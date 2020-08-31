Calamity response, karagdagang heavy equipment ibinigay sa DPWH Bicol

Manila, Philippines – Bukas na ang bagong coastal road mula sa Rompeolas o Sorsogon City’s baywalk hanggang Barangay Balogo, para bigyan ng magandang tanawin ang mga bumibiyahe sa Sorsogon coastline.

Sinabi ni DPWH Secretary Mark Villar na may haba na 5,52 kilometer ang apat na lane ng Sorsogon City Coastal Road ay maikokosidenrang kabilang sa pinakahusay na “build , Build,Build” project sa Bicol Region na isinagawa ng DPWH Regional Office 5 at Sorsogon First District Engineering Office.

Sa kanyang ulat kay Villar, sinabi ni Senior Undersecretary for Luzon Operations Rafael C. Yabut na bukod sa makakabawas sa pagsisikip ng trapiko sa main thoroughfare sa Sorsogon City, ang kalsadang ito umano ay itinayo upang mabigyan ng proteksyon nakapaligid sa lugar mula sa storm surge lalu naang Bicol region na madalas daanan ng mga bagyo tuwing na pumapasok sa Philippine area of respomsibility.

Ang nakumpletong kalsada sa baybayin na may rock causeway at tatlong tulay na may kabuuang haba na a110.70 lineal meter ay nagsisimula sa junction ng Daang Maharlika na dumadaan sa maraming mga barangay ng Sirangan, sampaloc,Balogo at kokonekta sa mga barangay pangpang, Tugos, Cambulaga at Talisay sa Sorsogon City.

Ang nasabing road project ay pagsasakatu[paranng mga plano sa imprastraktura ng Sorsogon governor at dating SEnator Chiz Escudero at Sorsogon City Mayor Maria Ester Hamor na pinamunuan ang pagbubukas nito na dinaluhan naman ni Usec Yabut.

Inilarawan ni Gov. Escudero ang Sorsogon Coastal Road bilang isa sa pinakamaganda sa bansa habang nagpahayag ng pasasalamat kay Sec.Villar at sa DPWH sa pagsuporta sa pagdevelop sa probinsya ng Sorsogon sa pamamagitan ng pagtatayo ng mga kalsada na mapapabuti ang pagpapalitan ng mga kal;akal sa pagitan ng mga barangay at at bayan. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden