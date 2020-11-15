Trending Now

Climate-resilient agriculture, isusulong ni Lapid

November 15, 2020 @ 4:54 PM 2 hours ago
Manila, Philippines – Naghain ng isang panukala si Senador Manuel “Lito” Lapid ang isang panukalang batas upang magtayo ng climate-resilient agriculture sa bans sa pamamagitan ng pagpapahusay  ng kakayahang umangkop ng magsasaka sa masamang panahon at pangyayari sa klima.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lapid n a layunin ng Senate Bill No. 1912 na gawing institusiyunado ang paggamit ng crop climate calendars upang maarmasan ang magsasaka ng climate-sensitive decision making.

Inaatasan din ng panukala na makita ng magsasaka ang localized weather at climate information.

Sa mahigit 20 bagyong dumadaan sa ating bansa kada taon, umaabot sa bilyong halaga ang nasasalanta at nasisira sanhi ng masamang kondisyon ng  panahon partikular sa sektor ng agrikultura.

Nitong 2019 lamang, umabot sa P16 bilyong halaga ang nasira sa agrikultura na iniwan ng bagyo nang tumama sa bansa habang umabot n aman sa P34.45 bilyon ang sinalanta at nasirang pananim noong 2018.

Kamakailan lamang, binayo ng bagyong Quinta, Rolly at Ulysses ang Luzon at nanira ng P10 bilyong halaga sa sektor ng agrikulture na naapektuhan ang 150,000 magsasaka.

“Sa likod ng mga nakalululang numerong ito at halaga ng mga nawasak at nasayang na pananim ay mga buhay ng ating mga magsasaka at ng kanilang pamilya na nalulubog din sa kumunoy tuwing may bagyo. Kasabay kasing inaanod at winawasak ng mga bagyo ang kanilang pamumuhay kung saan nagmumula ang pantustos nila sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan. Kaya panahon na para kumilos ang ating gobyerno para tulungan ang sektor ng agrikultura at siguruhing kaya nitong makasabay sa mga hamon ng climate change gaya ng mga bagyo,” ayon kay Lapid.

“The most innovative ideas and technologies, as well as proven best practices must be tried, tested and eventually implemented to assist our farmers in managing the effects of climate change and weather disturbances,” dagdag niya.

Inaatasan ng panukala ang Department of Agriculture (DA) na gawingh institusyonado paggamit ng crop climate calendar sa buong Pilipinas.

“A crop climate calender is defined as “a visual tool that presents the phenology and cultivation practices of a crop against the timeline of the cropping season, containing information on the weather and climate states that occur in the locality and the risks faced by the crop.,” ayon sa panukala.

Inatasan din ang DA na armasan ang lahat ng magsasaka at organisasyon ng magsasaka ng pagpopormula, paggamit at interpretasyon ng crop climate calendar na ginawa para sa espisipikong lokalidad na ipamimigay nang libre.

Magsasagawa ang DA ng regular na angkop  na pagsasanay at capacity-building apra sa magsasaka at organisasyon ng magsasaka sa paggamit ng climate sensitive decision-making at paggamit ng may kaugnayang tools at applications.

“Sa ilalim ng ating panukalang batas, inaatasan din natin ang DA na bumuo ng malinaw at maayos na mga briefer at materyal gaya ng charts, tables at diagrams na madaling maintindihan ng ating mga magsasaka. Malaki ang maitutulong ng mga ito para sa matalinong pagdedesisiyon kung kailan ang tamang panahon ng pagtatanim at pag-aani. Malaking bagay din ito para makaiwas na masayang ang kanilang pananim sa tuwing hahagupit ang mga bagyo,” paliwanag ni Lapid.

Inaatasan din ng SB 1912 ang  Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAGASA na magbigay ng regular at up-to-date localiozed weather at climate information sa lahat ng agriculture office sa siyudad, munisipalidad at lalawigan at direkta sa mga magsasaka mismo sa pamamagitan ng lahat ng uri ng sistema ng komunikasyon at information dissemination  tulad ng  internet, social media, telebisyon at radyo.

“This information must be written in simple English, Filipino and other regional language or dialect as necessary and must be presented in easily understandable form.,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Manila, Philippines – Nabanggit si Former First Lady Imelda Marcos sa ‘The Crown’ Season 4 sa Netflix.

“So, there we are in Manila, in the middle of a state banquet, when who barges into the room? None other than Imelda Marcos,” sabi ni Princess Margaret, pinakabatang kapatid ni Queen Elizabeth II na ginampanan ni Helena Bonham Carter.

Kinikwento nito ang naging pagbisita sa Pilipinas noong 1980.

“She makes a beeline straight for me, saying she’s desperate to show me her … wait for it …” kwento nito ngunit sumingit si Princess Anne, ang nag-iisang anak ng reyna.

“Shoe collection,” sagot ni Princess Anne na ginampanan ni Erin Doherty.

“Shell collection,” tugon ni Princess Margaret.

Nagpatuloy ang kwentuhan ng mga ito tungkol kay Marcos.

Ang ‘The Crown’ ay isang serye tungkol sa pulitika at buhay pag-ibig ni Queen Elizabeth II.

Unang itong pinalabas noong 2016. RNT/ELM


Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ni House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na magsasagawa ng marathon session ang mga kongresista upang matiyak na maipapasa ang lahat ng priority bills ng administrasyong Duterte.

Kabilang dito ang mga panukalang magpapatatag sa ekonomiya ng bansa, dagdag proteksyon sa mga Pilipino laban sa COVID-19 pandemic at ang mga sunud-sunod na kalamidad.

“We go back to work Monday with a full plate of priority bills scheduled for plenary and committee deliberation. Speaker Lord Allan Velasco wants to place in the front burner all economic and anti-poverty measures so we can approve the President’s priority measures before the onset of the election season next year,” ayon kay Romualdez, chairman ng House Committee on Rules.

Minamadali rin aniya upang agarang maipasa ang pagpapalawig sa validity ng  Bayanihan 2  hanggang sa mailabas ng gobyerno ang kabuuang alokasyon na P140-bilyon para labanan ang pandemya hanggang sa 2021.

Kabilang aniya sa mga isasalang upang talakayin sa plenaryo ang House Bill 7749 o  Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE), House Bill 7425 Digital Transactions Value Added Tax, House Bill 7406 Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Program, House Bill 6135 Fiscal Mining Regime, at ang House Bill 7425 Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law.

Nasa priority bills din na nakatakdang isalang ng Kamara ang mga panukalang Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services Separation, Retirement, Pension Bill; Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Bill; Coconut Farmers Trust Fund Bill; Department of Water Resources and Water Regulatory Commission Bill; Warehouse Receipts Bill; National Disease Prevention and Management Authority Bill; at National Land Use Bill.

“Aside from these bills, the House leadership under Speaker Velasco are also committed to fast-track the approval of other legislative measures that were considered as priority measures by President Duterte in his previous State-of-the Nation Addresses,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Ngunit pngunahin aniya sa tatalakayin ay ang ratipikasyon sa panukalang 2021 General Appropriations Act.

“I am appealing to the House committee chairmen and secretariat to focus on these measures and submit their committee reports as soon as possible. We, in the Committee on Rules, are committed to put these in the priority list for plenary deliberation as soon as the committee reports are submitted to us.”

Umaasa si Romualdez na lahat ng panukalang isinusulong n i Speaker Velasco ay agad na maipapasa ng mga kongresista. Meliza Maluntag


Manila, Philippines – Magsasagawa ng fundraising stream si celebrity gamer at cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa kasama ang iba pang artista upang kumalap ng pondo para sa mga sinalanta ng bagyong Ulysses.

Tinawag niya itong “special stream” kasama sina Nikki Co, Ana de Leon, Abdul Raman, Janelle Lewis, Dayara Shane, Gelo Alagban, Kyle Ocampo, Lianne Valentin, at Radson Flores.

Ang makukuhang “star” na mula sa manunuod ay mapupunta sa  relief and rescue operations para sa mga biktima ng bagyo.

Gaganapin ito mamayang gabi, ala-7 ng gabi. RNT/ELM


Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa mga flood-hit residents sa Cagayan Valley na hindi tumitigil ang pamahalaan at gagawin nito ang lahat para muling ibangon ang kanilang buhay mula sa pagkawasak nang manalasa ang bagyong Ulysses.

“I want to personally assure our fellowmen here that the government will continue its rescue operations until all families are saved, all casualties and missing persons have been accounted for, and all affected individuals and communities have received their needed relief and other assistance,”ayon sa Pangulo.

Nagpaabot din ng pakikiramay ang Pangulo sa mga pamilya na namatayan ng mahal sa buhay dahil sa mataas at malawakang tubig- baha.

Pinangunahan ng Pangulo ang  situation briefing sa lalawigan ng  Cagayan sa gitna ng pagkawasak na iniwan ng bagyong Ulysses.

Ayon sa Chief Executive, milyong pisong halaga  ng tulong ang ibinigay sa  Region II ng mga  government line agency gaya ng Department of Social Welfare and Development, LGUs, at NGOs.

May kabuuang  67 indibiduwal ang namatay mula sa pananalasa ng bagyong  Ulysses, kung saan ay 22 ay mula sa Region II, ayon sa  National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“I urge the LGUs to actively collaborate with the task force created to lead the rehabilitation efforts because your lives including your good health, safety and improved welfare are the government’s priority,” ang pahayag ng Pangulo.

At para naman sa mga naging biktima ng bagyong Ulysses, sinabi ng Pangulo na  “We know your anguish and we will respond with urgency. With the bayanihan spirit of the Filipino, I am confident that together we will brave all the challenges ahead and emerge stronger as a nation.”

Bahagyang sinisi naman ni Pangulong Duterte ang  “climate change” kaya’t nangyari ang kalamidad sa Cagayan Valley.
Para sa Pangulo,  resulta ito ng matinding   weather disturbances.

“Ang problema ho talaga. Whether we accept it or not, itong climate change there’s a lot of water vapor going upstairs in the Pacific Ocean and accumulating into so much rain,” diing pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte.

Nauna rito, habang dumadalo sa 37th ASEAN Summit,  binanggit ni Pangulong Duterte  ang “Climate Justice”, nangungunang tema  leading sa January 2020 World Economic Forum. Kris Jose


Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa P10 bilyon ang halaga ng pinsala at nawala sa agrikultura sa mga nagdaang bagyon ayon sa Department of Agriculture.

“Malaking dagok na naman dito sa food security natin. Itong tatlong typhoons na ito,” saad ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

“As of [Friday] evening, 150,000 farmers at 275,000 hectares ng taniman ang apektado. In terms of commodities, kung ano po ang pinaka-grabe na apektado considering itong impact ng tatlong typhoons, ay high value commodities kagaya ng abaca sa Catanduanes,” lahad nito.

Ngunit aniya may nailigtas naman ang mga magsasaka dahil sa maagang pag-aabiso.

“Suma total ang na-save bago dumatng ang tatlong bagyo [about] P32 billion,” saad ni Dar.

Sa kabila nito, sapat pa ang suplay ng bigas sa bansa na aabot ng 85-94 araw.

Samantala, mayroong P10,000 hanggang P15,000 crop insurance indemnification para sa mga apektadong magsasaka ang DA.

Maaari ring umutang ng hanggang P25,000 bilang food assistance upang magamit sa emergency at pagbangon mula sa pinsala ng bagyo.

Magbibigay din ng P3,000 pera at P2,000 halaga ng food assistance sa mga apektadong magsasaka.

“We are lining up the P6 billion [in excess rice tariffs] to give to 1.1 million rice farmers tilling one hectare and below at sana maibigay nitong December bago mag Christmas,” dagdag ni Dar. RNT/ELM


