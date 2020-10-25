Trending Now

Corruption sa DPWH, nagsisimula sa pagtatalaga ng district engineer – Lacson

October 25, 2020 @ 4:26 PM 34 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Malaki ang paniniwala ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na nagsisimula ang korapsiyon sa Department Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa pagtatalaga ng district engineer sa impluwensiya ng district representative sa Mababang Kapulungan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na may full authority ang DPWH sa pagtatalaga ng tauhan sa kanyang departamento kabilang ang district engineers maliban na lamang kong ibinigay nya ito sa regional directorn o baka hinarang ng Palasyo ang assignment sa ilang okasyon.

“We also know that district representatives almost always use their influence in having their “favorite” district engineers assigned to their districts for a very obvious purpose: to have full control in the implementation of their “pet projects” funded by their insertions in the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA),” ayon kay Lacson.

Pero ang tanong ni Lacson:  “Can the DPWH Secretary stand up to the pressure exerted on him by the congressmen?”

“As we already know, the answer is obviously no. And no matter how the secretary denies it, nobody is ready to believe him. We also know that it is the root cause of corruption,” anang mambabatas.

Sinabi ni Lacson na anumang bagay na hinaluan ng pulitika sa ating bansa, nanganganak ang korapsiyon.

“Politics becomes evil when self-aggrandizement and greed come into play – whether it is in aid of reelection or enrichment of an elected official while in power, the result is the same. Worse, these people do not know when to stop once they have started, ” giit ni Lacson na tumutukoy sa mga korap na kongresistang nagsisingit ng pet project sa badyet tulad ng multi-purpose building at Flood Control Projects.

Ayon kay Lacson, kailangan lang maglakbay sa buong bansa at makikita at mararanasan araw-araw ang lahat ng uri ng sira-sira at substandard na kalsada, tulay at iba pang imprstraktura

“Potholes and clogged drainage are commonplace during and after the rains; worn-out infra projects even only after a few years of construction and inaugurations, and many more evidence in plain sight,” aniya.
Sinabi pa ni Lacson na ito ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit niya kinokondena at outspoken laban sa pork barrel system mahigit isang dekada na ang nakakalipas bago pa magdesisyon ang Supreme Court na pagiging labag nito sa Saligang Batas noong 2013.

“The national budget is the most violated, if not the most abused law of the land. The abominable part is, the violators are lawmakers and those tasked to implement the GAA,” anang mambabatas.

“That is why we are so screwed up as a country for as long as we remember politicians,” dagdag ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


DILG: Higit 124K quarantine violators pinalaya

October 25, 2020 @4:58 PM
Manila, Philippines-Inihayag ng Department of the Interior and Local Government na simula nang manalasa ang pandemic noong Marso, nakapagpalaya na sila ng 124,576 naaresto sa paglabag sa quarantine sa buong bansa.

Ayon kay DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, ang natitirang 1,751 nakakulong na suspek ay nahaharap sa iba pang kasong kriminal at makalalaya sa sandaling makapaglagak ng piyansa o ipag-utos ng korte ang kanilang paglaya.

“The remaining suspects under detention were not detained since March. The numbers of [those] detained is a moving number. It goes up and down because many are released but some are arrested and charged on a daily basis all over the country,” ayon kay Malaya.

Sinabi pa ni Malaya na nagpapasalamat ang DILG kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta sa panawagan nito sa lahat ng mga hukom sa buong bansa na palayain ang mga nakulong na quarantine violators dahil makatutulong ito para lumuwag ang mga detention facility ng Philippine National Police.

Marami umanong LGUs ang nagpasa ng ordinansa na nagpapatupad ng curfew, liquor ban at hindi pagsusuot ng face masks/shields sa kani-kanilang nasasakupan at iba pa para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19.

Karamihan umano sa mga nakakulong ay nahaharap sa paglabag sa Revised Penal Code sa pagtanggi o ‘di pagsunod sa person in  authority subalit maaaring makapagpiyansa o kung ipag-uutos ng korte.

Batay sa data ng Joint Task Force COVID Shield na isinumite sa DILG, kabuuang 489,044 katao ang lumabag sa quarantine regulations at curfew rules sa buong bansa mula Marso 17 hanggang  October 23. Sa naturang bilang, 175,327 o 36%  ang winarningan lang at  189,190 o 38% ang pinagmulta.

Sa 124,527 naaresto, 89,870 o 72% ang agad ding pinalaya ng PNP habang 34,657 ang na-inquest at pinalaya makaraang makapagpiyansa.   RNT


2 babae, 1 lalaki patay nang pagbabarilin sa eskinita sa QC

October 25, 2020 @4:57 PM
Manila, Philippines – Patay ang dalawang babae at  isang lalaki habang isa pa ang nasa kritikal na kalagayan matapos pagbabarilin ng hindi kilalang ‘gunman’ habang naglalakad sa eskinita sa kanilang lugar kagabi sa  Quezon City.

Ang mga namatay ay kinilang sina Marites Betito, 47, housemaid; Raquel Madunga, 39,  at Jimel Donaire, 23, binata, telecom rigger, pawang residente sa Livelihood St., Talanay Area C,  Brgy. Batasan Hills, QC.

Sa report ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit ng Quezon City Police District (CIDU-QCPD), dakong 9:14 ng gabi nang maganap ang pamamaril sa isang eskinita sa nasabing lugar 

Inoobserbahan naman sa Maclang Hospital ang isa pang biktima na si Arvin Viola, 22, binata,  telecom rigger, residente rin sa Livelihood Area C, Brgy. Batasan Hills makaraang tamaan ng stray bullets.

Batay sa pahayag ni Lanie Landero, nasa loob siya ng kanilang bahay nang makarinig ng sunud-sunod na putok ng baril at sa kanyang paglabas ay bumungad ang mga duguang katawan ng mga biktima.

Naisugod pa sa East Avenue Medical Center at Qurino Memorial Medical Center sina Berito, Madunga at Donaire subalit idineklarang dead-on-arrival sanhi ng mga  tama ng bala ng hindi pa  mabatid na kalibre ng baril sa katawan.

Masusi pang nagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ang mga awtoridad hinggil sa motibo ng naganap na krimen upang makilala ang mga tumakas na salarin. Jan Sinocruz


P1.575B lugi kada taon sa technical rice smuggling – Kiko

October 25, 2020 @4:57 PM
Hiniling ni Senador Francis Pangilinan sa Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) na higpitan ang pagpasok ng bigas dahil umaabot sa P1.575 bilyon ang nalulugi sa hindi nasisingil na taripa sanhi ng technical rice smuggling.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Pangilinan na dapat mamonitor ng BPI ang kalidad ng bigas na pumapasok sa bansa dahil mas mataas ang ipapataw na taripa sa magagandang uri at mamamahaling butil.

“Aabot sa bilyong piso ang nawawala sa gobyerno dahil hindi nito alam ang classification ng mga pumapasok na bigas. Dapat na-mo-monitor at na-i-inspect ng gobyerno ang klase ng pumapasok na bigas,” ayon kay Pangilinan.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig sa pagpapaunlad ng rice importation procedures, sinabi ng BPI sa Senado na kapos sila sa tauhan upang iklasipika  ang uri at kalidad ng bigas na pumapasok sa bansa  na basehan sa pagpataw ng taripa.

“Lugi na nga ang gobyerno dahil mababa ang koleksyon ng taripa, lugi pa ang ating mga magpapalay dahil mababa ang presyo ng kanilang ani,” ayon kay Pangilinan.

Matagal nang umiiyak ang mga magsasaka sa nakakapinsang epekto ng Rice Tariffication Law na sa ikalawang taon nito, bumagsak ang presyo ng palay sa antas  na lubhang ikinalugi ng magbubukid.

Napaulat na umabot sa P12 kada kilo ang farmgate price ng palay sa ilang lalawigan.

 Nagrereklamo din ang ilang gumagawa ng pagkain tulad ng magtatanim ng mais at iba pang produktong bukid kabilang ang manukan, magbababoy at mangingisda, laban sa malawakang pag-aangkat ng kanilang produkto kaya marami ang nalulugi at naghihirap.

“This flood of food imports has prompted the senators to ask the Department of Agriculture (DA) to limit the entry of foreign food products especially during harvest season,” ayon sa mambabatas.

Sa ginanap na pagdinig ng Senado, sinabi ng DA na ang kasalukuyang presyo ng imported rice ay: 25% broken (lower quality) sa $438 kada metriko toneladad, hab ang ang 5% broken naman (higher quality) ay $490 kada metriko tonelada.

Sinusukat ang  kalidad ng bias sa pamamagitan ng mga durog-durog na butil, mas maraming durog, mas mababang kalidad.

Nitong 2020, umabot sa 1.8 milyong metriko toneladang bigas ang inangkat ng Pilipinas.

“That’s a difference of 50 dollars per metric ton depending on the quality of rice, between 25-percent broken and 5-percent broken. If we imported 1.8 million metric tons, malaking lugi na sa gobyerno,” paliwanag ni Pangilinan.

“Ang ginagawa ng technical rice smugglers, ipapasok nila yung mas magandang klase pero i-de-declare nila na mababang klase. Ang mawawala ay yung taripa para dun sa 50 dollars na difference na dapat mayroong taripa na 35 percent,” dagdag ng senador.

Aniya, kung 1.8 milyuong metriko toneladang bigas ang inangkat na 5% broken at ideklarang 25% broken, at naka-fix ang presyo ng bigas sa world market, kaya tinatayang aabot sa $31.5 milyon o P1.575n bilyong piso ang nawala sa kita ng gobyerno.

“In other words, that’s under-declaration. The government loses 35 percent of the 50 dollars per metric ton difference. Ganun kalaki yung hindi nakokolekta. That’s why the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Finance will have to figure out how to inspect our imported rice,” paliwanag ng senador.

Pinasusumite naman ni Pangilinan sa Senado ang lahat ng pangalan ng tauhan na sangkot sa pagsusuri ng inaangkat na bigas kabilang ang kanilang assignments upang malutas ang isyu ng technical rice smuggling. Ernie Reyes


Kalayaan ni De Lima, panawagan ng oposisyon sa Senado

October 25, 2020 @4:50 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nanawagan ang miyembro ng minorya sa Senado sa pangunguna ni Senador Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, presidente ng Liberal Party (LP) sa kalayaan ni Senador Leila De Lima dahil walang matibay na ebidensiyang ipiresenta ng prosekusyon sa korte.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Pangilina na dapat nang palayain ng Korte ang dating justice secretary base sa testimonya ng dalawang mahahalagang institusiyon laban sa akusasyon ng pamahalaan.

“Naglalaho na ang mga gawa-gawang ebidensya laban kay Senator Leila De Lima, na siya namang nagbibigay-daan para sa kanyang kalayaan,” ayon kay Pangilinan.

Sinabi ni Pangilinan na susi sa  kaso at mabigat na ebidensya ang mga testimonya ng financial investigator ng AMLA at ng digital forensic examiner ng PDEA dahil patunay ito na walang kahina-hinalanag transaksyon si Sen. De Lima na magdadawit sa kanya sa iligal na bentahan ng droga sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison.

“Sa mga sinumpaan sa korte nakataya ang krebilidad ng dalawang ahensya, kaya walang rason para magsinungaling ang mga kinatawan ng nasabing ahensya,” ani Pangilinan.

Ayon sa senador na kapit n  sa patalim ang mga nagbibintang kay Sen. De Lima sa kanilang mga tangka na idiin siya sa isang krimen na di niya ginawa.

“Mahigit tatlong taon siyang pinagkaitan ng kalayaan pero matapang, masipag at mahusay pa rin niyang ginagampanan ang trabaho bilang mambabatas,” ayon sa senador.

“Palayain na si Sen. De Lima,” aniya. Ernie Reyes


Cargo vessel na ipinadala sa posibleng oil spill, nagkaaberya

October 25, 2020 @4:49 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nagkaaberya ang isang cargo vessel sa bisinidad ng baybayin ng Ubay, Bohol ayon sa ulat ngayong hapon ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ipinadala na rin ng PCG ang  kanilang MCS 3005 mula Aduana Wharf,Cebu City upang magsagawa ng search and rescue operation at inspection para sa posibleng oil spill .

Ayon pa sa PCG,ang MV The Good Fortune na isang cargo vessel ay nakaranas ng engine trouble sa bisinidad ng 8.5 nautical miles east ng Ubay Bohol at 13 nautical miles west ng Maasim, Southern Leyte  ngayong hapon.

Galing umano ang barko sa Naga, Cebu alas 6 ng hapon kahapon  patungong Bicol.

Inalerto na rin ang lahat ng Coast Guard Stations and Sub-Stations sa  Leyte at  Bohol na maghand apara sa posibleng personnel at vessel augmentation.

dagdag pa ng PCG,na idineploy na rin ang Coast Guard Sub-Station Ubay ang kanilang AB-096 kung saan sakay ang PCG personnel na sinany sa SAR operations at oil spill inspection upang suportahan ang MCS-3005.

Ang nasabing mga floating asset ay umalis sa Port of Ubay, Bohol ngayong alas 2 ng hapon. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


