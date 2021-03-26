COVID beds sa 39 ospital sa NCR, nasa critical level na







Manila, Philippines – Pinawi ng Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Central Luzon ang pangamba ng mga residente sa pagputok umano ng Mt. Pinatubo.

“This means that there is low-level unrest that may be related to tectonic processes beneath the volcano and that no imminent eruption is foreseen,” lahad ng Pinatubo Volcano Network in a statement.

Hinikayat din ng OCD Regional Information Officer Francesca Quizon ang publiko partikular na ang mga naninirahan malapit sa Mt. Pinatubo na i-double check ang social media posts.

“It is to clear the reactions of the people who make the issue worse. Social media is very powerful. Do not panic because we are doing this for proper information and knowledge for our people in Central Luzon,” lahad ni Quizon.

Huling sumabog ang Mount Pinatubo noong June 15, 1991.

“We remind the public especially in Central Luzon that when it comes to the status of Mount Pinatubo and other disasters, please like and follow only the official social media pages or websites of our warning agencies,” lahad ni Quizon. RNT/FGDC