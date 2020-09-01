Trending Now

Bong Go: Malasakit sa kapwa, mabisang pangontra sa COVID-19

September 1, 2020 @ 1:45 PM 35 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Malasakit, awa sa kapwa at pakikipagtulungan sa gobyerno ang tanging mabisang pangontra sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ayon kay Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.

Matapos ang anunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kanyang ‘Talk to the People’ address nitong Lunes ng gabi, umapela naman si Sen. Go sa lahat ng Filipino na manatiling vigilante at nakikipagtulungan sa pamahalaan para malagpasan ng bansa ang kasalukuyang krisis.

“Let us work together to keep the enemy at bay until there is a vaccine available. Totoong mahirap ang buhay ngayon, pero pangunahing layunin muna natin ang maitigil ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa ating bansa para mas mapabilis ang pagbalik natin muli sa normal na pamumuhay,” ang apela ni Go.

“Ang ating pagiging mga responsableng mamamayan na nagmamalasakit sa kapwa at nakikisama sa bayanihan ay ang susi sa ating mabilis na pag-ahon sa krisis. Magtulungan tayo para hindi bumagsak ang ating healthcare system habang binabalanse natin na pasiglahin muli ang ating ekonomiya,” dagdag ng senador.

Ipinaalala ni Go sa publiko na ang kooperasyon ng bawat isa ang tanging susi sa tagumpay upang maalpasan natin ang krisis.

“Lagi natin pong alalahanin na hindi kaya ng gobyernong mag-isa ang laban kontra pandemya. Hindi rin kakayanin ng ating mga medical frontliners kung patuloy na dadami ang kailangang dalhin sa mga ospital. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 starts with us by being responsible citizens and following health and safety protocols,” paliwanag ni Go.

Ginawa ni Go ang nasabing paalala ngayong pinapayagan na ang pagbubukas ng ilang industriya gaya ng gyms, tutorial centers, grooming centers, internet cafes, drive-in cinemas at iba pa sa ilalim ng general community quarantine guidelines sa maraming panig ng bansa, partikular sa Metro Manila.

Ngunit sinabi ni Go na kailangang mapanatiling malakas ang ating health care system habang naghahanda sa availability ng bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

Aniya, marami nang health facilities ang “overburdened” at habang nagsisikap ang gobyerno na matugunan ang pangangailangan ng lahat ng Filipino, ang lahat ay dapat na nakikipagtulungan sa pamamagitan ng pagpapakita ng malasakit sa kapwa.

“Ang inyong kooperasyon at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa ay makatutulong para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit. Sa inyong sariling paraan, kaya ninyo pong makapagligtas ng buhay ng inyong kapwa,” ani Go.

“Let us remain vigilant. Sunod lang po sa mga patakaran. Ugaliing magsuot ng mask, observe social distancing at kung hindi naman kailangan lumabas ay manatili na lang sa bahay upang maiwasan ang hawaan ng sakit,” dagdag ng senador.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang buhay ng mga tao. Marami ang may kailangan ng kabuhayan at trabaho. Ito ang rason kung bakit unti-unting pinapayagang buksan ang mga negosyo pero kailangan pa ring magawa ito sa ligtas na paraan upang hindi ito magdulot ng panibagong pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19,” paliwanag pa niya. RNT


Lalabag sa health at safety protocols sa BI parurusahan

September 1, 2020 @2:09 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagbabala ang pamunuan ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) na mahaharap sa kaparusahan ang sinomang empleyado o ang isang indibidwal na regular na pumapasok at nakikipag-transaksyon sa kanilang tanggapan sa Intramuros, Manila na sumusuway sa ipinapatupad na health at safety protocols upang maiwasan ang paglaganap ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

Ang naturang babala ay inisyu ni Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente makaraang makatanggap ito ng mga ulat na may ilan na mga liaison officers sa mga BI accredited travel agencies at law offices na sumusuway sa protocol at hindi dumadaan sa disinfection chamber bago pumasok sa kanilang tanggapan.

Aniya, maging ang ilan sa mga empleyado ng BI ay hindi umano nagsusuot ng face masks, face shield at hindi sumusunod sa social distancing habang ang iba ay nagpupunta sa ilang tanggapan na isang paglabag sa office hopping.

Inaprubahan na ng BI chief ang rekomendasyon ng BI Administrative Division na pagbabawalan ng dalawang Linggo ang sinumang travel agent o law office representative na pumasok sa nasabing tanggapan na hindi dumadaan sa disinfection chambers habang sasampahan naman ng administratibo ang sinumang regular employees na hindi nagsusuot ng wear face mask, face shield, at hindi sumusunod sa social distancing, gayundin ang mga nag-office hopping.

Sususpindihin naman ng dalawang linggo ang kanilang business sa sinomang empleyado ng mga concessionaires sa loob kung hindi susunod sa patakaran.

“We decided to go tough against violators of its health protocols due to the increasing number of immigration employees who have tested positive for the virus. As of last week, the number of COVID-positive cases among its employees already stood at 78.” saad ng BI. JAY Reyes


Patong-patong na kaso vs PhilHealth mafia inirekomenda ng Senado – Lacson

September 1, 2020 @1:57 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na asahan ang patong-patong na kaso ang irerekomenda ng Senate Committee of the Whole laban sa mga opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na miyembro ng sindikatong mafia na sangkot sa korapsyon.

Sa panayam, sinabi ni Lacson na ililista ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III, chairman ng komite ang bawat kasong isasampa sa bawat indibiduwal na sangkot sa anomalya at katiwalian sa kompanya.

“Unang una siguradong ire-report out ni SP Sotto kasi siya chairperson ng COW as SP. Pangalawa napakalawak ng nasaklaw ng kanyang committee report at dulo nito naroon ang mga recommendations kung anong mga kaso in-specify niya ang mga kasong irerekomendang ifa-file against ang mga individual na sinabi niya sa kanyang committee report,” ayon kay Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson na hindi lamang kasong plunder ang irerekomenda sa mga opisyal kundi maging malversation of public funds and property upang hindi makalusot ang sinuman tulad ng mga nakaraang administrasyon.

“Sa panahon ng nakaraang admin, na-dismiss ang kaso dahil na-file-an ng plunder. Humirap ang pag-file ng plunder kasi bagong jurisprudence, kailangan ma-prove pa na nagkaroon ng personal benefit ang nasakdal ng plunder,” giit ni Lacson

Aniya, hindi lamang P50M ang threshold amount o series of acts, nadagdagan pa kaya lalong humirap na patunayan ang kasong plunder.

“Kaya sa recommendation maraming kasong ifa-file, parang sabihin na natin ang karampatang parusa parang plunder din. Sa Art 217 RPC (Revised Penal Code) So I hope isa yan sa kasong i-file ng DOJ-led task force,’ paliwanag ng senador.

Sinabi pa ni Lacson na sa aspeto ng lehislasyon, may sari-sarili silang rekomendasyon pagkatapos ng debate sa amendments at at ia-adopt ang committee report, magkakaroon ng recommendation sa legislation.

“Ayoko pangunahan si SP kung ano ang nararapat na legislation para ma-improve ang situation sa PhilHealth.”

“Alam ko pagod na pagod na tayong lahat dahil cyclical ang naging usapin sa corruption sa PhilHealth. Pero panawagan natin huwag tayo mapagod huwag tayo magsawa at kapag may makita tayong mali i-report sa kinauukulan at baka sakaling may mangyari,” dagdag ng senador. Ernie Reyes


Guevarra tiwala kay Gierran

September 1, 2020 @1:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kumpiyansa si Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra na kayang gampanan ni dating National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran ang bago niyang posisyon sa pamahalaan.

Ito ay ang pagiging presidente ng Philhealth, kasunod ng pagkakatalaga sa kanya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ayon kay Guevarra, tiyak na kakayanin ni Gierran ang tungkulin bilang bagong pinuno ng Philhealth.

Dagdag pa ng opisyal, ang “legal and accounting background” bilang abogado at certified public accountant ni Gierran, maging ang kanyang “well-known investigative skills, administrative abilities, at fiscal prudence” ang ilan sa mga rason kung bakit siya akma bilang pinuno ng PhilHealth.

Dahil pa aniya sa mga kakayahan ni Gierran ay kaya nitong pangunahan ang cleansing process at magpatupad ng mga reporma sa Philhealth.

Ang pagkakatalaga ni Pangulong Duterte kay Gierran ay sa kasagsagan ng mga kinakaharap na kontrobersiya at isyu ng katiwalian ng Philhealth.

Nauna nang nagbitiw sa pwesto si Ricardo Morales bilang Philhealth President at CEO dahil sa sakit nitong Lyphoma. Teresa Tavares


Poe: Korap na opisyal dapat habulin kahit may pagbabago sa liderato ng PhilHealth

September 1, 2020 @1:21 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hindi dapat mapatawad ang sinumang opisyal ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na sangkot sa malawakang katiwalian at mismanagement kahit may pagbabago sa liderato sa kompanya, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Poe na kailangan habulin pa rin ang mga tiwaling opisyal na na responsable sa “pagkakasakit” ng PhilHealth.

“The change in leadership should not absolve those who will be found remiss in their obligations, which have brought the PhilHealth in its current ailing state,” ayon kay Poe.

“Dapat pa ring habulin at parusahan ang mga corrupt at nagpabaya sa tungkulin. Ang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan ay pagkakait sa ating mga kababayan ng kanilang karapatan sa maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan,” dagdag pa ng senadora.

Sinabi ni Poe na umaasa ang mamamayan na dapat hindi matatawaran ang integridad at competence ng isang taong mamamahala sa PhilHealth upang ipatupad ang mga drastikong institutional reforms.

“The job at hand is tough. However, it is critical in safeguarding not just the health but the wealth of the Filipino people,” giit ni Poe.

Nauna nang itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte si dating National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran bilang presidente at chief executive officer PhilHealth.

“The reshuffle within the agency is consistent with our earlier call to carry out a proper cleansing process and guarantee a fund life for the state health insurer that would benefit generations of Filipinos,” ayon kay Poe. Ernie Reyes


Para akong itinapon sa lungga ng mga ahas sa pangangasiwa sa PhilHealth – Gierran

September 1, 2020 @1:10 PM
Manila, Philippines – Aminado ang newly-appointed president at chief executive officer ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) na si Dante Gierran na hindi magiging madali ang pagkakaluklok sa kanya sa naturang ahensya.

Sa panayam, inamin ni former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) director Gierran na sinabihan din siyang huwag pagkatiwalaan ang sinoman.

“Hindi naman ganun kadali. The good thing with this, there are five units in NBI investigating right now. These units, these people used to be under me. I know them,” ani Gierran.

“Because I do not know PhilHealth, sabi ng iba if you’re assigned in PhilHealth, it is as if you are being thrown into a snake pit. Ang sabi, tutuklawin ka ng ahas doon.”

Maaalalang Lunes ng gabi, Agosto 31 ay inanunsyo ang bagong mangangasiwa sa maanomalyang PhilHealth.

“Ang Presidente mismo parang nagmamakaawa na tanggapin mo ito. Tulungan mo ako. Ang natira na two years na lang sa akin ay gagawin ko ito na para lalaban ang kurapsyon,” tugon ni Gierran.

“This is my PhilHealth. This is the PhilHealth of my children. This is the PhilHealth of my relatives. This is the PhilHealth of the Filipino people.” RNT/FGDC


