Digong isasailalim sa self-quarantine kahit kaarawan nito bukas
March 27, 2021 @ 4:30 PM
1 hour ago
Views:
36
Remate Online2021-03-27T17:33:04+08:00
MANILA, Philippines – Isasailalim si Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte sa self-qauarantine habang ipinagdiriwang nito ang kanyang ika-76 kaarawan, bukas, Marso 28 sa Davao City.
Sinabi ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na pinayuhan kasi ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) at ng kanyang doktor si Pangulo na mag-self-quarantine para na rin sa kanyang proteksyon lalo pa’t sobra siyang na-exposed sa mga opisyal at iba’t ibang mga tao habang ginagampanan niya ang kanyang presidential duties.
Magkagayon pa man, tiniyak naman ni Panelo na ipagpapatuloy ng Chief Executive ang kanyang presidential duties kahit pa sumasailalim ito sa quarantine at habang ipinagdiriwang ang kanyang kaarawan.
Sa kabilang dako, ang tanging birthday wish naman ng Pangulo para sa mga mamamayang Filipino ay iobserba ang minimum health protocols para sa kanilang kaligtasan at proteksyon at tuluyang mawala ang coronavirus.
Nararanasan kasi ngayon ng bansa ang patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng nahahawaan ng COVID-19 cases.
“For a man in whose hands lie the heavy burden of steering the ship of state in these perilous times, he will be contented savouring the simple joy of playing with his grandchildren in Davao where he is now,” ayon ay Panelo.
“It does not, like everyone of us, shield him, from any potential transmission of the dreaded disease, which for a year, he endeavoured to stop it as he leads his people in the war of survival against the coronavirus which has placed them, including himself, on the brink of disaster and death.”
“Consistent with his daredevil character and deep filial ties, the President, while being ensconced in relative safety with his loved ones in his comfort zone, will continue with his manning the ramparts against the enemy, with unsurprising dexterity,” dagdag na pahayag nito.
Samantala, sinabi ni Panelo na ang panalangin naman ng buong bansa para kay Pangulong Duterte ay “good health and well being go to you Mr. President on this day of your birth. Long life!”
Ang dalangin aniya ng lahat sa Poong Maykapal ay bigyan ang Pangulo ng sapat na maayos na kalusugan at divine guidance “as you safely navigate our people through the rampaging waves of this treacherous ocean of a dreadful disease. God Bless.” Kris Jose
March 27, 2021 @4:56 PM
Views:
23
MANILA, Philippines – Nagpahayag ng pagkaalarma ang Germany at France sa presensya ng mga barko ng China sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas.
“(German flag emoticon) and (French flag emoticon) are concerned about the most recent developments in the #SouthChinaSea which have created tensions between neighboring countries. We call to refrain from measures which endanger peace, stability, and security in the #IndoPacific,” ayon sa tweet ni Michèle Boccoz, ambassador of the French Republic to the Philippines.
Matatandaang may 183 pang barko ng China ang nananatili sa Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef) sa West Philippine Sea mula sa 220 barkong namataang nakadaong sa bahura.
Ang Julian Felipe Reef ay bahagi ng exclusive economic zone (EEZ) ng Pilipinas.
Nitong nakaraang linggo, naghain na ng diplomatic protest ang bansa laban sa China.
Una nang nagparating ng suporta ang United States ngunit ayon sa Chinese Embassy hindi dapat mangialam ang nasabing bansa sa naturang isyu.
Maliban sa US, naalarma rin ang Japan, Australia, Canada, at United Kingdom sa pananatili ng mga Chinese vessels sa karagatan ng bansa. RNT/ELM
March 27, 2021 @4:47 PM
Views:
17
Manila, Philippines – Hindi nakaligtas ang personal driver ng broadcast journalist na si Raffy Tulfo sa nakamamatay na sakit na COVID-19.
Napansin ni Tulfo na sunod-sunod na bumahing at nilagnat ang kanyang personal driver. Dahil dito ay minabuti ni Tulfo na ipa-swab test ang kanyang driver na nag-resulta ng positive. Nagpa-swab test na rin si Tulfo na nagresulta naman sa negative.
Sa ngayon ay naka-self quarantine ang personal driver ni Raffy sa sariling quarantine facility ng sikat na YouTuber kung saan ay kumpleto sa gamit na puwedeng gamitin upang kahit paano ay matulungang gumaling ang sarili.
Ang sariling quarantine facility ni Tulfo ay may anim na magkahiwalay na kuwarto, may sariling gamot at vitamin C with zinc, at may electric kettle para sa pagpapa-init ng tubig.
Dahil dito ay nagsesisyon na rin si Idol Raffy na mag-self quarantine for 14 days kahit na siya ay tested negative! Ito qy upang sumunod sa health protocol na itinakda ng DOH sa mga taong na-expose sa COVID-19 positive. JP Ignacio
March 27, 2021 @4:46 PM
Views:
33
MANILA, Philippines – Iginiit ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na ang publiko ang pagpapasya sa susunod na Presidente ng bansa.
“Ultimately, we let the sovereign Filipino people decide their own fate. After all, the Presidency is a matter of destiny,” pahayag ni Panelo.
Matatandaang si Panelo ang nagsusulong ng Duterte-Duterte tandem sa susunod na halalan.
Pinabulaanan din nito ang isang online post na nagsasabing hindi kailangan ng boto mula sa Luzon upang manalo ang Duterte-Duterte o Go-Duterte tandem.
“No need na iboto ng mga taga-Luzon ang Duterte-Duterte o kaya Go-Duterte tandem. I am willing to bet my one year salary that the next President and Vice President of the Philippines will both come from Mindanao. If ever I will run as a senator for sure, I will come out as number 1 with Roque and Doque coming in as 2 and 3 respectively,” batay sa umano’y online post ni Panelo.
“This representation respects the sanctity of our sovereign electoral process and would never issue statements that may tend to make a mockery of the same, more so rob it of its dignity by subjecting its results to a bet,” paliwanag ni Panelo sa nasabing post.
Iginiit din nito na hindi niya sinabing tatakbo ito bilang senador batay sa isang ulat.
“Moreover, such a pompous and self-serving statement is out of character,” aniya.
Ayon pa kay Panelo na ang nasa likod ng quote card ang mga kritiko ng administrasyon.
“While the meme is ostensibly a mockery of the suggestion humbly added by this representation in the melting pot of ideas, it bears noting that jokes are half meant. Therefore, on a subconscious level, the meme is also an admission of truth that a Duterte-Duterte or Go-Duterte tandem would be unstoppable,” ani Panelo. RNT/ELM
March 27, 2021 @4:43 PM
Views:
26
Manila, Philippines – May mga pictures sa Instagram si Kathryn Bernardo na maituturing na sexy and daring pero ang black-and-white picture ng mukha niya ay pumalo agad sa lagpas 500K ang views sa loob ng tatlong oras lang.
Ganu’ng klaseng litrato ang ipinost ni Kathryn sa Instagram n’yang @bernardokath nitong March 26 na 25th birthday n’ya.
Matindi pala talaga ang appeal n’ya.
Samantala, halos parehong oras nag-post si KC Concepcion sa Instagram ng sexy pic nya. After five hours, 40,000 pa lang ang nag-like ng summer pic nya kung saan ay may suot siyang malaking-malaking sumbrero na parang nakikipagkumpitensya sa atensyon sa bumubulwak n’yang dibdib.
Nu’ng gabi ng March 25 na bisperas ng birthday ni Kath, nag-post siya ng audio ng kanta ng boyfriend n’yang si Daniel Padilla. Nitong March 26, halos 800K na ang nag-like sa post na ‘yon. Danny Vibas
March 27, 2021 @4:38 PM
Views:
23
MANILA, Philippines – Pinalawig ng Supreme Court (SC) hanggang Marso 31 ng pagsasara ng lahat ng mga korte sa National Capital Region (NCR) at mga probinsya ng Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, at Rizal.
Batay sa unang direktiba ni Acting Chief Justice Estela M. Perlas ito ay dahil sa “in view of the alarming surge of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) and upon consultation with the members of the Court en banc, as well as heads of the concerned offices.”
“All hearings in the aforementioned courts are temporarily suspended during this period except on urgent matters, such as but not limited to petitions, motions and pleadings in relation to bail and habeas corpus, promulgation of judgments of acquittal, reliefs for those who may be arrested and detained during the period, and other related actions that may be filed in relation to measures imposed at the local or national levels to address the declared health emergency,” dagdag ni Bernabe.
Patuloy naman ang serbisyo ng mga korte at tanggapan sa pamamagitan ng hotlines, email addresses at sa website nito.
Sakop ng nasabing kautusan ang Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, at Sandiganbayan.
Sarado rin ang mga korte sa Abril 1, Huwebes at Abril 2, Biyernes para sa paggunita ng Holy Week. RNT/ELM