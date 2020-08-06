Cavite gov naglabas ng MECQ rules; ‘jowa’ passes, lamay bawal muna

August 6, 2020 @11:20 AM
Manila, Philippines – Bumagsak sa -16.5% ang Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa ikalawang kwarter.
Ito ang pinakamalalang pagbulusok sa loob ng 30 taon.
Sa virtual briefing, sinabi ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na naitala ang naturang porsyento sa pagitan ng April hanggang June.
“Gross domestic product declined by 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This is the lowest reported quarterly growth starting in the 1981 series,” lahad ni National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa.
Isinaad din nito na dalawang magkasunod ang pagbagsak buhat noong 1991.
Samantala, kasalukuyan namang nasa bingit ang ekonomiya dahil sa patuloy na umiiral na quarantine sa ilang bahagi ng bansa. RNT/FGDC
