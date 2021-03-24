Cavite bishop: Religious events, Holy Mass isasagawa online
March 24, 2021 @ 6:18 PM
1 hour ago
Views:
16
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-03-24T18:37:14+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ni Cavite Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista na ang pagdiriwang ng Mahal na Araw at iba pang religious events sa probinsya ay isasagawa via online.
“I formally convey that all Eucharistic celebrations in all parishes in the Diocese of Imus be religiously performed without the attendance of the faithful and be transmitted live through various social media platforms, including the celebration of the Paschal Triduum,” saad ni Evangelista sa kanyang Circular No. 13.
Ibinahagi ito sa Facebook noong Marso 22.
“For this reason, the celebrations of the sacrament baptism, confirmation, matrimony, and even funeral masses will be done only with the strict implementation of the abovementioned protocol (10 persons in attendance),” lahad pa ng opisyal.
“Related to this, the pre-scheduled Chrism Mass with the diocesan and religious clergy of the Diocese of Imus on Holy Wednesday, March 31, 2021, is also suspended.”
Magsisimula ang Mahal na Araw sa Marso 28 at magtatapos sa Abril 4. RNT/FGDC
March 24, 2021 @7:00 PM
Views:
12
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na hindi tumututol ang Archdiocese of Manila sa protocol ng gobyerno batay sa mass gatherings.
Sinabi ni CBCP spokesperson Fr. Jerome Secillano na nilinaw na ito ni Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo sa isang pagpupulong.
“Sinabi naman niya na hindi naman niya dini-defy ‘yung government protocol so ang ginawa niya lang din nag-express lang ng kanyang religious rights bilang isang organization at leader ng Archdiocese ng Manila,” lahad ni Secillano.
Wala aniya sa posisyon ang CBCP dahil sa nakaawtonomiya naman ang lahat ng dioceses.
“In the short instruction of less than 1000 words, more than nine times it is mentioned that we make use of online platforms in our participation in our religious activities,” pahayag ni Pabillo.
“This shows that the great majority of the faithful is encouraged to join through the digital facilities.” RNT/FGDC
March 24, 2021 @6:49 PM
Views:
11
Manila, Philippines – Dinepensahan ni Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez ang pagpapabakuna ng aktor na si Mark Anthony Fernandez laban sa COVID-19 kahit hindi siya kabilang sa mauunang prayoridad.
“Kinausap ko po ‘yung ating city health office Dr. Olga Virtusio regarding the issue of Mark Anthony Fernandez and according to her ‘yung tumingin sa kaniyang doktor, siya ay may comorbidities. At alam naman po nating nagkaroon ng depression si Mark, ibig sabihin niyan he’s qualified as the next priority after frontliners,” lahad ni Olivarez sa panayam ng ANC.
Sa ilalim ng priority list ng Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) para sa pagbabakuna, nakasaad na “[p]ersons with comorbidities” ang kasunod ng medical frontliners at senior citizens.
Saad pa ni Olivarez, sinimulan na nila ang pagbabakuna sa senior citizens at residenteng may comorbidities dahil sa tapos na sila sa pagbabakuna ng health workers.
“Almost all of our 3,800 frontliners, medical, halos tapos na po kami, more than 92 to 95 percent na po ang aming na-inoculate na frontliner so sumusunod na po kami sa priority category, ‘yan po ‘yung senior citizens,” lahad ni Olivarez.
“Mabilis ‘yung ating vaccination… We did not violate the guidelines of DOH.” RNT/FGDC
March 24, 2021 @6:37 PM
Views:
16
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Department of Foreign Affairs na tatlo pang Pilipino sa ibang bansa ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) na nasa 16,009 kabuuan.
Wala namang inanunsyong bagong nasawi at nakarekober kung kaya’t nananatili ang bilang nito sa 9,702 at 1,047 base sa pagkakasunod.
Patuloy namang ginagamot ang 5,260 aktibong kaso.
Pinakamarami pa rin ang kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID sa Middle East/Africa na may 8,884; 673 nasawi; at 4,764 nakarekober.
Habang sa Europe, naitala ang 3,217 infection; 130 nasawi; at 2,217 nakarekober.
Sa Asia Pacific Region, 3,007 Pilipino na ang nagpositibo sa virus; 21 nasawi; at 2,131 nakarekober.
Samantala, 901 kaso na ng COVID ang naitala sa mga Pilipinong nasa America kung saan 223 nasawi at 590 nakarekober. RNT/FGDC
March 24, 2021 @6:26 PM
Views:
17
Manila, Philippines — Umakyat na sa 43 ang ospital na nasa critical level buhat nitong Marso 23, batay sa Department of Health (DOH).
Naabot naman ng mga sumusunod ang 100% full bed capacity:
-
Zarate Hospital
-
Air Force General Hospital
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela
-
Bernardino General Hospital I
-
Chinese General Hospital Medical Center
-
Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc.
-
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital
-
Makati Medical Center
-
Metropolitan Medical Center
-
Novaliches District Hospital
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital
-
Ana Hospital
-
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc.
-
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc.
Narito naman ang datos ng mga ospital batay na rin sa Inquirer.
Critical
-
Zarate Hospital – 100 percent
-
Air Force General Hospital – 100 percent
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Pateros – 93.8 percent
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela – 100 percent
-
Bernardino General Hospital I – 100 percent
-
Bernardino General Hospital II – 85.7 percent
-
Capitol Medical Center Inc. – 90.9 percent
-
Chinese General Hospital Medical Center – 100 percent
-
Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center – 96.9 percent
-
East Avenue Medical Center – 86.7 percent
-
Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc. – 100 percent
-
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Inc. – 100 percent
-
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital – 100 percent
-
Lung Center of the Philippines – 96.3 percent
-
Makati Medical Center – 100 percent
-
Mandaluyong City Medical Center – 87 percent
-
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital – 93.8 percent
-
Medical Center Muntinlupa – 92 percent
-
Medical Center Taguig – 89.3 percent
-
Metro North Medical Center and Hospital – 95.2 percent
-
Metropolitan Medical Center – 100 percent
-
National Kidney Transplant Institute – 88.3 percent
-
Novaliches District Hospital – 100 percent
-
Ospital ng Makati – 93.8 percent
-
Ospital ng Muntinlupa – 97.1 percent
-
Ospital ng Sampaloc – 93.5 percent
-
Pacific Global Medical Center – 88.9 percent
-
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope – 96.2 percent
-
Quezon City General Hospital – 86.7 percent
-
Quirino Memorial Medical Center – 90.8 percent
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital – 100 percent
-
Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City – 96 percent
-
Luke’s Medical Center, Taguig – 88.9 percent
-
Ana Hospital – 100 percent
-
Taguig Pateros District Hospital – 90 percent
-
The Medical City – 94.4 percent
-
Tondo Medical Center – 90.8 percent
-
Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. – 94.4 percent
-
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc. – 100 percent
-
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc. – 100 percent
-
Veterans Memorial Medical Center – 96.8 percent
-
Victoriano Luna Medical Center – 99.4 percent
-
World Citi Medical Center – 86.1 percent
High-risk
-
Adventist Medical Center – 71.8 percent
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Quezon City – 79.2 percent
-
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center – 82.6 percent
-
Army General Hospital – 75.7 percent
-
Caloocan City Medical Center – 70 percent
-
Cardinal Santos Medical Center – 70.9 percent
-
Fe Del Mundo Medical Center – 82.1 percent
-
Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – 72.8 percent
-
Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center – 82.4 percent
-
Marikina Valley Medical Center – 79.5 percent
-
Medical Center Manila – 83 percent
-
National Children’s Hospital – 77.8 percent
-
Pasay General Hospital – 75.9 percent
-
Pasig Doctors Medical Center Inc. – 70.6 percent
-
Research Institute for Tropical Medicine – 75.9 percent
-
San Juan De Dios Educational Foundation – 83.3 percent
-
Clare’s Medical Center – 80 percent
-
The Premier Medical Center – 75 percent
-
University of the Philippines Philippine General Hospital – 71 percent
Moderate
-
De Los Santos Medical Center – 60 percent
-
Diliman Doctors Hospital Inc. – 69.7 percent
-
HolyLife Hospital – 66.7 percent
-
Las Piñas City Medical Center – 68 percent
-
Mary Johnston Hospital Inc. – 61.5 percent
-
Philippine Heart Center – 67.6 percent
-
E.R.M. Memorial Hospital – 65.6 percent
Safe
-
Alabang Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Alabang Medical Clinic – No occupied beds
-
Alabang Medical Clinic Las Piñas branch – 12.5 percent
-
Alabang Medical Clinic Muntinlupa – No occupied beds
-
Alfonso Specialist Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Asian Hospital – 46.4 percent
-
Bermudez PolyClinic Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Calalang General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Christ The King Medical Center Unihealth Las Piñas Inc. – 25 percent
-
Cruz-Rabe Maternity and General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Cure and Care Maternity Hospital OPC – No occupied beds
-
T. Protacio Hospital – 25 percent
-
De Ocampo Memorial Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Divine Heart Medical Service and Development Cooperative Hospital – 14.3 percent
-
Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital – 50 percent
-
Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital – 6.6 percent
-
Montano G. Ramos General Hospital Corporation – No occupied beds
-
Sabili Health Services Corporation – No occupied beds
-
Zarate Hospital – 33.3 percent
-
Fairview General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Fatima University Medical Center Corporation – 26.1 percent
-
Foundation of Our Lady of Peace Mission Inc. Our Lady of Peace Hospital – 18.5 percent
-
Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center – 38 percent
-
Miguel Malvar Medical Research Foundation Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center – 42.9 percent
-
JP Sioson General Hospital and Colleges Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center – 56.3 percent
-
Justice Jose Abad General Hospital – 13.3 percent
-
Manila Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Manila Naval Hospital – 41.7 percent
-
Marikina Doctors Hospital and Medical Center – 58.3 percent
-
Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Martinez Memorial Hospital Inc. – 33.3 percent
-
Mary Chiles General Hospital Inc. – 41.8 percent
-
MCPC St. Therese of Lisieux Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Medical Center Parañaque – 5.9 percent
-
Mission Hospital – 45.5 percent
-
National Center for Mental Health – 10.2 percent
-
Navotas City Hospital – 52.9 percent
-
Nodado General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
North Caloocan Doctors Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Novaliches General Hospital – 41.7 percent
-
Olivarez General Hospital – 47.4 percent
-
Ospital ng Malabon – No occupied beds
-
Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center – 51.1 percent
-
Ospital ng Parañaque – No occupied beds
-
Ospital ng Tondo – 27.8 percent
-
Our Lady of Grace Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Inc. – 58.7 percent
-
Pasig City General Hospital – 39.1 percent
-
Perpetual Succor Hospital and Maternity Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Philippine Children’s Medical Center – 39.7 percent
-
Philippine Orthopedic Center – 58.3 percent
-
Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center – 42.1 percent
-
Providence Hospital – 37.5 percent
-
Queensberry Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Quezon Institute – No occupied beds
-
Recuenco General Hospital Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Rizal Medical Center – 44.4 percent
-
Salve Regina General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
San Juan Medical Center – 53.3 percent
-
San Lazaro Hospital – 48 percent
-
San Lorenzo Hospital Health Management – No occupied beds
-
San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital – 46.2 percent
-
SDS Medical Center – 27.3 percent
-
Seamen’s Hospital – 55 percent
-
South Superhighway Medical Center – No occupied beds
-
Anthony Medical Center of Marikina, Inc. – No occupied beds
-
Camillus Medical Center – 46.2 percent
-
Jude General Hospital and Medical Center – 30 percent
-
Martin de Porres Charity Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Victoria Hospital – 28.6 percent
-
Teresita General Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Tricity Medical Center, Inc. – 54.2 percent
-
Trinity Woman and Child Center “The Birthplace” – 20 percent
-
UHBI – Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. – 50 percent
-
United Doctors Medical Center – 10 percent
-
University of Santo Tomas Hospital – 27.2 percent
-
Valenzuela Medical Center – 51.6 percent
-
Villarosa Hospital, Inc. – No occupied beds
-
VRP Medical Center – 16.2 percent
-
VT Maternity Hospital – No occupied beds
-
Word of Hope General Foundation, Inc. – No occupied beds
RNT/FGDC
March 24, 2021 @6:10 PM
Views:
22
Manila, Philippines – Makatatanggap ng insentibo ang 1,300 centenarians ngayong taon, batay sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).
“For 2021, the target is 1,319 centenarians,” ani DSWD Spokesperson Irene Dumlao sa Manila Bulletin.
Aniya, ang pamamahagi ng centenarian incentive ay isasagawa sa pamamgitan ng house-to-house scheme.
Ayon kay Dumlao, noong 2020 ay nakamit ng DSWD ang 100 porsyentong target o katumbas ng 985 centenarians.
Nakasaad sa R.A. No. 10868 o ang Centenarians Act ng 2016 na ang lahat ng mga Pilipinong umabot sa 100 taon pataas, nasa loob man o labas ng bansa ay dapat mabigyan ng Centenarian gift na nagkakahalaga ng P100,000 at Letter of Felicitation na may lagda ng Presidente ng bansa. RNT/FGDC