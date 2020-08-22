Trending Now

Dagdag na pondo mula Bayanihan 2 welcome sa DepEd

August 22, 2020 @ 3:53 PM 36 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Welcome sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang karagdagang apat na bilyong piso sa kanilang digital at alternative learning modalities sa ilalim ng Basic Education -Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP) sa Bayanihan to Recover as One Bill o Bayanihan 2.

Kasama rito ang P600 milyong subsidiya at allowance sa mga kwalipikadong estudyante ng public at private schools sa lahat ng antas habang P300 milyon naman para sa displaced teaching at non-teaching personnel sa lahat ng antas.

“Any additional funding that is aligned to and supportive of the implementation of the BE-LCP is very much welcome by the Department,” lahad ni DepEd Undersecretary for Finance and Spokesperson Annalyn Sevilla.

Sa pagsasaayos ng pera ng BE-LCP, mayroong dalawang scenario ang DepEd na ideal at conservative.

“Ideal, means everything is okay – we don’t have limited resources, we have the manpower, everyone is trained and the health situation is okay with some minimum requirements,” paliwanag ni Sevilla.

“The conservative can be considered the ‘real scenario’ because COVID came in the middle of first semester or March and our 2020 budget was not prepared for this.”

“In our original budget, there was no specific allotment for printing of modules but since we need to fund this, we realigned our funds.”

“We need to do so many things that we’re not included in the budget but don’t worry because we have been preparing for this,” dagdag pa nito. RNT/FGDC


PhilHealth documents sa regional offices poproteksyunan ng NBI

August 22, 2020 @4:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinakikilos na ni Justice Sec.Menardo Guevarra ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na gumawa ng hakbang upang mapanatiling protektado ang mga dokumento ng PhilHealth kasunod ng ulat ng umano’y paninira ng mga dokumento sa ilang regional offices.

Ayon kay Guevarra, inatasan na niya ang NBI sa mga regional office upang matiyak na mapreserba ang lahat ng mahahalagang dokumentong nasa pangangalaga ng mga tanggapan ng PhilHealth.

Ayon sa kalihim dapat na hindi masira at matiyak na maayos ang lahat ng dokumento na nasa kustodiya ng opisina ng Philhealth, ito man ay mga public o official document.

Ang hakbang na ito ng DOJ ay kasunod na rin ng pahayag ni Senator Bong Go na may natanggap na balita ukol sa tangkang pagtago at pagsira sa mga dokumento sa mga PhilHealth regional offices na posibleng maging ebidensya sa ginagawang pagdinig.

Pinasisilip din ni Go sa NBI ang nasabing ulat at pinatitiyak na walang magagalaw na dokumento upang maprotektahan ang integridad nmg imbestigasyon. (Jocelyn tabangcura-Domenden)


Lacson pinalagan ang mga nanamantala sa pandemya

August 22, 2020 @4:05 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinalagan ni Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson ang ilang indibidwal na nananamantala sa mga Pilipino sa gitna ng dinaranas at kinakaharap na pandemya. Filipino from the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘’From the illegal advance payments to unauthorized HCI’s (health care institutions) in relation to the deliberate abuse of the IRM (Interim Reimbursement Mechanism) scheme, to grossly overpriced procurement of PhilHealth’s ICT (Information and Communications Technology) equipment, we continue to be confronted by issues we hate to hear, but which we now know anyway — the DoH’s (Department of Health’s) ‘double-the-price’ purchases of PPE’s (Personal Protective Wquipment) and face masks and probably even face shields,’’ saad ni Lacson.

‘’All these amid daily reports that many of our people, like locally stranded individuals (LSIs) are being dumped in less than human living condition facilities for days or weeks, waiting for government assistance and care. Yet, we hear the Secretary of Health saying that the pandemic is a ‘blessing in disguise,’ we know for sure we haven’t seen the worse for our suffering countrymen, health wise and their economic well-being,’’ dagdag pa nito.

Maaalalang katatapos lamang ng mga pagdinig laban sa maanomalyang kalakaran sa PhilHealth kamakailan. RNT/FGDC


Sanitary landfill sa Sumilao, Bukidnon maayos, may treatment system

August 22, 2020 @3:56 PM
Manila, Philippines – Tiniyak ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) na nasa maayos ang itinayong bagong sanitary landfill sa Sumilao, Bukidnon at may treatment system ang naturang landfill.

Ayon sa isinagawang inspeksyon ni DENR-Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer Morito Estifano, napatunayang sumusunod sa alituntunin ng Republic Act 9003 o ang Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 ang naturang landfill.

Sinabi ng DENR na naaayon din sa Solid Waste Management Plan ng munisipyo ang bagong bukas na sanitary landfill facility (SLF) sa munisipalidad ng Sumilao, Bukidnon.

Nabatid pa sa DENR na ang dalawang ektaryang category 1 SLF na pinatatakbo ng munisipalidad ng Sumilao sa Northern Mindanao na nagbibigay serbisyo sa sampung barangay at mga pampublikong palengke nito ay mayroong maayos na “leachate collection at treatment system.

Ayon pa sa DENR ang compliant na sanitary landfill sa Sumilao, Bukidnon ay sumusunod sa alituntunin ng Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Nabatid pa sa ulat na hindi rin umano mapanganib sa kalikasan ang naturang sanitary landfill sa Sumilao, Bukidnon. Santi Celario


Isko: Produktong may ‘Manila, province of China’ i-report

August 22, 2020 @3:41 PM
Manila, Philippines – Hinikayat ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ang publiko na sakaling makakita sila na anumang produkto na may tatak na “Manila, Province of China” ay agad itong ipagbigay alam sa kanilang tanggapan.

Ang naturang pahayag ni Domagoso ay batay sa ipinost nito sa kanyang Twitter account kung saan sinabi ng alkalde na agad nitong ipasasara ang kanilang negosyo o establisyemento lalo na kung ang mga ito ay nag-ooperate sa lungsod ng Maynila.

“Kapag may nakita pa po kayong “Manila, Province of China” labels sa mga produkto, please do not hesitate to report it. Ipasasara ko po yan. Always check the label,” saad sa post ni Domagoso.

Ang naturang pahayag ni Domagoso ay nag-ugat makaraang magsagawa ng sorpresang inspeksyon ang Bureau of Permits sa pangunguna ni Dir. Levi Facundo sa Binondo, Manila sa mga establisimyento na nagbebenta ng beauty products na may mga tatak na “Manila, Province of China” na nagresulta sa pagkakasara ng mga stalls at warehouses ng mga ito.

Bunsod nito ay agad na sumulat si Domagoso sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) upang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon hinggil sa nasabing insidente gayundin sa pamunuan ng Bureau of Immigration upang hilingin na ipa-deport ang dalawang Chinese national na nagmamay-ari umano ng mga ipinasarang establisyemento sa Binondo.

Saad pa sa Twitter post ng alkalde, tiniyak nito na kahit nasa gitna umano ng pandemya ay hindi nito palalagpasin ang isyu ng panghihimasok sa soberanya ng bansa.

“Baka mina-mindset na tayo ng mga yan. Magulat na lang tayo, kung sino-sino na ang nasa bakuran natin. Magulat na lang tayo, iba na ang sagot ng mga bata sa Araling Panlipunan.” JAY Reyes


Actress-turned politician Ina Alegre, nalulungkot sa nakalusot na COVID-19 positive sa Pola!

August 22, 2020 @3:33 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isa sa mga lugar sa buong bansa na sana ay nananatiling COVID-free ay ang munisipalidad ng Pola, Oriental Mindoro na pinamumunuan ng actress turned politician na si Mayor Jennifer Cruz aka Ina Alegre.

FYI ay maga-anim na buwan na ang community quarantine sa buong bansa at ilang kembot na lang ay mag-iisang taon na ang Covid 19 pandemic at perfect na sana ang record ng Pola bilang zero-positive.

Ngunit malungkot na ibinalita ni Mayor Ina na nitong isang araw lamang ay may nakalusot na isang COVID positive sa Pola na nanggaling sa grupo ng mga Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI).

“Sa totoo lang, sobramg strict ang mine-maintain naming health protocol pagdating sa mga Poleno.

“Mahigpit din ang mga LGU officials ng Pola sa mga pumapasok at lumalabas sa aming lugar.

“Kaya nakakalungkot talaga isipin na kahit na anong higpit ang ginagawa namin, e, may isa pang nakalusot na positive,” kwento pa niya sa amin via FB messenger.

Gayunpaman ay positive pa rin si Mayor Ina na sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na paghihigpit sa kanilang lugar ay maibabalik pa rin nila sa Covid free status ang Pola.

Sa ngayon ay naka-isolate na ang nasabing LSI at sinisiguro ni Mayor Ina na hindi nila ito bibitawan hanggang sa ito ay tuluyang maka-recover.

Bukod sa dating aktres, si Ina Alegre ay naging producer din ng award-winning movie na “Banal” na pinagbibidahan nina Cristopher de Leon at Paolo Contis. Joey Sarmiento


