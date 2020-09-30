Trending Now

BRP Quezon ng Navy, ikinandado; 22 tauhan positibo sa COVID-19

September 30, 2020 @ 7:48 PM 18 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nagpositibo ang 22 personnel ng BRP Quezon (PS70) sa COVID-19, batay sa Philippine Navy.

Karamihan aniya rito ay hindi nakitaan ng sintomas at kasalukuyang naka-isolate sa loob ng Naval Base Cavite habang ang may mga sipon at ubo ay nasa Ninoy Aquino Stadium quarantine facility na.

Dahil dito ay ini-lockdown na ang BRP Quezon habang mananatili ang 25 personnel na nagnegatibo sa loob ng PS70 para sa mahigpit na 14-day quarantine period. RNT/FGDC


PRRD dumistansiya sa usaping term-sharing sa Kongreso

September 30, 2020 @8:02 PM
Manila, Philippines – “Stay out tayo dyan. No comment tayo dyan.”

Ito ang posisyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte matapos pumagitna kina House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco sa usapin ng term-sharing dahil siya ang nasa likod ng kasunduan o term-sharing agreement.

Ang katwiran ni Pangulong Duterte ay “Thats a purely internal matter of the House of Representatives.”

Sa ilalim ng kasunduan, uupuan ni Cayetano ang speakership post ng 15 buwan simula ng 18th Congress noong Hulyo ng nakaraang taon.

Pagkatapos nito ay iti-take over naman ni Velasco para magsilbi bilang House Speaker ng 21 buwan.

Samantala, tiniyak ni Cayetano kay Pangulong  Duterte na kikilalanin nya ang term-sharing agreement nila ni Marinduque Representative Velasco.

Pero, di umano makapagsasalita ang speaker para sa mayorya ng mga kongresistang nais syang manatili bilang lider ng Kamara.

Ito ang pahayag ni Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte kasunod ng meeting nila kasama si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kagabi para maayos ang gusot sa isyu ng House speakership.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Villafuerte na nilinaw na ni Cayetano na kikilalanin nito ang term-sharing deal na brinoker ng pangulo 14 buwan na ang nakalipas. Kris Jose


Easytrip tag buwag na bukas, motorista nagreklamo

September 30, 2020 @7:55 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) na magwawakas na ang paggamit ng Easytrip tag sa kahabaaan ng North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) at Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) simula sa Oktubre 1, 2020.

Sinabihan na rin ni MPTC chief communications officer Romulo Quimbo na kumuha ang mga ito ng radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers kapalit ng Easytrip tag.

Pagsunod na rin umano ito sa kautusan ng Department of Transportation sa mga management sa lahat ng tollway sa buong bansa na gumamit na ng RFID system pagdating ng November 2 bilang panlaban sa coronavirus disease-19 dahil wala nang pisikal na kontak ng mga motorista at tauhan ng tollways.

Bukod sa NLEX at SCTEX, hawak din ng MPTC ang Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Harbour Link, at Cala Expressway.

Tanging ang NLEX at SCTEx ang may Easytrip tag dahil lumipat na sa RFID ang lahat ng ibang expressways na hawak ng MPTC.

Inilunsad ang Easytrip tag noong 2005 na pinagagana ng barerya at pupwedeng gamitin para sa iba’t ibang sasakyan.

May problema rin umano ito dahil para lamang ito sa mga biyaheng pa-norte mula Metro Manila.

Kaiba ito sa RFID na isang sasakyan lamang ang pupwedeng gumamit nito.

May panahon pa umano para ikarga ang natitirang laman ng Easytrip tag sa RFID at magagawa ito sa mga tollgate, gasoline station at iba pang lugar na itinakda ng MPTC.

Sakali naman umanong hindi pa nalipat ang laman ng Easytag sa RFID mismo sa Oktubre, 1, pwede pa ring hilingin ito basta magpakabit na ng RFID ang motorista.

Samantala, inireklamo naman ng ilang motorista sa Remate online ang pagpapahirap sa kanila para mahabol ang paglilipat ng load ng Easytrip tag sa RFID.

Nawala umano ang mga pwesto ng RFID sa mga gasolinahan at maging sa mga tollgate simula noong nag-pandemya at pinaghiwa-hiwalay nang malalayo ang lugar na puntahan ng mga motorista upang magpa-transfer ng load.

Sa buong kahabaan ng NLEX umano mula Balintawak at Tabang, nawala ang mga loading station at tanging ang mga tollgate sa Balintawak at Tabang lang pupwedeng magsagawa ng paglilipat ng load.

Nawalan tuloy umano ng pagkakataon ang maraming motorista na may Easytrip tag na makapaglipat-load dahil sa ginawang ito ng MPTC. RNT


Manila LGU, DENR lumagda ng MOA vs pagtatapon ng dumi ng tao sa Manila Bay

September 30, 2020 @7:41 PM
Manila, Philippines – Lumagda si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso at si Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Director for Administrative Service Rolando Castro ng isang Memorandum of Agreement na ang layunin ay mabawasan ang pagtatapon ng dumi ng tao sa katubigan na nakaka-apekto sa pagdumi ng Manila Bay.

Sa ilalim ng proyektong “Kubeta Ko,” maglalaan ng mga portable toilets sa Parola, Tondo upaang mabigyan ng marangal na toilet facility o palikuran ang mga informal settler families (ISFs).

“The City of Manila, a local government unit of the Republic of the Philippines and the capital city of the Philippines, has signified its support to the rehabilitation of Manila Bay especially the provision of dignified temporary toilet facilities for informal settler families,” nakasaad sa kasunduan.

Ang naturang hakbang ay upang tuluyang matigil ang pagtatapon ng kanilang dumi o “open defacation” ng mga naninirahan sa nasabing lugar sa Manila Bay, bilang bahagi na rin ng patuloy na rehabilitasyon sa nasabing katubigan.

“A total of P10 million were allotted by the DENR to the City of Manila for the said project and an additional P5 million for the city to cover the operational costs during the implementation of the project,” saad ng Manila Public Information Office.

Sa nasabing proyekto, gagamit ng viable portable, container-based toilet technology na binuo ng Loowat, Limited.

Ang proyektong “Kubeta Ko” ay may koordinasyon din sa Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System at Maynilad Water Services, kung saan epektibo ito sa loob ng isang taon. JAY Reyes


Pinas nakiramay sa pagpanaw ng amir ng Kuwait

September 30, 2020 @7:34 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakikiramay ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa pagpanaw ng amir ng Kuwait na si Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“The Philippines is especially saddened with his demise as Kuwait is home to a quarter of a million Filipinos who have benefited as well as contributed to the enhancement of Philippines-Kuwait relations,” saad ng Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Under the reign of Sheikh Sabah, Kuwait has become a force of moderation not just in the Gulf but in the entire Middle East.”

Kilala rin ito sa tawag na “Wise Man of the Region”. RNT/FGDC


SWS poll sa patuloy na pagtugon ng mga Pinoy sa COVID protocol ikinatuwa ng Malakanyang

September 30, 2020 @7:27 PM
Manila, Philippines – Welcome sa Malakanyang ang lumabas sa ginagawang pag-aaral ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) na halos lahat ng Filipino ang sumusunod sa itinakdang health protocols ng pamahalaan.

Naitala kasi na 79 porsyento ng nakatatandang Filipino ay laging nagsusuot ng face mask kapag lumalabas ng tahanan mula sa 76 porsyento nitong Hulyo.

Para sa Malakanyang, ang pinakahuling SWS national mobile phone survey on COVID-19 safety measures ay panghihikayat lalo pa’t mayorya ng mga  Filipino ay sumusunod sa inirekumendang  health protocols ng pamahalaan.

“This goes to show that our drive to inform and educate people to observe public health standards have reached our countrymen,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Gayunpaman, hinikayat ni Sec. Roque, ang publiko na huwag maging kampante  dahil na rin sa wala pang bakuna o gamot sa COVID-19.

“We must never fail on reminding our people to continue adhering to these COVID-19 safety measures, especially now that we have started to gradually reopen the economy.”

“We have to take care of the health of our people even as we look after the economic health of the nation,” dagdag na pahayag nito.

Sa ulat, 67 porsyento naman ang laging naghuhugas ng kamay mula sa 65 porsyento nitong Hulyo.

Nagpag-alaman din ng National Mobile Phone Survey na 60 porsyento ng mga may edad na Filipino ang sumusunod sa physical distancing mula sa 59 porsyento noong Hulyo.

Naitala rin ang 56 porsyento sa mga Filipino ang nagsusuot ng face shield habang nakasakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan at tuwing papasok sa mga establisimyento. Kris Jose


