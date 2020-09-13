DAGIT (IKA-21 LABAS)







Manila, Philippines- Hindi pala totally wholesome ang image ni Lance Raymundo sa mundo ng showbiz.

Nakahuntahan kasi namin ang actor/singer/songwriter at inusisa namin ang ilang topless post niya sa kanyang Facebook account.

Reaksyon ni Lance, “Special shoot lang ‘yun for a campaign sa isang magazine. Also, nagkataon lang na endorser ako ng ISkin Aesthetic Lifestyle and one of the main services that I am endorsing is the Ultrashaper Treatment (Instant slimming and muscle toning).

“Kaya they showcase that I’m fit.

“I’m also representing a certain gym, so, lahat ng endorsements ko are geared towards fitness.”

Kung may offer na pelikula na magpapa-sexy siya, tatanggihan ba niya ito kahit maganda ang role at ang project?

“Well, I guess pwede naman huwag lang ‘yung mag-faint ‘yung family members ko,” nakatawang bulalas ni Lance.

Nabanggit niya na nakagawa na rin naman siya ng love scenes noon kaya kahit underwear lang ang suot niya ay game siya.

Tugon niya, “Actually kahit briefs lang ang suot ko, okay lang, probably not nude tho…

“Out of my forty plus films, I think tatlo roon may major love scenes.”

Proud ba siya sa kanyang katawan?

“Yes, I’m proud of my body because I work hard for it,” aniya.

Pahabol pa ni Lance, “And I sacrifice din sa diet…

“Minsan kahit super in the mood ako for a certain junk food but I practice self control.”

Ano ang magiging reaction niya kapag may gay o babae na magsabing kapanta-pantasya siya?

Tumawa muna si Lance bago sumagot, “May mga natatanggap akong comments na ganoon, from time to time and I appreciate it naman.”

Hindi siya nao-offend? Parang indecent proposal ba ang dating?

“No…

“Napansin ko naman kasi na people nowadays have gotten more expressive… and they don’t hold back their thoughts unlike before.

“So, it’s a normal behaviour nowadays to say what you think.

“So, basta ako, ‘Thank you’ na lang palagi ang sinasabi ko.”

May ganoong comment rin ba siyang natatanggap sa matrona?

“Lol! Medyo marami-rami from the matrons, actually…

“In person and via messenger sila kung bumanat, eh. Hahaha!” sambit pa ni Lance. Nonie Nicasio