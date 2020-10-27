DBM naglabas pa ng P57B pondo para sa Bayanihan 2

Frenchlyn Del Corro
Manila, Philippines – Karagdagang pondo na naglakahalaga ng P57 bilyong piso ang ipinalabas ng pamahalaan para sa mga programa at proyekto na naglalayong mapagaan ang epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic.
Inanunsyo ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ay nagpalabas ng mas maraming pondo matapos na pagkalooban ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte si DBM Secretary Wendel Avisado ng kapangyarihan na mag-apruba ng pondo na maipalabas sa ilalim ng Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Republic Act 11494).
Ang listahan ng mga ipalalabas na pondo ay ang mga sumusunod:
-
P100 million for shared services facilities under the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program
-
P5 billion for augmentation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund
-
P8 billion for COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program and Tulong Panghanapbuhay Para sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program
-
P6 billion for Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and Sustainable Livelihood Program
-
P11.632 billion for the implementation of the Plant, Plant, Plant Program
-
P20.575 billion for health-related responses such as human resources for health, augmentation for operations of Department of Health hospitals, special risk allowances, actual hazard duty pay, free life insurance, accommodation, transportation and meals for health workers, and other compensation to public and private health workers, among others
-
P5.1 billion for the Department of Labor and Employment’s Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (AKAP)
-
P500 million for the COVID-19 Local Government Support Fund