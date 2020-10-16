Trending Now

COVID testing output ng bansa mababawasan dahil sa pagpapatigil ng PRC – Dizon

COVID testing output ng bansa mababawasan dahil sa pagpapatigil ng PRC – Dizon

October 16, 2020 @ 3:27 PM 19 mins ago
Views: 25
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ni National Action Plan against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon na mababawasan ang testing capacity ng bansa dahil sa desisyon ng Philippine Red Cross (PRC) na itigil ang kanilang COVID-19 testing na nakaasa sa PhilHealth.

“Napakalaking bagay ang paghinto ng Red Cross. So, aasahan natin na bababa ang testing output natin dahil sa pagsara ng Red Cross dito sa mga araw na ito hangga’t hindi masettle ‘yung issue sa PhilHealth,” punto ni Dizon sa press conference.

Kamakailan nga ay inanunsyo ng Red Cross na hindi na sila tatanggap ng mga COVID test na PhilHealth ang magbabayad dahil sa lumolobong utang nito.

Tatagal naman ang tigil operasyon hanggang sa mabayaran ang P930,993,000.

Tiwala naman si Dizon na agad nila itong mareresolba. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Ilang sinehan sa MGCQ areas magbubukas; kapasidad limitado

October 16, 2020 @3:39 PM
Views: 12
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Binuksan na ang sinehan sa mga malls sa lugar na nasa ilalim ng Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) ngunit mayroong limitadong kapasidad.

Ilan dito ay nagtakda lamang ng kanilang 30 porsyento at tinitiyak na susunod sa health protocol kasama na ang paglalagay ng declaration form.

Ipatutupad din ng iba ang ‘three seats apart’ para mapanatili ang social distancing.

Pinag-aaralan na rin ng ibang pamunuan ng mga mall ang paglalagay ng ventilation system sa loob ng sinehan.

“Once there is a government regulation on this one, we will be following any of the health and safety guidelines as required for health and safety for our customers,” paliwanag ni Bomboy Lim, General Manager, Robinsons Movieworld.

Samantala, mayroon namang naglunsad ng open-air drive-through cinemas. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Reno balik-merkado na

October 16, 2020 @3:15 PM
Views: 52
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Maaari nang mabili muli sa merkado ang liver spread na Reno matapos makakuha ng certificate of product registration (CPR) sa Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Itong liver spread wala ng kulang na dokumento at pumasa sa ating panuntunan,” ayon kay FDA head Eric Domingo sa isang panayam sa Teleradyo.

Matatandaang ipinagbawal ng FDA ang pagbili ng mga produktong hindi nakarehistro sa kanilang ahensya kung saan kasama rito ang Reno.

“Upon extensive search of FDA databases, the mentioned liver spread failed to secure a CPR. Thus, the FDA has a responsibility to inform the public, through an advisory, that Reno Brand Liver Spread is not registered,” ani FDA. RNT/ELM


  •  
  •  
  •  

Lacson nangangambang magkaroon sa reenacted budget sa 2021

October 16, 2020 @3:02 PM
Views: 64
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Pinangangambahan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson na magkaroon ng reenacted budget sa 2021 kapag nasunod  ang kagustuhan ng Mababang Kapulungan na isumite ang General Appropriations  Bill (GAB) sa November 5 o 6.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na kapag ganoon ang nangyari,  walang katiyakan na  maisasabatas ang GAB sa takdang panahono bago magtapos ang Disyembre.

“If the House of Representatives’ transmittal of the General Appropriations Bill to the Senate will be on Nov. 5 or 6, there is no assurance that we can pass the budget on time and thus avoid a re-enacted budget,” giit ni Lacson.

Ipinagtataka ni Lacson na kung ipinangako nila  kay Pangulong Duterte na maipapasa ang GAB  sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Oct.16, bakit sa  November 5 nila isusumite ang panukala sa Senado

“As they have promised the President, they will approve the GAB on third and final reading today, Oct. 16, and it only takes one week to print, so why Nov. 5?”  tanong ni Lacson.

“Not only is the delay unacceptable. It is difficult to understand, unless there are plans to amend the bill after the third reading.”

Ipinaalala din ni Lacson sa liderato ng Mababang Kapulungan na dapat sumunod sila sa  Art. VI, Sec. 26 ng Saligang Batas na nagsasabing: “Upon the last reading of a bill, no amendment thereto shall be allowed…xxx”

“Amid promises of “best efforts” to transmit the budget bill by end-October, if the House still ends up transmitting the bill on Nov. 5, does it mean that the description “House of the People” is all lip service,” himutok ng senador.  Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pasig River Ferry Service balik-ops na

October 16, 2020 @2:51 PM
Views: 57
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Bukas na sa publiko ang serbisyo ng Pasig River Ferry Service makaraang dalawang araw itong suspendihin dahil sa mga nakaharang na water hyacinths sa Pasig River.

Ayon kay Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) spokesperson Celine Pialago, umaarangkada na ang operasyon ng PRFS mula Escolta Station sa Binondo, Manila hanggang  Nagpayong Station sa Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

“Pinagbuhatan, Pasig to Escolta [is now open]. Biyahe 7 a.m. nag-start (Trips started at 7 a.m.),” paliwanag ni Pialago.

Mula sa Escolta Station, ang susunod na istasyon ay ang Lawton sa  Quiapo, Manila; susundan ng  Pureza PUP sa Santa Mesa, Manila; Santa Ana at Lambingan Stations sa Santa Ana, Manila; Valenzuela sa Makati, Hulo sa Mandaluyong; Guadalupe sa Makati; at patungong San Joaquin at  Nagpayong Stations (Pinagbuhatan) sa Pasig City.

Hindi kasama rito ang ruta ng Plaza Mexico sa Intramuros, Manila, at Maybunga Station sa Pasig. RNT/FGDC/Jay Reyes 


  •  
  •  
  •  

Party drugs na idineklarang key chain, nasamsam ng BOC-NAIA at PDEA

October 16, 2020 @2:40 PM
Views: 71
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nasamsam ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) NAIA at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang may 196 piraso ng “ecstacy” o mas kilala na party drugs sa isinagawa nilang inspeksyon sa Central Mail Exchange Center sa Pasay City.

Ayon sa BOC-NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (IADITG), ang mga nasabing ecstacy ay idineklarang “keychain” na ipinadala ng isang Jansen J.J.K. mula Amersfoort, Netherlands, at ipadadala sana ito sa Cebu City.

Sa isinagawang 100% physical examination sa kargamento ay nadiskubre ang may 196 piraso ng ecstacy tablet at 151 gramo ng MDMA powder na isa sa mga pangunahing sangkap sa paggawa ng nasabing party drugs na umaabot sa street value na P750,000.

Kinumpirma naman ng PDEA na ang mga nasamsam na tabletas gayundin ang mga crystallized substance ay may sangkap na MDMA o ecstasy/molly.

Ang mga nasabing iligal na droga ay nasa kustodiya ng PDEA para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon gayundin ang pagsasagawa ng inquest proceedings sa mga responsable nito dahil sa paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act na may kaugnayan sa Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) ng Republic Act 10863 o ang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).  JAY Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...