Critical care beds ng LCP umapaw na

August 19, 2020 @ 5:19 PM 6 mins ago
Views: 5
Manila, Philippines- Inanunsyo ng  Lung Center of the Philippines na nasa full capacity na ang kanilang mga critical care bed para sa mg nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19.

“Hindi nagbago, hindi nabawasan as of 7 a.m. this morning, full capacity ang aming critical care beds,” ayon kay LCP spokesperson Dr. Norberto Francisco sa isang panayam.

Sinabi ni Francisco na ang ospital ay mayroon na lamang limang bed na naiwan mula sa mga  moderate case na hindi na kailangan ng mga ventilator.

“Naka-cohorting pa ’yon. Ibig sabihin may kasosyo na ‘yon so kung mayroong isang kwarto na may lamang babae at may naghihintay na lalaki, hindi namin puwede pagsamahin ‘yon,” ayon pa kay Francisco.

Iginiit naman ng opsiyal ng LCP na hindi nagbago ang kanilang figure kahit pa isinailalim ang  Metro Manila sa at kalapit probinsya sa dalawang linggong modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

 ‘Yong dumadating sa emergency room, triage area, ganoon pa rin eh. From the time noong (general community quarantine) natin then MECQ and ngayon babalik na tayo sa GCQ, ‘di nagbago,” saad pa nito.

Sa kabila nito, nilinaw ni Francisco na hindi niya sinasabing hindi epektibo ang MECQ bagkus ang COVID-19 kasi ay may incubation period na 14 na araw.

 “Halimbawa nahawa ako, nagpa-swab test ako, kahit RT-PCR pa ‘yan, ‘pag nagpa-test ako (right after exposure), eh almost 100% chance negative talaga ang resulta ko, false negative ‘yan tinatawag. Even RT-PCR, timing is very important kaya ang pinakamaganda niyan is eight days after the exposure (tsaka ka na magpa-test),” ayon pa kay Francisco.RNT/LF


DOST: Bakuna vs COVID sa Q2 ng 2021 pa

August 19, 2020 @5:11 PM
Views: 11
Manila, Philippines – Posibleng magamit na ang bakuna kontra coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa ikalawang quarter ng taong 2021, ayon kay Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara.

 

Ayon kay Guevara, makukuha na ng bansa ang bakuna sa ika-apat na quarter ng taong 2020 pero ito ay para lamang sa clinical trials.

 

“If we’re talking about the availability en masse, we believe this is going to happen in the second quarter of next year,” ani Guevara.

 

 “But if we’re talking about the clinical trials, it will start in the fourth quarter of this year,” dagdag pa nito.

 

Sinabi ni DOST Philippine Council for Health Research Development Dr. Jaime Montoya executive director na nakadepende pa rin sa mga developer ng bakuna ang magiging pagkakaroon ng bakuna sa bansa.

Aniya, mag-uumpisa ang trial sa bakuna kung inaprubahan na ito ng pinanggalingan nitong bansa katulad ng sa Russia na magsasagawa ng ikatlong clinical trial kasama ang Pilipinas sa nabuo nitong bakuna.

Nabatid na aabot sa anim na buwan bago matapos ang pagpoproseso ng bakuna kung saan matapos makalap ang impormasyon ukol dito ay muli naman itong ire-review ng Food and Drugs Administration sa Russia sa loob ng isang buwan. RNT/LF


NPA patay sa engkuwentro sa Negros; 2 menor nasagip

August 19, 2020 @5:03 PM
Views: 11
Manila, Philippines- Patay ang isang hinihinalang miyembro ang New People’s Army (NPA) habang nasagip naman ang dalawang babeng menor de edad sa magkahiwalay na engkuwentro ng  mga militar at komunistang rebelde sa Negros Oriental.

Ayon sa 3rd Infantry Division ng Philippine Army on Wednesday, patay si Rickim Remasog, 21 taong gulang at pinaniniwalaang miyembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA’s Leonardo Panaligan Command sa central Negros sa engkuwentro sa Sitio Maluy-a sa Barangay Sandayao sa lungsod ng Guihulngan.

Sa kabila nito, nailigtas ng mga sundalo ang dalawang menor de edad sa magkahiwalay na engkuwentro sa lungsod noong Agosto 14.

Maliban dito, nagkaroondin ng palitan ng putok ng baril ang mga sundalo mula sa 62nd Infantry at mga rebelde malapit sa Sitio Tabago sa kaparehong barangay.

Naaresto rito si Rennel Remasog, 20 taong gulang na hindi pa tukoy kung anong grupo ang kinabibilangan nito.

Nakuha sa engkuwentro ang caliber .30 M1 Carbine rifle, isang shotgun, dalawang caliber .45 pistols, live ammunition, at ilang  subersibong dokumento. RNT/LF


Mga pulis sa Jolo shooting incident, kasuhan agad – Army chief

August 19, 2020 @4:55 PM
Views: 10
Manila, Philippines- Ikinadismaya ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay ang kawalan pa rin ng hustisya sa pagpatay ng mga kapulisan sa apat na sundalo sa  nangyaring shooting incident sa Jolo, Sulu noong Hulyo 29.

“It’s been almost two months since this incident happened but we were surprised there were no charges yet so we hope that there will be swift disposition of justice here,” ani Gapay.

“Ang hinihiling ng mga pamilya ng mga namatay ay talagang lalabas ang katotohanan at ang justice will be given,” dagdag pa nito.

Nabatid na ang siyam na pulis na sangkot sa nasabing pammaril ay nasa kostodiya ng kapulisan sa  Kampo  Crame.

Aniya, dapat nang sampahan ng kaso ang mgasa nsabing pulis para lumabas ang motibo at intesyon sa likod ng pagpatay.

 “We have been waiting for two months already and justice delayed is justice denied. So we expect immediate filing of the recommended charges found out by the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) in their initial investigation,” saad ni Gapay.

Nabatid na sa pagdinig, sinabi ng mga sangkot na pulis na hindi nila alam kung sino ang unang nagpaputok pero iginiit ng mga ito na may hawak na baril si Major Marvin Indamog na isa sa mga namatay na sundalo.

Una nang sinabi ng isang testigo na hawak ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na hindi armado si Indamog ng lumabas ito sa kanilang sasakyan. RNT/LF


Ika-29 petisyon vs. ATA, kinasa

August 19, 2020 @4:49 PM
Views: 10
Manila, Philippines – Nadagdagan pa ang naghain ng petisyon na kumukwestyon sa Anti-Terrorism Law.

Ito ay matapos maghain ang mga abogadong miyembro ng National Union of People’s Lawyers-National Capital Region o NUPL-NCR ng kanilang petisyon sa Korte Suprema.

Sa kanilang Petition for Certiorari and Prohibition hiniling ng grupo na mag-isyu ng Temporary Restraining Order o TRO at Preliminary Injunction laban sa Anti-Terrorism Act.

Pinadedeklara rin na “null and void” ang buong batas o Republic Act. 11479.

Kabilang sa petitioners ay mga lider ng Sangguniang Kabataan at iba pang youth groups mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng bansa.

Ito na ang ika-29 petisyon na inihain ng ibat-ibang grupo laban Anti-Terrorism Law.

Nauna nang inanunsyo ng Mataas na Hukuman na posibleng sa ikatlong linggo ng Setyembre ang oral arguments para sa mga naunang petisyon. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Lacson: PhilHealth officials sa IRM anomalies, kasuhan!

August 19, 2020 @4:42 PM
Views: 14
Manila, Philippines – Higit pa sa pagbabago ng maling implementasyon ng Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) Circular 2020-0007, dapat kasuhan ang lahat ng opisyal na sangkot sa manipulasyon sa pagpapalabas ng bilyong piso sa mga hindi awtorisadong health care institutions tulad ng dialysis center, maternity clinic at iba pa, ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Lacson na dapat sampahan ang mga sangkot na PhilHealth officials ng kasong  malversation of public funds (or property) sa ilalim ng Art. 217, Chapter 4 ng Revised Penal Code as amended by Sec. 40 or RA 10951, na may parusang panghabambuhay na pagkakakulong kung hihigit sa P8.8 milyon ang halagang sangkot.

“The evidence supported by official documents and testimonies provided by resource persons who testified under oath so far gathered by the Senate Committee of the Whole during the three weekly hearings are enough to indict people responsible directly or otherwise,” ayon kay Lacson.

“Without tough punitive action against those involved in such shenanigans, we may never see the end of the vicious cycle of corruption that has plagued PhilHealth,” giit pa niya.

Samantala, inihayag din ni Lacson na dapat ibigay sa mamamayan ang corruption-free PhilHealth at maasahan at may kakayahang kalihim ng kalusugan, di tulad ngayon na kabila-kabila ang anomalya sa sektor ng kalusugan na gawa ng mga tiwaliang opisyal ng pamahalaan.

Ipinaalala ni Lacson na noong 2004, dating presidente ng PhilHealth si Health Secretary Francisco Duque nang ilegal na inilagay ang mahigit P500 milyong OWWA Medical funds upang bumili ng PhilHealth cards na naglalaman ng litrato ni dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo na may acronym na GMA (Greater Medical Access) at GMA Para sa Masa, Para sa Lahat.

Ayon kay Lacson, ipinamahagi ang cards sa mga lugar na alam nilang matatalo sila ng namayapang si Fernando Poe Jr.

 “After her 2004 “victory,” Mrs. Arroyo rewarded PhilHealth president Duque with an appointment as DOH Secretary,” giit ni Lacson.

Nitong 2020, sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni PCEO Ricardo Morales at si Duque ang ex-officio chairman, sinubukan ng PhilHealth  na kolektahin ang premiums mula sa overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), kahit klasipikado silang special sector.

“This amid a flawed if not perverted implementation of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) for health care institutions handling COVID-19 cases, gross overpricing in its procurement of IT equipment, and the doctoring of its financial statements,” giit ni Lacson.

“The President’s trust and confidence notwithstanding, Filipinos don’t deserve a state health insurance that is so corrupt, made possible by officials entrusted with mandatory monthly deductions from hard-earned salaries of ordinary employees,” paliwanag ni Lacson.

Para naman kay Duque, ayon kay Lacson, matagal na siyang nasa DOH at PhilHealth sa iba’t-ibang kapasidad. “Inamin niya nga sa publiko na ginawa niya ang kanyang best pero hindi pa pala sapat ito.”

“More than public interest, public health is imperiled with Sec. Duque at the helm of DOH. Notwithstanding the trust and confidence reposed on him by the appointing authority, Filipinos deserve a good, competent, honest and capable DOH Secretary,” giit ni Lacson. Ernie Reyes


