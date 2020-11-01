Trending Now

Crop insurance ng magsasaka vs kalamidad, pinalalawak ni Imee

November 1, 2020 @ 4:06 PM 3 hours ago
Views: 85
Manila, Philippines – Binuhay ni Senador Imee Marcos ang panawagan noong nakarang taon na palawakin ang crop insurance para sa mga magsasaka, sa harap ng inaasahang mabagsik na hagupit ng bagyong Rolly na nagbabantang maminsala sa palayan, maisan, niyugan at taniman ng gulay.

Sa panayag, sinabi ni Marcos,  chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs,  libo-libong magsasaka sa Ilocandia, sa Central Luzon at Bicol ang nalubog na sa utang sa pananalanta ng nagdaang bagyo na nagpadapa sa   palayan sa kalagitnaan ng anihan nitong Oktubre.

Dagdag ni Marcos, mahihirapang maka-rekober sa susunod na planting season ang mga magsasakang ang mga pananim ay hindi insured.

“Posibleng maharap tayo sa matinding kakapusan ng bigas, mapipilitan tayong umangkat, at paulit-ulit na lamang ang hirap na kalagayan ng mga magsasaka. Kahit bago pa maipasa ang GAA 2021, dapat nating bigyan ng crop insurance ang mas maraming magsasaka ASAP, ” diin ni Marcos.

“Kapag sila’y saklaw ng sapat na insurance, may tsansa silang makaahon sa nabulilyasong anihan. Hangga’t walang naipapasang kaugnay na lehislasyon, lagi na lang nganga ang mga magsasaka sa gitna ng kalamidad,” dagdag pa ni Marcos.

Inihain ni Marcos ang Senate Bill 883 noon pang Agosto 2019 para maparami pa ng Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) ang 2.27 milyong magbubukid at mangingisda na naitalang insured laban sa mga kalamidad at pamemerwisyo ng mga peste, dahil 33.5% lamang ito ng kabuuang bilang nila.

Hindi na kailangan pang hintayin ng mga magsasaka na magdeklara ng state of calamity o tapusin ang assessment sa pinsala bago sila makakubra sa insurance, ayon sa panukala ni Marcos.

“Automatiko nang makukuha ang bayad kahit pa kasagsagan ng bagyo, basta’t naabot na ang dami ng ulan at bilis ng hangin na tinutukoy sa sinasabing index-based system,” paliwanag ni Marcos.

“Ito’y alternatibo para sa mga magsasaka sa liblib na mga lugar kumpara sa tradisyonal na sistemang nag-aalok ng mataas na pay-out pero obligado namang maghain pa ng patunay sa pinsala at maghintay pa ng assessment,” dagdag ni Marcos.

Para magkaroon ng mas mataas na kumpiyansa ang mga pribadong insurer na back-upan ang mga mgasasaka, layon din ng panukalang batas ni Marcos na gawing reinsurance agency ang PCIC na sasakupin ang agricultural insurance na hindi saklaw ng Philippine National Reinsurance Corporation (NatRe).

“Ang pangangalaga sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa pamamagitan ng crop insurance ay mas magpapatatagdin sa produksyon at seguridad ng ating pagkain,” ani Marcos.

Dagdag ni Marcos, ang Pilipinas ay pangatlo sa mga bansang pinakalantad sa kalamidad batay sa ulat ng World Risk Index.  Ernie Reyes


Cavite isinailalim sa state of calamity

November 1, 2020 @5:01 PM
Views: 173
Manila, Philippines – Isinailalim sa state of calamity ang buong probinsya ng Cavite dahil sa pananalasa ni bagyong Rolly ayon kay Governor Jonvic Remulla.

“Isinailalim na po sa STATE OF CALAMITY ang Cavite Province sa bisa ng Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 1618-2020,” saad ng gobernador sa isang Twitter post.

Kasalukuyang nasa Signal No. 4 ang naturang lalawigan. RNT/ELM


COVID-19 sa Pinas 383,113 na; 2,396 bagong kaso; 17,727 gumaling; 17 nasawi

November 1, 2020 @4:53 PM
Views: 111
Manila, Philippines – Nadagdagan pa ng 17,727 ang bilang ng mga gumaling sa COVID-19 dahilan para umabot na sa 348,760 o katumbas ng 91.0%

Nasa 2,396 naman ang bagong kaso na may kabuuang 383,113 habang ang namatay ay nasa 7,238 dahil sa nadagdag na 17 pasyente na binawian ng buhay dahil sa sakit.

Sa ngayon, ang aktibong kaso ay nasa 27,115 o 7.1% na lamang ayon sa Department of Health.

Mula naman sa 25,085 na nagpa-test sa COVID-19, ang datos ngayong Nobyembre 1  ayon sa report nitong Oktubre 31 ay 1,548.

Karamihan na may naitalang mga kaso na probinsya at syudad ay ang  Davao City, 148; Quezon City, 146; Laguna, 122; Cavite, 112 at Benguet, 100.

Ang kalagayan naman ng mga aktibong kaso sa ngayon ay 81.6% ang mild, 9.9% ang asymptomatic, 5.4% ang critical at 3.1 % ang severe. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Rolly tumama na sa Quezon; Signal No. 4 nakataas pa rin sa 16 na lugar

November 1, 2020 @4:41 PM
Views: 193
Manila, Philippines – Nananalasa ngayon ang Bagyong Rolly sa San Narciso, Quezon sa ikatlong landfall nito, ayon sa PAGASA.

Batay sa weather bulletin, naglandfall si Rolly dakong 12:00 ng hapon.

Nakataas pa rin ang Signal No. 4 sa:

  • Camarines Norte

  •     Hilagang-kanluran ng Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

  •     Marinduque

  •     Metro Manila

  •     Cavite

  •     Laguna

  •     Batangas

  •     Rizal

  •     Quezon kasama ang Polillo Islands

  •     Pampanga

  •     Bulacan

  •     Timog ng Aurora (Dingalan)

  •     Bataan

  •     Timog ng Zambales (San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, Botolan, Cabangan)

  •  Hilagang-kanlurang bahagi ng Occidental Mindoro(Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island

  • Hilagang bahagi ng Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan Lake, Pola, Naujan, Calapan City, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Nasa Signal No. 3 naman sa:

  • Nalalabing bahagi ngCamarines Sur

  • Natitirang parte ng Zambales

  • Tarlac

  • Timog ng Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Muñoz City, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, San Leonardo, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Quezon, Licab, Guimba, Nampicuan)

  • Gitnang bahagi ng Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

  • Hilaga ng Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Sablayan)

  • Burias Island

  • Hilagang bahagi ng Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas)

  • Romblon

Signal No. 2 naman sa:

  •    Natitirang bahagi ng Aurora

  •     Nueva Vizcaya

  •     Quirino

  •     Benguet

  •     La Union

  •     Pangasinan

  •     Nalalabing parte ng Nueva Ecija

  •     Catanduanes

  •     Albay

  •     Sorsogon

  • Hilaga ng Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud, Baleno, Milagros, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Cawayan, Dimasalang) including Ticao Island

  • Nalalabing lugar ng Occidental Mindoro

  • Natitirang parte ng Oriental Mindoro

Nakataas ang Signal No. 1 sa:

  • Mainland Cagayan

  •     Isabela

  •     Apayao

  •     Kalinga

  •     Mountain Province

  •     Ifugao

  •     Abra

  •     Ilocos Norte

  •     Ilocos Sur

  • Nalalabing lugar ng Masbate

  •     Hilagang bahagi ng Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

  •     Hilaga ng Antique (Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-An, Pandan, Libertad, Caluya)

  •     Aklan

  •     Capiz

  •     Hilaga ng Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

  •     Hilagang-kanluran ng Northern Samar (Allen, Victoria, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose, Biri, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

Huling namataan si Rolly sa karagatan ng Mulanay, Quezon dakong 1:00 ng hapon na may maximum sustained winds na 175 kph malapit sa gitna at bugsong aabot sa 240 kph na gumagalaw patungong kanluran sa bilis na 25 kph.

Ayon sa PAGASA, tutumbukin nito ang Marinduque-Central Quezon sa hapon patungong Batangas-Cavite ng gabi.

“During its traverse of Southern Luzon, Rolly is forecast to weaken but will emerge as a typhoon over the West Philippine Sea,” saad ng PAGASA.

Inaasahang sa pagitan ng 4:00 ng hapon hanggang 7:00 ng gabi makikita si Rolly sa 70 km timog ng Metro Manila.

“[T]here is also a moderate to high risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay and Taal Lake. These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” anila.

“Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” dagdag ng PAGASA. RNT/ELM


DOH sa publiko: Umiwas sa paglusong sa mga baha

November 1, 2020 @4:29 PM
Views: 107
Manila, Philippines – Pinayuhan ng Department of Health (DOH) ang publiko na umiwas sa pagklusong sa mga baha ngayong nanalasa ang bagyong Rolly sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Health Secreatary Francisco Duque III na iwasan na magkaroon ng leptospirosis at iba pang waterborne disease na dulot ng maruming tubig baha.

 “Huwag na pong lumabas at maglakad sa baha, lalo na po ang mga may sugat sa paa. Kung hindi po maiiwasan ay magsuot ng protective wear o bota. Sa mga lumusong sa baha, magtungo po tayo sa ating mga health centers upang mabigyan ng post-exposure prophylaxis kung kinakailangan para maka-iwas sa leptospirosis.” payo pa ng  kalihim.

Paalala pa ng kalihim sa publiko na siguraduhing malinis ang inuming tubig at ang mga nakahandang pagkain.

Aniya pakuluan ang inuming tubig ng tatlong minute at hugusan ng mabuti ang mga sahog at lutuing mabuti ang mga pagkain. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


  •  
Public libraries, inatasang magbigay ng essential services sa mag-aral sa new normal

November 1, 2020 @4:17 PM
Views: 96
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan ni Senador Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara ang lahat ng public libraries art barangay reading centers sa bansa na tumulong sa paghahatid ng essential services sa mag-aaral na nahaharap sa bagong hamon sa edukasyon.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ni Angara na hindi pinahihintulutan ang face-to-face learning bialng bahagi ng precautionary measures para maiwasan ang pagkakalat ng virus, k,aya napuwersa ang  mga estudyante at guro na mag-adjust sa blended at distance learning methods, na mahirap ang karamihan.

 Pangunahing sa hamon na kinahaharap ng mga guro at estudyante ang kawalan ng distance learning tools tulad ng computer, smartphones o tablets at internet connectivity.

“The government should do its part in exploring all options to provide students, particularly those in the public school system, all the resources they require to adapt to education in the new normal,” ayon sa senador.

Aniya, puwedeng gamitin dito ang public libraries at barangay reading centers upang magbigay ng distance learning resources sa estudyante.

“I don’t think we are fully utilizing our public libraries. This could be because of the lack of useful resources that students need these days. Now everything is shifting towards digital and libraries should do the same if they want to remain relevant and useful to the public,” ayon kay Angara.

Kamakailan, inihain ni Angara ang Senate Bill No. 1879 upang palakasin ang Philippine public library system upang matiyak na patuloy na updated ang pasilidad kabilang sa pinakabagong computer at electronic library technology.

“The bill seeks to amend Republic Act 7743 or the law providing for the establishment of congressional, city and municipal libraries and barangay reading centers throughout the country, which was enacted back in 1994,” ayon kay Angara.

Aminado si Angara na hindi lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad sa bansa ay mayroong public libraries at barangay reading center, pero kung meron na ganitong pasilidad, dapat kumpleto ito sa standard sets ng libro, e-books, online research resources, subscription sa online academic journal, databases at periodicals.

 Dapat mayroon din silang pinakabagong electronic library system sa pag-iimbak, cataloging at filing ng data at materyales.

Aniya, ibibigay ng National Library ang suporta sa pag-update ng public libraries art reading centers sa pakikipag-koordinasyon sa  kinauukulang local government unit.

“Apart from being repositories of information, public libraries should also provide free fast internet connectivity and ICT equipment for the use of the communities they serve. All of these tools are now more important than ever under the new normal,” ayon kay Angara.

“Under the bill, public libraries and reading centers would also be used as a venue for seminars, training modules, webinars and activities that aim to increase the functional literacy rate, encourage a culture of reading, self-study and lifelong learning, preserving the local heritage and history, and promoting nationalism, socio-civic consciousness and harmony throughout the local community,” paliwanag pa ng panukala.

Pinapangarap na sa 2022, lahat ng lungsod at munisipalidad  sa Pilipinas ay makakapagbigay ng   electronically-operated library system.

Itataas naman ng panukala ang badyet ng National Library sa P500 milyong kada taon hanggang mayroon nang full electronic library facilities angn lahat ng lungsod at munisipyo. Ernie Reyes


