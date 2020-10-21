COA: P1B PNR projects lumabag sa procurement law

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang apat na Philippine National Railways (PNR) projects na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit P1 bilyon ang lumabag sa procurement law.
Sa annual audit ng Commission on Audit (COA) hinggil sa PNR for 2019, natuklasan ng state auditors na may P1 bilyong halaga ng proyekto ang hindi nag-comply sa procurement law sa panahon ng pagrebisa sa 33 kontrata ng PNR.
Ang apat na proyekto ay ang:
procurement of train sets (standard gauge diesel multiple unit) amounting to P921 million;
retrofitting of piers and abutments of various bridges (Naga Division) worth P44.5 million;
procurement of Computerized Maintenance Management System worth P40 million; at
supply and delivery of rail wood sleepers worth P31 million
Sinabi ng COA na ang kontratista ng P921-million project para sa procurement ng train sets — Chinese firm CRRC Corporation Limited — ay nabigong magsumite ng post-qualification bidding requirements, dahilan para ma-disqualify ito mula sa pagkapanalo sa bid.
Ayon sa COA, ang post-qualification requirements na nabigong maisumite ng kontratista ay ang:
proof that it is a corporation or association of a country whose laws or regulations grant reciprocal rights or privileges allowing Filipino nationals to participate in public procurement in their country since CCRC is a foreign contractor;
sworn statement proving a similar right exists in favor of Filipinos in its country;
Class “A” Eligibility Requirement of SEC Certificate of Registration;
detailed breakdown of the Approved Budget of the Contract (ABC) including the detailed breakdown of estimates and/or unit cost analysis/derivation duly signed by the Head of the Procuring Entity; at
warranty certificate duly signed by the authorized representative of the winning bidder
At para naman sa P44.5-million contract para sa retrofitting ng piers at abutments ng iba’t ibang tulay (Naga Division), binanggit ng COA ang red flag sa mahalagang pagkakaiba sa pagitan ng “bid price in words and the bid price in figures.”
“The BAC adopted the lower amount of P44,552,435.24 — the bid price in words. However, the Bill of Quantities attached as a supporting document to the Bid Form showed the grand total of P44,852,435.24; the bid price in figures,” ayon sa COA.
“There were no arithmetical corrections made during bid evaluation,” dagdag dito.
Panghuli, sinabi ng COA na inaprubahan ng Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) ng PNR ang bids ng mga kontratista sa P31-million contract para sa supply at delivery ng rail wood sleepers at P40-million Computerized Maintenance Management System project kahit na ang kontratista ay walang PhilGEPS Platinum Registration—a Class “A” Eligibility Requirement.
“In accepting the justification provided by the bidders regarding the absence of the PhilGEPS Platinum, the PNR BAC exercised its discretion which is an action expressly prohibited in Section 30 of the Procurement law.”
“If the BAC believes that absence of the PhilGEPS Platinum Certificate is justified, it should have resolved the matter during the request for reconsideration stage, and not during the eligibility examination of bids,” saad pa ng pamunuan.
Dahil sa mga natuklasan ay inirekumenda ng COA na ang PNR ay marapat lamang na “strictly observe” ang probisyon ng Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the procurement law, na kinabibilangan ng:
Section 30 which prohibits the BAC to exercise its discretion in the evaluation of bids;
Section 32.2 which states that the bid price in words shall prevail over the bid price in figures; and
Section 34.2 which states that failure to submit any of the post-qualification requirements on time, or a finding against the veracity thereof, will disqualify the bidder for award.