Trending Now

Coco levy trust fund bill lusot na sa Senado

Coco levy trust fund bill lusot na sa Senado

October 7, 2020 @ 12:09 PM 1 hour ago
Views: 26
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pinagtibay sa third at final reading ng Senado noong Lunes ang panukalang batas para sa pagbuo ng trust fund ng coconut farmers sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagbebenta ng assets na nabili gamit ang coco levy fund.

Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 1396 o ng “Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act,” inaatasan ang pamahalaan na ipagbili ang P75 bilyong coconut levy assets sa susunod na limang taon upang makabuo ng trust fund para sa coconut farmers.

Sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform at principal sponsor ng panukalang batas na kapag naisabatas ito, mabibiyayaan nito ang may  3.5 million coconut farmers mula sa 68 coconut producing provinces. Ang mga ito  na may-ari ng hindi tataas sa 5 ektaryang sakahan ay kabilang sa pinakamahirap na sektor sa bansa.

“The coconut farmers are the poorest in the country. They earn only about P1,500 a month. This fund which rightfully belongs to the coconut farmers, should be plowed back to them for their own direct benefit,” ayon kay Villar.

Hihintayin ng Senado  ang bersyon ng House of Representatives (HOR) bago itakda ang bicameral conference upang plantsahin ang mga probisyon sa magkahiwalay na bersyon.

Kumpiyansa rin si Villar na agaran itong maisasabatas dahil natugunan na ang ‘concerns’ sa dating na-veto na bersyon ng panukalang batas.

Ayon kay Villar, kapag naisabatas, agad na ililipat ng Bureau of Treasury ang  P10 billion sa trust  fund; P10 billion sa second year; P15 billion, third year; P15 billion, fourth year; at P25 billion sa fifth year.

Kapag naisabatas, gagamitin ang P5B  trust fund  sa mga sumusunod na programa bukod sa mga programa ng  PCA na bibigyan ng hiwalay na budget.

• 15% sa pagtatanim at replanting ng hybrid coconut seedlings at produksyon ng hybrid coconut seedlings ng Philippine Coconut Authority;

•    5 percent sa research at produksyon ng hybrid coconut seedlings ng Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD);

•    8 percent sa training ng coconut farmers at kanilang pamilya na nasa listahan ng coconut farmers registry sa farm schools sa ilalim ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority atAgricultural Training Institute;

•    5 percent sa research, marketing at promotion ng Bureau of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Development sa ilalim ng Department of Trade and Industry;

•    10 percent na equal na gagamitin sa farm improvements sa diversification at intercropping ng livestock, dairy, poultry, coffee at cacao production ng  National Dairy Authority at Department of Agriculture; Native Animal Program at High Value Crop Program na equal na paghahatian;

•    10 percent sa shared facilities sa processing ng Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) na ibibigay sa mga kooperatiba. Kung walang kooperatiba sa isang  bayan, ibibigay ito sa LGUs;

•    5 percent para sa pag-organisa at pagpapalakas sa coconut farmer organizations at kanilang kooperatiba sa ilalim ng   Cooperative Development Authority;

•    10 percent na pantay na paghahatian para sa credit programs ng  Development Bank of the Philippines at ng Land Bank of the Philippines;

•    10 percent sa infrastructure development  na ipatutupad ng Department of Public Works and Highways sa coconut producing LGUs;

•    8 percent sa Scholarship programs ng mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya na ipatutupad ng  Commission on Higher Education;

•    10 percent sa  health at medical programs ng mga magsasaka at kanilang pamilya na ipatutupad ng ahensiya na binuo ng Philippine Coconut Authority;

•    4 percent sa  crop insurance na ipatutupad  ng Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

Sa ilalim ng  panukala, muling bubuuin ang Philippine  Coconut Authority  Board na kinabibilangan ng mga kalihim ng Department  of Trade and Industry, Budget and Management Finance, DOST at PCA, at tatlong farmer-representatives mula sa Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao.  Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Zoe Channel nag-rebrand sa A2Z

October 7, 2020 @12:57 PM
Views: 3
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagpalit ng pangalan ang Zoe Channel 11 sa A2Z ayon sa Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc.

“Zoe Channel 11 TV gets a new name, a new look, and a new journey serving God and the Filipino people. We strive to provide Filipinos with the best type of programming and bring glory to the Lord above,” ani Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. chairman and president Sherwin N. Tugna.

Ayon pa dito na ipalalabas ang mga programa at pelikula ng ABS-CBN pati na ang Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), at Knowledge Channel.

Kasama rin dito ang ibang programa ng Zoe na Light TV 33.

Eere ang A2Z sa Channel 11 ng libre sa pamamagitan ng analog broadcast sa Metro Manila at iba pang karatig probinsya.

Mapapanuod din ito sa cable at satellite tulad ng Sky Cable.

Itinatag ito ni Bro. Eddie Villanueva. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Speaker Cayetano dapat magbitiw sa Oct 14 – Velasco

October 7, 2020 @12:45 PM
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nanindigan si Marinduque Rep Lord Allan Velasco na walang dahilan para manatli pa sa pwesto si House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano dahil tapos na ang kanyang termino at dapat nang bumaba sa pwesto sa Oktubre 14.

Ayon kay Velasco malinaw ang kasunduan sa term sharing at malinaw din ang kautusan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa naging pulong kamakailan sa Malacanang.

“The President was categorical when he said, “Lord, it is your right time now. I have already spoken. You have to insist your right based on the term sharing agreement.That’s why we expect Speaker Alan Cayetano to resign on October 14 and to abide by the term sharing agreement because his time is already up”pahayag ni Velasco.

Giniit pa nito na hindi rin maaaring sabihin ni Cayetano na sya ang leader at may kontrol sa Super Majority Coalition sa Kamara.

“The Super Majority does not belong to Speaker Cayetano but allied with the President of which PDP Laban is the largest bloc in the coalition and for anyone who would renege on the term sharing agreement from any member of the coalition is actually defying the wishes of the President”paliwanag pa nito.

Aniya, anuman ang naging accomplishments sa Kamara ay hindi solong gawa ni Cayetano bagkus ay collective efforts ng lahat ng miyembro ng Super Majority Coalition na nabuo nang magkaroon ng term sharing agreement sa speakership.

Giit ni Velasco na nagpapasalamat ang Kamara sa liderato ni Cayetano ngunit ang suportang natanggap nito sa kanyang panunungkulan ay tiyak na matatanggap din nya sa kanyang liderato dahil na rin sa suporta ng nag iisang super majority coalition.

“Whatever accomplishments of the House of Representatives are the collective efforts of all the members of the Super Majority Coalition because we cooperated with the House leadership”dagdag pa ni Velasco.

Samantala sinbi ni Oriental Mindoro Rep Doy Leachon na sa oras na bumaba na sa pwesto si Cayetano at ipatupad ang term sharing agreement ay buo din ang suporta na makukuha ni Velasco mula sa hanay ng mga mambabatas.

“We are confident that we shall get the necessary votes, once the Speaker steps aside and honors the agreement. After all, while Congress is a separate and distinct body, my colleagues fully respect the president, the agreement that he brokered and know that his mandate will be carried out more seamlessly if his preferred choice is elected as House Speaker”pagtatapos pa ni Leachon. Gail Mendoza


  •  
  •  
  •  

DPWH at DOH nagtayo ng rain water collection systems sa mga eskuwelahan sa Samar

October 7, 2020 @12:33 PM
Views: 15
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nagtulong na ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at Department of Health (DOH) sa pagtatayo ng rain water collection system o RWCS sa iba’t ibang eskuwelahan sa lalawigan ng Samar.

Ayon kay Secretary Mark A. Villar, dalawampung (20) units ng 4,000-liter tanks ang naiilagay na sa mga eskuwelahan sa mga siyudad ng Alamagro, Gandara, Sta. Margarita at Calbayog sa Samar.

Proyekto ng DOH sa lalawigan at DPWH ang naturang Rainwater Collection Systems na nagkakahalaga ng ₱3.8-million , ayon kay Villar.

Itinayo ang proyekto alinsunod sa itinatadhana ng
Republic Act 6716, na nagtatakda sa DPWH na magtayo ng water wells, rainwater collectors, pag-develop sa mga spring at rehabilitasyon ng mga kasalukuyang balon sa lahat ng mga barangay sa bansa na pinagkukunan ng tubig.

Nakikinabang ngayon sa itinayong rainwater collector projects ang mga edkuwelahan sa Almagro, Samar ay ang mga sunusunod: Almagro Central Elementary School, Malobago Elementary School, Tonga-Tonga Elementary School, Kirikiti Elementary School, Magsaysay Elementary School, San Isidro Elementary School, Talahid Elementary School, Imelda Elementary School, Costa Rica Elementary School at Lunang II Elementary School.

Sa Gandara, Samar ay ang mga sumusunod: Tagnao Elementary School at Casab-ahan Elementary School.

Sa bayan ng Sta. Margarita, kabilang sa mga naging benepisyaryo sa rainwater collection system ay ang: Sta. Margarita II Central Elementary School, Palale Elementary School, Solsogon Elementary School, Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries at ang Burabod Elementary School habang sa Calbayog City ay ang Tinambacan Central Elementary School, Malajog Integrated School at ang Ba-ay Elementary School.

Sa pamamagitan bagong tayong RWCS umaasa ang dalawang ahensya na hindi na pahirapan ang pagsalok ng tubig sa malalayong lugar. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

PH 3×3 may go-signal na sa IATF

October 7, 2020 @12:30 PM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Binigyan na ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) nang go-signal ang Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 na magsagawa ng bubble game sa Calamba, Laguna.

Ayon sa ulat, sisimulan ang President’s Cup sa Oktubre 21 na unang hindi pinayagan noong nakaraang dalawang linggo.

Sinabi ni league owner Ronald Mascariñas na nagagalak umano sila at pinayagan silang magsagawa ng kanilang bubble games.

Aminado sila na sabik na silang makapaglaro para sa nasabing bagong season.

Base sa inilabas na iskedyul, magsisimula ang ensayo sa Oktubre 16-18 habang ang preseason tournament na binubuo ng 12 teams ay magsisimula sa Oktubre 19.

Lahat umano ng lalahok sa laro ay sasailalim sa 14-day home quarantine.Rico Navarro


  •  
  •  
  •  

Asawa ng Fil-Am na PBA star, matapobre; malupit sa kasambahay?

October 7, 2020 @12:26 PM
Views: 7
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Mabait ang Fil-Am player pagdating sa pakikisama sa mga kasambahay nito, subalit kabaligtaran naman sa kanyang asawa na isang foreigner na matapobre at malupit sa mga kasambahay.

Kung titingnan mo ang personalidad ng babae ay maamo ang mukha nito na parang tupa, ngunit kwidaw ka, dahil kakaiba ang ugali nito pagdating sa kanilang mga kasambahay.

Kwento ng dati kasambahay  ng basketbolista na walang problema sa among player pero sa babae  bawal mamahinga  ang mga kasambahay dahil gusto nitong walang hinto sa pagtatrabaho ang mga katulong at walang nasasayang na oras.

Hindi kataka-taka kung bakit walang nagtatagal na katulong sa tahanan ng player dahil sa ugali ng kanyang asawa.

Ibang lahi kasi ang asawa ng Fil-Am player saka super rich ang pamilya ng babae kaya marahil ganun ang ugali.

Pero ngayon nandito sila sa Pinas, dapat marunong itong makisama sa mga Pinoy lalo na sa kasambahay nila para hindi sila nilalayasan bukod pa sa hindi dinuduran at sinasabotahe ang nilulutong pagkain nila, hehehe. HULA WHOOPS? Dwayne Rituel


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...