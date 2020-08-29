Trending Now

Cainta namigay ng Lianhua Qingwen sa mild COVID-19 patients

August 29, 2020 @ 9:32 AM 10 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Namahagi ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Cainta ng traditional Chinese herbal medicine na Lianhua Qingwen sa mga mild coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients sa kanilang nasasakupan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Mayor Keith Nieto na ang gamot ay base sa doktor na nakatalaga upang tingnan ang kanilang kalagayan.

“Mayroong mga doktor na assigned for them to take it. They are mature enough to check on it and make sure it is something that has efficacy and that is not detrimental to their (patients’) health,” ani Nieto.

“Ang case nila ay mild to moderate. Lahat ng naka-home quarantine, may naka-assign na doktor sa kanila at tatawag sa kanila everyday. ‘Pag sinabi ng doktor na hindi, hindi. ‘Pag sinabi ng doktor na puwede, puwede.”

“It’s really up to them because I trust them that based on their knowledge, they would exactly know how to treat and manage these COVID pateints,” dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang inaprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration ang Lianhua Qingwen sa Pilipinas bilang lunas sa lung toxins, lagnat, at iba pang sintomas.

Sa paliwanag naman ni FDA director general Eric Domingo, hindi pa ito naaaprubahan bilang lunas sa virus. RNT/FGDC


Mga ospital lumuwag sa 2 linggong MECQ

August 29, 2020 @9:20 AM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Department of Health na lumuwag ang mga ospital sa Metro Manila makaraan ang dalawang linggong modified enhanced community quarantine na ipinatupad noong Agosto 4 hanggang 18.

“Gradual, nakikita natin nade-decongest ‘yong mga ospital. From naghi-hit tayo bago tayo mag-MECQ ng mga 86, 81 percent sa occupancy rate sa National Capital Region. Ngayon naman, napapababa natin ng kaunti. Nasa 76 percent tayo, although much is still one thing,” batay kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

“As the days go by, as we do our analysis, makikita natin ‘yong unti-unting epekto nitong dalawang linggong ibinigay sa atin for MECQ.”

Kaugnay nito, maaalalang unang inilabas ng University of the Philippines na papalo ang COVID-19 cases sa 375,000 sa katapusan ng September.

Ngunit nitong August 27 forecast report, iginiit ng UP-OCTA research na posibleng hanggang 330,000 na lamang ito makaraan ang MECQ.

“We still have a lot of new cases. Mas marami pa kaysa noong end of May. We have to be cautious kasi hindi naman ibig sabihin nito na irreversible ‘yong trend. Puwede naman tayong mag-surge kung magpabaya tayo,” paliwanag naman ni Dr. Guido David. RNT/FGDC


‘Band-aid solution’ sa PhilHealth binira ni Kiko

August 29, 2020 @9:09 AM
Manila, Philippines – Matinding pinalagan ni Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan ang pagkakatalaga bilang officer-in-charge ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) kay Chief Operating Officer Arnel de Jesus na pawang sangkot sa maanomalyang Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) kaya biglang naglaho ang mahigit P15 bilyon sa kaban ng kompanya.

Kasabay nito, nagpahayag din ng matinding pagkadismaya si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon sa pagkakatalaga kay De Jesus sa pagsasabing “hindi siya ang tumpak na mamahala sa PhilHealth.”

Sinabi ni Pangilinan na kahilingan ng bayan ang pagsibak kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque bilang kalihim at head ng IATF, pangunahing timon sa pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa pandemya.

“The public clamor is for a surgery of the cancer that is corruption not just in PhilHealth, but in the government offices responsible for the procurement of overpriced and sometimes ineffective medical equipment, devices, and supplies,” ayon kay Pangilinan

Aniya, lampas 200,000 na ang may COVID at mag-aanim na buwan na simula nang ideklara ang health emergency.

“Milyon-milyon na ang nawalan ng trabaho. Bilyon-bilyon pa ang ninanakaw sa kaban ng bayan. Bakit parang band-aid lang ang lunas?,” himutok ng senador.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Drilon na tiyak na mauulit na naman ang kasaysayan ng korapsiyon at incompetence kung si De Jesus ang pamumuno sa PhilHealth.

“I am deeply disappointed with the appointment of Mr. De Jesus as officer-in-charge of PhilHealth. As PhilHealth’s Chief Operation Officer, he implemented the questionable Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM). It must be remembered that he was the one who kept justifying the download of IRM funds to non-Covid-19 hospitals such as dialysis and maternity clinics. His actions and poor professional judgment were so evident during the hearings of the Committee of the Whole on PhilHealth,” ayon kay Drilon.

“He is the one who said that liquidation is ‘optional’, when PhilHealth should have required hospitals to liquidate the funds immediately as required by COA rules. He signed the illegal liquidation memorandum circular which gave too much discretion to regional directors, which resulted in this financial mess and corruption.”

“There is nothing from his past actions that could justify this decision of the PhilHealth Board to appoint de Jesus. I am extremely concerned about how the Board picked de Jesus,” lahad pa nito.

Aniya, hindi magbabago ang kwento ng korapsyon sa PhilHealth kung mananatili ang mga korap tulad ni De Jesus na sangkot sa IRM anomalies partikular ang pagpapalabas ng milyong pondo kahit hindi COVID-19 related ang ospital.

“What PhilHealth needs now is a cleansing process. We need someone with unblemished credibility, with zero tolerance for corruption and with high regard for accountability,” ayon kay Drilon saka sinabing hindi angkop at kuwalipikado dito si Mr. de Jesus.”

“He is not the right man to lead PhilHealth,” giit niya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Drilon kailangan bigyan ng kapangyarihan si Pangulong Duterte na magsagawa ng reorganisasyon sa PhilHealth.

“The long history of corruption within the corporation, across all levels, may be addressed by passing a law that would authorize the President to reorganize PhilHealth. This reorganization must be accompanied by a well-studied reorganization plan,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Kainuman naghuramentado, 2 dedo

August 29, 2020 @9:04 AM
Negros Occidental -Patay ang dalawang inidbidwal nang pagsasaksakin ang mga ito ng ng kanilang kapitbahay na naghuramentado pagkatapos nilang mag-inuman sa dinaluhan na pre-wedding blowout party sa bayan ng Calatrava sa probinsya ng ito.

Kinilala ang mga namatay na sina Mayo Lumanog, 30-anyos at Sergio Cabriana, 31-anyos habang sugatan naman ang barangay tanod na kinilalang si John Bacoli, 54-anyos, pawang mga residente ng Sitio Binasagan Macasilao, ng nasabing bayan.

Kasalukuyan naman nakakulong sa lock up cell ng Calatrava Municipal Police Station ang suspek na kinilalang si Antonio Dumalag Jr., 31-anyos at residente ng nasabing lugar.

Batay sa report ng pulisya, naganap ang insidente umaga ng Agosto 28 sa naturang lugar.

Lumabas sa pagsisiyasat, galing sa inuman ang mga biktima at suspek sa kanilang lugar subalit nang malasing si Dumalag ay bigla na lamang itong nagwala at hinamon ng away sina Lumanog at Cabriana.

Nagkarambola ang tatlo dahilan para pumagitna naman si Bacoli para awatin ang mga ito.

Bigla na lamang naglabas ng kutsilyo ang suspek at hinalihaw ng saksak ang mga biktima sa iba’t ibang parte ng katawan na ikinasugat naman ni Bacoli.

Naawat lamang ang mga ito pagdating ng mga rumespondeng pulis na nagresulta sa pagkakadakip kay Dumalag.

Kaagad naman dinala sa ospital ang dalawa pero dineklara na rin patay ng umatending doktor.

Nakatakda naman sampahan ng kasong pagpatay ang suspek./Mary Anne Sapico


Locsin pinuri ni Lacson sa pagsaway sa China vs WPS

August 29, 2020 @8:57 AM
Manila, Philippines – Pinuri ni Senador Panfilo Lacson si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. sa pagreremenda na ibasura ang kontrata sa Chinese firm na sangkot sa artificial island-buildig sa pinagtatalunang teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa kanyang Twitter account nitong Biyernes, sinabi ni Lacson na lubhang kapuri-puri ang ginawa ni Locsin sa Chinese foreign ministry spokesman na nagbabawal sa atin na magpadala ng ating military aircraft sa himpapawid malapit sa Panatag shoal na pag-aari ng Pilipinas.

“Kudos to DFA Sec. Teddy Boy Locsin for putting the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in his place,” Lacson sa kanyang Twitter.

“Banning us from sending our military aircraft into airspace near Panatag Shoal surely deserves a strong rebuke. I’m proud that our top foreign policy implementer did it,” giit pa ng senador.

Kamakailan, sinabi ni Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian na nilabag ng Pilipinas ang soberenya at seguridad ng China sa pagpapadala ng military aircraft malapit sa islang inangking ng Beijing.

Iginiit naman ng Palasyo ang sovereign rights ng Pilipinas sa mga isla sa pinagtatalunang karagatan.

Matapos ihayag ng US ang pagpaparusa sa 24 Chinese companies na sangkot reclamation activities sa South China Sea, sinabi ni Locson kanyang irerekomenda ang pagbabasura ng kontrata ng Pilipinas sa mga kompanyang ito kung mayroon man.

“If I find that any of those companies are doing business with us then I would strongly recommend we terminate that relationship with that company,” ayon kay Locsin.

Samantala, nagpahayag naman ng pagsuport si Senador Francis Tolentino sa pagsasabing susuportahan ko siya kung alinsunod ito sa independent foreign policy pivot ng Pangulo.

“The proposal of the DFA should be grounded not because of the recent US pronouncement but because it is in accord with our highest national interests,” aniya.

Bukod sa pagbabasura sa kontrata ng Chinese firm na sangkot sa island-building activities, binalaan din ni Locsin ang Beijing na “asahan ang pinakamatindi” kung lumampas ang military drills nito sa karagatan ng Pilipinas. Ernie Reyes


Mayor Isko beast mode vs mga trak na nakabalagbag sa R-10

August 29, 2020 @8:48 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso na sa kabila ng kinakaharap na pandemya dulot ng COVID-19 sa bansa ay pananatilihin nila ang pagsasa-ayos sa mga kalsada at lilinisin ito kontra sa mga patuloy na lumalabag sa “illegal parking” na nagdudulot ng aksidente.

Ito ang sinabi ni Domagoso sa kanyang lingguhang ulat kung saan bakas sa Alkalde ang pagkadismaya dahil sa kabila ng paulit-ulit nitong pagpapaalala sa mga truck owners na huwag ihambalang ang kanilang mga trailer truck partikular na sa kahabaan ng Radial-10 (R-10) ay tila nanadya ang mga driver ng mga ito.

Ayon kay Domagoso, sa isinagawang operasyon ng pinagsanib na pwersa ng Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB sa pamumuno ni Dir. Dennis Viaje at Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) sa pamumuno naman ni P/Maj. Ronaldo Santiago, umabot sa 17 truck ang hinuli ng mga ito na iligal na nakaparada sa R-10.

“Kayong mga may-ari ng truck iyakin kayo, kapag tinotow kayo iyakin kayo. Tingnan niyo ang liwanag ng R-10 kayo bumababoy. Hindi kayo makuha sa isang usapan, daig niyo pa bata ang tatanda niyo na. Tingnan niyo truck niyo, nakabalagbag, kaya nagkaka-aksidente diyan,” giit ni Domagoso.

Naniniwala naman ang Alkalde na may nilalagyan ang mga truck driver kaya’t nagagawa nilang maibalagbag ang kanilang mga truck sa R-10.

“Reklamo kayo nang reklamo na kinokotongan kayo. Kayo ba makakaparada ba kayo diyan kung wala kayo nilalagyan? Hindi naman kayo makakaparada diyan kapag wala kayo nilalagyan e. Tapos magsusumbong kayo kapag kinotongan kayo.” ani Domagoso.

Paliwanag ni Domagoso na hindi nila kinukunsinti ang mga nangongotong na mga enforcer kung saan sa katunayan aniya ay may katatanggal lamang na traffic enforcer ng MTPB matapos nitong mangotong ng isang motorista kamakailan.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Domagoso ang mga netizen na nagbibigay ng impormasyon hinggil sa mga “talipandas” umano na mga driver na patuloy na pumaparada sa R-10 kaya’t hinimok ng Alkalde na patuloy nilang ipagbigay alam sakaling may mga pasaway na paparada sa nasabing kalsada.

“Yang mga truck owner na yan iyakin yang mga yan e. May parally rally pa yang mga yan, nananakot sa gobyerno na hindi kukunin ang mga bagahe. Talagang mga walanghiya kayo e, hihintayin niyo pa na may maaksidente.” dagdag pa ni Domagoso.   JAY Reyes


