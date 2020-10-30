BSP: Presyo ng goods, services mananatili ngayong Oktubre







Manila, Philippines – Kung mayroon plantitos at plantitas na nagsasagawa ng urban gardening, iminungkahi ni Senador President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto na pwedeng gamitin ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ang mga “plantreetos at plantreetas,” sa P5 bilyong reforestation program sa susunod na taon.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na dapat lumahok sa grassroots job ang tree-planting drive ng gobyerno sa susunod na taon sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng “plantreetos and plantreetas” na maaaring maging kalasag ng P5.1 billion budget laban sa pagsasayang at pagkaantala.

Isa lamang ito sa panukala ni Recto upang maging pangunahing aktibidad ng National Greening Project na ginastusan ng P452.1 bilyon simula pa noong 2011.

“This is one program, which, like a sapling, should not be hidden under the canopy of tall trees. At a time when pandemic-hit people at the ground are looking for income, this can be part of the government livelihood menu,” ayon kay Recto.

Aniya, dapat nang magsimulang maglagay ang DENR, implementing agency ng NGP, sa mga town plaza hinggil sa detalye ng NGP projects.

“It can also partner with local governments willing to provide financial or ‘sweat’ equity.,” lahad pa nito.

Mayroong P3.15 bilyon ang badyet ng NGP sa taong ito, pero itinaas ito sa P5.15 bilyon sa ilalim ng panukalang pambansang badyet ng Malacañang sa 2021.

“The amount will be used to produce 72.9 million seedlings for planting on 82,349 hectares of new forest plantations and in existing ones,” ayon sa DENR sa ginanap na briefer sa panukalang P25.5 billion badyet ng ahensiya sa 2021.

Nitong 2019, nakapagtanim ang ahensiya ng P1.807 bilyong puno sa 2.141 milyong ektaryang lupain sa loob ng 10 taon.

“On paper, it is impressive because 2 million hectares of land reforested represents 1 in 15 hectares of the land in this country. Two million hectares is 32 times Metro Manila’s land area.”

“Kahit sabihin pa natin na 62 percent lang ang success rate, kasi one out of three ay nalanta, nasunog, nabaha, a rate below the target 85 percent survival rate, malaki pa rin ang reportedly nataniman,” giit pa ng senador.

Dahil dito, hiniling ni Recto sa DENR na magpakita ng proof ng kanilang achievements.

“Instead of counting the trees planted, it must show us the forests. To invite people to sit under the shade of the hundreds of millions of trees it had planted. This is the ‘proof of life’ the people deserve to see,” punto nito.

Sinusuportahan ni Recto ang “tree planting dahil isa itong climate change resiliency measure, habang nagbibigay ng trabaho at naalagaan ang ating natural biodiversity.” Ernie Reyes