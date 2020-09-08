BOC-NAIA mamamahagi ng fliers sa pagkuha ng padala







Bicol, Philippines – Aprubado na ng Department of Agriculture (DA) matapos payagan ito ng National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) ang konstruksyon ng P60 milyong modernong slaughterhouse sa Barangay de la Paz sa Bicol.

“It is certainly for the best interest of the municipality to be able to operate a government-owned slaughterhouse and mobilize the support of the proper agencies of government for the former’s initiative to include those on infrastructure and enterprise development and related programs,” pahayag ni Mayor Victor Perete.

Dagdag pa ni Perete ang proyektong ito ay resulta ng pakikipagtulungan ng munisipalidad ng Daraga at DA.

Ito ay matapos itong pondohan ni Albay 2nd district Rep. Joey Salceda sa ilalim ng Philippine Rural Development Program (PRDP) na naglalayong itaas ang kita ng mga nasa rural areas at mapabilis ang produksyon sa bukid.

Matatandaang pinasara ang nag-iisang slaughterhouse sa Barangay Kilicao sa Daraga na pinapatakbo ng Grupong Magkakarne nitong Pebrero 24 matapos ang paglabag sa Presidential Decree No. 856, ang Sanitation Code of the Philippines.

“The monthly average of slaughtered animals is 2,310 heads in the old privately operated slaughterhouse,” giit ni Themes Lobete, market administrator.

Punto pa nito na higit na kailangan ang pagsasagawa ng bagong slaughterhouse sa lumalaking demand ng karne.

As of August 2020, the total population of swine in this town was 7,574, both crossbreeds and native, and it is expected to increase by 2021. “The ultimate impact of operating the slaughterhouse is to generate local revenue, create employment, low price of meat products, and reduce transportation cost of meat products,” dagdag pa nito.

Inaasahang matatapos ang proyektong ito sa unang bahagi ng 2021.RNT/ELM