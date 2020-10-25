Corruption sa DPWH, nagsisimula sa pagtatalaga ng district engineer – Lacson

34 mins ago







Manila, Philippines – Malaki ang paniniwala ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na nagsisimula ang korapsiyon sa Department Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa pagtatalaga ng district engineer sa impluwensiya ng district representative sa Mababang Kapulungan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na may full authority ang DPWH sa pagtatalaga ng tauhan sa kanyang departamento kabilang ang district engineers maliban na lamang kong ibinigay nya ito sa regional directorn o baka hinarang ng Palasyo ang assignment sa ilang okasyon.

“We also know that district representatives almost always use their influence in having their “favorite” district engineers assigned to their districts for a very obvious purpose: to have full control in the implementation of their “pet projects” funded by their insertions in the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA),” ayon kay Lacson.

Pero ang tanong ni Lacson: “Can the DPWH Secretary stand up to the pressure exerted on him by the congressmen?”

“As we already know, the answer is obviously no. And no matter how the secretary denies it, nobody is ready to believe him. We also know that it is the root cause of corruption,” anang mambabatas.

Sinabi ni Lacson na anumang bagay na hinaluan ng pulitika sa ating bansa, nanganganak ang korapsiyon.

“Politics becomes evil when self-aggrandizement and greed come into play – whether it is in aid of reelection or enrichment of an elected official while in power, the result is the same. Worse, these people do not know when to stop once they have started, ” giit ni Lacson na tumutukoy sa mga korap na kongresistang nagsisingit ng pet project sa badyet tulad ng multi-purpose building at Flood Control Projects.

Ayon kay Lacson, kailangan lang maglakbay sa buong bansa at makikita at mararanasan araw-araw ang lahat ng uri ng sira-sira at substandard na kalsada, tulay at iba pang imprstraktura

“Potholes and clogged drainage are commonplace during and after the rains; worn-out infra projects even only after a few years of construction and inaugurations, and many more evidence in plain sight,” aniya.

Sinabi pa ni Lacson na ito ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit niya kinokondena at outspoken laban sa pork barrel system mahigit isang dekada na ang nakakalipas bago pa magdesisyon ang Supreme Court na pagiging labag nito sa Saligang Batas noong 2013.

“The national budget is the most violated, if not the most abused law of the land. The abominable part is, the violators are lawmakers and those tasked to implement the GAA,” anang mambabatas.

“That is why we are so screwed up as a country for as long as we remember politicians,” dagdag ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes