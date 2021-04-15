COVID-19 survivors maaari nang kaagad mabakunahan kontra COVID-19
April 15, 2021 @ 10:57 AM
6 mins ago
Views:
4
Remate Online2021-04-15T11:00:43+08:00
MANILA, Philippines – Maaari nang kaagad magpabakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ang mga gumaling sa sakit ayon sa Department of Health.
“Section III E.5 of Department Circular No. 2021-0157 is amended for simplification that all vaccine recipients who contracted COVID-19 may be vaccinated after recovery or completion of treatment, whether for first or second dose, without restarting the vaccine dose schedule,” ayon sa memorandum ng DOH.
Batay sa huling polisiya ng kagawaran, makapagpapabakuna lamang ang isang COVID-19 survivor matapos ang 14 araw nang gumaling sa sakit. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:55 AM
Views:
8
LAS VEGAS – Target ng UFC na papasukin na ang crowd sa Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena sa July 10 sa laban sa pagitan nina Dustin Poirier at Conor McGregor.
Inanunsiyo ni UFC President Dana White ang plano na papasukin na ang fans sa arena sa unang pagkakataon simula ng sumiklab ang coronavirus pandemic.
“I am so happy to finally be able to say Vegas is back,” ani White.
Hindi pa nagdaraos ng event ang UFC na may pinapasok na manonood sa Las Vegas sa loob ng 11 months kung saan nagsasagawa sila ng kanilang weekly shows sa isang walang lamang gym sa Vegas o sa Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.
Noong January pinayagan lang ang limitadong fans na makapasok sa venue ng mga event.
Nitong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak na target nilang alisin ang kanilang COVID-19 restrictions sa mga susunod na linggo sa layuning muling buksan ang Vegas sa publiko sa June 1.
Ayon kay White, hindi na muling magsasagawa ng event ang UFC kung hindi full-capacity crowds ang arena at ang planong iyon ay malapit nang matupad kung saan ang susunod na UFC pay-per-view shows ay gagawin sa harap ng full arenas sa Florida at Texas.
Ang UFC 261, may tatlong title fights kasama ang welterweight rematch nina champion Kamaru Usman at Jorge Masvidal, sa Jacksonville sa April 24 ay ang unang show ng promotion na may full crowd simula noong Marso 2020.
Tuloy tuloy na ang pagsasagawa ng maliliit na weekly-event sa UFC Apex sa Las Vegas na tatampukan nina former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum sa main event.
Samantalang ang UFC 264 ay pagbibidahan ng trilogy nina Poirier at McGregor, ang most popular fighter sa MMA ay gagawin din na may full capacity crowd.Rico Navarro
April 15, 2021 @10:48 AM
Views:
14
MANILA, Philippines – Hinirang na isa sa mga pinakamagandang beach sa mundo ang Saud Beach sa Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte ng American magazine Travel+Leisure.
“If you’re searching for Southeast Asian beach bliss, super-mellow Saud Beach on the island of Luzon is a sure thing. Swim in the peaceful waves, lunch under a thatch-roof cabana under the palms, or hire an outrigger for excursions on the water,” ayon sa magazine.
“The DOT salutes the sole Philippine entry to the list, joining the ranks of other globally-recognized beaches,” pahayag ng Department of Tourism (DOT).
May bansag ding crown jewel of Pagudpud ang Saud Beach.
Kasama rin sa “25 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World” ang Copacabana sa Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Hanelei Bay sa Kauai, Hawaii; at Cape Le Grand National Park sa Western Australia. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:39 AM
Views:
22
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ng mga eksperto na dapat mas pagtibayin ng Pilipinas ang alyansa sa ibang bansa sa gitna ng tensyon sa pinag-aagawang West Philippine Sea.
“We have to revitalize our strategic alliance with the United States. Of course since 2016, there had been doubt in Washington D.C. whether the Philippines is a reliable ally,” saad ni international studies professor Renato de Castro sa isang forum ng Stratbase ADR Institute.
Mula nang maluklok si Pangulong Duterte nagpakita na ito ng pakikipagkaibigan sa China sa kabila ng tensyon sa WPS.
Habang ang US naman ay nagparating suporta laban sa panggigitgit ng China sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas.
“There should be continuous diplomatic activity to try keep moving these vessels out of the Philippine EEZ. In order to that, you need diplomatic leverage, you need political support of the international community particularly your allies,” para naman kay maritime law expert Jay Batongbacal.
Dahil dito dapat makipagtulugan aniya ang bansa sa US, Japan sa isyung ito.
Habang para kay De Castro na dapat malakasin ang alyansa ng bansa sa Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam at Taiwan.
“It was something that he worked with before he stepped down as Foreign Affairs Secretary: joint patrol with the United States, joint patrol with like-minded countries to protect our maritime interests,” saad naman ni institute president Dindo Manhit.
Nagpahayag din ng suporta ang mga grupo ng mga negosyante sa apela ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana at iba pang opisyal na paalisin ang mga barko ng China sa Julian Felipe Reef. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:30 AM
Views:
16
MANILA, Philippines – Inalmahan ng Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) ang naging pahayag ng Malakanyang ukol sa pagtugon sa pandemya.
“Palace spokesperson Harry Roque’s statement today on the government’s pandemic response is just too detached from reality,” giit ni Bayan secretary general Renato Reyes.
“It’s like saying our hospitals are doing fine because you went straight to the hospital room without passing through the emergency room and corridors where lines are long and patients are miserable,” punto pa nito.
Sinabi ni Roque kamakailan na pinaiigting ng gobyerno ang COVID testing, contact tracing at ang kapasidad ng health care capacity ng bansa.
“Critics and the detractors of the Administration have always something to say,” ani Roque.
Aniya pa na ang paglobo ng kaso ng sakit ay hindi lamang nararanasan ng Pilipinas kundi pati na rin ang ibang bansa.
Giit ni Reyes na “worst performer in Southeast Asia” ang bansa sa pagtugon sa krisis.
“We are not even talking of the very small aid given to economically displaced persons, which as of last Monday, recorded just 8% of the target distribution,” saad nito.
Dagdag pa nito na itinatanggi ng gobyerno ang kapalpakan nito kaya’t naglalabas ng “cherry-picking” figures.
“So long as this is the kind of pandemic response, our people will continue to suffer from the scourge of the virus, and from this terrible man-made calamity that is the Duterte regime,” aniya pa.
“Given a 20% daily positivity rate, experts have already pointed out that we need to test 200,000 nationwide with 130,000 in Metro Manila alone. This is necessary to identify more infections,” lahad ni Reyes mula sa tinatayang 52,656 test na isinasagawa ng gobyerno. RNT/ELM
April 15, 2021 @10:21 AM
Views:
18
MANILA, Philippines – Pinapasama ng Commission on Human Rights ang mga preso sa listahan ng prayoridad na mabakunahan kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19) dahil sa sitwasyon ng mga siksikang kulungan sa bansa.
“Those who are high-risk inmates for COVID-19 should be prioritized for inoculation with the same treatment with comparative groups in the general population,” pahayag ni CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia.
“More so in times of national health crisis, the government is obligated to account for the treatment of people deprived of their liberty, and must take appropriate steps to safeguard their lives and health,” punto pa nito.
Una sa prayoridad na mabakunahan ang mga health worker, senior citizen, persons with comorbidities.
Kasunod nito ang mga guro, opisyal ng gobyerno, at mga essential worker.
“We urge the government to lend clarity on the country’s vaccination plan, policies, and treatment strategies as the impact of the pandemic is graver for vulnerable populations, including those incarcerated. No one should be left behind,” ani de Guia.
Kinalampag din ng CHR ang gobyerno na maglabas ng “up-to-date and reliable data” sa kaso ng COVID-19 sa mga kulungan sa bansa upang matingnan ang sitwasyon ng mga pasilidad.
Naitala ang halos 2,000 kaso ng sakit sa loob ng kulungan kung saan 25 ang nasawi nitong nakaraang taon ayon sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
Sa bilang na ito, halos isang libo ang mga tauhan ng BJMP. RNT/ELM