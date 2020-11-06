Trending Now

Bong Go, tumulong sa Rolly victims sa Lobo, Batangas

November 6, 2020 @ 4:47 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Dinalhan ng tulong ni Senador  Bong Go ang mga biktima ng supertyphoon Rolly sa Lobo, Batangas.

Sinabi ni Go na pinili niyang personal na bisitahin at dalhan ng  tulong  ang mga kababayan sa Lobo,  Batangas  nang makarating sa kanya ang epekto ng bagyong Rolly sa mga kababayan doon.

Maliban sa mga dalang pagkain, food packs, face mask, face shield at iba pang  tulong  sa mga kababayan, namahagi din si Go ng  ilang bisekleta  na magagamit sa paghahanap-buhay at tablet para sa mga estudyante.

Isinagawa ang pamamahagi sa Municipal covered court sa barangay Poblacion, Lobo Batangas kung saan kasama din ni Go sa pagtungo sa lugar ang mga kinatawan ng  DSWD na namahagi din ng  tulong  gayundin ang DTI para sa assessment sa posibleng livelihood program sa mga mapipiling benepisaryo.

Kasama din ang mga kinatawan ng NHA para magbigay ng assistance sa mga nasiraan ng  bahay  at  ang Department of Agriculture na maraming dala para  sa mga magsasaka sa lugar tulad ng binhi at mga seedlings para makapagsimulang muli. Kris Jose


Polio program ng Pinas pinapurihan ng WHO

November 4, 2020 @5:49 PM
Views: 157
Manila, Philippines – Pinuri ng World Health Organization (WHO) ang Philippine polio program bukod sa matatag na laban ng pamahalaan upang mapigilan at mabawasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa bansa.

Sa isang liham na pirmado ni Director General  Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, partikular na binanggit ng WHO ang mga pagsisikap ng Department of Health  na unahin ang paggamot ng polio sa pamsmagitan ng pagbabakuna lalo na sa mga bata, sa kabila  ng kasalukuyang mga hamon sa pamamahala ng umiiral na pademya.

Kinilala naman ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na ang nagpapatuloy na pagtugon sa polio ay dapat na magpatuloy sa gitna ng krisis ng COVID-19 kung saan aniya  ang mga medical, financial at relatioal ressures na dulot ng pandemya ay maaring magpabaya sa mga tao o maalis ang potensyal na pagkakalantad ng mga bata sa polio.

“Polio is a vaccine-preventable disease and we cannot let our gains over the years go to waste by deprioritizing our polio response, despite the pandemic. Parents and caregivers must have their children vaccinated, while strictly adhering to the infection prevention and control protocols, as we cannot afford to overwhelm our health system with another outbreak,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

Binigyan diin sa liham ng WHO ang paglulunsad ng DOH ng unag yugto ng isang integrated supplementary immunization activity na pinagsama ang pagbibigay ng measles-rubella vaccie kasama ang bivalent oral polio vaccine (BOPV).

Nabanggit din na ang dalawang sabay na aktbidad ay layon na protektahan ang mga tao, mga komuniudad at mga manggagawa sa kalusogan sa impeksyon at transmission ng COVID-19 at vaccine-preventable disease.

“We admire the department’s ability to sustain and reinforce the National Immunization Program (NIP) and vaccine-preventable disease surveillance system by securing regular operational funding and appointing qualified staff at all levels to ensure NIP performance, sustainability, and preparedness for multipurpose national needs. We look forward to sharing the lessons learned in this challenging time,” bahagi ng liham ni Dr. Ghebreyesus.

“This is not just the success of a few people. This is the success of all of us in the DOH, to our partners, and down to our bakunators at the grassroots level,” ayon naman kay Duque kung saan binanggit nito ang pamumuno ng ibat-ibang local government units, development partners tulad ng WHO at United Nations Children’s Fund.

Pinasalamatan din nito ang on-ground vaccinators  na matapang na sumusuong sa mga liblib na lugar  sa kabila ng pandemya.

“You have set the bar for selfless service—trudging through jungles and scaling mountains to protect our children. We will not allow COVID-19 to stymie our efforts nor distract us from our regular programs that protect our people. Through our continued, collective effort, I am confident that we will be able to swiftly and effectively prevent Polio and other vaccine-preventable illnesses from affecting our countrymen, especially our children,” ayon pa sa kalihim (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


Pinakamalakas na ulan nakataas sa Albay, 7 pang lugar

November 1, 2020 @11:38 AM
Views: 119
Manila, Philippines – Nakataas ang pinakamalalakas na ulan sa Albay at pito pang lugar dahil kay Super typhoon Rolly ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Ito ay ang mga lugar na:

  • Albay

  • Camarines Sur

  • Sorsogon

  • Camarines Norte

  • Masbate (kasama ang Burias at Ticao Island)

  • Oriental Mindoro

  • Marinduque

  • Romblon

Binalaan ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa lalo na sa mga malalapit sa ilog at flood-prone areas dulot ng tuloy-tuloy ng pag-ulan.

Samantala, nasa orange rainfall warning ang Catanduanes at Hilagang Samar.

Sa mga lugar na ito maaaring bumaha at gumuho ang lupa sa mga mabababang lugar at malalapit sa ilog pati na sa mga lugar na madalas gumuho ang lupa. RNT/ELM


OTS umaming may mahal na swab test sa NAIA

October 29, 2020 @8:57 AM
Views: 149
Manila, Philippines – Umamin ang Office of Transportation Security na may nagsamantala sa coronavirus disease-19 test.

Sinabi ni OTS chief Undersecretary Raul del Rosario na isa sa dalawang pribadong diagnostic test laboratory ang naningil ng P7,000 para sa 12 oras na resulta at P10,000 para sa 24 oras na resulta.

Ngunit nang malaman umano ng OTS ito, agad itong pinatigil at kinilala ang laboratory na Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory.

Nauna rito, inireklamo ni Senador Richard Gordon ang paniningil nang mahal ng mga laboratoryong iba sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Umabot umano sa P20,000 ang singilan ng mga laboratoryo makaraang tumigil ang Philippine Red Cross na naniningil lang ng nasa P4,000 kada swab test.

Mariin namang sinabi ni Del Rosario na libre ang mga OFW at ang pamahalaan ang nagbabayad sa kanila.

Magkagayunman, para sa mga pribadong tao at dayuhan, may singilan.

At kung may emergency ang OFW at gusto nitong magpa-swab test sa mga laboratory na hindi libre, masisingilan din ito. RNT


Makabayan bloc dinepensahan ni Speaker Velasco vs red-tagging

October 28, 2020 @5:03 PM
Views: 95
Manila, Philippines – Dumepensa na rin si House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco sa  patuloy na “red-tagging” sa ilang miyembro ng Malaking Kapulungan ng Kongreso.

Binigyang diin ni Velasco na siya ay nababahala sa patuloy na red-tagging ni National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., sa mga kongresista mula sa Makabayan bloc.

Paliwanag ng speaker na dahil sa red-tagging, nalalagay sa alanganing sitwasyon ang buhay ng mga mambabatas.

Ani Velasco, bilang lider ng Mababang Kapulungan, tungkulin niyang protektahan ang mga house members sa anumang posibleng panganib na dulot ng mga walang pakundangang akusasyon.

Pinayuhan pa ni Velasco si Parlade na maging maingat at sigurado sa mga ilalabas na pahayag laban sa mga myembro ng Mababang Kapulungan dahil hindi katanggap-tanggap para sa katulad niyang opisyal ang mag-akusa ng wala pang sapat na ebidensya.

“General Parlade should be more circumspect and cautious in issuing statements against House members whose lives he may place at great risk and danger sans strong evidence.We might not agree with them on certain issues, but be mindful that these lawmakers are duly elected representatives of the people, and implicating them on issues that have yet to be substantiated is uncalled for,”giit ni Velasco.

Maging sa mga artistang naghayag lamang ng saloobin sa kanilang mga adbokasiya ay hindi na rin naiwasan ng Speaker na mabahala sa pag-uugnay sa mga ito sa terorista.

Dagdag ni Velasco, kung may sapat ma ebidensya ay dalhin ito sa korte at huwag sa media.  (Meliza Maluntag)


Villar mamamahagi ng gamot, PPEs sa LGUs, frontliners

October 23, 2020 @2:01 PM
Views: 136
Manila, Philippines – Tinanggap ni Senador Cynthia Villar ang  medical protective materials at   gamot mula sa Philippine Fujian General Youth Association, Inc., sa pangunguna ng pangulo nitong si James Go, sa isang simpleng turn-over ceremony.

Kabilang sa mga donasyon ang face shields, face masks at gamot.

Ayon kay Villar, nakatakda itong ipamahagi ang donasyon sa mga local government units, frontliners at mamamayan sa komunidad bilang suporta sa paglaban ng pamahalaan sa COVID-19.

Pinasalamatan ng senador na nangunguna sa pagsisikap ng Villar SIPAG na mabawasan ang paghihirap ng mamamyan dulot ng pandemya, ang grupo dahil sa kanilang tulong na labanan ang bagong coronavirus. Ernie Reyes


