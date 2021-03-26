COVID beds sa 39 ospital sa NCR, nasa critical level na

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Umabot na sa ‘critical level’ ang 39 ospital sa Metro Manila sa kapasidad ng bed occupancy para sa mga pasyenteng positibo sa COVID-19.
Sa datos ng Department of Health tracker, 39 mula sa 51 ospital sa capital region ang nakapagtala ng COVID-19 occupancy rate na mahigit sa 85% nitong Marso 24.
Maaalalang noong Linggo, Marso 20 sinabi ng OCTA Research group na mapupuno na ang intensive care units sa mga ospital sa Metro Manila sa unang linggo ng Abril.
Ito ay ang mga sumusunod:
-
A. Zarate General Hospital
-
Air Force General HospitalAllied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center – Quezon City, Inc.
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela, Inc.
-
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
-
Bernardino General Hospital I
-
Capitol Medical Center, Inc.
-
Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center
-
Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center
-
Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center
-
E. Zarate Hospital
-
F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, Inc.
-
Lung Center of the Philippines
-
Makati Medical Center
-
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital
-
Medical Center Manila Inc.
-
Medical Center of Taguig City, Inc.
-
Metropolitan Medical Center
-
National Kidney and Transplant Institute
-
Novaliches District Hospital
-
Ospital Ng Makati
-
Ospital Ng Muntinlupa
-
Ospital Ng Sampaloc
-
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital
-
Taguig-Pateros District Hospital
-
Seamen’s Hospital
-
St. Luke’s Medical Center
-
Sta. Ana Hospital
-
Taguig-pateros District Hospital
-
The Medical City
-
Tondo Medical Center
-
Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc.
-
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc.
-
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc.
-
Victoriano Luna Medical Center
-
VRP Medical Center
-
World Citi Medical Center