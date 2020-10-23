Comelec, pinaghahanda ni Recto ng plano vs COVID-19 sa 2022 elections

1 hour ago







Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) ng contingency plan kung sakaling mayroon pang corona virus 2019 (COVID-19) sa May 2022 presidential at national elections.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Recto na kailangan matiyak na hindi magkakahawahan ang botante kung may virus pa sa 2022 dahil mas siksikan sa voting center kaysa sa MRT tuiwng halalan.

“Even if it will be held on the tail end of the pandemic, we have to make sure that voting will not be hazardous to the voter’s health,” ayon kay Recto.

“Elections should not become superspreader events. E tingnan ninyo ang mga eskwelahan tuwing halalan, mas siksikan pa kaysa sa MRT tuwing rush hour. Di ba sa America, after you have voted, you’re given a sticker that says ‘I have voted.’ Baka dito ang ibigay ay ‘I got Covid,’” ayon kay Recto.

Pero, sinabi ni Recto na espekulasyon lamang ang lahat ng senaryong ito na para magkaroon lamang ang ideyang pag-uusapan sakaling mayroon pang virus sa 2022.

“Just the same, let us be prepared. Let us also plan in advance, make studies on how, for example, mail voting can be exercised by the disabled, elderly and the sick. Hindi para sa susunod na election pero baka two or three cycles in the future,” aniya.

Samantala, sinabi pa ni Recto na sakaling magkaroon ng dagdag na araw ng botohan para sa senior citizens at persons with disabilities, tiyak na gagastos ang Comelec na karagdagang P2 bilyon, doble sa pagtatayo ng komisyon.

“If the virus will still linger by then, that casting the ballot becomes hazardous to one’s health, then adding another day of voting will cost an additional P2 billion to P2.5 billion,” ayon kay Recto.

Sinabi ni Recto mas higit ang pagtatayang ito sa pinakamababang estimate na P1 bilyon ng Comelec na ibinahagi ng ilang opisyal ng komisyon sa ginanap na pagdinig ng badyet ng poll body na nagkakahalagang P14.1 bilyon para sa 2021.

Ayon kay Recto na plano ng Comelec na magtayo ng 110,000 clustered precincts sa 2022 election mula sa 85, 768 nitong 2019 national elections na gagastos ng P2.1 bilyon sa dagdag na honorarium para sa titser pa lamang.

“If we simply double the 2019 honorarium rates of the three members of the Board of Election Inspectors or BEI then that would be the cost,” ayon kay Recto.

Aniya, nagbayad ang Comelec noong nakaraang eleksiyon ng honorarium ng BEI chairperson ng P6,000 at tig-P5,000 naman sa poll clerk at third member. Binigyan din sila ng tig-P1,000 travel allowance o may kabuuang P19,000 kada presinto.“If you have to roll over the P19,000 per precinct and multiply this by 110,000, aabot ng mga P2.1 billion,” Recto said. “If the second day rate will be 50 percent of the first day rate, P1 billion pa rin ang idadagdag,” aniya.

Ipinaliwanag pa ni Recto na kumakatawan ang mga guro sa BEIs sa kalahati ng tauhan ng Department of Education na ipinakalat tuwing halalan.“Yung teachers sa BEI in 2019 mga 258,000 lang. Pero ang total deployment ng DepEd ay about 531,000. Ito ang binayaran ng Comelec for their support and supervisory work, which ranged from P2,000 to P4,000,” ayon kay Recto.

“Hindi pa kasama ang mga pulis dito. If you deploy an average of one per clustered precinct, then you will be mobilizing half of the country’s police force, which on paper is 194,988,” giit pa ni Recto. Ernie Reyes