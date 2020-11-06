Bong Go, tumulong sa Rolly victims sa Lobo, Batangas







Manila, Philippines – Pinuri ng World Health Organization (WHO) ang Philippine polio program bukod sa matatag na laban ng pamahalaan upang mapigilan at mabawasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Sa isang liham na pirmado ni Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, partikular na binanggit ng WHO ang mga pagsisikap ng Department of Health na unahin ang paggamot ng polio sa pamsmagitan ng pagbabakuna lalo na sa mga bata, sa kabila ng kasalukuyang mga hamon sa pamamahala ng umiiral na pademya.

Kinilala naman ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na ang nagpapatuloy na pagtugon sa polio ay dapat na magpatuloy sa gitna ng krisis ng COVID-19 kung saan aniya ang mga medical, financial at relatioal ressures na dulot ng pandemya ay maaring magpabaya sa mga tao o maalis ang potensyal na pagkakalantad ng mga bata sa polio.

“Polio is a vaccine-preventable disease and we cannot let our gains over the years go to waste by deprioritizing our polio response, despite the pandemic. Parents and caregivers must have their children vaccinated, while strictly adhering to the infection prevention and control protocols, as we cannot afford to overwhelm our health system with another outbreak,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

Binigyan diin sa liham ng WHO ang paglulunsad ng DOH ng unag yugto ng isang integrated supplementary immunization activity na pinagsama ang pagbibigay ng measles-rubella vaccie kasama ang bivalent oral polio vaccine (BOPV).

Nabanggit din na ang dalawang sabay na aktbidad ay layon na protektahan ang mga tao, mga komuniudad at mga manggagawa sa kalusogan sa impeksyon at transmission ng COVID-19 at vaccine-preventable disease.

“We admire the department’s ability to sustain and reinforce the National Immunization Program (NIP) and vaccine-preventable disease surveillance system by securing regular operational funding and appointing qualified staff at all levels to ensure NIP performance, sustainability, and preparedness for multipurpose national needs. We look forward to sharing the lessons learned in this challenging time,” bahagi ng liham ni Dr. Ghebreyesus.

“This is not just the success of a few people. This is the success of all of us in the DOH, to our partners, and down to our bakunators at the grassroots level,” ayon naman kay Duque kung saan binanggit nito ang pamumuno ng ibat-ibang local government units, development partners tulad ng WHO at United Nations Children’s Fund.

Pinasalamatan din nito ang on-ground vaccinators na matapang na sumusuong sa mga liblib na lugar sa kabila ng pandemya.

“You have set the bar for selfless service—trudging through jungles and scaling mountains to protect our children. We will not allow COVID-19 to stymie our efforts nor distract us from our regular programs that protect our people. Through our continued, collective effort, I am confident that we will be able to swiftly and effectively prevent Polio and other vaccine-preventable illnesses from affecting our countrymen, especially our children,” ayon pa sa kalihim (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)