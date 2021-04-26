Trending Now

China sa EU: Julian Felipe Reef parte ng Nansha Islands; 2016 arbitral ruling walang bisa

April 26, 2021 @ 1:09 PM 1 hour ago
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ng Tsina na ang Julian Felipe Reef ay parte ng Nansha Islands at walang bisa ang 2016 arbitral award sa Pilipinas, ayon sa Chinese Mission sa European Union.

Nauna nang nagpahayag ang European Union ng pangamba sa nangyayaring tensyon na dulot ng presensya ng Chinese vessel sa pinag-aagawang karagatan sa South China Sea.

Ayon sa EU ang mga vessel na ito “endanger peace and stability in the region.”

Bilang tugon, sinabi ng tagapagsalita ng Chinese Mission sa European Union: “Niu’E Jiao Reef (Whitsun Reef) is part of China’s Nansha Islands. The reef and its adjacent waters have always been important operating areas and shelters for Chinese fishing boats.”

Ang Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun) ay may layo lamang 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west ng Bataraza, Palawan at pasok sa Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Chinese mission na “China’s sovereignty and rights and interests in the South China Sea are formed in the long course of history and are consistent with international law.”

“It has no legitimacy and the award it issued is null and void. China does not accept or recognize the award, and firmly rejects any claims or actions based on the award,” dagdag pa ng tagapagsalita patungkol sa special arbitral tribunal na pumabor sa Pilipinas.

 

“The South China Sea should not become a tool for certain countries to contain and suppress China, still less a wrestling ground for major-power rivalry. China urges the EU side to respect the efforts of countries in the region in properly addressing differences and maintaining stability in the South China Sea, and stop sowing discord.” RNT


Bakuna sa ibang sakit, pinatitiyak ng WHO sa PH gov’t

April 26, 2021 @1:53 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinatitiyak ng World Health Organization sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas ang sapat na bakuna sa iba pang sakit maliban sa COVID-19.

Ayon kay Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO representative to the Philippines, dapat masiguro ng Department of Health (DOH), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) at local government units ang bakuna laban sa polyo, tigdas, rubella, at iba pang sakit para sa mga bata.

Giit ni Abeyasinghe, na marami ang hindi nababakunahang mga bata na nasa liblib na lugar.

Ang pahayag ni Abeyasinghe ay kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Immunization Program kung saan inihayag nito ang kahalagahan ng bakuna para sa mga bata laban sa naturang mga sakit.

“We do recognize that people have concerns in the context of COVID-19 but we are going to reassure already that even in the big canpaigns that carried out , we had inplace the processess  to mitigate COVID-19 transmission” pahayag pa ni Aberyasinghe.

“We have to have confidence on what the country ahs achieved and our message this time to parents and caregivers is to access those vaccines and protect your children from vaccine preventable disease,” sinabi pa ng WHO representative.

Mahalaga aniya ang bakuna laban sa mga sakit dahil napoprotektahan ang mga bata dahil ito ay ligtas at epektibo.

Panawagan ni Abeyasinghe sa mga magulang, tiyakin na protektado ang kanilang mga anak sa mga sakit na maari ding ikamatay.

“We do anything possible to make sure that all children has access this vaccines and they are fully protected,” dagdag pa ng WHO official. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden

 

 


Bagong quarantine status sa Mayo, iaanunsyo ni Digong sa Miyerkules

April 26, 2021 @1:45 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Iaanunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa darating na Miyerkules, Abril 28 ang bagong quarantine classifications para sa tinatawag na NCR Plus para sa buwan ng Mayo.

“Baka po si Presidente na ang mag-anunsyo dahil ang Talk to the People po ay sa Wednesday,” ang pahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Aniya, nakatakdang magpulong bukas, Abril 27 ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases para pag-usapan ang kanilang magiging rekumendasyon kay Pangulong Duterte.

Nauna rito, sinabi ni Sec. Roque na maaga pa para sabihin na palalawigin ang modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) sa NCR Plus.

Aniya, kailangan pa ring timbangjn ang daily attack rate ng COVID-19 at maging ang health care utilization rate.

“Sa ngayon po I think premature na mag-speculate kung ano magiging classification natin. Ang importante po palagi, tingnan iyong daily attack rate, 2-week ave­rage attack rate at saka iyong healthcare utilization rate,” ani Roque.

Pero binanggit din ni Roque na bumababa ang kaso ng COVID-19 at hindi na lumalampas sa 10,000 kada araw.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. na sa Oktrubre pa o Nobyembre posibleng makita ang pagbaba ng impeksiyon kapag nabakunahan na ang karamihan sa mga nakatira sa Metro Manila.

Hinikayat din ni Galvez ang mga mamamayan na ipagpatuloy ang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards at quarantine protocols. Kris Jose


Paggamit ng Ivermectin palawigin habang wala pang bakuna – Marcos

April 26, 2021 @1:38 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Muling nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa Department of Health (DOH) at Food and Drug Administration (FDA) na payagan ang mas malawak na compassionate use approval ng mga “repurposed drugs” na tulad ng Ivermectin habang naaantala ang pagdating ng mga bakuna para sa COVID-19.

Inihayag ito ni Marcos kasunod ng pagkaantala ng pagdating ng Sputnik vaccine ng Russia na inaasahan sana noong Linggo, maliban pa sa iba pang mga bakuna galing sa COVAX facility mismo ng World Health Organization (WHO).

“Habang tayo’y naghihintay sa mga bakuna, palawakin na ang permiso sa paggamit ng mga repurposed drugs o mga gamot sa ibang mga sakit na angkop din naman sa sintomas ng Covid. Naaantala ang pagdating ng mga bakuna sa iba’t-ibang bansa, hindi lang sa Pilipinas,” giit ni Marcos.

Binawasan kasi ng India, na may pinakamalaking vaccine manufacturer sa buong mundo, ang pag-i-export ng mga bakuna dahil sa lumulubong kaso ng Covid-cases doon, ani Marcos, banggit din ang bangayan ng EU at UK sa produksyon at pagbarko ng bakuna.

Dagdag pa ni Marcos, naiulat din kamakailan lamang ang mga sagabal sa vaccine shipment ng Moderna sa mga mayayamang bansa tulad ng Canada at Britanya, pati na sa paggamit ng AstraZeneca at J&J vaccine dahil sa mga panibagong safety review o pagsusuri sa kaligtasan.

“Kailangan natin ng back-up na plano para mabawasan ang paghihirap ng ating mga ospital at healthcare workers. Dahil magiging limitado pa rin ang supply ng bakuna sa mga susunod na buwan, ano ang back-up plan natin para mapahinto ang mga impeksyon at hawahan, lalo na ng nasabing mga Covid variants?” tanong ni Marcos.

Patuloy na pinag-aaralan sa buong mundo ang paggamit ng mga repurposed drugs para makagamot ng Covid-19, kasunod ng mga testimonya ng mga pasyente at doktor na nakabuti ang mga ito, partikular ang Ivermectin na dati nang ginagamit sa tao laban sa mga parasitikong  sanhi ng elephantiasis at onchocersiasis o “river blindness”.

“Pinayagan na ng FDA ang emergency use ng Ivermectin subalit limitado lang sa ilang ospital. Sana ang pag-aatubili ay hindi dahil sa masasagasaan ang interes ng mga malalaking pharma, sapagkat ang nasabing gamot ay mabibili lang ng 35 pesos,” ani Marcos.

Tanging 201,521 mga Pilipino pa lang ang nakatatanggap ng kumpletong bakuna, habang 1,205,697 naman ang nakatanggap ng unang dose, ayon sa April 21 na ulat ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

Ang target ng gobyerno ay makakuha ng 148 milyong single-dose at double-dose na mga bakunang sapat para sa 78 milyong mga Pilipino, ayon sa rekomendasyon ng WHO upang magkaroon tayo ng herd immunity.

“Ibig sabihin dapat maabot ng gobyerno na bakunahan ang 313,446 katao kada araw simula Mayo hanggang sa katapusan ng taon,” pagtukoy ni Marcos, sabay puna na 93,849 katao lang ang pinakamaraming napabakuna sa isang araw, ayon sa IATF report.  Ernie Reyes


Oil price hike na naman!

April 26, 2021 @1:26 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Muling magpapatupad ng dagdag presyo sa mga produktong petrolyo ang mga kompanya ng langis sa bansa epektibo bukas.

Pinangunahan ng kompanyang Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, Petron, Petro Gazz at Seaoil ang paglabas ng abiso sa dagdag presyo na P0.45 sa kada litro ng gasolina, P0.35 sa kada litro ng diesel, at P0.65 sa kada litro ng kerosene epektibo alas-6 ng umaga bukas.

Naglabas din ng abiso ang kompanyang Cleanfuel hinggil sa pagpapatupad ng oil price hike sa gasolina at diesel sa kahalintulad na presyo na magiging epektibo naman alas-4:01 bukas ng hapon.

Ang ipatutupad na bawas presyo sa ilang produktong petrolyo ay bunsod sa patuloy na paggalaw ng presyuhan nito sa pandaigdigang pamilihan.

Matatandaan na nito lamang nakaraang linggo ay nagpatupad ng dagdag presyo sa mga produktong petrolyo ang mga kompanya ng langis sa bansa na P0.60 sa kada litro ng gasolina, P0.70 sa kada litro ng diesel, at P0.85 sa kada litro ng kerosene. Jay Reyes


Risa: P800B utang ng China sa paninira ng bahura sa WPS, singilin na!

April 26, 2021 @1:18 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Muling iginiit ni Senador Risa Hontiveros na pagbayarin kaagad ang China sa mahigit P800 bilyong bayad-pinasala sa nasirang bahura sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Hontiveros na maaaring gamitin ang naturang salapi sa pagtugon ng bansa laban sa pananalasa ng COVID-19.

“Lolobo lang yang utang ng Tsina sa Pilipinas kung hindi pa rin siya mag-uumpisang magbayad ng utang niya sa Pilipinas. Yung ganyang kalaking halaga ay makakatulong para sa mga naghihikahos nating kababayan dahil sa COVID-19. We, in government, must already take the next concrete steps on how to make China pay,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

Noong Abril noong nakaraang taon, inihain ni Hontiveros ang Senate Resolution No. 369 na nag-uutos sa executive department na gamitin ang lahat ng pagkilos na legal at diplomatiko upang pagbayarin ang China na gagamitin ang COVID-19 response.

Kasunod ito ng ulat mula sa kinatawan ng Marine Science Institute ng University of the Philippines na nagsasabing nawawalan ng Pilipinas ng P33.1 bilyon kada taon na umabot na sa P200 bilyon ang nalugi sa bansa sa pangangamkam ng China ng isla sa WPS sa loob ng pitong taon na.

Noong nakaraang Pebrero, sinabi ni Hontiveros na maaari nang umabot sa P800 bilyon ang utang ng China matapos maiulat na umabot sa P644 bilyon halaga ng hinakot na isda sa lugar simula pa noong 2014.

“There is so much we could do with P800 billion. Our health care workers have been demanding timely hazard pay; our teachers need financial support with the resources for online learning; farmers and fisherfolk themselves are going hungry, and 4.5 million jobless Filipinos are looking for aid to tide them over. Tayo ang may-ari ng ating karagatan, kaya sana mapunta sa mga Pilipino ang yaman na iyan,” ayon kay Hontiveros.

“Kung sinasabi ng Palasyo na wala nang natirang pera ang gobyerno para sa ayuda, dapat maghanap na sila ng paraan para matustusan ang kakulangan na ito. Dapat pilitin na ng Palasyo ang ‘best friend’ niya na magbayad ng utang. Isa itong tiyak na solusyon para matugunan ang ating pagkukulang sa ating mamamayan. Huwag naman sanang iasa nalang natin sa community pantries ang pagkain at ayuda,” ayon sa senador.

Sinabi ni Hontiveros na ibinigay na ang naturang resolusyon sa Senate Committee of Foreign Relations noong Mayo2020.

Ayon sa senador, kapag nagbukas ang sesyon ng Senado sa Mayo 17, umaasa siyang didinggin ng komite dahil nagmamatigas ang China sa pangangamkam nito ng isla sa WPS habang hindi natin malaman kung saan kukunin ang pondo laban sa COVID-19.

“Ang tagal na nating naniningil. We are well within our rights to pressure China to pay. Tayo ang may karapatan sa WPS, kaya huwag natin siyang tantanan. Ang gusto natin ay compensation, hindi konsumisyon,” ayon kay Hontiveros. Ernie Reyes


