Cainta namigay ng Lianhua Qingwen sa mild COVID-19 patients

Manila, Philippines – Namahagi ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Cainta ng traditional Chinese herbal medicine na Lianhua Qingwen sa mga mild coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients sa kanilang nasasakupan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Mayor Keith Nieto na ang gamot ay base sa doktor na nakatalaga upang tingnan ang kanilang kalagayan.

“Mayroong mga doktor na assigned for them to take it. They are mature enough to check on it and make sure it is something that has efficacy and that is not detrimental to their (patients’) health,” ani Nieto.

“Ang case nila ay mild to moderate. Lahat ng naka-home quarantine, may naka-assign na doktor sa kanila at tatawag sa kanila everyday. ‘Pag sinabi ng doktor na hindi, hindi. ‘Pag sinabi ng doktor na puwede, puwede.”

“It’s really up to them because I trust them that based on their knowledge, they would exactly know how to treat and manage these COVID pateints,” dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang inaprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration ang Lianhua Qingwen sa Pilipinas bilang lunas sa lung toxins, lagnat, at iba pang sintomas.

Sa paliwanag naman ni FDA director general Eric Domingo, hindi pa ito naaaprubahan bilang lunas sa virus. RNT/FGDC