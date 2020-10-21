Trending Now

COA: P1B PNR projects lumabag sa procurement law

COA: P1B PNR projects lumabag sa procurement law

October 21, 2020 @ 7:25 PM 2 hours ago
Views: 84
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang apat na  Philippine National Railways (PNR) projects na nagkakahalaga ng mahigit P1 bilyon  ang lumabag sa  procurement law.

Sa  annual audit ng Commission on Audit (COA) hinggil sa PNR for 2019, natuklasan ng state auditors na may P1 bilyong halaga ng proyekto ang hindi nag-comply sa procurement law sa panahon ng pagrebisa sa  33 kontrata ng PNR.

Ang apat na proyekto ay ang:

  • procurement of train sets (standard gauge diesel multiple unit) amounting to P921 million;

  • retrofitting of piers and abutments of various bridges (Naga Division) worth P44.5 million;

  • procurement of Computerized Maintenance Management System worth P40 million; at

  • supply and delivery of rail wood sleepers worth P31 million

Sinabi ng COA na ang kontratista ng P921-million project para sa procurement ng train sets — Chinese firm CRRC Corporation Limited — ay nabigong magsumite ng post-qualification bidding requirements, dahilan para ma-disqualify ito mula sa pagkapanalo sa bid.

Ayon sa COA, ang post-qualification requirements na nabigong maisumite ng kontratista ay ang:

  • proof that it is a corporation or association of a country whose laws or regulations grant reciprocal rights or privileges allowing Filipino nationals to participate in public procurement in their country since CCRC is a foreign contractor;

  • sworn statement proving a similar right exists in favor of Filipinos in its country;

  • Class “A” Eligibility Requirement of SEC Certificate of Registration;

  • detailed breakdown of the Approved Budget of the Contract (ABC) including the detailed breakdown of estimates and/or unit cost analysis/derivation duly signed by the Head of the Procuring Entity; at

  • warranty certificate duly signed by the authorized representative of the winning bidder

At para naman sa  P44.5-million contract para sa retrofitting ng piers at abutments ng iba’t ibang tulay (Naga Division), binanggit  ng COA  ang red flag sa mahalagang pagkakaiba sa pagitan ng  “bid price in words and the bid price in figures.”

“The BAC adopted the lower amount of P44,552,435.24 — the bid price in words. However, the Bill of Quantities attached as a supporting document to the Bid Form showed the grand total of P44,852,435.24; the bid price in figures,” ayon sa COA.

“There were no arithmetical corrections made during bid evaluation,” dagdag dito.

Panghuli,  sinabi ng COA na inaprubahan ng Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) ng PNR ang bids ng mga kontratista  sa  P31-million contract para sa  supply at delivery ng  rail wood sleepers  at  P40-million Computerized Maintenance Management System project kahit na ang kontratista ay walang PhilGEPS Platinum Registration—a Class “A” Eligibility Requirement.

“In accepting the justification provided by the bidders regarding the absence of the PhilGEPS Platinum, the PNR BAC exercised its discretion which is an action expressly prohibited in Section 30 of the Procurement law.”

“If the BAC believes that absence of the PhilGEPS Platinum Certificate is justified, it should have resolved the matter during the request for reconsideration stage, and not during the eligibility examination of bids,” saad pa ng pamunuan.

Dahil sa mga natuklasan ay inirekumenda ng  COA na ang  PNR ay marapat lamang na “strictly observe” ang probisyon ng Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the procurement law, na kinabibilangan ng:

  • Section 30 which prohibits the BAC to exercise its discretion in the evaluation of bids;

  • Section 32.2 which states that the bid price in words shall prevail over the bid price in figures; and

  • Section 34.2 which states that failure to submit any of the post-qualification requirements on time, or a finding against the veracity thereof, will disqualify the bidder for award.

Sinabi pa ng COA  na ang  PNR management  ay hindi  nagsumite ng written response sa findings. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Laplapan nina Rhian at Jennylyn, pinag-uusapan!

October 21, 2020 @7:57 PM
Views: 43
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pinag-uusapan ang teaser ng isa sa episodes ng ‘I Can See’ na ‘Truly, Madly and Deeply’ kung saan ay hinalikan ni Rhian Ramos ang mga labi ng hot momma na si Jennylyn Mercado.

 

Marami ang nag-react sa nasabing teaser dahil waiting sila kung passionate ba o torrid ang laplapan ng dalawang Kapuso artists.

 

Hirit ng netizens, breather raw ito para kay Rhian pagkatapos batikusin ng bashers ang kanyang hitsura ngayon.

 

Hindi pinalampas ng mga kate-katera ang aktres dahil tinawag nila itong ‘adik,’ ‘laspag,’ at ‘anorexic.’

 

Wapakels naman ang naging attitude ni Rhian sa mga bumabatikos sa kanya.

Sey ng netizens, bagay kay Rhian ang maging t-bird dahil keri niyang mag-project bilang isa.

 

Katunayan, hindi na bago kay Rhian ang lesbian role dahil nagampanan na niya ito sa seryeng ‘The Rich Man’s Daughter.’

 

May nagmaldita namang basher ang nagsabi na kung sawa na sa lalake ay subukan naman ni Rhian ang pagmamahal ng isang tibo. Archie Liao


  •  
  •  
  •  

DA, PCAFI lumagda sa kasunduan pabor sa magsasaka, mangingisda 

October 21, 2020 @7:57 PM
Views: 48
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Upang mapaunlarin ang kabuhayan at pamilihan ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda nagsanib puwersa ang Department of Agriculture (DA) at ang Philippine Chamber for Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) para paunlarin ang pamilihan at kabuhayan ng naturang sector sa pagpapaunlad ng DA’s Kadiwa Agribiz Portal at PCAFI’s Agri Food Hub kahapon (Oktubre 20).

Nilagdaan ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar at PCAFI Chairman Phillip Ong ang memorandum of agreement (MOA) na tutulong sa pamahalaan at pribadong sector sa pagpapaunlad ng pamilihan at magtutulay at tutulong sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda.

Batay sa kasunduan, ang PCAFI ay sumangyon na paunlarin ang Kadiwa Agribuz at e-Kadiwa online marketing platforms bilang mga miyembro.

Ang DA sa kabilang banda ay mag-uugnay sa mga non-government organization at agricultural producers sa buong bansa para promosyon ng Agri Food Hub digital platform.

Iprinisinta ni Ong kay DA Undesecretary for Operation Ariel Cayanan kung paano ang social enterprise project ay magiging epektibo at makikinabang ang bansa  sa  food value chain at hamon para sa paglulunsad ng plataporma.

Ayon kay Undersecretary Cayanan, ang DA ay tutulong para maigpawan ang mga hamon at oportunidad na magbebenipisyo kapwa ang food producers at mamimili.  (Santi Celario)


  •  
  •  
  •  

71K inmate nakalaya na mula Marso

October 21, 2020 @7:49 PM
Views: 79
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Aabot sa mahigit 71,000 na inmates ang nakalaya simula nang ipatupad ang lockdown sa bansa noong Marso bunsod ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Ito ang inihayag ni Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta sa kauna-unahang online annual convention ng Philippine Trial Judges League, Inc.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi ni Peralta na kabuuang 71,439 na persons deprived of liberty o PDLs ang nakalaya mula March 17 hanggang September 18 sa pamamagitan ng mga isinagawang videoconferencing o regular hearings ngayong pandemya.

Kaugnay nito, umabot anya sa 93,469 na pagdinig gamit ang videoconferencing technology ang naisagawa ng mga korte sa bansa.

Mula sa inisyal na 1,025 single-sala courts na inotorisa na magsagawa ng videocon hearings sa panahon ng lockdown, pinayagan na rin anya ang lahat ng first at second level courts na magdaos ng mga virtual hearings.

Ayon kay Peralta, batay sa kanilang evaluation ay mahigit 88 percent ang success rate ng mga idinaos na videocon hearings.

Nanawagan naman si Peralta sa mga trial court judges na patuloy na suportahan ang lahat ng judicial reform programs lalo na ngayong pandemya. Teresa Tavares


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pinoy na may COVID 11,186 na

October 21, 2020 @7:37 PM
Views: 99
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na a 11,186 ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga Pilipinong nasa abroad, batay kay Department of Foreign Affairs.

Saad ng DFA, 10 pa ang nakarekober na may kabuuang 7,244 habang nananatili sa 815 ang nasawi.

Kasalukuyan namang ginagamot angh 3,127 pasyente.

“To date, the total number of countries and regions with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 81,” lahad ng DFA. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Top 2 most wanted sa Metro Manila, timbog

October 21, 2020 @7:14 PM
Views: 83
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Naaresto ng mga tauhan ng National Capital Region Police Office ang top 2 most wanted person sa Metro Manila sa kanilang operasyon sa Taguig City kahapon.

Ayon kay NCRPO chief P/MGen Debold Sinas, inaresto ng pinagsanib na pwesa ng Regional Intelligence Division (RID), Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG), Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB) at Taguig City Warrant and Subpoena Section si William Pabillo, 42, security officer, ng 32 G. Mendoza Compound, Ilaya St, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Sinabi pa ng hepe ng NCRPO, si Pabillo, nahaharap sa frustrated murder sa sala ni Judge Torillo Ilao Jr, ng Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 266, ay inaresto sa Building 7A Panorama St., Western Bicutan, Taguig City bandang alas 12 ng tanghali.

Iginiit ni  Sinas na matagal nang isinailalim si Pabillo sa surveillance at nang matagpuan sa bago nitong trabaho ay kaagad na nagkasa ng plano ang team NCRPO upang mabilis itong maaresto.

May laang P200,000 piyansa para sa pansamantalang paglaya ni Pabillo.

Kasabay nito, pinapurihan ni Sinas ang kanyang mga tauhan sa pangunguna ni P/Col Remus Medina, hepe ng RID, sa walang kapagurang pagtatrabaho para sa kaligtasan, kaayusan at kapayapaan sa Metro Manila. LEA BOTONES 


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...