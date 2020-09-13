Trending Now

DAGIT (IKA-21 LABAS)

September 13, 2020
Sa narinig ay nawari ng ginang na iba ang takbo ng libido ng mapangahas na lalaki.

Iyon ang naging konklusyon ni Nelia kung bakit nagawa iyon ng lalaki.

Hindi na nagtanong pa si Nelia, hawak niya ang bata at nakaupo sa kanyang tiyan.

Nasa ganoong ayos siya nang maramdaman ang biglang pagdakma ni Logan sa kaumbukan niya.

“Logan, tama na please.”

Pinipigilan ni Nelia si Logan.

Binababa na naman ni Logan ang kanyang pang-ibabang kasuotan.

Agad dumampi ang halik ni Logan sa kanyang hiyas.

“Ahhh, Logan tama na talaga ano ka ba?”

Pero mapilit ang mapangahas na lalaki.

Naroon na naman ang kasibaan nito at humahalik sa kanyang hiyas.

“Hahh uhmn humn ang bango mohhh.”

Gayon nga ang istilo ng lalaki ngunit hindi na nagpaubaya pa ang ginang.

Pilit ngang pinaglabanan ni Nelia ang kiliting dulot ng halik na iyon sa bahaging nagbibigay ng kahinaan sa kanya.

Bakawala si Nelia sa muling kalabit ng tukso.

Tumayo na nga ito sa kinahihigaan ng anak.

Pero halos kasabay na rin noon ang tunog sa labas ng garahe, ‘beep, beeep.’

“Hah nariyan na siya! T-Tapusin mo na ang trabaho mohhh,” utos ni Nelia at agad na itong nagtuloy sa garahe para pagbuksan ang asawa.

At sa loob nga ng bahay, “ano ka ba naman Nelia, iniwan mo na agad ako sa labas? Ni hindi ka na nag-lock ng gate.”

“A, e, sorry nalimutan ko na.”

“O, e, hayan, nariyan ka na sa banyo, iniwan mo pa si Baby Paulo rito sa sahig,” wika ni Marvin habang anyong kakalungin ang bata.

“A, e, nalimutan ko palang maghilamos man lang hon,” tugon ng ginang mula sa banyo.

“O, hayan at patapos na pala ang istante. Good work, maganda Logan,” pagbati ni Marvin.

“O, siya Logan, si Nelia na lang pala ang magbibigay sa’yo ng bayad.”

“Salamat ho Boss Marvin.”

ITUTULOY


Miss Saigon Star, nagpahayag ng suporta sa Manila Restaurant Week

September 13, 2020
Manila, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng suporta si Broadway Diva Lea Salonga hinggil sa kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila na “support local” bilang suporta sa mga negosyanteng lubhang naapektuhan sa nararanasang pandemya sa bansa.

Ipinahayag ni Salonga ang kanyang suporta sa kampanya ng lokal na pamahalaan na “Manila Support Local” kung saan inendorso pa nito ang magaganap na “Manila Restaurant Week” nang maging panauhin ito ni Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso sa kanyang lingguhang “The Capital Report”.

“Napansin ko may mga restaurant sa amin na sarado, na walang mga pumapasok na mga customer; so I felt that it is important to support whatever effort na meron para ang mga negosyante ay matulungan,” ani Salonga kay Domagoso.

“It is important na kahit papaano makatulong, to help encourage businesses, to help businesses stay open. Kasi right now I think everybody is hit financially, economically, maraming mga negosyo na talagang natatamaan dahil sa pandemya, ‘di na sila napupuntahan,” dagdag pa ng kilalang singer.

Pinasalamatan naman ng alkalde sa ibinigay na malaking suporta ni Salonga na kung saan iginiit naman nito na gagawin ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod ang lahat ng paraan upang manumbalik ang sigla ng mga negosyo sa Maynila.

Ibinida pa ni Yorme na si Salonga ang magiging panauhing pandangal sa gagawing paglulunsad sa “Manila Restaurant Week” ngayong Linggo. Inaasahan naman na aawitin ni Salonga ang kanyang original song na may titulo na ‘Dream Again’ na magsisilbing official sound track ng nasabing proyekto.

“Kami po talaga in our own little way, we try to support our local businesses in the City of Manila. If there’s business, there is employment. Basta patuloy kayong sumunod sa alituntuning pinapatupad ng DOH at ng inyong Manila Health Department,” ayon kay Yorme.

Samantala, pormal na magsisimula ang Manila Restaurant Week sa Setyembre 20 hanggang Set. 27 na ang layunin ay i-promote ng mga reataurant sa Maynila at tulungan ang mga may-ari ng negosyo na makabawi mula sa pagkakalugmok nila ngayong pandemya. Jay Reyes


Lance Raymundo, pantasya ng mga beki at matrona!

September 13, 2020
Manila, Philippines- Hindi pala totally wholesome ang image ni Lance Raymundo sa mundo ng showbiz.

Nakahuntahan kasi namin ang actor/singer/songwriter at inusisa namin ang ilang topless post niya sa kanyang Facebook account.

Reaksyon ni Lance, “Special shoot lang ‘yun for a campaign sa isang magazine. Also, nagkataon lang na endorser ako ng ISkin Aesthetic Lifestyle and one of the main services that I am endorsing is the Ultrashaper Treatment (Instant slimming and muscle toning).

“Kaya they showcase that I’m fit.

“I’m also representing a certain gym, so, lahat ng endorsements ko are geared towards fitness.”

Kung may offer na pelikula na magpapa-sexy siya, tatanggihan ba niya ito kahit maganda ang role at ang project?

“Well, I guess pwede naman huwag lang ‘yung mag-faint ‘yung family members ko,” nakatawang bulalas ni Lance.

Nabanggit niya na nakagawa na rin naman siya ng love scenes noon kaya kahit underwear lang ang suot niya ay game siya.

Tugon niya, “Actually kahit briefs lang ang suot ko, okay lang, probably not nude tho…

“Out of my forty plus films, I think tatlo roon may major love scenes.”

Proud ba siya sa kanyang katawan?

“Yes, I’m proud of my body because I work hard for it,” aniya.

Pahabol pa ni Lance, “And I sacrifice din sa diet…

“Minsan kahit super in the mood ako for a certain junk food but I practice self control.”

Ano ang magiging reaction niya kapag may gay o babae na magsabing kapanta-pantasya siya?

Tumawa muna si Lance bago sumagot, “May mga natatanggap akong comments na ganoon, from time to time and I appreciate it naman.”

Hindi siya nao-offend? Parang indecent proposal ba ang dating?

“No…

“Napansin ko naman kasi na people nowadays have gotten more expressive… and they don’t hold back their thoughts unlike before.

“So, it’s a normal behaviour nowadays to say what you think.

“So, basta ako, ‘Thank you’ na lang palagi ang sinasabi ko.”

May ganoong comment rin ba siyang natatanggap sa matrona?

“Lol! Medyo marami-rami from the matrons, actually…

“In person and via messenger sila kung bumanat, eh. Hahaha!” sambit pa ni Lance. Nonie Nicasio


Hermes bag, ginawang pamalengke ni Alessandra de Rossi!

September 13, 2020
Manila, Philippines- Asar-talo ang mga collectors ng mamahaling bag kay Alessandra de Rossi.

Walang takot kasi niyang ipinost sa kanyang IG account ang mga  pics kung saan ay dala-dala niya ang isang mamahaling Hermes bag na may lamang gulay mula sa pagha-harvest niya ng mga tanim sa kanyang bakuran.

Say pa ni Alessandra ay simpleng tao lang daw siya sa lagay na ‘yun.

Nilinaw naman ni Alessandra na isang biro para sa kanyang mga followers ang kanyang ginawa.

“Pasensya na. ‘Di ako mahilig magbihis or kung ano man.

“Anyway, kaha-harvest ko lang sa garden dahil wala na kaming makain. Heto nga, shooting na shooting ang dating. “Kailangan kita ang props sa labas ng bag para may ebidensya. Baka magduda ang viewers.

“Hindi totoo at hindi ko rin bag ito! Salamat sa bisita ko. Wala siyang paki sa trip ko,” ang nakatatawang caption pa ni Alex.

At kung sino man ‘yung bisita ni Alex na may-ari ng mamahaling bag ay malamang na naloka sa ginawa ng aktres.

Dahil likas na palabiro si Alex ay marami tuloy ang naniniwalang hindi totoong naghihirap na siya at P18K na lang ang laman ng kanyang bank account.

Say kasi ni Alex, napakalaki raw ng epekto ng pandemya kung kaya nabawasan ang kanyang pera sa bangko.

Mabuti na lang daw ay may nagawa siyang mga proyekto noon at ngayon pa lang niya makukuha ang kanyang talent fee. Wally Peralta


HOROSCOPE SEPTEMBER 13, 2020

September 13, 2020
VIRGO (Agosto 23 – Setyembre 23)  Sa araw na ito darating ang taong makapagbibigay ng ginhawa sa dinaranas na krisis sa pananalapi. Papabor ang pagkakataon upang maging malapit sa mga kasamahan sa trabaho.

 

 

 

 

LIBRA (Setyembre 24 – Oktubre 23) —      Maaaring panandaliang maaatraso ang kinasasabikang pag-asenso sa trabaho, pero tiyak na darating din sa malapit na hinaharap. Ngayon ang tamang panahon sa binabalak na paglalakbay kasama ang pamilya.

 

 

 

 

 

SCORPIO (Oktubre 24 – Nobyembre 22) — Sa pamamagitan ng mahuhusay na produkto ng trabaho ay darami ang magiging kaibigan. Ito ang tamang panahon para paglaanan ng panahon ang mahal sa buhay.

 

 

SAGITTARIUS (Nobyembre 23 – Disyembre 21) —  Magiging mailap ang magandang kapalaran kung may pag-aalinlangan sa isinusulong na proyektong pangkabuhayan. Magkakaroon ng kapanatagan sa sariling tahanan kung mananatiling tapat sa kasuyo.

 

 

 

 

 

CAPRICORN (Disyembre 22 – Enero 19) — Ngayon makararanas ng sunod-sunod na suwerte sa nililinyahang negosyo. Sa larangan ng pag-ibig, maipakikita ang tunay na pagmamahal sa kasuyo kung magiging tapat sa samahan.

 

 

 

 

 

AQUARIUS (Enero 20 – Pebrero 18) — Makatatagpo ngayon ng isang taong may malaking maitutulong sa pag-unlad ng kinikita sa araw-araw na trabaho. May hindi inaasahang panauhin ang darating.

 

 

 

 

 

PISCES (Pebrero 19 – Marso 20) —  Magiging magaan ang pakiramdam at mapupuno ng sigla ang buong araw dahil sa matatanggap na regalo. Mapagkakalooban ng gantimpala ang sarili kung magagamit nang tama ang angking talento.

 

 

 

 

ARIES (Marso 21 – Abril 19) —  Sa araw na ito susubukin ng isang taong manloloko ang talas ng isipan sa mga pagdedesisyon. Masuwerte sa larangan ng pag-ibig kaya makalalasap ng tamis sa piling ng minamahal.

 

 

 

 

 

TAURUS (Abril 20 – Mayo 20) — May magagandang bagay na magagawa kasunod ng pag-ani ng mga tagumpay sa buhay. Ngayon ang tamang pagkakataon upang baguhin ang ‘di magandang pamamalakad sa sariling tahanan.

 

 

 

 

GEMINI (Mayo 21 – Hunyo 21) — Panatilihin ang kasiglahan sa pakikipagkapwa upang marami sa mga nakahahalubilong tao ang makapalagayang loob. Mapatutunayan na sa paghahanapbuhay, mahalaga ang pakikisama.

 

 

 

 

CANCER (Hunyo 22 – Hulyo 22) Makalalagpas na sa dry season ang kabuhayan o career. Sa mga may-asawa, mas magiging matibay ang relasyon sa minamahal kung ‘di iiral ang pagiging sumpungin.




 

 

LEO (Hulyo 23 – Agosto 22) — Dahil sa paninindigan sa mga salita ng Diyos at sa pananatili ng malinis na pamumuhay ay laging kakatok ang pagpapala sa tahanan. Sa larangan ng pag-ibig, ang pakikipagrelasyon sa minamahal ay maaaring mauwi sa kasalan.


Pagbibida ni Martin Escudero sa biopic ni Victor Wood, inalmahan!

September 12, 2020
Manila, Philippines- Marami ang nag-react nang napabalitang gagawin ni Jon Lucas ang ‘Jukebox King: The Life Story’ ng OPM singer na si Victor Wood pero hindi na ito matutuloy dahil may conflict ito sa schedule ng kanyang taping.

Dahil dito, si Martin Escudero na raw ang papalit sa role na unang in-offer kay Jon.

Isang period film ang nasabing pelikula na ididirehe ni Carlo Ortega Cuevas para sa EBC Films na siya ring nagdirek ng mga obrang ‘Walang Take Two’ at ‘Guerrero.’

May mga nagsasabing hindi bagay kay Martin o kay Jon ang gumanap sa buhay ng tinaguriang Jukebox King of the Philippines noong dekada ‘70. Bakit daw hindi na lang kumuha ng singer/actor or theater actor na may background sa singing ang mga produ ng pelikula, lalo pa’t isang musical icon ang gagampanan nito.

Hirit naman ng ilang industry observers, desisyon daw ito ng management ng EBC, ang film production arm ng Net 25 na pagmamay-ari ng Iglesia ni Cristo.

Sina Jon at Martin ay parehong kaanib ng Iglesia ni Cristo. ARCHIE LIAO 


