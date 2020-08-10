Trending Now

COVID-19 case bulletin ngayong Aug 10, delay dahil sa system error

August 10, 2020 @ 12:42 PM 25 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Nakaranas ng system error ang database ng Department of Health o DOH dahilan para hindi pumasok ang mga bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa COVIDKAYA.

Dahil dito, inanunsyo ng DOH na alas-8 mamayang gabi na lamang mailalabas ang daily case bulletin.

Ayon sa DOH, ginagawan na umano ng paraan ang problema ngunit kailangan pa ng sapat na panahon upang maproseso ang mga nakuhang datos.

Kaya naman imbes na alas-4 ilalabas ang update sa kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa ay gabi na ito mailalabas ng DOH.

Sa ngayon ay pinaiimbestigahan nan g DOH ang nangyari at tiniyak na ang mga hakbang ay nanatili upang maiwasan ang pangyayaring ito sa hinahanap. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Singil ng Meralco bababa ngayong Agosto

August 10, 2020 @1:06 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inanunsyo ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) na magkakaroon ng bawas singil ngayong buwan ng Agosto.

Sa emailed statement, babawasan ng Meralco ng 20.55 centavos per kilowatt-hour hanggang P8.4911/kWh ang singil ngayong buwan.

Katumbas nito ang nasa P41 total bill ng mga kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh.

“The main drivers for lower generation charge this August were the reduction in charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” saad nito.

Lahad pa sa kalatas, ang kanilang business centers ay mananatiling bukas sa gitna ng modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). RNT/FGDC


Data privacy law hamon sa contact tracing

August 10, 2020 @12:54 PM
Manila, Philippines – Aminado si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año na hamon sa bansa ang data privacy law sa pagsasagawa ng contact tracing.

“Isa nating balakid dyan ay yung data privacy law natin, hindi nagbibigay ng full information,” lahad ni Año.

“Halimbawa may mga naconfine sa hospital, pag hiningi natin yung data, ang binibigay lang nila, pangalan ng patient. Walang telephone number, walang address. So another obstacle nanaman yun,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa kabila ng mga hamon, nakikipag-usap na sila sa mga ospital upang makaagapay sa COVID-19 patients.

“Pero pwede naman kasi, without naming the names, provide the details. For example, patient 2051, sumakay sya sa MRT [Metro Rail Transit] ng ganitong oras, ng ganitong araw, siya ay nagtratrabaho sa ganitong building, siya ay umuuwi sa ganitong lugar,” giit pa ni Año.

Sa naunang pahayag, sinabi ng National Privacy Commission (NPC) ang kahalagahan ng contact tracing habang iniingatan ang Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“The public must give accurate information for contact tracing to be effective. But for the public to respond, they must rely on authorities to balance the risks to their rights and security and the promised benefits to public health, with the assurance that their data is processed fairly, lawfully, and securely.” RNT/FGDC


#FerdiePH nakalabas na ng bansa; Luzon patuloy na uulanin

August 10, 2020 @12:30 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nakalabas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Ferdie, ayon sa PAGASA.

Sa kabila nito, makararanas pa rin ng mga pag-ulan ang malaking bahagi ng Luzon kasabay ng hanging Habagat.

Batay sa ulat, lumabas ang nasabing bagyo kaninang alas-09:00 ng umaga kung saan huli itong namataan sa layong 265 kilometro kanluran hilagang kanluran ng Laoag City, Ilocos Norte dakong alas-10:00 ng umaga at patungo sa direksyon ng timong silangan ng China.

Nabatid na palalakasin pa rin ng bagyong Fredie ang habagat na magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, ayon sa PAGASA.

Makakaranas din ng mga pag-ulan ang Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, at nalalabing bahagi ng Cordillera at Central Luzon dulot pa rin ng habagat.

Pinag-iingat ang mga nasabing lugar sa posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa dahil sa patuloy na mga pag-ulan.

Samantala, wala naman nang nakikitang sama ng panahon ang PAGASA kung saan inaasahang magiging maganda na ang panahon sa mga susunod na araw. RNT/LF


MM handa na sa GCQ

August 10, 2020 @12:19 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana, chairman ng National Task Force on COVID-19 na handa na ang National Capital Region na muling masailalim sa general community quarantine pagkatapos ng August 18.

“Yeah, I think the trend is going down. Yesterday mga 3,000 na lang ‘yung bagong kaso down from 6,000 previously,” ani Lorenzana sa isang panayam.

“I think we are ready to go down, we cannot continue with the MECQ kasi nga alam na natin nasaan ‘yung areas na may infection. ‘Yun lang ang tutukan natin so that the others can also go to work.”

Sa pinakabagong datos ng Department of Health, mayroong kabuuang 129,913 COVID-19 infections; 67,673 recoveries; at 2,270 deaths na ang bansa.

“We are going around towns, pumunta kami sa Laguna last week, about two days later we went to Pateros. We are consulting with the local officials kung ano ang nangyayari, bakit tumataas ‘yung kanilang kaso,” pahayag pa ni Lorenzana. RNT/FGDC


Direktor nina Iza Calzado at Pilar Pilapil, na-lockdown sa London; biglang nurse sa COVID-19 patients

August 10, 2020 @12:17 PM
London, United Kingdom—Wala sa hinagap ng Fil-Briton filmmaker na si Jowee Morel, direktor ni Iza Calzado sa “Mona, Singapore Escort” at Pilar Pilapil sa “Leona Calderon” at lumikha ng pinakahuling documentary film ng Quezon City na makukulong siya sa London nang biglang isinara ng pamahalaan ng United Kingdom ang mga teritoryo nito dahil sa pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga bansa nito.

Ayon kay Jowee, pauwi na sana siya sa Pilipinas mula sa London noong Marso pagkatapos niyang makapag-shoot ng mga eksena para sa docu film ng kauna-unahang British-Filipina Hertsmere Mayor sa UK na si Cynthia Barker pero na-lockdown siya sa London dahil wala na ring eroplanong masasakyan pabalik ng bansa.

“Hindi ko malaman ang aking gagawin. Ang daming nakabinbin na trabaho sa Pilipinas. May tinatapos pa akong documentary film tungkol sa Lucban, Quezon at kailangan kong tapusin d’yan pero wala akong magawa,” pahayag ni Jowee sa online interview habang siya ay nasa London.

Noong una, nabagabag siya dahil natakot din siya sa paglaganap ng COVID-19 sa London na ikinamatay ng maraming health worker sa UK.

“Ang mga namamatay pa naman dito ay ‘yong ethnic minority like mga Asian kasama na ang mga Filipino at mga black kaya natakot ako,” salaysay ni Morel na gumawa rin ng mga pelikulang “Moma,” “Ec2luv,” “Mga Paru-Parong Rosas,” “When A Gay Man Loves,” “HiStory, “Latak” at “Strictly Confidential.”

Naging kampante lang ang British-Filipino director nang magpasya siyang magtrabaho muli bilang caregiver at nars sa mga pribadong pamilya ng mga nakatatanda at sa ospital.

Nursing ang natapos na kurso ni Jowee sa London kaya marami siyang alam sa medisina. Gayunman, habang gumagawa siya ng pelikula sa UK, nag-aral siya ng Master of Science in Cinematography and Post-Production sa University of Greenwich sa London.

“Gusto ko rin na makapaglingkod sa aking kapwa sa panahon ng pandemya. This is our vow of service to humanity. Naiiyak na ako. Kasi, nakikita ko ang very depressing situation dito sa London lalo na sa mga ospital nang dahil sa COVID.

“Dito, kumpleto kami ng PPEs at disinfectant sa trabaho namin para ligtas kami sa infection. Pagdating ng bahay, disposable ang PPE but I pity the patients here who are suffering from COVID-19. Ako bilang nurse, I want to save their lives,” tumatangis na pahayag ni Jowee.

Samantala, uuwi siya sa Pilipinas pag bumuti na ang kalagayan ng kalusugan ng mga epektado ng virus at kung gagawa na muli siya ng pelikula. Boy Villasanta


