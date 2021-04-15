Bong Go, pinuri ang pagsasama sa media workers sa vaccination priority list







MANILA, Philippines – Iniimbestigahan na ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang isang nagpatala na tauhan ng ahensya na nasasangkot sa isang investment scam na sinimulan umano ng kanyang civilian partner partikular sa mga kasapi ng PCG Task Force Bayanihan returning Overseas Filipino (BROF).

Ayon kay PCG Spokesperson, Commodore Armando Balilo, si Seaman Second Class (SN2) Jurin Demsio ay sinibak na sa kanyang puwesto habang hinihintay ang resulta ng pagsisiyasat kasama ang mga testimonya ng anim na nagrereklamo bilang pangunahing mga ebidenysa sa pagtukoy ng mga polisiya na nilabag.

“We call on our fellow Coast Guard officers and personnel to exercise prudence and integrity in all of their actions. Admiral Ursabia remains firm on his campaign to uphold the moral standards of Coast Guard men and women by modeling the ideals of genuine PCG: patriotism, compassion, and fear of God. While we perform necessary legal measures to counter unlawful activities within the organization, we also need the cooperation of our people to shun pyramiding schemes and other illegal ventures, not only to protect themselves, but more importantly, to preserve the public image of the humanitarian armed service they are part of,” pahayag ni Balilo

Noong Hunyo 2019, tinuligsa ni pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang “easy money machination” habang iniutos niya ang agarang pagsasara ng isang “domestic nonstock corporation” sahil sa kanilang pagkakasangkot sa pyramiding schemes na ipinagbabawal sa ilalim ng Seksyon 26 ng Securities Regulation Code (SRC). Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden

