Daily COVID cases sa NCR aabot sa 4K sa katapusan ng Marso — OCTA
March 12, 2021 @ 6:38 PM
2021-03-12
Manila, Philippines – Tinatayang makapagtatala ang Metro Manila ng mahigit 4,000 bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) kada araw sa katapusan ng Marso, batay sa OCTA Research Team. .
“In the February 17 report, the number of new COVID-19 cases in NCR (National Capital Region) was projected to reach 2,000 on March 22. It appears that the current trend is faster, as the region tallied nearly 2,000 cases on March 11, 11 days earlier than projected,” lahad ng grupo.
Tumaa rin anila ang reproduction number na ngayon ay 1.86 kumpara sa 1.6 na ginagamit sa original projections.
Iginiit naman ng grupo ang kahalagahan ng pag-aksyon para maiwasang kumalat ang COVID at hindi mapuno ang mga ospital sa Metro Manila at karatig probinsya tulad ng Cavite, Rizal, at Bulacan. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:52 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inatasan na ng national government ang local government units (LGUs) na magsacawa ng contact tracing sa close contacts sa lahat ng suspected COVID-19 cases.
Kalakip ito ng kautusang Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution No. 102 na naglalayong mapalakas at maipatupad ang minimum public health standards dahil sa patuloy na paglobo ng COVID cases.
Sinabi ng IATF na dapat aktibong tingnan ng LGUs at matiyak na ang lahat ng suspected cases ay sasailalim sa RT-PCR test sa loob ng 24 oras.
Inanunsyo naman na magagamit na sa susunod na 10 araw ang official contact tracing app na StaySafe sa bansa. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:46 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinaghahanap na ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pamamagitan ng conract tracing ang mga police personnel at civilian employees na nakasalamuha ni chief Gen. Debold Sinas na nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).
Sinabi ni PNP officer in charge, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar na tinitingnan na ng Health Service iang mga binisita ni Sinas mula Marso 9 hanggang 11.
“Based on the guidance of our Chief PNP, General Debold Sinas, all our personnel who made close contact with him must be checked as a matter of protocol and for their health safety and the safety of their family,” ani Eleazar.
“We expect those who made close contact to strictly observe the healthy safety protocol such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields because these measures are proven to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”
“All close contacts will be subjected to health assessment of our medical personnel. It is after this health assessment that our medical personnel would determine if those who made close contacts are high-risks or low-risks,” dagdag pa nito.
“Since last year, we have been constantly reminding our personnel to observe the minimum health safety standard protocol that include wearing of face masks and face shields even inside the police station and offices. The health experts themselves said these are tried-and-tested measures to prevent infection and spread of the coronavirus,” lahad ni Eleazar.
Sa pahayag naman niPolice Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) director, Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz Jr., agad niyang iniutos ang contact tracing sa lahat ng PNP personnel at iba pang guest sa ginawang command visit ni Sinas. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:34 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kinandado ang Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) kung saan napag-alaman na anim na empleyado nito ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“To prevent further transmission and to conduct a more in-depth contact tracing, the OSG resolved to physically close its premises from March 12 to 16, 2021,” anunsyo ng OSG.
“Employees will continue to perform their work/functions under alternative work arrangements.”
“Only personnel from the sanitation and disinfection team will be allowed in the premises,” saad pa sa kalatas.
Dagdag pa ng OSG, wala munang dokumentong personal na tatanggapin ng opisina bagkus ang lahat ay daraan sa email na [email protected] at [email protected]. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:23 PM
Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 15,876 ang nagpositibo sa COVID sa mga Pilipinong nasa ibang bansa, batay sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).
Nadagdagan naman ng isa ang nakarekober na ngayon ay 9,554 na at nananatili sa 1,041 ang nasawi.
Patuloy ding ginagamot ang 5,281 pasyente.
Naiulat ang 2,963 kaso ng COVID sa Asia at Pacific region na may ginagamot na 826 pasyente.
Gayundin sa Middle East or Africa kung saan may kabuuang 8,880 kaso ng COVID at ginagamot na 3,454.
Sa Europe naman ay nasa 3,144 na ang COVID cases at patuloy na ginagamot ang 915 pasyente. RNT/FGDC
March 12, 2021 @7:12 PM
Manila, Philippines – Lumagda na ang Land Transportation Office (LTO) at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) sa isang memorandum of agreement (MOA) na naghahayag ng pormalidad sa paglalagay ng standard sa karunungan sa pagmamaneho sa bansa at ang alok na libreng drivers’ training sa publiko.
Niladaan ito nina LTO Chief Edgar Galvante at TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña.
“We have partnered with TESDA because we want to tap their expertise to ensure the quality of driver’s training being given by driving schools, the LTO and TESDA,” punto ni Galvante.
“With this partnership, the government can offer more free driving courses for those interested to avail a driver’s training. This is the government’s answer to the public’s clamor for a quality and lost-costlier training program for drivers.”
Sinabi ni Lapeña na layunin ng MOA na makapaglaan ng ligtas na pagmamaneho.
Sinabing ang TESDA Driving National Certificates courses ay katumbas din ng alok ng LTO.
“The MOA will complement the existing training to address uniformity and standard, at the same time comply with the ease of doing business. This will greatly help the LTO respond to the demand for quality and less expensive driving courses.” RNT/FGDC