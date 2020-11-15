Trending Now

Crawford dinurog si Brook; Pacquiao, isusunod

November 15, 2020 @ 7:40 PM 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES – Naipanalo ni unbeaten Terence Crawford ang kanyang unang laban sa taong 2020 matapos nitong matagumpay na maidepensa ang hawak na World Boxing Organization welterweight title nang patulugin ang kalabang si Kell Brook sa 4th round ng kanilang sagupaan sa Las Vegas.

Ipinagpag ni American Crawford ang kanyang kalawang,  dahil sa mahabang panahon na hindi pagtapak sa ring bunsod ng coronavirus pandemic, sa pamamagitan ng panalo kontra sa dating champion mula England sa labang ginanap sa MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Ginulpi ni Crawford si Brook gamit ang right jab na nagpasandal sa challenger sa lubid bago tuluyang magpaulan  ng suntok  na pumwersa kay referee Tony Weeks na pigilin ang laban sa tiyempong 1:14 ng 4th round.

Mabagal ang naging simula ng 33-year-old fighter kung saan humahanap ito ng magandang pagkakataon upang masubok ang kanyang bilis at skill.

Gumagana na sana ang game plan ni Brook hanggang sa makasilip ng pagkakataon si Crawford at pinakawalan ang pamatay nitong left jab sa mukha ng kalaban.

“I was trying to gauge the distance. He had good distance,” ani Crawford sa kanyang pangit na simula sa laban. “I was trying to find my rhythm. That is why it was so competitive at first. I couldn’t get my shots off.”

Pinayagan ng organizers na makapanood ang 100 fans kasama ang pamilya ng fighters sa Nevada casino sa kabila ng pandemic na pumatay sa 1.3 million tao sa buong mundo kasama ang 245,000 Americans.

Matapos ang laban sinabi ni Crawford na umaasa siyang makakaharap niya sa susunod niyang pagtapak sa ring ang pambato ng Pilipinas na si eight division world champion Manny Pacman Pacquiao.Rico Navarro


NBA preseason sisipa sa Dec. 11-19

November 15, 2020 @8:20 PM
Views: 32
UNITED STATES – Halos isang buwan na lang ay sisiklab na ang NBA preseason na may exhibition games na nakatakda sa Dec. 11-19, ayon sa ulat.

Sisipa naman ang regular season sa Dec. 22, tamang tama lang para pag-usapan ang mga teams na magsasagupa sa Christmas Day games.

Pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pang inilalabas na 2020-21 regular-season schedule ang NBA.

Ayon sa report, may opsyon ang mga team na maglaro ng tatlo o apat na preseason games at lahat ng team ay bibigyan ng pagkakataon ng makalaro ng isang game sa kanilang home arena.

Habang wala pang inilalabas na plano kung papayagang manood ang fans sa arena, inanunsiyo  na ng NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers na maglalaro sila na walang spectators sa Staples Center sa pagsisimula ng regular season.

Naiba ang NBA calendar ngayon winter dahil sa 2019-20 season ay naging maigsi dahil sa problema sa COVID-19 pandemic nitong nakaraang spring.

Ang training camps ay nakatakda sa Dec. 1, nagbigay  ito sa mga team ng dalawang linggo na paghahanda bago magsimula ang preseason games.Rico Navarro


GAB-MPD kumilos vs horseracing bookies

November 15, 2020 @7:56 PM
Views: 101
MANILA, Philippines – PATULOY ang operasyon ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Anti-Illegal Gambling Division para masawata ang naglipanang illegal ‘bookies’ sa horseracing  matapos aprubahan ng gobyerno ang muling pagbubukas ng industriya na malapit sa masang Pinoy.

Sa pangunguna ni GAB-AIGD Chief Glenn Pe at sa koordinasyon sa Manila Police Department-District Intelligence Division (MPD-DID), nagsagawa ng joint anti-gambling operation sa Kalimbas St. Sta. Cruz, Manila nitong Nobyembre 8 na nagresulta sa pagkasakote ng tatlong suspect na sangkot sa illegal bookies.

Dinakip at nakatakdang sampahan ng kaukulang kaso na paglabag sa PD 1602 na naamyendahan ng RA 9287 (Illegal horseracing bookies) sina Hazel Francisco, Brual Acuna at Jaime Adalim. Nakumpisa sa kanila ang TV monitor, iba’t ibang paraphernalia at cash.

“Ngayon pong nagbabalik na ang industriya ng karera, balik din sa illegal na gawain ang ilan natin kababayan. Ngunit, makaaasa po ang ating publiko na gagawin namin ang lahat para matigil ang kanilang gawain,” pahayag ni GAB Chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra.

“Sa atin pong kababayan, kung nais po ninyong suportahan ang industriya ng horseracing  na mahabang panahon ding nalugmok dahil sa lockdown, doon na po tayo magpunta sa legal at may online apps na rin po para maiwasan ang contact,” dagdag pa nito.

Iginiit ni Mitra na malaki ang naiaambag ng industriya ng horseracing  sa pamamagitan ng buwis na nakukuha sa cash prizes at iba’t ibang aspeto na direktang sangkot sa programa at pamamalakad.

Nito lamang Oktubre, ibinida ng GAB Horseracing Division na tumaas ang sales sa horseracing sa 45% mula nang buksan ang kabuuang 72 off-track betting stations sa Metro Manila.Rico Navarro


Ravena napilayan sa laban kontra Alvark Tokyo

November 15, 2020 @7:19 PM
Views: 42
JAPAN – Patuloy ang inaabot na kamalasan ni Thirdy Ravena kontra sa defending champion Alvark Tokyo matapos tambakan ang San-En NeoPhoenix ng 23 points, 88-65, sa ikalawang laro nila sa 2020-21 B.League sa Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Nagkaroon pa ang three-time UAAP Finals MVP ng sprain sa paa at nagtapos na may 13 points  kasama ang five rebounds para sa ika-apat na sunod na pagkatalo ng San-En at manatiling kulelat sa liga sa kartadang 2-13.

Nasaktan ang kaliwang bukong-bukong ni Ravena  nang matapakan nito ang paa ng dating import ng San Miguel na si Kevin Jones sa isang rebound play sa tiyempong 5:26 sa second quarter, pero bumalik  pa sa laro ang Pinoy para tulungan ang NeoPhoenix sa second half.

Bumawi ang 23-year-old sa kanyang pangit na laro sa unang laban nila ng Alvark Tokyo kung saan naging mas agresibo siya ngayon sa laban.

Pero talagang malakas ang Alvark Tokyo at maganda ang kanilang long range shooting kung saan agad silang nakalamang sa first half sa iskor na 45-30.

Nanguna si Stevan Jelovac para sa NeoPhoenix na may double-double na 19 points at 17 rebounds habang si Kyle Hunt ay may 13 puntos sa laban.

May pagkakataon ang San-En na makapagpahinga dahil magkakaroon ng two-week break ang liga.

Babalik sa aksyon ang NeoPhoenix sa road kontra sa Shimane Susanoo Magic sa December 2 sa Matsue City General Gymnasium.

Nanguna para sa Alvark Tokyo si Alex Kirk na may 17 points, 14 rebounds, at three assists kung saan umangat ang kanilang kartada sa 10-5 habang umambag naman si Jones ng 14 points at six rebounds at si Genki Kojima ay kumamada ng 11 points.Rico Navarro


Imelda Marcos nabanggit sa ‘The Crown’ Season 4 sa Netflix

November 15, 2020 @5:07 PM
Views: 151
Manila, Philippines – Nabanggit si Former First Lady Imelda Marcos sa ‘The Crown’ Season 4 sa Netflix.

“So, there we are in Manila, in the middle of a state banquet, when who barges into the room? None other than Imelda Marcos,” sabi ni Princess Margaret, pinakabatang kapatid ni Queen Elizabeth II na ginampanan ni Helena Bonham Carter.

Kinikwento nito ang naging pagbisita sa Pilipinas noong 1980.

“She makes a beeline straight for me, saying she’s desperate to show me her … wait for it …” kwento nito ngunit sumingit si Princess Anne, ang nag-iisang anak ng reyna.

“Shoe collection,” sagot ni Princess Anne na ginampanan ni Erin Doherty.

“Shell collection,” tugon ni Princess Margaret.

Nagpatuloy ang kwentuhan ng mga ito tungkol kay Marcos.

Ang ‘The Crown’ ay isang serye tungkol sa pulitika at buhay pag-ibig ni Queen Elizabeth II.

Unang itong pinalabas noong 2016. RNT/ELM


Kamara magsasagawa ng marathon session para sa priority bills

November 15, 2020 @5:01 PM
Views: 126
Manila, Philippines – Kinumpirma ni House Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez na magsasagawa ng marathon session ang mga kongresista upang matiyak na maipapasa ang lahat ng priority bills ng administrasyong Duterte.

Kabilang dito ang mga panukalang magpapatatag sa ekonomiya ng bansa, dagdag proteksyon sa mga Pilipino laban sa COVID-19 pandemic at ang mga sunud-sunod na kalamidad.

“We go back to work Monday with a full plate of priority bills scheduled for plenary and committee deliberation. Speaker Lord Allan Velasco wants to place in the front burner all economic and anti-poverty measures so we can approve the President’s priority measures before the onset of the election season next year,” ayon kay Romualdez, chairman ng House Committee on Rules.

Minamadali rin aniya upang agarang maipasa ang pagpapalawig sa validity ng  Bayanihan 2  hanggang sa mailabas ng gobyerno ang kabuuang alokasyon na P140-bilyon para labanan ang pandemya hanggang sa 2021.

Kabilang aniya sa mga isasalang upang talakayin sa plenaryo ang House Bill 7749 o  Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery (GUIDE), House Bill 7425 Digital Transactions Value Added Tax, House Bill 7406 Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Program, House Bill 6135 Fiscal Mining Regime, at ang House Bill 7425 Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law.

Nasa priority bills din na nakatakdang isalang ng Kamara ang mga panukalang Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services Separation, Retirement, Pension Bill; Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Bill; Coconut Farmers Trust Fund Bill; Department of Water Resources and Water Regulatory Commission Bill; Warehouse Receipts Bill; National Disease Prevention and Management Authority Bill; at National Land Use Bill.

“Aside from these bills, the House leadership under Speaker Velasco are also committed to fast-track the approval of other legislative measures that were considered as priority measures by President Duterte in his previous State-of-the Nation Addresses,” dagdag pa ni Romualdez.

Ngunit pngunahin aniya sa tatalakayin ay ang ratipikasyon sa panukalang 2021 General Appropriations Act.

“I am appealing to the House committee chairmen and secretariat to focus on these measures and submit their committee reports as soon as possible. We, in the Committee on Rules, are committed to put these in the priority list for plenary deliberation as soon as the committee reports are submitted to us.”

Umaasa si Romualdez na lahat ng panukalang isinusulong n i Speaker Velasco ay agad na maipapasa ng mga kongresista. Meliza Maluntag


