm yet na ito na po talaga ang sinasabing flattening of the curve,” aniya sa isang panayam.

“Kailangan pa ho natin ng mas maraming pagaaral. Kailangan po natin tingnan ang lahat ng factors. Though our numbers are going down these past days, kailangan din natin tingnan ano naman ang estado ng ating health system.” RNT/FGDC


PDu30 umaasa sa patuloy na mainit na relasyong Pinas-US

September 8, 2020 @11:42 AM
Manila, Philippines – Umaasa si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na mananatili ang alyansa ng Pilipinas sa Estados Unidos matapos na magtalaga ng bagong US ambassador.

Ang pahayag na ito ni Pangulong Duterte ay matapos niyang pasalamatan si outgoing US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim para sa naging kontribusyon nito sa pagpapalakas ng alyansa sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa.

Nagsagawa kasi ng farewell call si Kim kay Pangulong Duterte, araw ng Lunes.

“I hope everything will be the same, as is,” ayon kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang public address matapos mabanggit ang pagtatalaga ng bagong US ambassador to the Philippines.

“Kim is out,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Bago pa ang public address, inanunsyo na ng Malakanyang ang pagbati kay Ambassador Kim dahil sa kanyang “successful tour of duty” sa bansa.

Magtatapos na kasi ang three-year tour of duty ni Kim sa Pilipinas na nagsimula noong Nobyembre 2016.

Sa kabilang dako, pinagkalooban naman ni PangulongDuterte si outgoing ambassador Kim ng Order of Sikatuna na may ranggo na Datu or Gold Cross.

“The President expressed appreciation for Ambassador Kim’s vital contributions in strengthening the alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the United States,” ang nakasaad sa kalatas ng Malakanyang.

Tinukoy din ng Malakanyang ang “important milestones” ng ugnayan ng bansa sa Estados Unidos gaya ng pagbalik ng Balangiga Bells noong Disyembre 2018.

Pinalawig din ng dalawang bansa ang kooperasyon sa iba’t ibang aspeto gaya pagbahagi ng interest, lalo na sa defense and security, trade and investments, at people-to-people exchanges.

Para naman kay Kim, pinasalamatan niya si Pangulong Duterte para sa “productive bilateral engagement” sa Pilipinas.

“He emphasized that the US remains committed to the alliance and partnership with the Philippines that are based on shared values and meaningful history.” Kris Jose


Sub-TWG sa pagbili ng COVID-19 vaccine binuo na

September 8, 2020 @11:19 AM
Manils, Philippines – Bumuo na ang pamahalaan ng Sub-Technical Working Group para sa gagawing pag-angkat ng Pilipinas ng bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID 19.

Sinabi ni Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Pena, procurement service ng Budget Department ang mangunguna sa TWG sa gitna ng gagawin nang pagpopondo ng gobyerno para sa pagbili ng vaccine.

Aniya, ilan naman sa mga kagawaran na magsisilbing miyembro ng technical working group ay ang Department of Health, Department of Finance, Department of Foreign Affairs, ang Philippine International Trading Corporation, ang Department of Trade and Industry, NEDA at ang DILG.

Base sa mga nauna ng ulat, nasa P2.4 bilyong piso ang inisyal na ilalaan ng pamahalaan na budget para sa COVID vaccine.

Sinasabing 40 milyong doses para sa 20 milyong katao ang libre umanong ibibigay sa ilalim ng free vaccination program. Kris Jose


Konstruksyon ng P60M slaughterhouse sa Albay, aprubado ng DA

September 8, 2020 @10:55 AM
Bicol, Philippines – Aprubado na ng Department of Agriculture (DA) matapos payagan ito ng National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) ang konstruksyon ng P60 milyong modernong slaughterhouse sa Barangay de la Paz sa Bicol.

“It is certainly for the best interest of the municipality to be able to operate a government-owned slaughterhouse and mobilize the support of the proper agencies of government for the former’s initiative to include those on infrastructure and enterprise development and related programs,” pahayag ni Mayor Victor Perete.

Dagdag pa ni Perete ang proyektong ito ay resulta ng pakikipagtulungan ng munisipalidad ng Daraga at DA.

Ito ay matapos itong pondohan ni Albay 2nd district Rep. Joey Salceda sa ilalim ng Philippine Rural Development Program (PRDP) na naglalayong itaas ang kita ng mga nasa rural areas at mapabilis ang produksyon sa bukid.

Matatandaang pinasara ang nag-iisang slaughterhouse sa Barangay Kilicao sa Daraga na pinapatakbo ng Grupong Magkakarne nitong Pebrero 24 matapos ang paglabag sa Presidential Decree No. 856, ang Sanitation Code of the Philippines.

“The monthly average of slaughtered animals is 2,310 heads in the old privately operated slaughterhouse,” giit ni Themes Lobete, market administrator.

Punto pa nito na higit na kailangan ang pagsasagawa ng bagong slaughterhouse sa lumalaking demand ng karne.

As of August 2020, the total population of swine in this town was 7,574, both crossbreeds and native, and it is expected to increase by 2021. “The ultimate impact of operating the slaughterhouse is to generate local revenue, create employment, low price of meat products, and reduce transportation cost of meat products,” dagdag pa nito.

Inaasahang matatapos ang proyektong ito sa unang bahagi ng 2021.RNT/ELM


Tradisyonal na jeep, papayagang mag-operate sa 10 pang ruta

September 8, 2020 @10:43 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinayagan na ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ang mga tradisyonal na jeep sa pumasada sa 10 pang mga ruta mula Setyembre 9.

Sa ilalim ng Memorandum Circular 2020-043, magbubukas ang mga ruta sa:

T138 EDSA/North Ave. – Quezon City Hall

T139 Marcos Ave. – Quirino Highway via Tandang Sora

T340 Dapitan – Libertad via L. Guinto

T341 Divisoria – Retiro via JA Santos

T342 Divisoria – Sangandaan

T395 Libertad – Washington

T396 Baclaran – Escolta via Jones, L. Guinto

T397 Baclaran – QI via Mabini

T398 Blumentritt – Libertad via Quiapo, Guinto

T399 Blumentritt – Vito Cruz via L. Guinto

Ayon pa sa LTFRB, makapapasada ang mga tradisyunal na jeep sa mga nasabing ruta na may valid Personal Passenger Insurance Policies kahit wala itong special permit ngunit kinakailangang kumuha ng mga tsuper ng QR code mula sa naturang ahensya bago mag-operate.

Kasama pa rin ang mga pagsunod sa mga health protocol kagaya ng pagsusuot ng face shield, face mask, at gloves, pagkuha ng body temperature, at physical distancing sa loob ng jeep sa mga alituntunin ng ahensya.RNT/ELM


