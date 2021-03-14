‘Di pagsunod ni Sinas sa COVID-19 health protocols ng Oriental Mindoro pinaiimbestigahan
March 14, 2021 @ 3:56 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senator Panfilo Lacson ang hindi pagsailalim ni Philippine National Police chief General Debold Sinas sa health protocols ng Oriental Mindoro sa pagbisita nito sa lalawigan.
Ayon kay Lacson si Sinas ay “might be stricken out soon.”
“Like in baseball, he is already at a disadvantage because after two strikes he has no ball yet,” giit ng senador.
Sinabi ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Oriental Mindoro na hindi sumailalim sa medical screening ang PNP chief sa pagdating nito sa lalawigan.
Sa parehas na araw inanunsyo na positibo sa COVID-19 si Sinas.
Igiit naman ni PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana na sumusunod sa health protocols ang PNP chief.
“I hope his case doesn’t get severe, I hope it’s just mild or he remains asymptomatic. Let’s think first about his safety before talking about his violations,” ani Lacson.
Matatandang naging kontrobersyal ang “mañanita” ni Sinas sa gitna ng mahigpit na quarantine restrictions. RNT/ELM
March 14, 2021 @4:52 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Hinimok ni Vice President Leni Robredo ang hudikatura na maging maingat sa pag-iisyu ng search warrants matapos ang madugong Calabarzon raid.
“Reminder ito sa mga members of the judiciary na nagbibigay ng search warrants. Siguraduhin nilang ‘yung ibinigay nila hindi magagamit sa pagpatay, hindi magagamit sa pang-abuso ng kapangyarihan,” ani Robredo sa radio show nito.
“Maraming safeguards, hindi dapat ganoon kadali. Hindi dapat ganoon kadali makakuha ng search warrants. Kailangan may personal knowledge, may proper determination ng judge, ng circumstances. Pati yung araw at oras ng pagsilbi ng search warrant, may safeguards,” giit ng bise.
Una nang sinabi ni Robredo na parang “masaker” ang naganap na raid matapos ang direktiba ni Pangulong Duterte na patayin ang mga komunista.
Depensa naman ni Laguna Police Spokesperson PltCol. Chitadel Gaoira na lehitimo lahat ng raid na isinagawa kung saan nasabat ang mga pampasabog at mga baril.
Ikinasa na ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang imbestigasyon ukol sa insidente sa pamamagitan ng extrajudicial killings panel. RNT/ELM
March 14, 2021 @4:43 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Sinibak ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang siyam na pulis na sangkot sa engkwentro sa Calbayog City kung saan namatay si Mayor Ronaldo Aquino at mga kasama nito.
“The Chief of Police of Calbayog City Police Station, Police Lieutenant Colonel Neil Montaño, is relieved from his post effective today, March 14, 2021,” pahayag ni PNP officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar.
Sinibak si Montaño dahil sa naganap na shootout sa Calbayog City kung saan napatay si Aquino, at lima pang iba kasama na ang tatlong pulis.
Kasama rin sa dahilan ng pagkakasibak nito ang koneksyon sa paghingi ng intelligence officer nito ng listahan ng mga abogado ng mga hinihinalang rebelde.
Pinalitan ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Albotra si Montaño bilang Calbayog City Police chief.
Habang si Police Major Ruel Burlat ang papalit kay Police Lieutenant Fernando Calabria Jr. na sinibak sa paghingi ng datos ng umano’y CPP lawyers.
Tinanggal din sa pwesto ang siyam na police non-commissioned officers (PNCOs) at ipinadala sa Samar Provincial Police Office para sa refresher seminar.
Itinalaga rin si Police Major Marino Estoño bilang bagong Calbayog City-based 1st Samar Provincial Mobile Forces Company.
“The relief of these officers and the designation of their replacements were also based on the recommendation of the Regional Director, Police Regional Office 8, Police Brigadier General Ronaldo De Jesus,” ani Eleazar. RNT/ELM
March 14, 2021 @4:43 PM
Manila, Philippines – Idinaan sa Instagram ng ina ni Heaven Peralejo ang bantang idedemanda niya ang mga nagkakalat ng malisyosong balita na ang kanyang anak ang dahilan ng paghihiwalay ng magkasintahang Kiko Estrada at Devon Seron.
Ayon kay Ginang Sheila Luanne Peralejo-Angeles, hindi siya mangingiming papanagutin ang mga taong naninira kay Heaven.
Sina Heaven at Kiko ay magkasama sa “Bagong Umaga,” isang drama series sa ABS-CBN.
May kumakalat kasing balita na niloloko umano ni Kiko ang kanyang nobyang si Devon. Agad na ikinalat ng mga intrigero na si Heaven ang babaeng kinalolokohan ng binata, bagay na walang katotohanan.
“I will not hesitate to bring to court those irresponsible people who spread lies with the clear intent to destroy my daughter’s reputation,” sabi ni Luanne.
Kung guilty raw ang mga ito’y dapat lang daw silang lumantad para mag-isyu ng public apology. Ronnie Carrasco III
March 14, 2021 @4:34 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Welcome sa Commission on Human Rights ang pagsibak ng Philippine National Police sa Calbayog City Police Station intelligence chief na humingi ng impormasyon sa korte sa pagkakakilanlan ng mga abogado ng mga hinihinalang miyembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines.
Batay sa pahayag ni CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia “the immediate relief of Police Lieutenant Calabria, Jr. by PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar to make way for an impartial probe on the matter is a welcome move.”
Nitong Sabado, sinibak ni Eleazar si Calabria.
“Calabria’s action is unbecoming of a police officer; transcends all legal and statutory basis; and threatens the legal profession by failing to appreciate the role of lawyers in upholding the people’s Constitutional rights,” saad ni de Guia.
“The right to an independent counsel of an accused, preferably of their own choice, is guaranteed by the Constitution, our laws, and the Rules of Court. By targeting lawyers, the concerned police officer equally threatens the rule of law,” dagdag nito.
Giit pa ni de Guia na ang aksyon ni Calabria ay nakababahala sa gitna ng mga pagpatay sa mga abogado at red-tagging.
“We urge the PNP to come up with clearer guidelines for its law enforcers on information gathering to assure the public of the reasonable exercise of police power,” panawagan ng CHR.
Sinabi rin ng Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) na ang paghingi ng pulisya ng datos sa mga abogado ng mga umano’y komunista ay hindi nararapat, nakalulungkot, at nakaaalarma. RNT/ELM
March 14, 2021 @4:26 PM
MANILA, Philippines – Ipinagbawal nang makapasok ng Pilipinas ang 11 turistang Chinese ng Bureau of Immigration matapos magpresenta ng entry exemption documents at temporary visitor visas.
Ayon sa Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente nagpakilala ang mga ito na dadalo ng conference ng dalawang telecommunications companies.
Ang mga ito ay dumating sa bansa lulan ng China Southern Airlines flight mula Guangzhou.
Giit ni Morente na dadaan pa rin sa inspeksyon ang mga banyage kahit mayroon itong valid visa at entry exemption.
“Their testimonies during the interview, however, were highly inconsistent with the supposed purpose of their trip,” pahayag ni Morente.
“They claimed to be employed as engineers in China, but when asked by Immigration officers about basic details about their profession as well as their alleged conference, they could not provide any,” lahad pa nito.
Kaagad pinabalik sa China ang 11 pasahero at inilagay sa blacklist. RNT/ELM