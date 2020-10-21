COA: P1B PNR projects lumabag sa procurement law







Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa mahigit 71,000 na inmates ang nakalaya simula nang ipatupad ang lockdown sa bansa noong Marso bunsod ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ito ang inihayag ni Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta sa kauna-unahang online annual convention ng Philippine Trial Judges League, Inc.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi ni Peralta na kabuuang 71,439 na persons deprived of liberty o PDLs ang nakalaya mula March 17 hanggang September 18 sa pamamagitan ng mga isinagawang videoconferencing o regular hearings ngayong pandemya.

Kaugnay nito, umabot anya sa 93,469 na pagdinig gamit ang videoconferencing technology ang naisagawa ng mga korte sa bansa.

Mula sa inisyal na 1,025 single-sala courts na inotorisa na magsagawa ng videocon hearings sa panahon ng lockdown, pinayagan na rin anya ang lahat ng first at second level courts na magdaos ng mga virtual hearings.

Ayon kay Peralta, batay sa kanilang evaluation ay mahigit 88 percent ang success rate ng mga idinaos na videocon hearings.

Nanawagan naman si Peralta sa mga trial court judges na patuloy na suportahan ang lahat ng judicial reform programs lalo na ngayong pandemya. Teresa Tavares

