‘Di pagsunod sa minimum health standards dahilan ng pagsipa ng COVID-19 cases – PRRD

March 9, 2021 @ 4:01 PM 24 mins ago
Manila, Philippines – Naniniwala si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na ang pagbabalewala ng maraming filipino sa minimum health standards
ang dahilan kung bakit muling sumirit ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa ilang lugar sa bansa.

Kaya ang panawagan ni Pangulong Duterte sa publiko ay huwag kalimutang sumunod sa health and safety protocols.

“Alam mo, maraming namatay, marami rin ang may sakit. Ang pinakamataas ngayon Metro… ang Manila, Manila mismo. Ngayon, ano’ng dahilan nito? Well, ‘yong hindi maniwala sa social distancing, hindi naman naniniwala sa personal hygiene,” ang pahayag ng Chief Executive sa kanyang public address, Lunes ng gabi.

“We have these variants. Malakas ito.. Sana, sana kung makatulong kayo sa bayan, sumunod na lang kayo at medyo mapababa natin ang kaso ng COVID-19,” aniya pa rin.

Para naman kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque, kasing-bisa ng mga bakuna ang pagsunod sa health protocols para makaiwas sa COVID-19.

Tinatayang may 597,000 tao sa bansa ang nahawaan na mula nang una ito’y maitala noong nakalipas na taon.

Kaya ang pakiusap ng Punong Ehekutibo sa mamamayang filipino ay pagkatiwalaan ang pamahalaan sa mga iniuutos nito.

“Hindi kami nagkakamali kasi trabaho namin iyan. Bayad kami diyan. At kung bayad kami diyan, ano gagawin namin sa pagbabayad niyo? Mag-upo lang? Kung ano ang mandate ng batas kasi kami ang inyong hinalal, eh di sumunod kayo kasi ito ay para sa inyo,” ang pahayag nito.

Kaugnay nito, iniulat ni Sec. Duque kay angulong Duterte ang patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, at Central Visayas.

Sa Metro Manila aniya ang nasa “criticial risk” classification ang Pasay City at Malabon habang “high risk” naman ang Navotas, Makati at San Juan.

Pagdating sa health care utilization rate ng mga ospital, Central Visayas at Cordillera Administrative Region umano ang pinakamataas. Mataas din ito sa Makati City at Davao Occidental.

Sinabi ng Kalihim na tumaas ang mga kaso dahil sa mas nakahahawang United Kingdom at South African variants ng sakit.

Sinabi ni Sec.Duque na nagpulong na ang Department of Health at mga alkalde sa Metro Manila upang paigtingin ang “prevention, detection, isolation at treatment” ng mga tinatamaan ng virus.

Ang suhestiyon din ni Sec. Duque ay damihan ang mga contract tracers sa ilang piling lugar tulad ng Pasay, Malabon, Navotas at Makati.

Samantala, ininguso na naman ni Pangulong Duterte kay Vice President Leni Robredo ang mababang kumpiyansa ng mga filipino sa COVID-19 vaccines na nakuha ng gobyerno.

Ito’y makaraang segundahan ni Robredo ang rekomendayon ng ilang doktor na idaan muna sa review ng Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) ang Sinovac vaccines na donasyon ng China bago ito ipagamit sa health care workers, dahil na rin sa umano’y mababang efficacy rate ng bakuna

Giit ni PAngulong Duterte, dahil sa mga pahayag ni Robredo, nagdududa tuloy ang publiko sa mga bakunang nakukuha ng gobyerno at nasasayang ang mga ginagawa para pataasin ang kumpiyansa sa bakuna.

“Imbes na makatulong si Vice President, she muddled up everything, thereby I said creating uncertainty and doubt in the minds of the people,” diing pahayag ng Punong Ehekutibo.

Sa ulat, sinegundahan ni Robredo ang aniya’y pag-aalangan ng ilang health workers sa Philippine General Hospital at ng Health Professionals Alliance against COVID-19, sa bakuna ng Sinovac dahil sa kakulangan ng “positive recommendation” mula sa HTAC.

“Hindi ito labanan na dahil gawa sa China. Hindi iyon. Para sa atin, kahit saan iyon ginawa, basta nag-go through siya noong proseso na nire-require natin of all vaccines, kailangang magtiwala tayo sa ating mga ahensya. Kasi nandiyan sila for a particular mandate, at iyong mandatong iyon, para proteksyunan tayo, ‘di ba?” ang pahayag ni Robredo.

Tinatayang, nasa 1,125,600 doses na ng bakuna ang nakuha ng bansa sa pinagsamang paunang deliveries ng Sinovac at AstraZeneca.

Sinabi naman ni accine czar Carlito Galvez na inaasahang aabot sa 20 million doses ang made-deliver sa bansa sa second quarter ng 2021.

Target naman g gobyerno na mabakunahan ang 70 milyong mga filipino para magkaroon ng “herd immunity” ang bansa laban sa COVID-19. Kris Jose


100 health workers sa Navotas binakunahan ng AstraZeneca vaccine

March 9, 2021 @4:17 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isa pang batch ng 100 frontliners nang Navotas City Hospital (NCH) ang nakatanggap ng CoronaVac shot sa lungsod.

Sinaksihan nina Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and testing czar, Sec. Vince Dizon at Department of Health-National Capital Region Director Dr. Corazon Flores ang naganap na vaccination sa Navotas Polytechnic College.

Sa kanyang talumpati, pinasalamatan ni Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco ang National Government sa pagbibigay sa Navotas ng 200 doses of CoronaVac vaccines.

“We have a surge of COVID cases that’s why I asked our national government to send us 153 more doses to cover the rest of our hospital workers. I am thankful that earlier today, they have sent 320 shots of AstraZeneca, which will cover the first and second doses of the remaining 153 personnel”, ani Tiangco.

“We want to make sure that our frontliners are protected as they fulfill their duty and take care of our patients”, dagdag pa ng alkalde.

Nasa 353 ang empleyado ng Navotas City Hospital at 100 sa mga ito ang unang nakatanggap ng first dose of CoronaVac vaccine noong nakaraang Biyernes. R.A Marquez


Medical frontliner na may comorbidities kauna-unahang nabakunahan kontra COVID-19

March 9, 2021 @4:08 PM
Manila, Philippines – Isang medical frontliner na may dekada nang karamdaman o comorbidities ang kauna-unahang nagpabakuna sa kontra COVID-19.

Pinangunahan naman ni Department of Health (DOH) – CaLaBaRZon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon)   Regional Director Eduardo C. Janairo ang pagbabakuna kay  Batangas Medical Center (BatMC),Chief Dr. Ramoncito C, Magnaye ng unang dose ng Sinovac  sa  ceremonial  “Resbakuna, Kasangga ng BIDA” Covid-19 vaccination para sa mga health workers.

“Dr. Magnaye is the first individual with comorbidities to receive the vaccine. Although he has a choice not to accept the vaccine due to health reasons, he decided to do it to show that the vaccine, whether Sinovac pa yan or Astra Seneca, ay safe na gamitin,” pahayag ni Janairo.

Ayon kay Janairo, humingi ng pahintulot at otorisasyon  si Magnaye  sa kanyang doctor  bago tanggapin ang unang dose ng Sinovac.

Si Magnaye na eadd 58 taong gulang ay namumuhay ng may diabetes, hypertension at sumasailalim sa  regular dialysis.

“We will be monitoring and observing all the recipients of the vaccines for any possible adverse reactions or health concerns that may arise. Wala pa naman nailulat na nagkaroon ng sakit o anumang naramdaman sa katawan ng mga nabakunahan mula pa ng nagsimula ang pagbabakuna.”

Sinabi naman ni Magnaye na pinili niyang mabakunahan sa kabila ng kanyang mga kadahilanan sa kalusogan upang ipakita sa mga health workers na ang bakuna ay ligtas at walang dapat ikabahala.

“Sa mga kapwa kong health workers, huwag napo tayong matakot, mag dalawang isip pa o maghintay pa ng ibang bakuna. Magpasalamat po tayo at tanggapin kong anung bakuna ang ibinigay sa atin dahil lahat naman po ito ay ligtas at epektibo para sa ating kaligtasan para malabanan ang Covid-19,” paghihikayat pa nito.

Sa ngayon ay nasa 300 healthcare workers na ang nabakunahan  sa roll out ng bakuna sa BatMC kung saan naglaan ang ospital ng 1,011 doses.

“For those who have received the vaccine, continue to practicing minimum health protocols. Hindi dahil nabakunahan na kayo ay pwede na kayong pumunta kung saan saan at magbahay-bahay. Let us still be vigilant as we have not yet eliminated and stop the spread of the virus,” paalala naman ni Janairo. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Tinamaan ng COVID-19 sumampa ng 600K; 2,668 bagong kaso; 7 patay

March 9, 2021 @3:51 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pumalo na sa mahigit na anim na daang-libo  ang bilang ng nagpositibo sa Covid-19 sa bansa.

Sa case update ng Department of Health (DOH) ngayong araw, Marso 9, nasa kabuuang 600,428 na ang bilang ng nagpopositibo sa sakit kung saan 2,668 ang nadagdag ngayong araw.

Mayroon namang 171 na nadagdag sa mga gumaling kung saan ang kabuuan naman ay nasa 546,078 recoveries.

Habang pito(7)lamang ang  naitalang  nadagdag sa mga pumanaw dahilan para sumampa na sa 12,528 ang namamatay.

Kasalukuyan namang ginagamot pa sa mga quarantine facility  at ospital ang nasa 41,822 aktibong kaso.

Halos 95.5 percent naman ang mild at asymptomatic na kaso.

Kaugnay pa rin sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso sa ilang mga lungsod, inatasan na ng DOH at Inter-Agency Task Force ang mga local government units o LGUs na magpatupad ng localized lockdown sa kanilang nasasakupan kapag nakitaan ng paglobo ng kaso sa mga barangay o komunidad. Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden


Kampo ni Robredo sa Palasyo: Sino ang namumulitika?

March 9, 2021 @3:43 PM
Manila, Philippines – Rumesbak ang kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa paninisi ng Malakanyang sa mababang kumpiyansa ng publiko sa bakuna kontra coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“This administration spends more time attacking Leni Robredo than responding to the real, urgent problems of our people and nation. Kulelat tayo sa pagkuha ng bakuna? Awayin si Leni Robredo. Mabagal ang pagtugon sa bagyo at baha? Siraan si Leni Robredo,” pahayag ni spokesperson Barry Gutierrez.

“Milyon milyon ang nawalan ng trabaho? Insultuhin si Leni Robredo. Tapos sila daw ang ‘hindi namumulitika?’” dagdag ni Gutierrez.

“Sa kanila na ‘yang puro paninisi, itutuloy na lang namin ang trabaho,” giit pa nito.

Ito ay matapos sisihin ni President Rodrigo Duterte at ang spokesperson nitong si Harry Roque sa mababang tiwala ng publiko sa COVID-19 vaccine na gawa ng Sinovac na mula sa China.

Matatandaang iginiit ni Robredo na dapat mayroon munang positibong rekomendasyon mula sa Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) nang Sinovac vaccine kagaya ng Pfizer-BioNTech at AstraZeneca bago ito ibakuna sa mga health worker.

Ayon naman sa Malakanyang na hindi na kailangan ng rekomendasyon mula HTAC dahil ito ay recommendatory panel lamang.

Sinabi rin ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) na hindi inirerekomenda ang Sinovac vaccine sa mga health worker dahil sa 50.4% lamang ang efficacy rate sa nasabing grupo.

Taliwas sa rekomendasyon ng Department of Health na maaari itong gamitin sa mga health worker.

Nitong Marso 1 opisyal na nagsimula ang pagbabakuna sa bansa kung saan prayoridad ang mga health worker. RNT/ELM


Pag-apruba sa batas na kumikilala sa Davao City bilang ‘cacao capital of the Philippines’, pinasalamatan ni Bong Go

March 9, 2021 @3:34 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinasalamatan at pinuri ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang Senado sa pag-apruba sa batas na pormal na kumikilala sa Davao City bilang cacao capital of the Philippines.

Palalakasin ng nasabing batas ang produksyon ng Pilipinas sa industriya ng cacao industry sa pamamagitan ng pagkilala sa estado ng Davao bilang pinakamalaking prodyuser ng cacao.

“Maraming salamat po sa ating mga fellow senators sa kanilang suportang ipinakita sa panukalang batas na ito na layuning kilalanin ang Davao City bilang Cacao and Chocolate Capital ng bansa,” ani Go.

Ang Senate Bill No. 1741 o “An Act Declaring the City of Davao as the Cacao and Chocolate Capital of the Philippines” ay pumasa sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Senado niton Lunes.

Ito ay inisponsoran ni Senator Cynthia Villar, chair ng Senate Committee on Agriculture. Si Sen. Go naman ang co-author nito.

“Magsisilbing inspirasyon po ito sa ating mga cacao producers at farmers na patuloy na magsikap upang mapalago ang industriya na ito na hindi lamang nagbibigay ng karangalan sa Davao, maging sa buong bansa,” sabi ni Go.

Pinuri ni Go ang cacao farmers n Davao sa pagsasabing “Dahil po iyan sa ating mga masisipag na cacao farmers. Nagpunta rin po si Secretary William Dar kamakailan lang para i-recognize ang Davao City as the Cacao Capital of the Philippines dahil kami ang top producer ng cacao.”

Bilang isang Davaoeño, sinabi ni Go na proud siya na ang Davao City ang idineklarang Cacao at Chocolate Capital of the Philippines.

“Marami na rin pong nakamit na awards ang ating mga cacao producers from Davao mula sa iba’t ibang award-giving bodies sa buong mundo,” sabi ni Go.

“Highly sought-after ng chocolate makers from the United States, Japan and Europe ang ating mga cacao beans. I am beaming with pride over these accolades by our very own Filipino farmers, nakaka-proud maging Davaoeño at Pilipino,” dagdag niya. ####


