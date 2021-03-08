Calabarzon raids tinawag na masaker ni VP Leni
MANILA, Philippines – Tinawag ni Vice President Leni Robredo na masaker ang nangyaring pagkakapatay ng siyam na aktibista sa ikinasang Calabarzon raids ng Kapulisan kontra iligal na pag-iingat ng armas at pampasabog.
Ang pagkondena ng Bise Presidente sa isyu ay maituturing nang pinakamatinding pahayag laban sa Duterte administrasyon kasabay ng paghihikayat sa publiko na huwag matakot sa tinatawag niya pang “murderous regime.”
“There is no other way to describe this: It was a massacre. And it came just two days after the President himself ordered state forces to ‘ignore human rights,’ kill communist rebels, and ‘finish them off,’ in his rant before the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict,” ani Robredo.
“Indeed, these are difficult and dangerous times. So keep reaching out to your mates, check on your friends, and always take care. . . They have to face each of us if they want to stop us from telling the truth: The Filipino people deserve better than this murderous regime,” dagdag pa ng Pangalawang Pangulo.
Dinepensahan naman ng Philippine National Police ang nasabing mga raid at iginiit na ito ay lehitimong operasyon kargado ng search warrant at nag-ugat sa mga umanoy sumbong na pag-iingat ng armas at pampasabog ng mga nasabing suspek.
Ayon sa pulisya na nanlaban umano ang mga ito kaya napilitang gumanti ng putok ang tropa.
Bukod sa siyam na nasawi, 15 ang binitbit ng kapulisan.
Hinihikayat naman ni Robredo ang “clean, independent” investigation sa nasabing pagpatay “to ensure those responsible are held accountable and justice is brought forward.”
“Let’s strongly condemn the killings in Calabarzon, as we condemn the suppression of so many innocent lives under this administration. Our plea, justice,” aniya pa.
“At a time when the number of people dying, starving and suffering due to the pandemic continues to increase, this is the painful truth: The killing of Filipinos continues,” dagdag pa ni Robredo. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Allan K na muli niyang bubuksan ang dalawang pagmamay-aring comedy bar.
Ang tinutukoy ng TV host-comedian ay ang Klownz sa Timog Avenue at Zirkoh sa Tomas Morato, parehong nasa Quezon City.
June 29 noong isang taon nang isara niya ang mga ito labag man daw sa kanyang kalooban.
Eighteen years ang Klownz at 16 taon naman ang Zirkoh.
Walang choice si Allan K dahil panay raw ang bayad niya sa upa gayong hindi naman operational ang mga ito dala nga ng pandemic.
Pero sinigurado ni Allan K na muli niyang bubuksan ang dalawang comedy bar kapag humupa na ang pandemya.
“‘Yun ang buhay ko. Dahil mag-isa lang naman ako sa bahay, kapag malungkot ako, magda-drive lang ako either sa Klownz at Zirkoh para maaliw. Pag uwi ko, nakangiti na ‘ko. Mahimbing na ‘kong makakatulog,” sabi niya.
Kung ilarawan niya ang nagdaang taon, kung kailan namatayan din siya ng dalawang kapatid, ay “parang isinumpa.” Ronnie Carrasco III
MANILA, Philippines – Hindi inirerekomenda ng Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group ang COVID-19 vaccines ng Sinovac na maiturok sa mga 60-anyos pataas na indibidwal.
Ayon ito sa ipinalabas na Resolution No. 5 ng NITAG, Lunes, Marso 8.
“Consistent with indications in the EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) and in light of the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines, Sinovac vaccines are not recommended to be administered to health care workers aged 60 years old and above,” ayon sa resolusyon.
Matatandaang sinimulan na ng gobyerno ang vaccination program nito noong Marso 1 kung saan unang itinurok ang Sinovac vaccine sa mga healthcare workers sa bansa.
Hindi naman nabakunahan ang healthcare workers na 60-anyos pataas.
Sa resolusyon ng NITAG inirekomenda rin nito ang mga sumusunod:
-Each health facility should update their current masterlists to accurately measure which eligible vaccine recipients for Priority Al would be taking the Sinovac vaccine.
-For vaccines which have already been distributed to the vaccination sites (e.g.hospitals), and based on the updated masterlists, any excess doses of the said Sinovac vaccines shall be stored for the second dose of vaccinated HCWs in each facility.
-For previously allocated vaccines not yet distributed to specific vaccination sites, the allocation list shall be updated based on the revised masterlist of Sinovac vaccines.
-All health facilities, local government units, and institutions with recipients belonging to Priority Al especially in NCR shall immediately submit and update their masterlists to the National Vaccine Operations Center and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.
-The recommended scheduling of the second dose shall be 4 weeks up to 4 weeks and 4 days after, computed from the date of the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine.
Para naman sa pagtuturok at pamamahagi ng AstraZeneca vaccines n amula sa COVAX Facility inirekomenda ng NITAG ang mga sumusunod:
-AstraZeneca vaccines shall only be provided to Priority Al healthcare workers in frontline health facilities to avoid violations in the national government’s agreement with the COVAX facility.
-Astrazeneca shall be initially allocated in the following order of prioritization: all healthcare workers in all Level 3 hospitals including COVID referral hospitals nationwide; other dedicated COVID-19 referral government hospitals in areas with no Level 3 hospitals; senior citizen healthcare workers in other hospitals nationwide; and the remaining Priority Al eligible recipients in NCR, prioritizing senior healthcare workers as is consistent with the prioritization framework.
-Allocation recommendations for any excess doses should be used consistent with the approved prioritization framework of the COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Program.
-The dosing interval indicated in the Philippine EUA the AstraZeneca vaccine is from 4-12 weeks computed from the date of the first dose. Vaccination sites should schedule second dose consistent with EUA interval indications and inform their respective Regional Vaccine Operations centers and Centers for Health Development.
-Vaccine recipients who shall be refusing to get the AstraZeneca vaccines shall receive their vaccine after all priority groups have been vaccinated. For this specific batch of AstraZeneca vaccines donations.
Inirekomenda rin ng NITAG ang mga sumusunod:
-Vaccination sites may schedule the second dose of the vaccine to vaccine recipients after the recommended interval due to operational considerations, provided they inform the Regional Vaccine Operations Center through the DOH Center for Health Development.
-Co-administration of different vaccine brands to the same vaccine recipient shall not be allowed. Only one vaccine type for both doses shall be administered per vaccine recipient.
-To reduce vaccination errors and minimize wastage, only one vaccine may be administered in a vaccination site per day. Vaccination sites and implementers must ensure advance scheduling of vaccine recipients especially for instances of multiple and simultaneous dispatch of vaccines of different brands.
-Maintaining a vaccine recipient’s right to accept, choose, and refuse vaccines without prejudice to their immediate eligibility for the next available vaccine are limited to groups with special precautions indicated in the EUA. RNT
MANILA, Philippines – Muling ikinokonsidera ng gobyerno ang paggamit sa militar at pulisya sa pagpapatuapd ng minimum health standards sa pampublikong lugar, ayon kay COVID-19 response chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez, Lunes.
Ito ay matapos ang pagsipa ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa at pamamayagpag pa ng dalawang variant.
Ayon kay Galvez na napansin ng gobyerno ang pagiging panatag na ng mga Filipino kahit nakapagtatala ng higit 3,000 kaso ng COVID-19 kada araw sa bansa.
“‘Yung mga pulis at saka military, pwede uli nating uli i-disperse sa mga convergent areas,” ani Galvez.
Maging ang Department of Health ay napansin ang biglaang pagtaas ng COVID-19 cases sa bansa.
Ilang mga ospital na rin ang nag-ulat ng bugso ng mga COVID-19 patients. RNT
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang aabot sa kalahating milyon piso ang halaga ng ari-arian na tinupok ng apoy sa naganap na sunog sa Malate, Maymila Martes ng madaling araw.
Nasa 200 pamilya ang nawalan ng tirahan ngunit sinasabing may isang residente pa ang patuloy na nawawala.
Nagsimula ang sunog alas-3:19 ng madaling araw at idineklarang fire out ng alas-6:15 ng umaga.
Nasa 80 bahay ang natupok ng apoy at nadamay din ang buong barangay hall.
Nabatid na nagsimula ang sunog sa unang palapag ng bahay ng isang Danilo Arce.
Wala namang naisalbang gamit ang mga residente dahil sa bilis ng pagkalat ng apoy sa mga kabahayan na pawang gawa sa light materials.
Nananatili ngayon sa kahabaan ng Adriatico St. at sa tapat ng Rizal Memorial Stadium ang mga nasunogang residente. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden
MANILA, Philippines – Nasasamsam ng Philippine National Police ang higit P100 milyong halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa ikinasang buy bust operation, Lunes ng gabi sa Makati.
Arestado ang dalawang suspek na kinilalang sina alyas Taba, at alyas Indeg, kapwa residente ng Brgy. Maharlika Cagayan De Oro.
Nag-inspeksyon naman sa site sina Philippine National Police Chief General Debold Sinas at NCRPO Director Major General Vicente Danao Jr. at sinabing maaring parte ng malakihang sindikato ang mga suspek.
Giit pa ni Sinas na mga big-time drug pusher at courier ang mga suspek na bahagi ng malaking drug group.
Habang ang mga nakumpiskang droga ay lumang stock pa umano na hindi naibenta noong panahon ng Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).
“Ibig sabihin talagang marami pa ring shabu na binebenta ngayon. Lalo na medyo naramdaman nilang maluwag na, so naglabasan na siguro iyong mga old stocks nila,” ayon pa kay Sinas.
Depensa ng dalawang suspek na napag-utusan lang umano sila at hindi nila alam na droga ang kanilang bitbit.
Ayon sa ulat ng pulisya nakabili ang poseur buyer na pulis ng shabu na nakasilid pa sa Chinese tea plastic bag na nagkakahalaga ng P1,000,000.
Nang magkaabutan na ay dito na nahuli ang dalawang suspek kung saan nasamsam ang isang selpon, sling bag, iba’t ibang ID, 3 pirasong kulay berdeng eco bag, isang red eco bag, 15 pirasong bloke ng Daguanyin refined Chinese tea na naglalaman ng hinihinalang shabu, 10 pirasong tig-iisang libong pera, 990 piraso ng P1,000 peso bill na boodle buy bust money. Isang trolley traveling bag, at isang Ford Everest na sasakyan.
Tinatayang nasa 16,000 gramo ng hinihinalang shaby ang nasamsam na pumapatak sa P108,800,000.
Patuloy ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon. RNT