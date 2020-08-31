Trending Now

Calamity response, karagdagang heavy equipment ibinigay sa DPWH Bicol

Calamity response, karagdagang heavy equipment ibinigay sa DPWH Bicol

August 31, 2020 @ 7:47 PM
Nakatanggap ng bagong mga heavy equipment  ang Department of Public  Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office sa Bicol  upang mapaigting ang operasyon sa pagtugon sa sakuna.

Itinurn over ng DPWH Bureau of Equipment (BOE)  ang 16-meter reach amphibious excavator at tatlong units ng 10-cubic meter capacity dump trucks.

Ayon sa DPWH, noong June ay nakapagdeliver na rin ng  (2) units wheeled excavators, (1) amphibious excavator, (1) tractor head with low bed trailer, (1) truck mounted crane at (3) service pick-ups.

“These units form part of the P126 million worth of equipment allotted for this region as quick response to calamities and other disaster risk reduction activities,” ayon kay  DPWH Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte.

Dagdag pa nito, na ang bagong tayong Equipment Management Division/Albay 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) Guard House ay pinasinayaan na rin upang magsilbing isang istasyon para sa m,ga tagapagpatupad nhg seguiridad na responsible sa pagsasagawa ng round-the-clock survellaince para sa seguridad ng  mga pag-aari ng gobyerno. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Manila LGU, magbibigay ng P100K sa zero barangay COVID-19 case

August 31, 2020 @7:38 PM
Manila, Philippines  – Bilang bahagi ng programa ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila kontra COVID-19, magbibigay ng insentibo si Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso sa mga barangay na walang maitatalang bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa loob ng dalawang buwan simula bukas.

Sinabi ni Domagoso sa kanyang FB Live ngayong araw, magbibigay ng insentibo na P100,000 ang lokal na pamahalaang lungsod sa mga barangay na walang maitatalang bagong kaso ng sakit na COVID-19 sa kanilang lugar simula bukas (Set. 1) hanggang Oktubre 31.

“Ang goal natin ay zero COVID-19 infection for two months sa barangay, and I believe that you can do it. That is why we want to give you incentive.” ani Domagoso.

Sa ilalim na nasabing programa, sinabi ni Domagoso na isasailalim sa beripikasyon ng Manila Health Department (MHD) ang mga datos ng COVID-19 sa lungsod upang masiguro na “zero COVID-19 infection” ang sinumang barangay na nagsabi na walang impeksyon sa kanilang lugar sa loob ng dalawang buwan.

“Kinausap ko na po si Vice Mayor Honey kanina. Mag-aappropriate po tayo ng P89,600,000, kasi ang goal natin, hopefully, kanya-kanya tayong magsisigasig para labanan ang COVID-19 pandemic,” giit ni Domagoso.

“Bibigyan din po namin kayo ng certification ng pagkilala sa bawat opisyal ng barangay, from the chairmen to secretary, treasurer, Kagawad, SK Chairmen, SK Kagawad, Ex-O at mga barangay tanod, to recognize the effort,” dagdag pa ng Alkalde. Jay Reyes


Susunod na PNP chief, posibleng ianunsyo ni Pang. Dutertemaaaring ianunsyo ni pdu30 sa public address

August 31, 2020 @7:25 PM
Manila, Philippines – Maaaring ianunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte mamya sa kanyang public address ang susunod na hepe ng  Philippine National Police (PNP).

Si Outgoing PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, miyembro ng  Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, ay  nakatakdang magretiro sa Setyembre  2 dahil sa nalalapit na mandatory retirement age nito na 56.

“Hintayin na lang po natin kung anong sasabihin mamaya ni Presidente. Sa tingin ko po ay magiging kabahagi iyan ng kaniyang mensahe sa ating taumbayan,” ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni  PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac na susundin ng PNP ang  “rule of succession” ng command kapag walang inanunsyo na susunod na bagong PNP chief.

“If no pronouncement will be coming from the President regarding the next PNP chief, by the ‘rule of succession’ of command will be observed and Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan will be appointed as caretaker or officer-in-charge of the PNP,” ayon kay Banac.

Nauna rito,  nagsumite naman si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año  ng tatlong pangalan kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte  ng posibleng maging successor ni Gamboa.

Kabilang sa mga posibleng contenders para sa PNP chief ay sina Cascolan; Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for operations and commander of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield; at  Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, hepe ng  PNP directorial staff. Kris Jose


Bagong coastal road sa Sorsogon binuksan na – DPWH

August 31, 2020 @7:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Bukas na ang bagong coastal road mula sa Rompeolas o  Sorsogon City’s baywalk hanggang  Barangay Balogo, para bigyan ng magandang tanawin ang mga bumibiyahe sa Sorsogon coastline.

Sinabi ni DPWH Secretary  Mark Villar na may haba na 5,52 kilometer ang apat na lane ng Sorsogon City Coastal Road ay maikokosidenrang kabilang sa pinakahusay na  “build , Build,Build” project  sa Bicol Region na isinagawa ng DPWH Regional Office 5 at Sorsogon First District Engineering Office.

Sa kanyang ulat kay Villar, sinabi ni Senior Undersecretary for Luzon Operations Rafael C. Yabut na bukod sa makakabawas sa pagsisikip ng trapiko sa main thoroughfare sa Sorsogon City, ang kalsadang ito  umano ay itinayo  upang mabigyan ng proteksyon  nakapaligid sa lugar  mula sa storm surge lalu naang Bicol region na madalas daanan ng mga bagyo tuwing na pumapasok sa Philippine area of respomsibility.

Ang nakumpletong kalsada sa baybayin  na may rock causeway at tatlong tulay na may kabuuang haba na a110.70 lineal meter ay nagsisimula sa  junction ng Daang Maharlika  na dumadaan sa maraming mga barangay ng Sirangan, sampaloc,Balogo at kokonekta sa mga barangay pangpang, Tugos, Cambulaga at Talisay sa Sorsogon City.

Ang nasabing road project ay pagsasakatu[paranng mga plano sa imprastraktura  ng Sorsogon governor at dating SEnator  Chiz Escudero at Sorsogon City Mayor Maria Ester Hamor na pinamunuan ang pagbubukas nito na dinaluhan naman ni Usec Yabut.

Inilarawan ni Gov. Escudero ang Sorsogon Coastal Road bilang isa sa pinakamaganda sa bansa habang nagpahayag ng pasasalamat kay Sec.Villar at sa DPWH sa pagsuporta sa  pagdevelop sa  probinsya ng Sorsogon sa pamamagitan ng pagtatayo ng mga kalsada na mapapabuti ang pagpapalitan ng mga kal;akal sa pagitan ng mga barangay at  at bayan.  Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Pagpili sa kapalit ni Morales, hamon kay PDu30

August 31, 2020 @7:08 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isang malaking hamon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte ang pagpili ng magiging bagong Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) sa gitna ng alegasyon ng korapsyon sa state insurer.

Ang pahayag na ito ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque ay matapos sabihin ni Senador Bong Go na iaanunsyo ngayong araw ni Pangulong Duerte ang magiging kapalit ni PhilHealth president at chief executive officer Ricardo Morales na nagbitiw noong nakaraang linggo.

“Malaking paghamon po ang pagpili sa susunod na PhilHealth dahil napakadaming kwalipikasyon na inaasahan po sa bagong PhilHealth president ,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Sinabi pa ni Sec. Roque na ang susunod na PhilHealth chief ay hindi lamang kailangan na may nalalaman sa public health kundi ay dapat ay corrupt-free at may zero tolerance sa dishonest activities.

Sa kabilang dako, hindi naman nabanggit ni Sec. Roque kung kailan ihahayag ni Pangulong Duterte ang magiging kapalit ni Morales.

Samantala, mayroon ng shortlist na hawak si Pangulong Duterte.

Iyon nga lamang ay magiging maingat ang Pangulo sa pagpili ng magiging kapalit ni Morales.

Muli namang sinabi ni Roque na kailangan ang magiging kapalit ni Morales ay walang bahid ng korapsyon, may managerial skills, may kakayahan na mamuno sa insurance at health service at mayroong background sa community health. Kris Jose


Internet cafe, sports facility magbubukas na sa Maynila – Yorme

August 31, 2020 @6:59 PM
Manila, Philippines – Simula  bukas ay maaari nang mag-operate ang mga internet café at sports facilities sa lungsod ng Maynila.

Ito ay batay sa nilagdaang Executive Order No. 37 ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso kung saan maaari nang mag-operate ang mga internet café, gyms, at fitness studios kung saan mahigpit na ipatutupad ang paglilimita ng 30% kapasidad nito.

“Kayo ay makakapagbukas na mula ala singko ng umaga hanggang alas diyes ng gabi. Kung ang negosyo niyo po ay gym, simula bukas ay pinapayagan na po kayo ng lokal na pamahalan mag-operate, ito ay alinsunod po sa pinirmahan ko kanina na Executive Order No. 37,” ani Domagoso.

Sa ilalim ng nilagdaang kautusan ni Domagoso, maaari nang magbukas ang mga sport facilities basta’t lilimitahan lamang ito sa mga “non-contacts sports” gayundin ang iba pang klase ng pag-eehersisyo tulad ng walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, at skateboarding gamit ang “outdoor setting”.

“May konti lang ako hihingilin na kaunting responsibilidad. Sa mga nagpapatakbo ng internet shop at gym, kayo ay required na magsuot ng mask at face shield at all times. Sa mga papasok naman sa internet shop, kailangan kayo ay naka mask at hindi niyo itong puwede tanggalin habang nasa loob kayo ng internet shop.” ani Domagoso.

“Yung mga pupuntang customer sa gym, kayo po ay hinihikayat na mag-face mask, pero habang kayo po ay nag-eensayo, puwede niyo tanggalin saglit ng mask habang gumagawa ng set. Ngunit ‘yung instructor ay hindi maaari tanggalin ang mask at face shield,” dagdag pa ng Alkalde. Jay Reyes


