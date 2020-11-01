COVID-19 sa Pinas 383,113 na; 2,396 bagong kaso; 17,727 gumaling; 17 nasawi







Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ni Senador Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara ang lahat ng public libraries art barangay reading centers sa bansa na tumulong sa paghahatid ng essential services sa mag-aaral na nahaharap sa bagong hamon sa edukasyon.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Angara na hindi pinahihintulutan ang face-to-face learning bialng bahagi ng precautionary measures para maiwasan ang pagkakalat ng virus, k,aya napuwersa ang mga estudyante at guro na mag-adjust sa blended at distance learning methods, na mahirap ang karamihan.

Pangunahing sa hamon na kinahaharap ng mga guro at estudyante ang kawalan ng distance learning tools tulad ng computer, smartphones o tablets at internet connectivity.

“The government should do its part in exploring all options to provide students, particularly those in the public school system, all the resources they require to adapt to education in the new normal,” ayon sa senador.

Aniya, puwedeng gamitin dito ang public libraries at barangay reading centers upang magbigay ng distance learning resources sa estudyante.

“I don’t think we are fully utilizing our public libraries. This could be because of the lack of useful resources that students need these days. Now everything is shifting towards digital and libraries should do the same if they want to remain relevant and useful to the public,” ayon kay Angara.

Kamakailan, inihain ni Angara ang Senate Bill No. 1879 upang palakasin ang Philippine public library system upang matiyak na patuloy na updated ang pasilidad kabilang sa pinakabagong computer at electronic library technology.

“The bill seeks to amend Republic Act 7743 or the law providing for the establishment of congressional, city and municipal libraries and barangay reading centers throughout the country, which was enacted back in 1994,” ayon kay Angara.

Aminado si Angara na hindi lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa ay mayroong public libraries at barangay reading center, pero kung meron na ganitong pasilidad, dapat kumpleto ito sa standard sets ng libro, e-books, online research resources, subscription sa online academic journal, databases at periodicals.

Dapat mayroon din silang pinakabagong electronic library system sa pag-iimbak, cataloging at filing ng data at materyales.

Aniya, ibibigay ng National Library ang suporta sa pag-update ng public libraries art reading centers sa pakikipag-koordinasyon sa kinauukulang local government unit.

“Apart from being repositories of information, public libraries should also provide free fast internet connectivity and ICT equipment for the use of the communities they serve. All of these tools are now more important than ever under the new normal,” ayon kay Angara.

“Under the bill, public libraries and reading centers would also be used as a venue for seminars, training modules, webinars and activities that aim to increase the functional literacy rate, encourage a culture of reading, self-study and lifelong learning, preserving the local heritage and history, and promoting nationalism, socio-civic consciousness and harmony throughout the local community,” paliwanag pa ng panukala.

Pinapangarap na sa 2022, lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa Pilipinas ay makakapagbigay ng electronically-operated library system.

Itataas naman ng panukala ang badyet ng National Library sa P500 milyong kada taon hanggang mayroon nang full electronic library facilities angn lahat ng lungsod at munisipyo. Ernie Reyes