CURFEW NA NAMAN, WALA NA BANG IBA

March 14, 2021 @ 12:15 AM
MAHIGIT limang libo na ang bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa.
Sa aking pagkakaalam ito na yata ang pinakamataas natin sa 6 months at pinakamataas din simula noong October 17, at halos 52,012 ang active cases na ‘di pa gumagaling.
Kung susumahin natin ang kabuuang ay umaabot na 611,618 ang lahat ng mga tinamaan ng sakit sa bansa.
Sa talaan ng Department of Health ay may lima pang mga laboratoryo ang hindi pa nakapagsumite ng kanilang datos sa kinalabasan ng kanilang pag-aaral sa pinakabagong DOH data draft na labing tatlong lugar ang may mahigit isang daan pang bagong kaso as of March 11,2021.
Ang pinakamasakit po rito ay nangunguna sa listahan ang Maynila na kung saan nakapagtala ng 308 bagong kaso samantalang sa Western Pacific Region ang Pilipinas ang nangunguna sa pinakamaraming bilang ng mga kaso at pinakamaraming namatay as of March 12, 2021.
Aray ko po…..
Heto ang pinakamatindi rito, mga pare koy, nagkaisa ang mga mayor sa layuning pabagalin ang COVID-19 na kung saan ay nagkasundo ang Metro Manila mayors na magpatupad ng iisang curfew hours at ito ay magsisimula sa Lunes, March 15, 2021.
Ayon sa curfew regulation ng mga Metro Manila mayors, sa loob ng dala-wang linggo bawal lumabas kahit ano pang edad mula alas-10:00 ng gabi hanggang alas-5:00 ng madaling araw.
Kaya naman sabay-sabay na nag-iyakan ang mga resto bar owner, mga panggabing negosyo at iba pa na halos kumikita lang ang kanilang mga negosyo ay panggabi na kung magsasara ng 10:00 o clock ‘yun pa lang ang pagdating ng kanilang mga kustomer.
Naku po Diyos ko, back to curfew na naman……
Wala na bang maisip na ibang paraan ang Metro mayors kundi ang curfew sa tuwing lumalaki ang bilang ng mga nagkaka-COVID-19.
Ang alam ko lang na nagde-declare ng curfew noong panahon na nasa ilalim tayo ng Martial Law sa panahon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos…
Ang tanong sa palagay ba nila, kapag nilagyan nila ng curfew hour ang buong Metro Manila ay mababawasan na ang bilang ng mga taong nagkaka-COVID-19 sa Metro Manila?
Wala po sa curfew hour ang makapipigil sa paglobo ng COVID-19 kundi nasa leadership ng isang namumuno ang pagsugpo sa virus.
Sa totoo lang napakaraming paraan para mapigilan ang mabilis na paglobo ng mga nagkaka-COVID-19 kung nagkakaisa lang ang Metro Manila mayors, gaya ng mga municipal at regional mayors at gobernador.
Tingnan n’yo, bok, ang Metro Manila, halos ilang beses na tayong na-lockdown at napakatagal nating sumailalim sa Enchance Community Quarantine at habang ang ibang mga municipal at regional provinces ay nag-GCQ at MGCQ. patuloy tayong nakatali sa GCQ, ‘di ba?
Pagkatapos ngayon heto naman 2 weeks ay isasailalim na naman tayo sa curfew hour simula sa March 15.
Mag-isip-sip naman po kayo mga magigiting na Metro Manila mayor ng ibang paraan.
Utak Curfew na tayo ngayon.. he he he
March 14, 2021 @12:20 AM
NAIS ko munang bigyang-pugay si Quezon City 2nd District Councilor Mikey Belmonte sa kanyang naging tugon makaraang hikayatin nito ang organisasyon ng mga pribadong sektor na masusing makipagtulungan sa gobyerno para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19.
Bunsod ng patuloy na nakaaalarmang pagdami ng kaso sa COVID-19, agad gumawa ng paraan si Councilor Mikey Belmonte para masawata ang pagkalat ng nakahahawang virus habang ligtas ang pananatili ng pagnenegosyo sa lungsod .
Sa kabila po ng nasimulan na ang pagbabakuna sa ating mga frontliner o health worker sa ibat ibang panig ng ating kapuluan, hindi pa rin maitatanggi base na rin sa mga naglalabasang datos na patuloy ang pagtaas ng coronavirus disease 2019, partikular sa Lungsod Quezon.
Hindi po tayo dapat magpakakampante sa ganitong sitwaston kung kaya’t ipinarating ni Councilor Belmonte na kinakailangang magkaroon ng close coordination sa lahat ng sector ng ating komunidad para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng virus.
Ipinahayag pa kamakailan ni Councilor Belmonte na ang dalawang barangay sa lungsod na may pinakamataas na naitatalang kaso ng COVID-19 araw-araw ay ang Batasan Hills at Commonwealth mula February 28 hanggang March 6, batay na rin po sa report ng Octa Research.
Lubos pong nanawagan si Councilor Belmonte na siya ring chairman ng committee on trade, commerce, and industry ng Quezon City Council, sa businesses at workplaces na silipin, rebyuhin at pagbutihin ang kanilang mga polisiya sa COVID-19 prevention, alinsunod na rin sa regulasyon ng local government.
Dito nga aniya sa Quezon City, patuloy na ipinaiiral ang isang resolusyon kung saan nire-require ang lahat ng nagnenegosyo na mag sumite ng customer o crowd safety management plans kasama na dito ang kanilang sales promotion permits upang lalong mapagtibay at epektibo ang ipinatutupad na health protocols habang nagkakaroon ng sales activities sa lungsod.
Ating napag-alaman na batay po sa ipinalabas na Resolution No. SP-8345-S-2020 na iniakda mismo ni Councilor Belmonte, ang implementasyon ng polisiya ay mapipigilan ang pagsisiksikan o ‘possible crowding’ na siyang nagiging sanhi ng tiyak na hawaan ng virus.
Malinaw din aniya na base sa nakasaad sa resolusyon, nire-rerequire po ng Department of Trade and Industry katuwang ang pamunuan ng Food and Drug Administration at ng Business Permits and Licensing Department ang mga permit applicants sa Quezon City alinsunod na ng DTI Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 20-04, Series of 2020 kung saan nakasaad dito ang mahigpit na pagpalatupad ng guidelines para sa business operations bilang pagsunod na rin sa umiiral na IATF Resolution No. 12 para sa Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases at DTI Administrative Order No. 10-02 na nagbibigay daan para sa Addenda to the Rules and Regulations ng RA 7394 o ang Consumer Act of the Philippines o ang Chapter VI ng Sales Promotion na maisama ang kanilang sales promotion mechanics, strict management plans at procedures sa ilalim ng FDA Memorandum Circular No. 2013-028.
Sa huli, sinabi ni Councilor Belmonte na kung makikipagtulungan lang ang bawat isa, mapananatiling bukas ang bawat negosyo sa lungsod habang nananatiling ligtas sa panganib ang kalusugan ng bawat residente ng lungsod.
Salamat naman at may isang konsehal na patuloy na nagmamalasakit at mabilis tumutugon sa ganitong uri ng sitwasyon sa Quezon City. Mabuhay ka Konsehal Mikey!
TAIWAN ALLOWS U.S. PORK IMPORT AGAINST PUBLIC FOR TRADE DEALS -DILEMMA
On January 1st, Taiwan lifted a ban on U.S. pork containing a leanness-enhancing additive against strong public opposition. The move was said to pave the way for free trade deal with Washington.
The additive is ractopamine. In Taiwan, Mainland China, Europe and Russia, its production, usage and sale are all illegal, while in the U.S. it is still used in animal farms.
Researchers suggest human consumption of ractopamine could lead to elevated heart rates, heart-pounding sensations and abnormal metabolism. In some severe cases, it can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, and even death.
In the U.S., ractopamine was claimed to be safely digestible in the human body, a conclusion that is yet to be recognized internationally. Taiwan authority also tries to convey similar message to its people but the attempt was faced with fierce criticism.
Previously, the import of U.S. pork to Taiwan was prohibited for concerns over ractopamine residue. This changed when Taipei announced in August that the government would allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine in exchange of possible trade talks and further economic ties.
It appears that amid the ever-changing global politics, Taipei is not really taking a careful look of its surroundings. Instead, it is increasingly biding it all on a warm embrace from the Americans.
Despite all the promises of prosperity, the authority failed to get the public on board. A national poll suggests that 70% of local citizens oppose the import of U.S. pork. The market also responded to the change with chaos as domestic pork price soars.
Protests formed by the opposition party, civil communities and local people are held regularly as people of Taiwan are worried that the contaminated pork ends up on their dinner tables.
The concerns are real and dire. The pork could be mixed among local pork and sold secretly in the market, since there is no way to tell them apart just by observing its appearance.
But if not to the households of millions Taiwan citizens, where then? Well, certainly not to Mainland China.
As early as 2007, Li Changjiang, the then Director of China Inspection and Quarantine, made it clear that all pork containing ractopamine is banned from importing.
In 2011, the mainland government declared a further ban on the production and sale of ractopamine. Three years later, the scope of prohibited substances extended to all leanness-enhancing additives and similar products.
Possible candidates for dumping the pork include members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),its second largest export destination. Taiwan sold $5.54 billion worth of goods to ASEAN in January 2021, an increase of 40.65% compared to December last year.
Perhaps what’s really embarrassing for Taipei is that Washington isn’t as eager to deliver the economic promises as they do trying to get rid of the poisoned pork.
The people displeased and the pork piled up. This is yet another example of its local leader shooting herself in the foot.” Made it know Shi Long – President of China Culture Association
March 14, 2021 @12:10 AM
INILUNSAD ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang unang yugto ng online ukol sa impormasyon, edukasyon, at programa sa komunikasyon, ang “Sagot Ka Ng DOLE”, noong nakaraang Martes, Marso 9, 2021.
Sinabi ni Atty. Benjo Santos M. Benavidez, undersecretary for Labor Relations, Social Protection, at Policy Support Cluster, bilang host at resource person ng pilot episode, na umabot sa 21,215 netizens ang nag-streamed via Log in to Facebook, kung saan sila ay sumali at nagtanong sa mismong oras (real-time) ang kanilang mga query at hinaing sa pamamagitan ng DOLE’s social media platform.
Layunin ng programa na tulungan ang mga manggagawa kung sakaling may problema o may mga alalahanin sa mga batas sa paggawa, alituntunin, regulasyon, at pamantayan.
DENR-NCR IGINAWAD ANG TAGA-ILOG AWARD SA LINGUNAN CREEK
Tinanggap ng mga opisyal ng Valenzuela City na sina Emmanuel Delesmo, Chief ng Public Sanitation and Cleanliness Group, na kumatawan kay Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian (4th mula kaliwa), Kagawad Alfredo Dulalia, Head ng Environment Committee, Barangay Lingunan at Rommel Pondevida, Chief ng City Environment and Natural Resources Office (3rd at 4th mula sa kanan) ang tseke na premyo bilang grand winner sa Gawad Taga-Ilog: Search for Most Improved Estero in Metro Manila.
Ang karangalan ay binigay ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) -National Capital Region (NCR) kasama sina DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas Leones (3rd mula kaliwa) at NCR Director Jacqueline Caancan (dulo, kanan).
Kinikilala ng patimpalak ang pagsisikap ng mga barangay sa Metro Manila na panatilihing malinis ang mga anyong tubig sa kanilang mga lugar. Ang parangal ay ginanap sa Biodiversity Management Bureau Ampitheatre sa Quezon City noong March 9.
March 14, 2021 @12:05 AM
WEEKS after the shootout between elements of the Quezon City Police District and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives that left five people dead, the Philippine National Police is again making headlines after members of the Eastern Visayas provincial drug enforcement unit and Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group were involved in an alleged gunfight that led to the death of Calbayog Mayor Rolando Aquino and his three aides.
PNP chief General Debold Sinas, who already seemed convinced that a shootout occurred and not an ambush, said that he has formed a task force to investigate the incident.
The kicker is that he has also “concluded” that it was Aquino’s bodyguards who shot first, citing initial report of the police.
“Our police who were passing by, based on the initial findings, were shot by mayor’s escorts. They didn’t know they were the police, and the police just retaliated,” Sinas was quoted during a TV interview last Tuesday.
So the police was involved in an alleged shootout and its top brass, who ordered an investigation, is already absolving his men?
It’s a breath of fresh air that the National Bureau of Investigation will conduct a separate probe, which we are certain would be impartial.
Adding insult to the already tarnished image of the PNP is the viral video of a policeman kneeling beside a dead man, reportedly killed during an alleged encounter, and firing a gun three times before leaving it beside the suspect in the village of Batangan in Valencia, Bukidnon last February 20.
Capt. Francisco Sabud Jr., Police Regional Office 10 spokesman, said the policeman, identified as Patrolman Benzoin Gonzales, died in a car accident a few days after the incident.
He added that the dead man on the video, identified as former barangay tanod Poi Lopez Estanol, was “nanlaban.”
Who are we to dispute that?
There was also an initial declaration that the policeman fired the gun out of frustration before leaving it beside the body of Estanol. Walandyo… Why don’t you tell that to the Marines?
All said, Sinas declared on Wednesday that policemen will be going after couples who are caught holding hands in public in an apparent display of public affection in an effort to avoid the spread of the virus.
Sen. Ralph Recto and Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles were among those who raised their voices in disbelief.
Recto said the PNP was declaring war against love, while Nograles said it has “bigger fish to fry” other than zeroing in on couples.
“What is happening with our PNP? There are more immediate and pressing matters other than running after couples. The security guards and the barangay tanods are already actively reminding people of physical distancing,” Nograles said.
Remember last year when some nincoompops proposed that a couple who live under one roof cannot engage in pillion-riding but sleeping together is not prohibited?
It’s like an obese person berating his subordinates for being overweight. Sounds familiar?
I’m sorry but my limited mental faculty cannot fathom the logic of these people.
Again we appreciate the effort of the PNP for the work they are exerting to help curb the spike of the pandemic and for continuously protecting the people against criminal elements.
But don’t you have other sensible ideas in mind?
March 13, 2021 @12:15 AM
PATULOY ang dagsa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 bago pa makarating sa bansa ang mga bakuna.
Sa aking panayam kay Dr. Guido David ng Octa Research Group, lumalaki ang banta ng COVID UK and South African variants na siyang nagparami ng bilang ng infections, partikular na sa Metro Manila.
Bilib din naman ako sa mga local official na mabilis kumilos laban sa pagputok ng mga kaso sa Pasay City, Malabon at Navotas kung saan natunton ang COVID variants.
Dapat lang na ipatupad ang localized lockdown at curfew kung saan naroon ang cluster ng COVID cases.
Umabot kahapon sa 607,048 total cases ang total number of COVID-19 cases na naitala sa bansa.
Kung magpapatuloy ang takbo na 3,000 kaso sa bawat araw, papalo sa mahigit 660,000 sa katapusan ng March, Octa group said.
Ngunit hindi pa natataranta ang Department of Health (DOH) officials dahil 60 porsyento ng COVID beds ay available pa.
Sinabi rin nila na malaki ang porsyento ng recoveries, 546,293 as of March 10.
Itong mga kaso ng paggaling ang dapat ipaliwanag ng DOH sa publiko upang magbigay ng pag-asa kahit wala pang bakuna.
Para sa DOH, ang spike sa kaso ng COVID-19 ay hindi pa isang surge taliwas sa interpretasyon ng Octa group.
Isinisi ng DOH ang spike ng COVID cases sa paluwag ng ilang panuntunan kabilang na pagbubukas ng mga sinehan at arcade.
Dumami rin ang pagbibyahe dahil sa pag-aalis sa travel restrictions ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).
Mabuti naman at nakauwi rin ang mga locally stranded individual (LSI) at repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) sa kanilang mga pamilya sa lalawigan.
Sa kabila ng dagsa ng 3,000 cases of COVID-19 sa bawat araw, walang balak ang Malacañang na magpatupad ng lockdown at sarhan ang ekonomiya.
Ayon kay Local Governments Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, wala pang plano ang IATF na magpatupad ng police checkpoints sa Metro Manila, tulad noong enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).
Malinaw na ‘di na kakayanin ng ekonomiya ang isa pang malawakang lockdown at magawang makabangon muli.
Sang-ayon ako sa pagpapatupad ng uniform curfew, with exception for night workers.
‘Yang mahigpit na curfew ang dapat unang ipinatupad noong January last year pati ang suspensyon ng klase at foreign tourist ban bago kumalat ang COVID-19.
Ngayo’y kailangan na ang malawak at epektibong information drive ukol sa pagkalat ng COVID-19 UK at South African variants.
Dapat ding mabigyan ang publiko ng malinaw na update tungkol sa government inoculation program at general vaccine rollout.
March 13, 2021 @12:10 AM
ONE man’s loss is another man’s gain, or so they say.
Super Grandmaster Wesley So’s quest for excellence eventually led him to acquiring American citizenship and representing another country, like we didn’t need him here.
As a former sportswriter and a chess advocate who actively competed in college, this kibitzer is saddened by So’s shifting of allegiance.
The country did not only lose one of the brightest stars in the chess constellation but a national treasure as well.
So, who was born in Bacoor, Cavite, was quoted as saying that “he wants to give back to a country that has been so good to him (and) was encouraged and enabled to become better than I was. I like this attitude and the tremendous generosity of American culture.”
Grandmaster Eugene Torre said he fully understands why So, who was barely 21, had a sudden change of heart in 2014 and told the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) about his decision to change federations when he becomes an American citizen and represent the United States in international competition.
Torre had carefully crafted his words and never revealed what he knows, but he said that “a likely turning point in So’s shifting to the USCF was the 2013 incident when the young chess player represented the Philippines at the University Games, an Olympic-style competition for student athletes, held in Kazan, Russia.”
So, who became the unwitting casualty in the intramurals between sports officials, decided to pack his bags and peddled his talents in the land of opportunity knowing that there was none here.
But he is not alone in his predicament.
During those days when chess enthusiasts like me spend hours playing blitz at the Luneta Chess Plaza, I would often hear International Masters Allan Sasot and Ruben Rodriguez talk about their disappointment about how their sport federation “treat chess players shabbily.”
I remember Rodriguez, who was known for his candor and bluntness, would often lambast sports officials for their insensitivity to the sport and the athletes.
It was from him that I learned how a “revered Filipino Grandmaster” would sell his personal belongings just to be able to compete abroad.
It was true then, it is still true now!
The country’s “sport gods” are short-minded, to say the least, and lack long-term vision because they are more into politics and corruption rather than the welfare of Filipino athletes. Ask Lydia De Vega, Elma Muros, Mansueto Velasco and Hidilyn Diaz, to name a few.
These athletes have given us pride and respect in the international sporting community and are considered national treasures, but they will tell you their frustrations and utter disrespect for the country’s sports program.
We can never be a world champion and will never ever win a gold medal in basketball in the Olympics, but the sport is lucky to have patrons like Manny Pangilinan who invests and supports our players even in the face of extreme adversity.
But basketball is not chess and boxing where our athletes can compete and succeed internationally.
Former Gintong Alay head Michael Keon, who once served as Philippine Olympic Committee president, once said that the problem in Philippine sports lies in the lack of a long-term vision that misguides those who plan and implement policies.
“Great athletes aren’t created overnight. It takes years of planning and consistent scientific training to bring out the best in an athlete. But this doesn’t happen because of politics and interference,” Keon said.
And this is why So, the brightest star in the country’s chess horizon, has turned into a US citizen clad in Barong Tagalog.
This is the sad plight of our athletes.
