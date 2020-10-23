Trending Now

Comelec, pinaghahanda ni Recto ng plano vs COVID-19 sa 2022 elections

October 23, 2020 @ 2:25 PM 1 hour ago
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) ng contingency plan kung sakaling mayroon pang corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) sa May 2022 presidential at national elections.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na kailangan matiyak na hindi magkakahawahan ang botante kung may virus pa sa 2022 dahil mas siksikan sa voting center kaysa sa MRT tuiwng halalan.

 “Even if it will be held on the tail end of the pandemic, we have to make sure that voting will not be hazardous to the voter’s health,”  ayon  kay Recto.

“Elections should not become superspreader events. E tingnan ninyo ang mga eskwelahan tuwing halalan, mas siksikan pa kaysa sa MRT tuwing rush hour. Di ba sa America, after you have voted, you’re given a sticker that says ‘I have voted.’ Baka dito ang ibigay ay ‘I got Covid,’” ayon kay Recto.

Pero, sinabi ni Recto na espekulasyon lamang ang lahat ng senaryong ito na para magkaroon lamang ang ideyang pag-uusapan sakaling mayroon pang virus sa 2022.

“Just the same, let us be prepared. Let us also plan in advance, make studies on how, for example, mail voting can be exercised by the disabled, elderly and the sick. Hindi para sa susunod na election pero baka two or three cycles in the future,” aniya.

Samantala, sinabi pa ni Recto na sakaling magkaroon ng dagdag na araw ng botohan para sa senior citizens at  persons with disabilities, tiyak na gagastos ang Comelec na karagdagang P2 bilyon, doble sa pagtatayo ng komisyon.

“If the virus will still linger by then, that casting the ballot becomes hazardous to one’s health, then adding another day of voting will cost an additional P2 billion to P2.5 billion,”  ayon kay Recto.

Sinabi ni Recto mas higit ang pagtatayang ito sa pinakamababang estimate na P1 bilyon ng Comelec na ibinahagi ng ilang opisyal ng komisyon sa ginanap na pagdinig ng badyet ng poll body na nagkakahalagang P14.1 bilyon para sa 2021.

Ayon kay Recto na plano ng Comelec na magtayo ng 110,000 clustered precincts sa 2022 election mula sa 85, 768 nitong 2019 national elections na gagastos ng P2.1 bilyon sa dagdag na honorarium para sa titser pa lamang.

“If we simply double the 2019 honorarium rates of the three members of the Board of Election Inspectors or BEI then that would be the cost,” ayon kay Recto.

Aniya, nagbayad ang Comelec noong nakaraang eleksiyon ng honorarium ng BEI chairperson ng P6,000 at tig-P5,000 naman sa poll clerk at third member. Binigyan din sila ng tig-P1,000 travel allowance o may kabuuang P19,000 kada presinto.“If you have to roll over the P19,000 per precinct and multiply this by 110,000, aabot ng mga P2.1 billion,” Recto said. “If the second day rate will be 50 percent of the first day rate, P1 billion pa rin ang idadagdag,” aniya.

Ipinaliwanag pa ni Recto na kumakatawan ang mga guro sa BEIs sa kalahati ng tauhan  ng Department of Education na ipinakalat tuwing halalan.“Yung teachers sa BEI in 2019 mga 258,000 lang. Pero ang total deployment ng DepEd ay about 531,000. Ito ang binayaran ng Comelec for their support and supervisory work, which ranged from P2,000 to P4,000,”  ayon kay Recto.

“Hindi pa kasama ang mga pulis dito. If you deploy an average of one per clustered precinct, then you will be mobilizing half of the country’s police force, which on paper is 194,988,” giit pa ni Recto. Ernie Reyes


River control sa 2 barangay sa Zambales, tapos na – DPWH

October 23, 2020 @3:24 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakumpleto na rin ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)  ang  426.30-meter river control structure sa  Barangays Malayal at Lintangan, Sibuco, Zamboanga Del Norte.

Ayon kay Highways Sec. Mark Villar, pinondohan ng P40 milyon  ang naturang proyekto na kinapalooban ng earthworks, driving of steel sheet piles at konstrukyong ng revetment sa ilalim ng FY 2020 Regular Infrastructure Program.

Natapos ito sa loob ng walong  buwan kung saan nagsimula noong Pebrero.

Sinabi ng kalihim na sa pagkumpleto ng proyekto ,  mapoprotektahan na ang mga residente sa lugar sa sandaling tumaas ang water level sa ilog. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Parlade, inupakan ni De Lima sa red tagging, pagbabanta sa women celebrities

October 23, 2020 @3:12 PM
Manila, Philippines – Matinding inupakan ni Senador Leila De Lima ang isinagawang red tagging at pagbabanta ni  Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) chief Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. sa mga women celebrities na nagtatanggol sa karapatang ng kababaihan at bata.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni De Lima, dating justice secretary, “bakit nahihintatakot ang isang sundalo at mataas na opisyal ng militar kapag nagsasalita ang mga kababaihan?”

“What is it with women that decorated soldiers and trash-talking officials shudder in fear when they speak? Stop telling women how to behave in the face of blatant oppression,” ayon kay De Lima.

Aniya, tuwing pagsasabihan ng militar at pulisya ang kababaihan na tumigil sa pagsasalita, mas lalo silang nag-iinit na batikusin ang pagsasamantala at pang-aabuso sa kababaihan at bata.

“Sobrang obvious naman: they red-tag to gag. Hindi na nahiya sa mga apog nila. Nananadya na kayo eh! Kayo itong naturingang matataas na opisyal, kayo pa itong kunsintidor ng mga hangal at baluktot na pag-iisip,” giit niya.

Kaugnay nito, kinondena din ni De Lima ang 21-araw na pagbartolina kay Reina Nasino sa halip na 14 araw na itinakda ng Department of Health  (DOH) at World Health Organization (WHO).

“Fourteen days lang ang quarantine, ayon sa DOH at WHO. Why is Reina Nasino reportedly in a 21-day quarantine period inside prison? When this regime can blatantly violate her rights in public, even as she lays her child to rest, how much more in prolonged isolation.,” ayon kay De Lima.

Aniya, tila iginapos na ang isang babae at isang ina tulad ni Reina,   tinatadyakan pa at niyuyurakan ang kanyang karapatan at pagkatao.

“Ano ito, bartolina bilang parusa sa ipinakita niyang tapang sa kabila ng matinding pagluluksa?,” tanong ng senador.

“Masyado namang inaabuso na ang pandemya. Hawa-hawa na kayo sa kawalanghiyaan! ,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes


Mga Pinoy na stranded sa Indonesia, nakauwi na

October 23, 2020 @3:02 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tinupad ang pangako ng Department of Foreign Affairs at pinasundo pauwi ng Pilipinas sa Philippine Coastguard ang abot sa 40 stranded Filipino mula sa North Sulawesi nitong nagdaang araw makaraan ang matagumpay na repatriation efforts na ginawa ng Philippine Consulate General sa Manado.

Sa koordinasyon ng Philippine Embassy sa Jakarta at ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Consular Office (CO) sa General Santos, ang 2nd batch ng repatriates mula sa North Sulawesi  ay sinundo ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) “BRP Tubbataha” (MRRV-4401) makaraang mabigyan ng diplomatic clearance mula sa pamahalaan ng Republic of Indonesia.

Ang pagsundo ng mga Filipino sa North Sulawesi ang kauna-unahang repatriation effort ng DFA sa dagat sa panahon ng COVID19 pandemic, isang pagtupad sa pangako ng Kagawaran na ibabalik nang maayos sa bansa ang mga stranded na mga  Filipino sa abroad.

Mahigpit namang ipinatupad ang mga health protocol ng  Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) patungkol sa pandemic na COVID-19 sa pagsalubong ng mga repatriate ng mga lokal na opisyal mula sa kani-kanilang bayan at lunsod kagaya ng  General Santos City, Davao City, Mati City; Bayan ng Glan at Malungon sa  Sarangani Province; bayan ng  Governor Generoso sa  Davao Oriental; at Sarangani, at Sta. Maria ng  Davao Occidental.

Para sa lahat ng repatriate, nagsagawa ng RT-PCR tests bago ang kanilang departure;  at isinailalim ulit sa mandatory RT-PCR testing at 14-day quarantine sa mga pasilidad na itinakda bago tuluyang binigyan ng clearance na makauwi sa kani-kanilang pamilya.

Naisagawa ang repatriation dahil sa buong suporta at pakikipagtulungan ng  DFA – Office of the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA), sa PCG – CGD Southern Mindanao, Philippine Ports Authority – Port Management Office of General Santos, Bureau of Quarantine,  Bureau of Immigration, at ng local government unit ng General Santos. Dave Baluyot


Rebelde na may patong sa ulo, nadakip sa Pasig

October 23, 2020 @2:54 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isang miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang naaresto ng mga operatiba ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) sa Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City kahapoon.

Kinilala ng NCRPO ang suspek na si Esteban Sergio Sales, 59, kasapi ng Kilusang Larangang Guerilla, Bicol Region Party Committee at miyembro rin ng Komite Seksiyon sa Platon (KSPN 1) at Komite on Section sa Iskwad (KSSI 1).

Ayon kay NCRPO chief P/Major General Debold Sinas, si Sales ay itinuturing na most wanted person.

Si Sales ay may patong sa ulo na P700,000 para sa kanyang pagkakaaresto.

Inaresto si Sales sa bisa ng warrant of arrest sa kasong murder at malicious mischief sa Mars St., Sitio Pinalad, Centennial 2.

Pinaslang ni Sales ang isang rebel returnee sa Camarines Sur noong 2000, ayon sa NCRPO.

Nakapiit na siya ngayon sa Regional Special Operations Group custodial facility. RNT


Taripa ng bigas sa Enero-Setyembre, pumalo ng P13.08B

October 23, 2020 @2:53 PM
Manila, Philippines – Iniulat ng Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) na nakakolekta ng higit sa P3 bilyong taripa na itinakda ng Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

Ayon sa Department of Finance (DOF), nakakolekta ang BOC ng P13.09 bilyon sa taripa mula sa dalawang milyong tonelada ng bigas.

Nilagpasan nito ang P10 bilyong taunang itinakda ng RCEF sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11203 o ang Rice Tariffication Law.

Sa ilalim din ng naturang batas, P10 bilyon mula sa kabuuang koleksyon ay mapupunta sa RCEF na gagamitin para sa mga magpapaunlad ng lokal na pagsasaka.

Ito ay mahahati sa apat: P5 bilyon para sa farm machinery and equipment; P3 bilyon para sa certified inbred seeds; P1 bilyon sa credit; at P1 bilyon sa training and extension. RNT/ELM


