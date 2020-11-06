Trending Now

CHR kinondena ang pagpatay sa nakaligtas sa salvaging

November 6, 2020 @ 9:10 AM 10 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Kinondena ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) ang pagpatay sa nakaligtas sa salvaging habang nasa ospital sa Rizal.

“The brazenness of the attack is utterly reprehensible—a desecration of the very facility where the sick and wounded are supposed to be treated and saved,” pahayag ni CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia.

“Amid the suffering in this period of [the] pandemic, it is disheartening that extrajudicial killings still persist,” aniya.

Kinilala ang biktima na si Vincent Adia, 27 taong gulang na ginagamot sa tinamong tama ng bala sa Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex at muling binarily hanggang sa mamatay.

Ayon sa pulisya, ililipat dapat ng ibang ospital ang biktima nang bigla itong pagbabarilin ng mga hindi pa nakikilalang gunman habang sinusundo ng otoridad ang kaanak nito.

“We harp again our repeated plea to the government to concretely address the continuing atrocities and vigilante killings,” giit ni De Guia.

“With the government’s recent expression of openness to cooperate with international mechanisms in improving the human rights situation in the country, we hope and expect that cases of extrajudicial killings will be truly curbed and tackled with utmost urgency,” dagdag nito.

Samantala, nagpadala na ng grupo ang CHR upang imbestigahan ang insidente. RNT/ELM


Duterte bubuksan ang korapsyon ng nakaraang administrasyon

November 6, 2020 @8:56 AM
Manila, Philippines – Tinitingnan ni Pangulong  Rodrigo Roa  Duterte ang muling pagbubukas ng imbestigasyon sa mga corruption scandals na tumutugis sa pamahalaan kabilang na ang  “infamous toilet project” kung saan inilagay ang toilet bowl o inidoro  ng  “side by side” o nakahilera lang ng walang dividers.

Sa public address ng Pangulo, Huwebes ng gabi ay sinabi nito na ang maanomalyang proyektong ito at iba pang kuwestiyonableng programa ay maaaring  maging bahagi ng  kanyang pinakabagong kampanya laban sa korapsyon.

Tinukoy ng Punong Ehekutibo ang lumang isyu ng  restrooms  o  banyo na itinayo sa  the Philippine National Railways (PNR) España stations na inilagay nang walang  dividers “for privacy.”

Ang proyekto na sinimulan sa ilalim ni dating Pangulong  Benigno Aquino III’s term, ay ginamit ng mga supporters ni Pangulong  Duterte para bigyang-diin  ang di umano’y incompetence o kawalan ng kakayahan ng nakalipas na administrasyon.

“Ang pinaka-marami (issues) itong road right of way na hanggang ngayon, ewan ko kung anong nangyari there was this scandal somewhere in Cotabato, I remember it but I, I am remembering it now, tignan ko kung, tanungin ko ang DPWH kung ano ang nangyari doon, or I will have it reinvestigated,” ayon kay Pangulong Duterte.

“Karamihan mga ghost projects.
‘Yan ang ano dyan, ‘yong iba naman kagaya ng public works na nakita ninyo, ‘yong kubeta na walang cover na puro naka-hilera lang ‘yong bowl, inodoro, walang division, wala lahat, ‘yon ‘yong mga putang inang klase ng trabaho. So ‘yong gano’n, balikan ko ‘yon,” aniya pa rin.

Kaya nga binalaan nito ang mga tiwaling opisyal na maaaring sangkot sa mga lumang usapin at sa mga nananatiling nagta-trabaho  sa kani-kanilang  kinauukulang ahensiya na magbitiw sa puwesto dahil  talagang hahabulin niya ang mga ito.

Taong 2018, ang  Department of Transportation na siyang nangasiwa sa  PNR  ay nagpahayag na ang mga proyekto ay bahagi ng  Kayo ang Boss Ko (KBK) toilet initiative noong 2012 na naiwan namang hindi tapos o nakatengga.

“I’d like to remind anybody sa DPWH who has had a participation there being the investigator or connected with the construction, you better, you report to me.  Tanungin ko kayo kung paano ako magdumi kung ganito para kaming classmates, seatmates kami, put*ng ina,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“Kalokohan, kabastusan talaga ng… I’m sure government would not allow that kind of project, no engineering department or the engineer themselves would be too crazy to do that.  ‘Yon ang mga project na hao siao, ‘yang partial delivery or ‘yong halos ibigay sa’yo,” dagdag na pahahag nito.

Ukol naman sa tanong hinggil sa kung ang anti-corruption drive ay tila huli na para sa usaping ito dahil nakatuon ang pansin ng pamahalaan sa  COVID-19 pandemic, ay binigyang diin ng Pangulo na may panahon para rito.

“Ang ibang kasalanan, okay lang pero itong mga ghost projects, mga project na wala dyan, karamihan dyan ‘yong mga health centers.  Wala ‘yan, tip lang ‘yan, ngayon kung ‘yan ang ginawa niyo, that’s shortchanging government,” diing ng Chief Executive.

“You will go to jail for that, I have two years to do it, and about six months to file all the charges,” pagtiyak ng Pangulo. Kris Jose


Pinas walang problema sinoman ang manalo kina Biden, Trump – Romualdez

November 6, 2020 @8:42 AM
Manila, Philippines – Wala umanong problema sa bansa kung sinoman ang manalo sa ginaganap na US elections ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez.

“Well, I think, personally, I don’t think we really have any real major problem that we will encounter because we have always been close allies of the United States. As I said, we are considered to be one of the oldest allies in Asia,” aniya sa isang panayam ng GMA News.

Saad nito na dapat respetuhin ng bagong administrasyon ang soberanya ng bansa.

“Whatever issues that they will bring out, we will always respect their opinion. But at the end of the day, they have to respect us as an independent nation. That’s all there is to it, really,” aniya.

Ito ay matapos maitanong na kung manalo si Democratic candidate Joe Biden ay maaari nitong ungkatin ang issue ng pagkakakulong ni Senator Leila de Lima o ang laban kontra droga ng administrasyon.

“They cannot tell us what to do. They can suggest, they can probably advise us as friends and allies, but they cannot tell us what we must do. If we have certain issues or certain crimes that were committed then they have to respect us. Just like what happened with the case with Pemberton,” giit ni Romualdez.

Matatandaang nagkaroon ng hidwaan si Pangulong Duterte at dating US President Barack Obama na noo’y bise president si Biden.

“The bigger picture is what’s important, really, in our relationship. We have to remember that we have a long-standing relationship with this country and there is no really, I would say, it is not necessary to bring in the personal feelings of one or the other,” lahad nito.

Dagdag pa ni Romualdez na importante ang benepisyo ng parehas na bansa.

“So I think we will bring it up to a level that is overall good for both countries rather than go into specific issues like even personal relationships that were established between presidents,” aniya.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s really… the relationship that we have and the mutual respect that we have for each other that’s important. And more importantly, what’s beneficial for both countries. If it’s good for us and it’s good for the United States then we’re in the same situation,” dagdag ni Romualdez.

Ayon pa dito na tiwala siyang itutuloy ng US ang suporta nito sa bansa sa isyu ng China at ng West Philippine Sea.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve also had some interaction with some foreign policy advisors of the democratic party. They too agreed that the policy set by President Trump and Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo, especially in recognizing the arbitral war that we won in the UNCLOS, will be respected and will continue as such,” saad ni Romualdez. RNT/ELM


Non-Chinese nationals na may visa, residence permit, bawal muna sa China

November 6, 2020 @8:15 AM
Manila, Philippines – Bawal munang pumasok ng China ang hindi Chinese nationals na may visa at residence permit ayon sa Chinese Embassy.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates in the Philippines will no longer issue Certified Health Declaration Form for the above-mentioned personnel,” pahayag ng embahada.

“The suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of COVID-19,” anila.

Samantala, ang mayroong diplomatic, service, courtesy, o C visas pati na ang non-Chinese nationals na may visas na pinagkaloob pagtapos ng Nobyembre 3 ay papayagang pumasok sa bansa.

Habang ang mga may emergency needs na makapunta sa China ay maaaring magpunta sa Chinese Embassy o sa konsulada.

“The above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly,” hayag ng Chinese Embassy. RNT/ELM


Max Collins, nakagarahe muna!

November 6, 2020 @8:08 AM
Manila, Philippines- Ayon kay Pancho Magno, nagkasundo sila ng misis na si Max Collins na siya lang ang magtatrabaho sa kanilang dalawa.

Napagpasyahan nila na habang kumakayod siya ay tututukan naman ni Max ang pag-aalaga sa kanilang baby na si Skye Anakin.

“Nandoon pa siya sa breastfeeding. Ang hirap ding ma-expose…Ang hirap na malayo ‘yung mom sa baby,” ani Pancho.

Sobrang flattered naman si Pancho dahil sa mga papuring natatanggap ng anak mula sa netizens dahil nakuha nito ang magandang features nilang mag-asawa.

Kahit nga siya ay sobrang napahanga sa kakyutan ng anak na lalake. Archie Liao


BOC officials, staff na sumasailalim sa judicial scrutiny, pinangalanan ni PDu30

November 6, 2020 @7:59 AM
Manila, Philippines – May ilang opisyal at  personnel ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang sinibak sa puwesto dahil sa di umano’y pagkakadawit sa korapsyon.

Sa public address ni Pangulong Duterte, Huwebes ng gabi ay binasa ng Chief Executive ang pangalan ng ilang  BOC officials at staff “who are now under quasi judicial or judicial scrutiny.”

“Now, let me — allow me a few minutes to do what I have promised to people that every meeting dito sa pag-uusap natin sa taong-bayan that I will read the persons who are now under quasi judicial or judicial scrutiny,” ayon sa Pangulo.

“Sa Bureau of Customs, dismissed from the service na ‘to, tinanggal na:
Lomontod C. Macabando – grave misconduct. He was fired by the Ombudsman.

 Engr. Ramon Hernandez – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct. He was dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Raymond Cabigon – gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Gil Senen E. Gamil – gross misconduct of duty, grave misconduct, dishonesty, pati kasali dito sa Raymond Cabigon to him, pareho sila. Dismissed from the service.

Vincent “Butch” Gamboa – grave misconduct. Dismissed by the Ombudsman

Atty. Lyceo Martinez – gross miscon — gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Fired by the Ombudsman.

Filomeno Salazar – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman.

Vicente Torres – gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Dismissed by the Ombudsman,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Sa kabilang dako, ang mga dinismis naman aniya ng Ombudsman ay sina:
” Renly Tiñana – grave misconduct, conduct grossly prejudicial to the service. Fired by the Ombudsman.

Jaybee Raul U. Cometa  – gross misconduct of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Fired by the — fired or being investigated by the Ombudsman.

Agnes Fabian, Bureau of Customs, with affirmed decision from DOF – dishonesty. Dismissed from the service.

Allan Pagkalinawan – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. The decision by the Customs was affirmed by the Secretary of Finance.

Ramon Anquilan – grave misconduct sa BOC. Dismissed from the service.

Aristotle Tumala – grave misconduct,” lahad ng Pangulo.

Iyong iba aniya ay sa tingin niya ay dismissed o patuloy na iniimbestigahan.

Gayunman ay binasa pa rin ng Pangulo ang pangalan ng mga ito.

“Geniefelle Lagmay – grave misconduct, investigated by the BOC, Ombudsman. Wala na ‘to.

Tomas Alcid – grave misconduct, Ombudsman.

Fahad Al-Rashid Lucman – serious dishonesty, falsification of documents. Pending ata ito sa Civil Service Commission or already dismissed.”

Ang  Suspended from service (as penalty) ay si Dante Baleva – grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

“Sa — facing charges sa BO — sa Bureau of Customs: Ma. Rosario Acosta – neglect of duty, still with the adjudicating body sa Bureau of Customs; Noel Carandang – gross neglect of duty with the Bureau of Customs; Dolores Domingo – investigated by the Ombudsman,” ayon sa Pangulo.

Samantala, ang Preventive suspension sa PhilHealth ay sina:

Jovita Aragona – grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, being investigated by the Ombudsman;

Calixto Gabuya Jr., same, PhilHealth, being investigated by the Ombudsman.

“We can expect shortly the decision on these cases,” diing pahayag ng Pangulo.

Noong nakaraang linggo ay  napaulat na nasa 20 Customs personnel ang sinibak dahil sa umano’y iligal na aktibidad.

“The Bureau of Customs (BOC) remains strongly committed in implementing policy reforms to rid the Bureau of corruption by taking stringent actions against errant Customs personnel allegedly involved in illegal practices,” sabi ng ahensya sa inilabas na press statement nitong Huwebes.

Samantala, mula January 2019 hanggang October 26, 2020 ay 228 Customs personnel na umano ang nasilbihan ng show-cause order, 135 sa kanila ang iniimbestigahan ng BOC–Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service.

Bilang resulta ng ginawang imbestigasyon, 45 Customs personnel ang kinasuhan ng administratibo sa BOC–Legal Service, pitong criminal case sa Department of Justice, 157 kaso sa Office of the Ombudsman at 28 kaso sa National Bureau of Investigation.

Sa 708 tauhan naman na binalasa mula January 1 hanggang October 26, 62 na ang nasibak o inilagay sa “floating status”. Kris Jose


