Creamline kinuha si Rondina
April 8, 2021 @ 4:09 AM
Rico Navarro2021-04-08T04:09:32+08:00
MANILA, Philippines — Nagdagdag ng lakas ang Creamline Cool Smashers Beach Volleyball team at kinuha ang serbisyo ni Perlas Spikers Dzi Gervacio.
Ayon sa ulat, swak na sa Creamline si Gervacio na beterano na sa beach volleyball competitions.
Isiniwalat ng Cool Smashers ang pagkuha kay Gervacio sa pamamagitan ng kanilang social media accounts.
“We are so excited about having you on our team. With your experience, you will be a great addition to Creamline beach volleyball,” ayon sa Cool Smashers.
Makakasama ng dating Ateneo de Manila University opposite hitter sa Creamline beach volleyball team sina Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons at Dij Rodriguez.
Hindi na bago si Gervacio sa beach volleyball kasama sina Rondina, Pons at Rodriguez.
Matatandaang sumungkit ng tansong medalya ang tambalan nina Rondina at Pons, at nina Rodriguez at Gervacio noong 2019 Southeast Asian Games beach volleyball competition na ginanap sa Subic.
Ayon sa ulat, naghahanda rin ang apat sa pagsabak sa 2021 SEA Games na idaraos sa Hanoi, Vietnam sa huling bahagi ng taon.
Hangad ng tropa na malampasan ang bronze-medal finish nito noong 2019 edisyon.Rico Navarro
April 8, 2021 @3:57 AM
MANILA, Philippines – parehong nagpositibo sa COVID-19 sina Team Lakay stars Lito Adiwang at Stephen Loman.
Ayon sa ulat, hindi na matutuloy ang nakatakdang laban ng dalawa sa April 14 dahilsa insidente.
Haharapin sana ni Adiwang sa strawweight fight si Jarred Brooks sa ONE on TNT II habang si Loman ay sasagupa kontra kay dating UFC veteran John Lineker para sa bantamweight division fight.
Binabantayan naman ang lagay ni Eduard Folayang at ang buong Team Lakay.Rico Navarro
April 8, 2021 @3:52 AM
MANILA, Philippines – Kung mati-trade ang star player na ito ay siguradong gustong gusto ng basketbolista dahil pakiramdam ng player ay mainit sa kanya ang ulo ng may-ari ng koponan.
Hindi nga ito nakasama noong nagkaroon ng bubble dahil may injury ito kaya tuwang tuwa ito at nakakalabas siya.
May nagsabi na tumatalon sa tuwa ang dating NCAA player hinggil sa nababalitaan nitong ililipat siya ng ibang team, pero itinanggi naman ito ng owner dahil kailangan umano nila ang player.
Kilala naman ang koponang ito na mahilig mag-deny, pero kapag the price is right ay mabilis pa sa alas-kwarto ang pagbigay sa player. Marahil nagpapataas pa ng presyo kasi nga de-kalibre ang basketbolista.
MVP at SMC group ang nagkakainteres sa player. Kasi nga mahusay at matapang ang player na ito at mapapakinabangan.HULA WHOOPS? Dwayne Rituel
April 7, 2021 @8:12 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Suportado ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) ang naging pahayag ni National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director-General Alex Paul Monteagudo na ang unyon ng Senate employees ay front umano ng communist group.
Sinabi ni Presidential Communications Operations Office Undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy na kumbinsido ang NTF-ELCAC na ang Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Orgnisasyon (SENADO) ay kontrolado ng labor group na Confederation for Unity, Recognition and Advancement of Government Employees (COURAGE).
Ang COURAGE ay binansagan bilang front organization ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).
“The NTF ELCAC stands solidly behind the Director General of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Alex Paul Monteagudo when he says that COURAGE is a front of the CPP-NPA-NDF and that it functions as the ears and eyes of this terrorist group,” ayon kay Badoy, tagapagsalita ng NTF-ELCAC.
Sa isang Facebook post, Lunes, sinabi ni Monteagudo na ang SENADO di umano ay minamanmanan ng COURAGE at nagsisilbi bilang “eyes and ears of the CPP-NPA-NDF to hijack government plans and programs.”
Sinang-ayunan naman ni Badoy si Monteagudo nang sabihin nito na ang pangunahing layunin ng COURAGE ay “to infiltrate and weaken the government by radicalizing and then recruiting its innocent members who have no idea they are being used.”
Itinatwa naman ng SENADO ang napaulat na pagkaka-ugnay nito sa CPP-NPA-NDF at itinuring din nito na ang Facebook post ni Monteagudo ay isang “malicious, baseless, and dangerous.”
Hinikayat naman nito ang mga senador na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa alegasyong ibinato laban sa unyon at maging sa iba pang organisasyon sa pamahalaan.
Ani Badoy, ang CPP-NPA-NDF front organizations, matapos na gamitin ng komunistang grupo ay ,“will have nothing to show for it but the grief and destruction they have brought upon themselves and our country.”
“We, therefore, welcome with open arms the call of S.E.N.A.D.O. president and CPP-NPA-NDF operative Rosel Eugenio for a Senate investigation into this matter,” ayon kay Badoy.
Sinabi pa ni Badoy na may ilang senador ang patuloy na ginagamit ang katagang “red-tagging” na inimbento ng CPP-NPA-NDF.
Tinukoy nito ang nakaraang ruling na ginawa ng Korte Suprema at ng Court of Appeals, sinabi ni Badoy na “there is no such thing as red-tagging” dahil “there is no danger to life, liberty, and security when someone is identified as member of the CPP-NPA-NDF.”
Ang pahayag na ito ni Badoy ay reaksyon matapos na magkaisa sina Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at Senators Risa Hontiveros, Leila de Lima, at Francis Pangilinan na mablisang ipasa ang Senate Bill 2121 o panukalang Act Defining and Penalizing Red-Tagging to “punish irresponsible officials who act as enablers of red-tagging.”
Sinabi pa ni Badoy na ang panukalang batas ay gagamitn lamang para ipagpatuloy ang “unending 52-year saga of grief and suffering of the Filipino people in the hands of the CPP-NPA-NDF who were able to commit unspeakable crimes against us precisely because of the preponderance of legal covers they employed- like COURAGE.”
“Some of the most grievous crimes on the most helpless among us – our children, our indigenous peoples- happened because the masks of thick deceit the CPP-NPA-NDF wore. Masks of ‘human rights defenders’ by the most egregious offenders of it, masks of ‘youth advocates’ while stepping over the thousands of dead bodies of our children who had been deceptively recruited into the CPP-NPA-NDF, masks of ‘defenders of workers’ rights’ while weakening the Constitution and Democracy they had sworn to be faithful to,” ang pahayag ni Badoy.
Ani Badoy, hindi hahayaan ng NTF-ELCAC ang communism thrive.
Target ng pamahalaan na tapusin na ang communism sa ilalim ng liderato at termino ni Pangulong Duterte.
Ang pangako ni Badoy ay kikilalanin niya ang 52-year communist scourge na nagresulta ng “untold pain and sufferings on our people- more so the most helpless among us: our children, our indigenous peoples and the poorest of the poor.”
“The Filipino people have suffered long enough. We are grateful that we finally have a President who will stop at nothing to end the abuse of the Filipino people” ang pahayag ni Badoy.
Ani Badoy, ang pagpapatigil sa insurgency ay kasalukuyang regalo ng pamahalaan sa mga mamamayan.
“We are one with him (Duterte) in giving this gift to the Filipino people when he steps down in office in 2022: a country in a much better shape than what was handed to us where the CPP-NPA-NDF will be no more. And the Peace that has eluded us will finally be ours and our children’s,” ayon kay Badoy.
Ang CPP-NPA ay nakalista bilang terror group ng Estados Unidos, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, at ng Pilipinas. Kris Jose
April 7, 2021 @7:50 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinaglalabas ni Gabriela party-list Representative Arlene Brosas ang PhilHealth ng malinaw na alituntunin ng PhilHealth coverage para sa mga pasyente na may COVID-19 na nananatili sa mga tent ng ospital.
“They should release a new set of guidelines for the implementation of COVID-19 benefits and include patients who were forced to stay in non-accredited community isolation unit tents,” ani Brosas.
Ang hakbang ay kasunod ng pagbubuko ni Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite na sinisingil ng P1,000 kada oras ang mga COVID-19 patient na nananatili sa mga tent sa labas ng ospital.
Sa isang congressional meeting noong nakaraang linggo, sinabi ni PhilHealth Acting Senior Vice President Neri Santiago na hindi kasama sa package ang pananatili ng mga COVID patient sa tent. RNT
April 7, 2021 @7:40 PM
MANILA, Philippines – “Unfair!”
Ito ang komento ni Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche sa pagtawag na “Central Visayas Variant” (CVV) sa virus mutation
Ayon kay Loreche na nakatanggap umano sila ng mga ulat na pinangangalanang Central Visayas Variant” ang natuklasang P.3 variant sa Central Visayas.
Ang P.3 variant ay mutation ng virus na nagdudulot ng COVID-19 na unique sa Pilipinas.
Ang nasabing ulat na pinatutungkulan ni Loreche ay may publication material mula sa Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) na tinawag umano na CVV ang P.3 variant.
“Here we are, we have a P.3 variant. Why rename it as a Central Visayas Variant? Are we a separate place from the entire Philippines? It shouldn’t be like that,” ani Loreche sa media kasabay ng pagpapadala ng 50 medical volunteers sa National Capital Region.
Si Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino ng Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) ay susulat umano kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ukol sa nasabing isyu.
Ang pakikipaglaban umano ng Central Visayas sa COVID ay naging matagumpay, ani Dino na ibinida ang ulat mula sa Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
Pinalagan din ni Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia ang nasabing pagtawag sa bagong variant na Central Visayas Variant.
“It’s unfair and reckless. I would caution those that have taken it upon themselves to call this variant of concern as Central Visayas variant, unless they really believe Central Visayas or Cebu for that matter is another country,” ani Garcia “In fact, this morning, we showed that we are indeed a part of the Philippines as we send our healthcare personnel to help our brothers and sisters (in NCR)”. RNT