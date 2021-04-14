Diplomatic protest ihahain muli ng DFA vs China sa isyu sa WPS
MANILA, Philippines – Maghahain muli ng diplomatic protest ang Department of Foreign Affairs ukol sa pananatili ng mga barko ng China sa West Philippine Sea.
“Changing my policy of acting only on NTF requests. @DFAPHL FIRE A DIPLOMATIC PROTEST NOW,” batay sa isang tweet ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.
Ito ay matapos iulat ng National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) na nananatili ang mga barko ng China sa iba’t ibang parte ng WPS kung saan tatlo sa mga ito ay warships.
Nakita rin ang dalawang barko ng People’s Liberation Army Navy sa Bajo de Masinloc.
“All these warships of the PLA Navy contribute to the militarization of the area,” pahayag ng task force.
Giit pa ng NTF-WPS na hindi lamang banta sa seguridad ang pananatili ng mga barko ng China pati na rin sa mga lamang-dagat ng bansa.
Pinatawag na rin ng DFA ang ambassador ng China upang pag-usapan ang patuloy na presensya ng mga barko nito sa karagatan ng Pilipinas. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Humirit ng isang dayologo kay Pangulong Duterte ang Alliance of Health Workers (AHW) upang talakayin ang lumalalang kondisyon ng health system sa bansa.
“[The requested meeting is intended] to discuss the deplorable condition of health workers, withheld and unreleased benefits under Bayanihan Law 2 like meals, transportation and accommodation allowance, Special Risk Allowance and the overdue Performance Based Bonus of 2018, 2019 and 2020, and mass hiring of regular health workers to handle COVID-19 patients,” pahayag ng AHW.
Batay sa liham ng grupo kasama ang ilang union at affiliated chapters inaasahan ang dayalogo sa Biyernes, Abril 16.
Kasama ring tatalakayin ng grupo sa Pangulo ang punuang mga ospital dahil sa pagsirit ng COVID-19 cases. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Umalma si Deputy Speaker at SAGIP party-list Representative Rodante Marcoleta sa mabagal na pagbili ng pamahalaan ng protective gear ng mga health worker.
“Our frontliners are heroes. We shouldn’t make them wait for the best equipment to protect themselves against infection,” giit ni Marcoleta.
“These are sorely needed by healthcare workers overwhelmed by the spiraling COVID-19 cases, particularly in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas,” dagdag ng mambabatas.
Kinalampag din nito ang Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na kaagad bumili ng face masks at personal protective equipment (PPEs).
“The DOH will only waste taxpayers’ money on non-medical grade KN95 masks and surgical masks because they don’t offer the kind of protection required by frontliners,” giit ni Marcoleta.
“We should never, under any circumstances, allow our healthcare capacity to go down only because our frontliners lack protective gear or are ill-equipped in protecting themselves against the virus. If they get COVID-19, who will take care of sick Filipinos?” saad pa nito.
Naglaan ng P2 bilyong pondo ang Kongreso sa ilalim ng Bayanihan 1 at 2 upang makabili ng PPE sa mga health worker. RNT/ELM
MANILA, Philippines – Nakumpleto na nang lokal na pamahalaan ng Navotas ang pagbabakuna sa mga priority A1 frontliners.
Umabot sa 1,297 resident at non-resident frontliners na nakarehistro sa city’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination program ang nakatanggap ng kanilang unang shots habang 178 sa mga ito ay ikalawang dose na ang natanggap.
Ipagpapatuloy naman ng Navotas ang vaccination para sa mga senior citizens base sa desisyon Food and Drug Authority (FDA) na mabigyan sila ng Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine.
“Amidst the continuous increase in COVID-19 infections and the delay in the delivery of other vaccines, we welcome the decision of the FDA to allow seniors to have the CoronaVac jab”, ani Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco.
“It is urgent that we vaccinate all our seniors as soon as we can. They are one of the most vulnerable sectors and they need to be protected immediately from this deadly disease”, dagdag pa ng alkalde.
Base sa datos ang Navotas ay mayroon ng 892 vaccinated seniors at 1,686 persons with comorbidity. R.A Marquez
MANILA, Philippines – Puno na rin ang mga ospital sa lalawigan ng Cavite sa paglobo ng kaso ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Puno pa rin ang mga ospital at mahirap makapasok – maliban na lang kung may kapit sa langit tulad ni SPOX*,” saad ni Governor Jonvic Remulla sa isang Facebook post.
Hindi naman nito pinangalanan ang “spox” na tinutukoy nito.
“Mag-ingat ng todo. Walang bulletproof sa COVID. Kahit bata pa ay tinatamaan,” paaalala ni Remulla. RNT/ELM
Manila, Philippines – At 30, na-realize daw ni Angelica Panganiban na halos kalahati ng buhay niya’y ginugol na niya sa paggawa ng teleserye.
Hanggang next week na lang eere ang teleserye nila ni Zanjoe Marudo, ang “Walang Hanggang Paalam” at sumusumpa ang aktres na huling teleserye na niya ‘yon.
Aniya, deserve naman niyang magpahinga, at least sa paggawa ng mga ganitong panoorin.
Dumating kasi ang trabahong ‘yon ngayong panahon ng pandemya, at napaka-ungrateful naman niya kung tatanggihang gawin ‘yon samantalang marami sa mga artista ang naghahanap ng trabaho.
Pero paglilinaw ng aktres, sa telesrrye lang siya magla-lie low, “Malay n’yo, 20 years from now, may i-offer na teleserye uli sa akin?”
Treinta anyos siya ngayon, by then ay golden girl na si Angelica. Parang sinabi na rin ni Angelica na pang-lola na lang ang bagay na role sa kanya. Ronnie Carrasco III