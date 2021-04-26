China sa EU: Julian Felipe Reef parte ng Nansha Islands; 2016 arbitral ruling walang bisa

Remate Online
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ng Tsina na ang Julian Felipe Reef ay parte ng Nansha Islands at walang bisa ang 2016 arbitral award sa Pilipinas, ayon sa Chinese Mission sa European Union.
Nauna nang nagpahayag ang European Union ng pangamba sa nangyayaring tensyon na dulot ng presensya ng Chinese vessel sa pinag-aagawang karagatan sa South China Sea.
Ayon sa EU ang mga vessel na ito “endanger peace and stability in the region.”
Bilang tugon, sinabi ng tagapagsalita ng Chinese Mission sa European Union: “Niu’E Jiao Reef (Whitsun Reef) is part of China’s Nansha Islands. The reef and its adjacent waters have always been important operating areas and shelters for Chinese fishing boats.”
Ang Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun) ay may layo lamang 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west ng Bataraza, Palawan at pasok sa Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Chinese mission na “China’s sovereignty and rights and interests in the South China Sea are formed in the long course of history and are consistent with international law.”
“It has no legitimacy and the award it issued is null and void. China does not accept or recognize the award, and firmly rejects any claims or actions based on the award,” dagdag pa ng tagapagsalita patungkol sa special arbitral tribunal na pumabor sa Pilipinas.