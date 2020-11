‘Di oras ng turuan, rescue ops pagtuunan ng pansin – NDRRMC

Manila, Philippines – Ipinagpaliban ni Office of Civil Defense (OCD) ang itinakdang fourth quarter ng Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) ngayong Huwebes dahil sa patuloy na pananalasa ng bagyong Ulysses.

“Due to the impacts of the severe weather disturbance – Typhoon Ulysses – which resulted in a massive power interruption and disruption of internet connection, we would like to inform you that we will be postponing the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill until further notice,” lahad ng OCD.

“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience. At this time, we want to ensure the safety of our participants and viewers.”

Magbibigay na lamang sila anila ng anunsyo para sa susunod na itatakdang araw na isasagawa online dahil pa rin sa pandemic.

Gayundin ay nag-anunsyo ang Department of Science and Technology (DOST) sa pagkaantala ng 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED).

“Due to the severe weather situation brought by Typhoon Ulysses resulting to limitations in conducting the event, we would like to inform you that the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) is postponed until further notice,” ani DOST Sec. Fortunato dela Pena.

“We apologize for the inconvenience it may have caused you. We will update you on the rescheduling of the event.” RNT/FGDC