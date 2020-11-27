Trending Now

Caloocan mayor umalma sa report ng DOH sa pagdami ng COVID-19 cases

November 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines — Umalma si Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan sa report ng Department of Health sa biglaang pagdami ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases sa lugar na kanyang nasasakupan.

“For the past few weeks, single-digit lang ang na-register sa amin,: aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN.

“One-hundred nine lang ang active cases […] so nagulat ako maraming cases sa Caloocan. Maraming nakarecover pero mayroon na lang kaming 109 active cases,” saad pa nito.

Kasalukuyang 12,506 ang kabuuang kaso ng coronavirus disease sa Caloocan; 350 nasawi; at 12,047 nakarekober.

 “We have so many programs on how to combat this virus. I even tapped the police para sa ganoon, iikot sila, nagroronda ang pulis sa mga loob. Kasi If you would notice sa labas, naka-face mask lahat ng tao. Sa looban, nandoon ang hindi gumagamit ng face mask,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC


NTC text sa gabay sa Christmas parties 'di galing sa DOH

November 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines — Nilinaw ni Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na hindi pa sila naglalabas ng guidelines para sa Christmas Party.

Sa natanggap na text mula sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), sinabi na “May Christmas party? Buksan ang bintana at electric fan. Mas ligtas kung outdoor and venue. Maligayang Pasko? Kaya nation ‘to!”

Binanggit din dito ang ilang ahensya tulad ng Department of Health, Department of Information and Communication Technology, at  Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19.

 “When we verified with the office in charge of this. Hindi pa ho kami nagpapalabas, so we just wonder why lumabas na agad dahil pag-uusapan po sana itong mga messages na ito para hindi nakakalito sa ating mga kababayan,” saad ni Vergeire sa online forum.

 “We are now trying to investigate kung saan galing at sino ang nakapag umpisa na makapaglabas na ito. DOH has not officially released this message yet because we wanted to further study it because it might cause confusion to our public,” lahad pa nito. RNT/FGDC  


Second sem classes ng UP inusod sa Marso

November 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Iniusod sa Marso ang second semester sa University of the Philippines (UP) na magsisimula sa March 1 hanggang January 18 .

 “Alam naman natin, nagkaroon ng bagyo, may nahihirapan sa internet access at may mga hindi maka-cope,” saad ni UP Vice President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia sa panayam sa Dobol B sa News TV.

“After due deliberation on the situation of faculty and students in the wake of the typhoons and in the spirit of balancing divergent positions and interests of faculty and students in the wider context of Philippine higher education,” saad sa memorandum na inisyu ng UP Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Magsisimula ang second semester simula sa March 1, 2021 habang ang  reading/wellness break ay sa April 29 hanggang May 5.

Nakatakda naman ang Final Exams mula sa June 14 hanggang 19, 2021.

“[This new schedule is] in light of the postponement of the submission of  grades and the time needed to prepare the course guides, study guides and curated references and resource materials and distribute  to students,” lahad pa sa memo.

Maaalalang nauna ritong ipinatupad ng unibersidad ang ‘no fail policy’. RNT/FGDC


800 trabaho bukas sa mga Pinoy sa Taiwan

November 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Halos 800 bakanteng trabaho mula sa isang nangungunang manufacturing company sa Taiwan ang bukas ngayon para sa kwalipikadong mangaggawang Filipino.

Sinabi ni Labor Attaché Fidel A. Macauyag , Philippine Labor Office sa  Taichung Taiwan na ang Silicon Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (SPIL) sa Taichung City ay nangangailangan ng 779 karagdagang mangaggawa sa pabrika.

“The vacancies are contained in the Job Orders of SPIL that were submitted to POLO-Taichung mid this week for verification”, ayon kay Macauyag.

Ang SPIL ay isa sa nangungunang nagbibigay ng komprehensibong  semiconductors assembly at test services sa buong mundo.

Kabilang sa kanilang produkto ang advanced leadframe at substrate-based packages, na ginagamit sa  computers, tablets, cellular phones, set-top boxes, at LCD monitors.

Gumagawa rin ang SPIL ng wearable devices, smart appliances, IoT, fingerprint sensors, smart cars, VR/AR, artificial intelligence, drones, smart speakers, digital cameras, and video game consoles, at iba pa.

“On October 6, 2020, POLO-Taichung was awarded a Plaque of Recognition to SPIL for currently employing more than 3,500 OFWs, with a free placement fee, monthly broker’s service fee, medical and other fees.”

Nagpapasalamat naman si Macauyag  sa kumpanya dahil sa patuloy nitong pagtangkilik sa mga Pilipino bilang kasapi ng kanilang manggagawa.

Umaasa rin ito na mapapadali na ang travel protocol at limitasyon ng bilang ng inbound passengers sa Taiwan upang ang OFWs na naghihintay ng kanilang deployment sa Pilipinas ay agad na maakapagtrabaho sa Taiwan.

Pinayuhan naman ng POLO-Taichung ang mga interesadong  aplikante na mag-apply sa sumusunod na recruitment agency sa bansa gaya ng Grand Placement & General Services Corp., MIP International Manpower Services, Inc., at JS Contractor Incorporated.(Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


TnT pinauwi ang Phoenix

November 27, 2020
PAMPANGA – Mahigpit na depensa ang naging puhunan ng TnT Tropang Giga upang tuluyan nang pumasok sa Finals ng PBA Philippine Cup Conference matapos padapain ang Phoenix Super LPG,  91-81,  sa do-or-go home game 5 ng kanilang seminals series na ginanap sa Angeles University Gym sa Angeles, Pampanga.

Nanguna sa opensa ng TnT si Bobby Ray Parks na kumamada ng 24 points para buhatin sa panalo ang Tropang Giga.

Hindi nakaporma ang Phoenix mula 1st hanggang 4th quarter dahil bantay sarado ang kanilang top gunner na si Matthew Wright na nalimitahan lang sa 13 puntos habang minalas din si RJ Jazul sa kanyang mga ibinato sa 3 points area at nalimitahan lang sa walong puntos.

Maging si Calvin Abueva na nanguna  para sa opensa ng Phoenix ay napagod ng husto sa ikimanada nitong 24 points dahil sa mahigpit at mala-pagkit na depensang inilatag ng TnT.

Halatang kulang ng sentro ang Phoenix na sinasabing missing link para maging isa na silang super team dahil nilamon sila ng husto ni Poy Erram sa loob ng paint.

Haharapin ng TnT ang mananalo sa pagitan ng Ginebra at Meralco.Rico Navarro


Malalimang Senate probe sa pagbaha sa Cagayan, Isabela, ikinasa ni De Lima

November 27, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Naghain ng isang panukalang resolusyon si Senador Leila De Lima upang magsagawa ng malaliman at kumprehensibong imbestigasyon sa tunay na dahil kung bakit bumaha nang todo sa Isabela at Cagayan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni De Lima na kailangan matukoy ang dahilan ng pagbaha dulot ng bagyong Ulysses upang matukoy at mapaunlad ang pagkukulang ng pamahalaan sa disaster preparedness at risk response.

“There is no lone cause for the record-level flooding experienced by Cagayan. There should be a thorough investigation into these issues that have surfaced in the wake of Cagayan’s worst flooding in recent memory in order to craft policies and develop innovative solutions that are data-driven and responsive to the needs of the people,” aniya

“There is likewise need to resolve the issue on responsibility for the mismanagement of the water levels in the Magat Dam to prevent similar incidents from happening again [and the] need to determine the effectiveness of the DENR programs to prevent illegal logging in Sierra Madre.”

Unang nag-land fall ang bagyong Ulysses noong Nobyembre 11 sa lalawigan ng Quezon saka tinahak ang Centra Luzon kaya’t nagimbal ang Metro Manila, partikular ang Marikina City na hindi nakapaghanda sa pagdaloy ng baha kaya tumaas ang Marikina River sa 22 metro.

Kahit hindi direktang tinamaan ng bagyong Ulysses, nagkaroon ng matinding pagbaha sa lalawigan ng Cagayan dulot ng ulan na dala ng bagyo sa tail end ng cold front.

 Noong Nobyembre 13,  umabot na sa 192.64 meter above sea level (masl) ang antas ng tubig sa Magat Dam  na malapit na sa spilling level na 193 masl. Napaulat na nakabukas na ang pitong gates ng dam sa 18 metro.

Sa paghahain ng panukala, sinabi ni De Lima na ilang posibleng kriminal sa record-level flooding sa Cagayan tulad ng sinasabi ni  National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal, na base sa report ng   Office of Civil Defense (OCD) sa rehiyon na ang sunod-sunod na landfall ng pitong bagyo sa bansa ang nagpalala sa malawakang pagbaha na naranasan sa lalawigan ng Cagayan.

Taliwas ito sa sinabi ni Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba na pagkalbo ng kagubatan sa Cordillera at Sierra Madre Mountain  sanhi ng dekadang illegal logging activities ang sanhi ng malawakang pagbaha na naapektuhan an g mahigit 170,000 individual sa 26 munisipalidad sa buong lalawigan.

Samantala, sinabi pa ni De Lima na ayon sa think tank na InfraWatch PH, dapat panagutin ang dam operators sa dam kabilang ang Magat, na nagmadaling buksan ang gates nito sa kasagsagan ng bagyong Ulysses kaya nagkaroon ng agaran at hindi nangyaring pagbaha sa Cagayan.

Punto pa nito, dapat makalikha ang angkop na dam management protocols at epektibong mekanimso sa data gathering at information dissemination na kritikal na bahagi ng disaster mitigation.

“The national government needs a comprehensive and people-centered environmental conservation and disaster risk reduction management plan incorporated into its national development policy in order to better prepare its citizens for future disasters to come.”  Ernie Reyes


