Bong Go sa GCG: Performance ng PhilHealth rebisahing mabuti

October 6, 2020 @ 2:48 PM 52 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Hinimok ni Senator  Bong Go ang Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations na i-review ang performance ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation  para sa posibleng reorganization  ng ahensya at matugunan ang balitang sistematikong korapsyon.

Sinabi ni Go na sapat nang basehan ang mga report ng korapsyon sa ahensya para i-review ng GCG  ang performance ng PhilHealth.

Sa kabila nito, naniniwala si Go na mas maraming matitinong empleyado sa PhilHealth kaya hindi dapat hayaan na mahawa ang mga ito ng mga tinaguriang  “bad eggs” sa ahensiya

Binigyang diin ni Go na kapag na-reporma ng PhilHealth, mas magiging maayos pa ang serbisyo nito sa sambayanan at mababawi ang integridad  nito na sinira ng mga korap na opisyal.

Dagdag ni Go, mahalagang hindi tuluyang masira ang serbisyo na dapat ay nakukuha ng tao at matiyak na maipatupad ang Universal Health Care law at mabigyan ng mas maayos na serbisyo  sa kalusugan ang sambayanang Pilipino.

Una nang nagpahayag ng reserbasyon si Go sa panukang  pagsasapribado sa PhilHealth dahil magiging negosyo lamang ito kung sakali. Kris Jose


Galvez: Kalusugan hindi isasakripisyo para sa economic recovery sa nat’l action plan vs. COVID-19

October 6, 2020 @3:35 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Secretary Carlito Galvez na walang magaganap na trade-off sa pagpapatupad ng Phase 3 ng national action laban sa kinakaharap na  pandemya.

Ayon kay Galvez, hindi nila isasakripisyo ang kalusugan ng mga indibidwalpara lamang sa ekonomiya ng bansa.

“Nais po ng pamahalaan na wala na po tayong isasakripisyo na health safety o ‘yung tinatawag nating i-compromise ang ating economic recovery. Sa ating pagtupad sa Phase 3, there will be no more trade-offs in the implementation of said phase,” punto ni Galvez.

“Tututukan po natin ang pagpigil ng pag-akyat ng mga kaso at iaakyat din po natin ang antas ng ating recovery at ang pagbaba ng ating mortality.”

Ipatutupad aniya ang Phase 3 mula ngayong buwan hanggang Disyembre 2020. RNT/FGDC


125K libreng Beep card mula AFPI welcome sa DOTr

October 6, 2020 @3:23 PM
Manila, Philippines – Welcome sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang desisyon ng pamunuan ng Beep card na AF Payments Inc., (AFPI) na mamahagi ng 125,000 libreng card sa commuters.

“We thank AFPI for seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and for considering the plight of our commuters who have just started to rebuild back their lives after a series of strict quarantine measures that put pressure both on their social lives and livelihoods. For them, every centavo counts,” saad ng DOTr.

Giit ng AFPI, nakikipag-ugnayan na sila sa  DOTr para sa ipamimigay na libreng card.

Target ditong mabigyan ang mga mananakay na lubos na nangangailangan at walang kakayanang makabili ng Beep cards. RNT/FGDC


Honasan: Internet speed sa Pinas ‘di pa ganun kaganda’

October 6, 2020 @3:11 PM
Manila, Philippines-Sinabi ni Department of Information and Communications Technology  Secretary Gregorio Honasan II na hindi pa ganun kaganda ang internet speed sa bansa bilang paglilinaw sa nauna niyang pahayag na “not that bad.”

Sa pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang budget ng DICT para sa 2021, hiniling ni Sen. Imee Marcos kay Honasan na linawin ang kanyang komento sa internet speed sa bansa na ikinataas ng kilay ng mga netizen.

Sinabi naman ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na dapat sinabi ni Honasa na ‘not so good’ ang internet speed sa bansa.

“Actually, Mr. Chairman, Your Honor, tama po ‘yun. I apologize to the Chair and to the Senate President. I should have really said, para medyo may positive note naman na it’s not yet that good but we are trying to improve it. Huwag naman ‘yung it’s not that bad,” tugon ni Honasan.

Aniya pa, nasa pagitna-gitna lang ang Pilipinas sa usapin ng internet speed.

Nauna rito, sa pagdinig ng Kamara noong Setyembre 15, sinabi ni Honasan na ang internet speed sa bansa na tatlo hanggang pitong megabits per second ay hindi na masama kumpara sa 55Mbps sa ibang bansa.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado, ipinaliwanag  niya na ang kanyang komento ay base sa kanyang personal na naoobserbahan.

Idinagdag pa ng DICT chief na nauunawaan niya ang sentimyento ng taumbayan na biktima ng mabagal na internet speed, lalo na ang mga nagtatrabaho sa bahay o kaya’y  nag-aaral online kaya’t responsibilidad nilang ayusin ang problemang ito. RNT


DOH nakatanggap ng $3.1M PPEs mula sa WHO

October 6, 2020 @3:00 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakatanggap ng tinatayang $3.1 milyong halaga ng personal protective equipment (PPEs) ang Department of Health (DOH) mula sa World Health Organization (WHO).

Mismong si WHO Country Representative in the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe,ang nagturn-over kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III ng ibat-ibang health commodities.

Kabilang sa mga PPEs na ito ay gowns (230,900 pcs); KN95 masks (405,000 pcs); face shields (187,800 pcs); goggles (159,540 pcs); gloves (489,000 pairs); at surgical masks (1,600,000 pcs).

Nag-abot din ang WHO ng 350 unit ng oxygen concentrators, isang medical device na ginagamit  para sa mga karamdaman  na nauugnay sa paghinga na sanhi ng mababang konsentrasyon ng oxygen sa dugo.

“The recent decline in cases in Metro Manila does not mean the pandemic is over, and now is not the time to relax. We must continue to build on this success in Metro Manila and support the control in newly emerging hotspots in other regions of the Philippines as we continue to save lives and ensure a gradual opening of the economy,” ayon kay  Dr Abeyasinghe.

“As we support the COVID-19 response of the Philippines, we need to ensure we detect cases early, quarantine close contacts and continue to expand healthcare pathways. WHO stands in solidarity with the Philippine government’s response to COVID-19 to protect the Filipino people.” dagdag pa ng WHO

Pinasalamatan naman ni Duque  ang WHO dahil s apatuloy na pagsuporta sa COVID-19 National Action Plans ng bansa at sa pamamahala ng per-COVID  outbreaks tulad ng  polio at tigdas.

“The way to defeat any pandemic is to collectively work and fight against it. With the WHO and other partner organizations, both from the public and private sector, fighting this battle alongside us, we are confident that we can beat this pandemic and we will recover as one,” sinabi ng kalihim ng kalusogan.

Pinaalalahan din nito ang bawat isa na mahigpit na sundin ang minimum health standards.

“Mahalagang maintindihan natin na ang labang ito ay nangangailangan ng pagtutulungan. Bawat isa sa atin ay malaki ang papel na ginagampanan lalong-lalo na ang ating mga kababayan. Wala pong silbe ang mga health commodities na ito kung hindi kayo mag-iingat at susunod sa ating mga minimum health standards,” binigyan diin ng kalihim.

Ang mga health commodities na ipinagkaloob ng WHO Philippines ay bahagi ng humanitarian aid donation para sa COVID-19 response base sa global allotment ng  WHO Headquarters.

Ang mga ito ay ibibigay sa Office of Civil Defense para sa accounting at pamamahagi. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Jueteng patuloy na binabantayan ng PNP

October 6, 2020 @2:36 PM
Manila, Philippines – Patuloy ang mahigpit na pagbabantay ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa ulat na umano’y nanunumbalik ang operasyon ng jueteng sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon.

Batay kay PNP spokesman Col. Ysmael Yu, nakikipag-ugnayan na sila sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) tungkol dito.

“It is the PCSO which is in a better position to identify which is legal and which is not. Police would only come in once the PCSO seeks our assistance,” lahad ni Yu.

Nagtalaga na rin ng mga pulis para sa anti-jueteng operations kung saan ginagamit ang STL bilang front. RNT/FGDC


