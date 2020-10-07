Dating sports writer, may death threats

“The President was categorical when he said, “Lord, it is your right time now. I have already spoken. You have to insist your right based on the term sharing agreement.That’s why we expect Speaker Alan Cayetano to resign on October 14 and to abide by the term sharing agreement because his time is already up”pahayag ni Velasco.

“The Super Majority does not belong to Speaker Cayetano but allied with the President of which PDP Laban is the largest bloc in the coalition and for anyone who would renege on the term sharing agreement from any member of the coalition is actually defying the wishes of the President”paliwanag pa nito. Aniya, anuman ang naging accomplishments sa Kamara ay hindi solong gawa ni Cayetano bagkus ay collective efforts ng lahat ng miyembro ng Super Majority Coalition na nabuo nang magkaroon ng term sharing agreement sa speakership. Giit ni Velasco na nagpapasalamat ang Kamara sa liderato ni Cayetano ngunit ang suportang natanggap nito sa kanyang panunungkulan ay tiyak na matatanggap din nya sa kanyang liderato dahil na rin sa suporta ng nag iisang super majority coalition. “Whatever accomplishments of the House of Representatives are the collective efforts of all the members of the Super Majority Coalition because we cooperated with the House leadership”dagdag pa ni Velasco. Samantala sinbi ni Oriental Mindoro Rep Doy Leachon na sa oras na bumaba na sa pwesto si Cayetano at ipatupad ang term sharing agreement ay buo din ang suporta na makukuha ni Velasco mula sa hanay ng mga mambabatas. “We are confident that we shall get the necessary votes, once the Speaker steps aside and honors the agreement. After all, while Congress is a separate and distinct body, my colleagues fully respect the president, the agreement that he brokered and know that his mandate will be carried out more seamlessly if his preferred choice is elected as House Speaker”pagtatapos pa ni Leachon. Gail Mendoza