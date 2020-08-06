Trending Now

Cavite gov naglabas ng MECQ rules; ‘jowa’ passes, lamay bawal muna

Cavite gov naglabas ng MECQ rules; ‘jowa’ passes, lamay bawal muna

August 4, 2020 @ 10:21 AM 2 days ago
Views: 114
Share

Manila, Philippines – Nagpatupad ang probinsya ng Cavite province ng hanggang 20 guidelines, batay sa Facebook post ni Governor Jonvic Remulla ngayong Martes, August 4.

Kasama niyang inilahad dito na kanselado ang ‘jowa passes’ maging ang mga pagsasara ng ilang establisimyento at pagbabawal sa lamay.

Ang mga sumusunod ang nakalahad sa Facebook post:

1. One member of every household will get a non-transferable quarantine pass or q-pass.

2. A “stay-at-home” order is in effect and those wandering outside their homes without a q-pass will be fined.

3. Factories will continue operating.

4. Employees are required to present their work ID and work schedule from their human resources division at checkpoints.

5. All modes of public transport can operate if they will serve factories and essential workers. Social distancing rules shall apply.

6. Each town or city will implement a policy for market runs.

7. Curfew hours are from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

8. Golf courses are closed.

9. Malls will reimpose a “local residents” protocol, except for Tagaytay, Trece Martires, Indang and Amadeo.

10. Mall operations will be limited to essential banks, supermarkets and pharmacies. Department stores will be closed.

11. All restaurants are banned from offering dine-in services.

12. Construction for public and private will be allowed at full capacity subject to monitoring and enforcement by public works department for state projects and by the local government or labor department for private projects.

13. Barangay checkpoints shall be enforced.

14. Tiangges, barber shops, salons and computer shops will be closed.

15. The public is banned from changing their residence.

16. Unofficial travel will be strictly limited and all “jowa” passes are canceled. Prior to the MECQ, Cavite allowed residents to cross towns without a travel pass to visit their boyfriend or girlfriend.

17. A liquor ban will be up to mayors.

18. Wakes are banned.

19. The public should refrain from being smart alecks in questioning pandemic protocols. “Bago magtanong ay tandaan: Bawal ang pilosopo, bawal ang ‘paano kung…’ at PLEASE READ AGAIN,” said Remulla.

20. Inter-Province travel will be restricted to purposes of official business.

Samantala, ang karagdagang impormasyon aniya ay kanyang iaaanunsyo sa Facebook livestream mamayang 4 p.m. RNT/FGDC

Share

Comments (4)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Buhat MECQ, 1K na-isolate sa MM; 3K hotel idaragdag

August 6, 2020 @11:31 AM
Views: 1
Share

Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang nasa 1,000 indibidwal na ang na-isolate ng gobyerno na mga nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 dito pa lamang sa National Capital Region magsimula ng ipatupad ang MECQ.

Sinabi ni testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon na bunga na rin ito ng pagpapaigting pa sa pagpapatupad ng tracing at isolation effort ng gobyerno.

Ani Dizon, kailangan ng mapaglalagyan sa mga nai- isolate na mga kinapitan ng virus dahilan upang magdagdag pa sila ng mga hotel kung saan maaaring mai-.isolate ang mga pasyente.

Sa 1,700 aniyang kwarto na una na nilang nakuha ay 1,400 ang okupado na.

Kaugnay nito, planong magdagdag ng 3,000 hotel rooms maging mga kama sa we heal as one centers.

Ayon kay Dizon, sa susunod ma linggo ay magsasagawa sila ng inspeksyon. Kris Jose

Share

2nd quarter GDP ng Pinas bumagsak sa -16.5%

August 6, 2020 @11:20 AM
Views: 16
Share

Manila, Philippines – Bumagsak sa -16.5% ang Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa ikalawang kwarter.

Ito ang pinakamalalang pagbulusok sa loob ng 30 taon.

Sa virtual briefing, sinabi ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na naitala ang naturang porsyento sa pagitan ng April hanggang June.

“Gross domestic product declined by 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This is the lowest reported quarterly growth starting in the 1981 series,” lahad ni National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa.

Isinaad din nito na dalawang magkasunod ang pagbagsak buhat noong 1991.

Samantala, kasalukuyan namang nasa bingit ang ekonomiya dahil sa patuloy na umiiral na quarantine sa ilang bahagi ng bansa. RNT/FGDC

Share

Face shield rule iiral sa barko, eroplano, tren, trike – DOTr

August 6, 2020 @11:08 AM
Views: 38
Share

Manila, Philippines – Obligado ang pagsusuot ng face shields bukod pa sa face mask sa lahat ng pampublikong transportasyon sa buong bansa bilang hakbang sa pagkalat ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

Ayon kay Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddess Hope Libiran, mandatoryo itong ipatutupad mula August 15.

“Ito po ay hindi lang magiging applicable sa Metro Manila—sa buong bansa po ito,” aniya.

“Ito po ay applicable sa lahat ng modes of public transportation… maging mga barko, ganoon din po sa eroplano.”

Dagdag pa nito ay kasama na din ang MRT at LRT maging ang mga tricycle.

Samantala, hindi naman kinokonsiderang pampubliko ang mga bike ngunit mariin nilang hinihikayat na gumamit ang bikers ng face shield.

“Alam naman po natin na iyong public transportation po ay napakalaki ang potential na maging transmission vector ng virus… Malaki po iyong risk kasi hindi mo naman po kilala o hindi mo alam iyong history ng travel ng iba mong mga kasama,” giit ng opisyal.

“Sana po isipin nating lahat na no amount of protection is too much when it comes to health and safety, especially po ang kinakalaban natin ay isang invisible enemy.” RNT/FGDC

Share

13 PhilHealth officials kakasuhan

August 6, 2020 @10:56 AM
Views: 56
Share

Manila, Philippines – Kakasuhan ng kriminal ng anti-corruption commission ang 13 sa 36 PhilHealth officials na sangkot sa fraud sa Office of the Ombudsman sa susunod na linggo.

Habang ang mga natitirang opisyal ay mahaharap ng kasong administratisbo, batay kay Presidential Anti-Corruption Commissioner Greco Belgica.

“Mafia is really an abused word. There’s no one big mafia in PhilHealth but rather many groups in regions. It’s like territorial. If you remember the PDAF scam… it’s similar to this. In every region, someone has a territory because the system allows fraudulent claims to exist,” aniya.

“The bulk of the transactions of PhilHealth happens in the regional level. If you remember, the entire board was fired by the President last August and yet corruption still persisted in PhilHealth…That’s really where the fraud is happening.”

Ani Belgica, inaasikaso na rin ang mga reklamo laban sa regional officials.

“PhilHealth has not been able to file any case against any of the employees to the Ombudsman when they have cases filed against them. There are cases filed by the region and then whitewashed by the national office. That’s another way that corruption persists at PhilHealth.” RNT/FGDC

Share

Utol ng shabu queen arestado

August 6, 2020 @10:51 AM
Views: 45
Share

Camarines Sur – Dinakip ng pulisya ang kapatid ng tinaguriang “shabu queen” sa isinagawang operasyon sa bayan ng Canaman sa lalawigang ito.

Kinilala ang nadakip na si Virgilio Natividad ng Brgy. San Agustin, Canaman, Camarines Sur.

Ayon kay P/Capt. Bienvinido Encisco, hepe ng Canaman Police, sa bisa ng search warrant kaya nadakip ang suspek at nasamsam ang 11 pakete ng shabu, nagkakahalagang P10,000 at mga drug paraphernalia.

Sinabi ng pulisya na dati nang sumuko ang suspek pero nalaman nilang bumalik sa iligal na gawain.

Si Virgilio ay kapatid ni Loida Natividad, 60, umano’y “shabu queen” ng Zone 7, Victoria Heights Subd. Brgy. San Agustin, Canaman, Camarines Sur.

Nahuli si Loida nitong Mayo sa kanyang bahay at nakuha mula sa kanya ang 27 sachet ng shabu na nasa P850,000 ang halaga. Mary Anne Sapico

Share
Loading...