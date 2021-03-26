Trending Now

COVID beds sa 39 ospital sa NCR, nasa critical level na

COVID beds sa 39 ospital sa NCR, nasa critical level na

March 26, 2021 @ 1:11 PM 54 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Umabot na sa ‘critical level’ ang 39 ospital sa Metro Manila sa kapasidad ng bed occupancy para sa mga pasyenteng positibo sa COVID-19.

Sa datos ng Department of Health tracker, 39 mula sa 51 ospital sa capital region ang nakapagtala ng COVID-19 occupancy rate na mahigit sa 85% nitong Marso 24.

Maaalalang noong Linggo, Marso 20 sinabi ng OCTA Research group na mapupuno na ang intensive care units sa mga ospital sa Metro Manila sa unang linggo ng Abril.

Ito ay ang mga sumusunod:

  1. A. Zarate General Hospital

  2. Air Force General HospitalAllied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center – Quezon City, Inc.

  3. Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela, Inc.

  4. Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

  5. Bernardino General Hospital I

  6. Capitol Medical Center, Inc.

  7. Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

  8. Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center

  9. Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center

  10. E. Zarate Hospital

  11. F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.

  12. FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Inc.

  13. Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, Inc.

  14. Lung Center of the Philippines

  15. Makati Medical Center

  16. MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital

  17. Medical Center Manila Inc.

  18. Medical Center of Taguig City, Inc.

  19. Metropolitan Medical Center

  20. National Kidney and Transplant Institute

  21. Novaliches District Hospital

  22. Ospital Ng Makati

  23. Ospital Ng Muntinlupa

  24. Ospital Ng Sampaloc

  25. Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope

  26. Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital

  27. Taguig-Pateros District Hospital

  28. Seamen’s Hospital

  29. St. Luke’s Medical Center

  30. Sta. Ana Hospital

  31. Taguig-pateros District Hospital

  32. The Medical City

  33. Tondo Medical Center

  34. Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc.

  35. University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc.

  36. Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc.

  37. Victoriano Luna Medical Center

  38. VRP Medical Center

  39. World Citi Medical Center

Pangamba sa pagputok ng Mt. Pinatubo pinawi ng OCD

March 26, 2021 @1:57 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinawi ng Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Central Luzon ang pangamba ng mga residente sa pagputok umano ng Mt. Pinatubo.

“This means that there is low-level unrest that may be related to tectonic processes beneath the volcano and that no imminent eruption is foreseen,” lahad ng Pinatubo Volcano Network in a statement.

Hinikayat din ng OCD Regional Information Officer Francesca Quizon ang publiko partikular na ang mga naninirahan malapit sa Mt. Pinatubo na i-double check ang social media posts.

“It is to clear the reactions of the people who make the issue worse. Social media is very powerful. Do not panic because we are doing this for proper information and knowledge for our people in Central Luzon,” lahad ni Quizon.

Huling sumabog ang Mount Pinatubo noong June 15, 1991.

“We remind the public especially in Central Luzon that when it comes to the status of Mount Pinatubo and other disasters, please like and follow only the official social media pages or websites of our warning agencies,” lahad ni Quizon. RNT/FGDC


270 pagyanig naitala sa Bulkang Taal

March 26, 2021 @1:48 PM
Manila, Philippines — Naitala ang 270 pagyanig sa Bulkang Taal sa nakalipas na magdamag habang nananatili naman ito sa Alert Level 2, batay sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Sa Phivolcs bulletin, 193 pagyanig ang nasabing “episodes of volcanic tremor” na nagtagal ng isa hanggang 12 minuto habang 77 ang low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

 “Activity at the Main Crater consisted of weak emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic vents that rose ten meters,” pahayag pa ng Phivolcs.

“These parameters may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry must be strictly prohibited into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake,” babala pa ng pamunuan. RNT/FGDC


Sumingit at magpasingit, matagal nang ugali ng mga Pinoy – PDU30

March 26, 2021 @1:40 PM
Manila, Philippines – Matagal nang ugali ng mga filipino ang magpasingit at sumingit.

Sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na mahirap mang tanggapin ay matagal na aniyang ugali ito ng mga Pilipino.

Ang pahayag na ito ng Pangulo ay matapos na mapaulat na may ilang mga personalidad na nasa puwesto pa man din ang sumalang na sa pagbabakuna kahit hindi pa sana dapat.

Ani Pangulong Duterte, mahirap mang aminin ay nangyayari ultimo sa umiiral na ngayong vaccination program ang sumingit o magpasangit kung saan ay dapat sanang naipapatupad ng mahigpit ang prioritization policy.

Dagdag pa nito, ang problema ay nasa first group pa lang ang Pilipinas sa pagbabakuna pero nangyayari na ang ganitong mga senaryo ng paniningit gayung nasa 1.7 milyon pa muna sana ang dapat na maunang maturukan.

Dahil dito, may ilang mga local chief executives na binigyan show-cause orders ng DILG ang binanggit na din ng Pangulo kasunod ng pagsalang ng mga ito sa bakuna bagamat hindi naman sila kabilang sa priority list habang lumutang din ang pangalan ni Mark Anthony Fernandez na isa din sa mga nakapag- pabakuna na.

“Alam ko mahirap ito and I said I know — I understand fully the psyche of a Filipino. Magsabi, “Halika, halika dito, sumingit ka diyan, diyan,” mga ganoon. Iyan ‘yang style ng Pilipino. Ang problema dito pa lang tayo sa first group, silang lahat buong Pilipinas, they number about 1.7 million,” ang pahayag ng Pangulo. Kris Jose


Mangingisda nalambat sa buy bust sa Navotas

March 26, 2021 @1:35 PM
NAVOTAS – Isang mangingisda na hinihinalang sangkot sa illegal na droga ang nabingwit ng mga awtoridad matapos bentahan ng shabu ang isang pulis na nagpanggap na buyer sa buy bust operation sa Navotas city, kagabi.

Kinilala ni Navotas police chief Col. Dexter Ollaging ang naarestong suspek na si si Antonio Mendoza Jr, 43 ng Apugan St., Brgy. Tangos North.

Ayon kay Col. Ollaging, dakong alas-10 ng gabi nang magsagawa ang mga operatiba ng Navotas Police Station Drug Enforcemen Unit (SDEU) sa pangunguna ni PLT Genere Sanchez ng buy bust operation sa Tawiran 5., Brgy. Tanza 1.

Nagawang makapagtransaksyon sa suspek ng isang pulis na nagpanggap na buyer ng P300 halaga ng shabu at nang tanggapin ni Mendoza ang marked money mula sa poseur-buyer kapalit ng droga ay agad siyang sinunggaban ng mga operatiba.

Nakumpiska kay Mendoza ang nasa 16 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na may standard drug price P108,800 ang halaga, at buy bust money.

Sinampahan ng pulisya ng kasong paglabag sa RA 9165 o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 ang suspek sa Navotas City Prosecutors Ofiice. Boysan Buenaventura


Pagbabakuna sa mga matanda, ibang sektor, agad sisimulan sa pagdating ng Sputnik V, AstraZeneca

March 26, 2021 @1:29 PM
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Malakanyang na hindi na hihintayin pag tapusin ng gobyerno ang pagbabakuna sa medical workers bago simulan ang inoculation sa hanay ng mga senior.

Ani Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, habang dumarating ang iba pang mga bakuna gaya ng AstraZeneca at Sputnik V ay isasalang na rin sa pagtuturok ang mga elderly, mga mahihirap ganundin ang mga may comorbidities.

“Mayroon po tayong istratehiya ‘no, hindi na po natin aantaying matapos lahat ng frontliners isasabay po natin ang mga indigent elderly lalung-lalo na sa EUA ang Sinovac po ay hindi magagamit sa elderly,” saad pa nito.

Ang tantiya ni Sec. Roque ay baka matapos na nga ang pagbabakuna sa hanay ng frontliners sa susunod na buwan.

Habang sa buwan naman ng Hunyo ay inaasahang mgsisimula ang vaccination sa panig ng general public na nang sa mga panahong iyon ayon kay Sec. Roque ay tapos na ang pagbabakuna sa senior at may commorbidities.

“So, habang dumarating po iyong iba pang mga bakuna gaya ng AstraZeneca at saka Sputnik, isasabay na rin po natin iyong mga indigent elderly, pagkatapos lahat ng elderly, tapos iyong mga may comorbidities, at lahat naman po iyan ay inaasahan natin na hindi na po magpapatuloy kung hindi baka matapos na po ang mga medical frontliners sa buwan ng Abril at inaasahan po natin na ang publiko ay magsisimula na tayo sa Hunyo matapos po ang mga seniors at saka ang may mga comorbidities,” lahad ni Sec. Roque.

Batid naman ng publiko na karamihan sa ginagamit ngayong bakuna ay Sinovac na hindi maaaring iturok sa mga elderly. Kris Jose


