Trending Now

Code of Conduct, joint exploration agreements ng Pinas at Tsina, malapit nang lagdaan – Malakanyang

  • Home
  • NATIONWIDE, TOP STORIES
  • Code of Conduct, joint exploration agreements ng Pinas at Tsina, malapit nang lagdaan – Malakanyang

Code of Conduct, joint exploration agreements ng Pinas at Tsina, malapit nang lagdaan – Malakanyang

April 21, 2021 @ 4:51 PM 15 mins ago
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Umaasa ang Malakanyang na magbubunga na ang mga kasunduan sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Tsina.

Ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na kabilang sa mga inaasahan nilang malalagdaang kasunduan ng dalawang bansa ay ang pagbuo ng code of conduct at ang joint exploration sa West Philippine Sea o WPS.

Aniya, sa kanyang pagkakaalam, nasa estado pa rin ng pag-uusap ang dalawang magkaibigang bansa hinggil sa bagay na ito.

Subalit, bagamat wala pa aniyang napipirmahan sa mga nasabing kasunduan, ay mayroon na aniyang nabuong framework of agreement hinggil sa kung paano maisasakatuparan ang joint exploration.

Ito aniya ang mga posibleng kasunduan na inaasahan aniyang magkakaroon ng mgandang resulta dahil narin sa malapit na relasyon ng dalawang bansa. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Red-tagging sa pantry organizers pinatatalupan ng Makabayan

April 21, 2021 @4:59 PM
Views: 4
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Naghain ng resolusyon sa Kamara ang Makabayan bloc na humihiling na imbestigahan ang umano’y red-tagging ng mga pulis at militar sa mga volunteer at organizer ng community pantries na nagsulputan sa buong bansa.

Ayon sa Makabayan Bloc hindi wastong tumutulong na ang mga nasa likod ng community pantry ay sila pa ang dinadawit na kaanib ng makakaliwang grupo.

“They do not deserve to be subjected to harassment and baseless accusations from the government itself that failed to deliver such services to the Filipino people,” nakasaad sa resolusyon ng Makabayan Bloc na pirmado nina Reps. Carlos Zarate, Ferdinand Gaite, Eufemia Cullamat; Rep. France Castro; Rep Arlene Brosas at  Rep. Sarah Jane Elago.

Matatandaan na panandaliang sinara ni Ana Patricia Non, organizer ng Maginhawa community pantry, ang kanilang operasyon nitong Martes dahil sa umanoy red tagging na ginagawa ng kapulisan.

Sa isang Facebook post ni Non ay sinabi nitong ang National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) at Quezon City Police District (QCPD) ay nagsasabing ginagamit na propaganda ng communist groups ang community pantries at tatlong pulis umano ang nagtungo sa kanilang pwesto at kumukuha ng impormasyon kung saang grupo sila kasapi.

Una nang itinanggi ni PNP Chief Debold Sinas na nired-tag ng kapulisan ang mga community pantry organizer at volunteer.

Habang sa panig ng NTF-ELCAC sinabi ng tagapsalita nito na si Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr na kanilang tinitignan kung walang ibang agenda ang mga nasa likod ng inilunsad na community pantries. Gail Mendoza


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pagtulong ‘di masama sa pandemya, pero gobyerno tungkuling hubaran mga mapagsamantalang grupo – Parlade

April 21, 2021 @4:43 PM
Views: 13
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Tungkulin ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF -ELCAC) na ipaalam sa publiko at hubaran ang mga grupong mananamantala at may ibang layunin sa pamamahagi ng tulong sa gitna ng COVID-19.

Sinabi ni NTF-ELCAC Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., na walang masama sa pagtulong sa pamamagitan ng community pantries at iba pang paraan lalo na ngayong panahon ng pandemya pero may ilang mga grupo na nanamantala umano at sinasamahan ng proganda laban sa gobyerno ang nasabing maganda sanang inisyatiba.

“Informing the Filipino people to be careful about dubious organizations and individuals is our job,” giit ni Parlade.

Nilinaw nito na ang ginawa niyang babala sa publiko laban sa kaduda-dudang grupo na may kaugnayan sa communist terrorist organizations ay hindi red-tagging.

“It is not us red-tagging them because red-tagging doesn’t exist in the first place. Our courts have been very clear about this. They have declared that there is no danger to life, liberty, and security when you are identified as members of the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front),” ayon kay Parlade.

Nauna rito, nagpahayag naman ng pagkabahala si Parlade sa kung paano na ang organizers ng community pantries ay nagpapakalat ng “propaganda” hinggil sa kabiguan ng pamahalaan na tugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga mamamayan sa panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Inamin nito na tsine-check nila ang backgrounds ng organizers subalit hindi aniya it nangangahulugang “red-tagging.”

 “And that red-tagging is an invention of the CPP-NPA-NDF to silence those who tell the truth about them – and to raise funds from hapless Filipinos and foreigners. And their other nefarious activities like human trafficking and the kidnapping of minors,” aniya pa rin.

Si Parlade, siya ring Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Southern Luzon Command chief, ay nagpahayag na ginagampanan lamang nila ang kanilang tungkulin at obligasyon sa mga mamamayang filipino kapag nalantad at na-identify sa communist terrorists ang mga ito.

“When they show their clear links to the Reds, they identify themselves as Red, then they become defensive,” dagdag na pahayag ni Parlade.

Tinukoy nito ang “Ang Dating Daan” na nagsasagawa ng community grocery programs sa mahabang panahon subalit hindi lumikha ng kahit na anomang kontrobersiya.

“They have more than 2,000 stations nationwide and even abroad – even in Sydney (Australia) Malaysia, Brazil but they were never in trouble nor did they create any controversy. Just the simple desire to be of help to those who need it. No other ulterior motive,” aniya pa rin.

Gayundin aniya ang community pantry sa may kahabaan ng Matiyaga Street, Quezon City kung saan ang mga organizers nito na nagpapakain ng mga nagugutom at kawawang mamamayan ay hindi kailanman lumikha ng ingay para makakuha ng atensyon.

“The same can be said for a community pantry along Matiyaga Street that peacefully feeds the hungry and they do so without calling attention to themselves. And again, it can be traced to the sincere desire to be of help, pakikipagkapwa-tao (friendship) with no hidden agenda to denigrate the honest work of government,” ayon kay Parlade.

“There are noisy groups who pretend to help and yet while doing so continue to attack the government for perceived shortcomings. And on the other hand, the noisy groups who are complaining have posters that declare #StopKillingFarmers and even #OUSTDU30,” dagdag na pahayag ni Parlade.

Ang mga grupong ito aniya ay patuloy na binubulabog ang mga tao para magalit sa pamahalaan ngayong panahon ng pandemiya kung saan mahalaga ang pagkakaisa para sa survival ng lahat.

“They distribute food, and with it is the poison of hate and mistrust towards a government that is ceaseless and faithful in its service to the Filipino people. This is simply not right and in defense of our people and State, must be corrected,” ayon kay Parlade. Kris Jose


  •  
  •  
  •  

Halos 20K gumaling sa COVID; 9,227 bagong kaso, 124 patay

April 21, 2021 @4:34 PM
Views: 18
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Sumampa na sa 962,307 ang kabuuang naitatalang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 sa bansa matapos makapagdagdag ng 9,227 bagong kaso ngayong Miyerkoles, Abril 21.

Mataas naman ang bilang ng nakarekober sa 19,699 dahilan para maging 116,434 na lamang ang aktibong kaso sa bansa; habang umabot na sa 829,608 ang kabuuang recoveries mula sa COVID-19.

Umabot naman sa 124 ang bagong namatay sa sakit kung saan umakyat na sa kabuuang 16,265 ang total death toll sa bansa.

Paliwanag ng Department of Health sa mataas na bilang ng mga recoveries simula nitong Lunes ay dahil araw-araw nang gagawin ang Oplan recovery o recovery tagging at hindi na katulad sa nakaraang mga datos na weekly  bago ilabas ang bilang ng mga gumaling.

Ayon pa sa DOH, simula ngayong araw April 21 ang testing numbers na naitala  sa case bulletin ay base sa output mula sa DOH-accredited laboratories sa nagdaang dalawang araw.

Ito ay upang mabawasan ang pagkalito na nagmumula sa pag-uulat ng hindi kumpletong data. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
  •  
  •  

Guevarra: Pag-usisa ng awtoridad sa community pantry organizers, ‘di tama

April 21, 2021 @4:27 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – “Voluntarily doing an act of kindness and compassion toward his neighbor should be left alone.”

Ito ang tugon ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra nang hingan ng komento ukol sa legal na basehan ng umanoy pag-interbyu o profiling ng ilang mga pulis sa organizer ng community pantries na nagsulputan sa iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa.

“It is not proper for law enforcement agents to interrogate him unless there is reason to believe that he is violating any law, ordinance, rule or regulation for the good or welfare of the community,” tugon ni Guevarra ukol sa nasabing ulat.

Ganito rin ang punto ng National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) na nagsabing dapat malayang pinababayaan ng awtoridad ang ginagawang community pantries dahil wala namang batas o regulasyon na nagbabawal dito.

Dahil dito, hiniling ng NUPL sa mga abogado maging sa law students na bantayan ang mga umanoy panghaharas na ginagawa sa community pantries organizers.

Sa kabila nito, sinabi ni Guevarra na hindi na kailangan makialam ng mga abogado dahil ang “organizers of community pantries have no legal duty or are under any compulsion to fill out any forms, as these are not considered business, much less illegal activities.”

“So the presence of lawyers at the sites, in my opinion, is unnecessary,” giit pa ng Department of Justice chief.

Nauna nang isiniwalat ng Maginhawa community founder Ana Patricia Non na natatakot siya para sa kanyang seguridad nang ‘di umano’y lapitan at hingan ng impormasyon ng tatlong pulis.

Mariin naman itong pinabulaanan ng Malakanyang sa pamamagitan ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, ni Interior Secretary Chief Eduardo Año, at ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Debold Sinas na walang inaatas sa kanilang mga pulis na isailalim sa profiling ang mga organizers.

Pare-pareho rin nilang sinabi na dapat hayaan ang ganitong magagandang hangarin na mapag-isa.

Ang trabaho lang umano ng kapulisan maging ang lokal na gobyerno ay siguraduhing maipatutupad ang physical distancing sa lugar, at proteksyunan ang nasabing inisyatiba. RNT


  •  
  •  
  •  

Senado no choice na, EO 128 epektibo na eh! – Lacson

April 21, 2021 @4:19 PM
Views: 11
  •  
  •  
  •  

MANILA, Philippines – Sinagot ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang hirit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Senado na pagbigyan muna ang Executive Order No. 128  na nagbababa sa halaga ng taripa  at pagtaas ng dami ng pwedeng angkatin na produktong baboy.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kahit hindi na umapela si Duterte dahil epektibo na ang EO 128 at wala nang pagpipilian ang Senado.

 “First, the Senate has no choice since the reduced tariff rates and the increased in-quota MAV have already taken effect,” ayon kay Lacson.

“Second, kung meron lang sanang nangyaring inter-departmental courtesy consultation, since EO 128 is a consequence of a delegated authority granted by Congress to the President anyway, we could have given our input based on our own consultations and research,” giit pa ni Lacson.

Sinabi ni Lacson mali ang konklusi\yon ng National Economic and Development Authority na hindi nagbago ang pangangailangan sa baboy sa kabila ng pandemya.

“As I had pointed out during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing, the 50% contraction registered by the hotel and restaurant operations should easily affect demand since the pre-pandemic 8.2 million foreign tourists are now eating pork somewhere else outside the country,” paliwanag niya.

“Thus, at 15 kilograms of pork consumption per capita as estimated would mean 120 million kilograms less pork. That should be substantial enough to consider when they came up with the 350,000,000 kilograms in additional in-quota MAV allocation,” dagdag pa ng mambabatas.

Dahil dito,  sinabi ni Lacson na dapat umapela si Pangulong  Duterte direka sa mahigit 80,000 backyard hog raisers,  kanilang pamilya, katulong at  iba pa na lubhang naapektuhan ng EO, direkta  man o hindi. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  