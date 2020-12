Breakup kay Derek, pabor kay Andrea!

Manila, Philippines – Iniutos na ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang imbestigasyon sa duathlon race sa Candaba, Pampanga na walang kaukulang permit.

Batay kay DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, inutusan ni Secretary Eduardo Año ang Candaba LGU at Philippine National Police (PNP) na imbestigahan ang insidente na lumabag sa IATF protocols at Provincial Ordinance 756.

“The public is reminded that all forms of mass gatherings, especially this holiday season, is strictly prohibited under IATF regulations because of the high risk of community transmission,” saad ni Malaya.

“We urge them to file the necessary charges and impose the appropriate penalties against the organizers based on the result of the investigation.”

Napag-alamang nangyari ang duathlon noong December 6 na pinangunahan ng TEAMBRO ni Sunny Pantua at walang permit mula sa Municipal Government ng Candaba.

“They did apply but the necessary permit was not issued by the LGU, hence, the conduct of said event was unauthorized and illegal,” punto ni Malaya. RNT/FGDC