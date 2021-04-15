Deadline ng cash aid distribution pinapa-extend ng ilang LGUs sa NCR+ —DILG
Manila, Philippines – Sinabi ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na ilang local government units sa NCR Plus ang humiling na palawigin pa ang deadline sa pamamahagi ng ayuda.
Sa Palace press briefing, sinabi ni DILG officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernardo C. Florece Jr. na nagmula ang naturang hiling sa LGUs sa Calabarzon at Central Luzon.
“Meron po tayong natanggap na request for extension. Ito po ay nangagaling sa Region 4A at sa Region 3,” aniya.
“Ito naman ay pagbibigyan naman namin kung talagang justifiable na kailangang i-extend ‘yung pamimigay nila.”
Sinabi ni Florece na ilan ang humihiling ng pito hanggang 15 araw na ekstensyon sa deadline.
Isa na rito si Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City at sinabing kainti-intindi ito sahil sa may malaking bilang ng benepisyaryo ang naturang lugar. largest number of beneficiaries. RNT/FGDC
Quezon City, Philippines – May regular ng news program sa ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) sa wikang Mandarin ng mga Tsino. “CNTV” ang generic name ng programa na ipinalalabas mula 9:30 pm hanggang 10 pmmula Lunes hanggang Biyernes.
Nagsimulang umere ang “CNTV” nu’ng Lunes, April 12. Ang programa ay ipinoprodyus ng Horizon ng Sun Communications Inc. at ito ang kauna-unahang news program sa Pilipinas sa wikang Mandarin.
Layon ng “CNTV” na itaguyod ang “shared Filipino-Chinese culture,” kasabay ng pagsuporta sa One Belt One Road (OBOR) advocacy ng Beijing.
Ang OBOR ay isang ambitious economic development and commercial project na nagsimulang itaguyod ng bansang Tsina nu’ng 2013.
Nakatuon ang OBOR sa pagpapalaganap ng “connectivity and cooperation” sa pagitan ng mga organisasyon sa 70 bansa sa Asia, Africa, at Europe.
May mga pumuna na “wrong timing” ang programa dahil magagamit umano ito ng Tsina para suportahan ang mga kilos nito sa West Philippine Sea.
Paliwanag naman ni ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs chief Regina “Ging” Reyes tungkol sa nasabing isyu, hindi dapat paglahukin ang pag-eere ng programa at kung ano mang nagaganap sa nabanggit na karagatan.
Lahad ni Reyes: “I understand the concerns on Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea and many other issues related to the country’s relations with China. ABS-CBN News has vigorously covered these issues, in our pursuit of truth and public enlightenment… We resist discrimination against any race or ethnicity in approving the airing of the newscast.”
Binigyang-diin pa n’ya na: “Chinatown News is produced by fellow Filipinos who belong to the Filipino-Chinese community. They are part of Philippine society. Rather than belittle their attempt to provide a service to their local community.
“It’s time we considered embracing the diversity of this land we all call home.”
Ang programa ay ipinapalabas din sa NET 25 (Sky Cable Channel 18, Destiny Cable Channel 19, Cignal Cable Channel 14) sa alas siyete ng umaga at sa CNTV website. Danny Vibas
Manila, Philippines – Naitala ng Department of Foreign Affairs ang tatlong bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) sa mga Pilipinong nasa ibang bansa na ngayon ay may kabuuang 18,008 na.
Sinabi namang walang bagong nasawi at nakareober kung kaya’t nananatili ang bilang ng gumaling sa 11,042 habang 1,113 naman sa nasawi.
Patuloy ring binabantayan ang 5,853 aktibong kaso.
Pinakamataas pa rin ang kaso ng COVID sa Middle East/Africa dahil sa 10,420 Pinoy na positibo sa COVID; 730 patay; at 5,863 gumaling.
Sinundan ito ng Asia Pacific Region na may 3,374 infection kasama na ang 26 nasawi at 2,312 gumaling.
Gayundin sa Europe na may 3,299 Pinoy na infected; 130 nasawi; at 2,264 gumaling. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Pansamantalang paiikliin ng Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) ang kanilang operating hours dahil sa kakulangan ng tauhan.
Ito ay dahil sa maraming personnel na ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sa pahayag ng Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) na magsisimula itong mag-operate mula 6 a.m. hanggang 6 p.m. mula Abril 17 hanggang 30.
“Consistent with the guidelines from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases, our management opted to shorten the operating hours so as to help us prevent the further spread of the virus and avoid the possible paralysis of our operations in case the numbers continue to surge,” pahayag ni LRTA Administrator Reynaldo Berroya.
Sa datos mula sa LRTA, 273 sa 1,906 LRT-2 personnel ang positibo sa COVID buhat nitong Abril 14.
“We have already isolated all the infected or exposed personnel, have implemented work-from-home arrangements for depot workers, revisited train ventilation and air-flow protocols, and ensured that all minimum public health standards are complied with at all times to avoid the further spread of the virus,” punto pa ni Berroy. RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Target sanayin ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang mas maraming Filipino virologists sa isinusulong na virology institute.
Ayon kay DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara, may magandang bilang ang bansa ng virologists sa mga halaman at hayop ngunit hindi sapat sa tao.
“We believe that we need to be able to develop our own studies, especially for viruses that are endemic to the Philippines,” saad nito sa virtual forum.
Sinimulan na ring ihanda ng DOST ang proposed Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) noon pang 2019.
Nakatanggap aniya ang departamento ng P283 milyon mula sa Budget Department para rito.
“Our hope is that the virology institute is going to answer that specific need to prepare us for vaccine security in the future, whether it is Philippine endemic virus or it is a pandemic,” paliwanag pa ni Guevarra.
“It’s about figuring out how to come up with a graduate program if we feel that that is the best way to go,” she said. “At this point in time, ang mas habol namin (what we’re after) is that we need ready-made na mga virologists.” RNT/FGDC
Manila, Philippines – Para sa Malakanyang, “statement of fact” ang presensiya ng Chinese vessels sa West Philippine Sea at hindi isang eksaheradong pahayag lamang para makakuha ng publisidad.
Tugon ito ng Malakanyang sa apela ng Chinese Foreign Ministry sa Philippines officials na tigilan na ang “hyping up” sa usapin.
“The presence of Chinese vessels is a statement of fact,” ayon kay presidential spokesperson Harry Roque nang tanungin kung ano ang komento nito sa naging pahayag ni Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.
Noong Abril 13, sinabi ni Lijian na, “We hope certain Philippine officials can stop hyping up the issue and avoid producing a negative impact on bilateral relations and peace and stability in the South China Sea.”
Ang pahayag na ito ni Lijian ay sa gitna ng demands ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa 240 Chinese vessels na umalis na ng Philippine waters.
Ani Sec. Roque, hindi masabi ng Malakanyang kung kailan aalis ang Chinese vessels sa West Philippine Sea sa kabila ng patuloy na ng makailang ulit na panawagan at diplomatic protests na inihain ng Department of Foreign Affairs laban sa China.
“Hindi ko po masasabi ‘yan pero inaasahan natin na dahil sa mabuting pagkakaibigan natin ay aalis sila ng mas maaga kaysa ng mas matagal,”ayon kay Sec. Roque.
Tikom naman ang bibig ni Sec.Roque sa kung ano ang hakbang na pinaplano ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa para kumbinsihin ang China na alisin ang kanilang mga vessels sa West Philippine Sea.
“Hindi kailangang i-anunsiyo kung ano ang diplomatic initiatives na ginagawa ng Pangulo. Covered ‘yan ng exception kasi he has to make the right decision,” ani Sec. Roque.
“Let us leave the President to his devices,” dagdag na pahayag nito.
“Ruling on a case” na isinampa ng Pilipinas noong 2013, ang UN Permanent Court of Arbitration noong July 2016 ay binasura ang claim of sovereignty ng China sa buong South China Sea.
Nakasaad pa rin sa ruling na ang Spratly Islands, Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal at Recto (Reed) Bank ay nakapaloob sa exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas. Kris Jose