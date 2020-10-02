Trending Now

DND target bumili ng mga helikopter sa SoKor

DND target bumili ng mga helikopter sa SoKor

October 2, 2020 @ 1:56 PM
Manila, Philippines – Inihayag ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na target nilang bumili ng mga helikopter sa South Korea.

Batay sa Department of National Defense, ang proyekto sa pagbili ng South Korean UH-1H at MD500 helicopters ay nasa “exploratory stage” pa.

Isasapinal pa rin ang iba pang detalye nito tulad ng timeline at bilang ng air assets na bibilhin.

Plano rin magsagawa ng DND ng Joint Visual Inspection (JVI) sa ikaabat na kwarter ng 2020. RNT/FGDC


Pulis na may COVID 6,030 na

October 2, 2020 @1:44 PM
Manila, Philippines – Naitala ng Philippine National Police (PNP) ang karagdagang 40 kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) na ngayon ay may kabuuang 6,030.

Batay sa PNP Health Service, umakyat na rin sa 4,843 ang nakarekober at nananatili naman sa 17 ang nasawi.

Kasalukuyang mayroong 1,170 aktibong kaso ng COVID. RNT/FGDC


399 sasakyang 'di rehistrado sa MMDA 'for rehab' na – Garcia

October 2, 2020 @1:32 PM
Manila, Philippines – Nilinaw ni MMDA General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia na ang  399 sasakyan ay “probably for rehabilitation” makaraang sitahin ng Commission on Audit (COA) ng  Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) sa umano’y hindi pagpaparehistro ng 75 percent ng kanilang mga sasakyan.

“Most probably ‘yan ‘yung mga for rehab, abandoned vehicles na. ‘Yung mga junk na,” aniya sa isang mensahe.

Batay sa COA report, 399 sasakyan kasama na ang motorsiklo ang hindi nakarehistro sa Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Punto pa ng ahensya, MMDA ang nararapat na maging role model sa publiko at dapat sumunod sa kautusan sa naturang aspeto.

Iginiit din ng COA ang Republic Act No. 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) kung saan isinasaad na ang lahat ng mga sasakyan ay dapat nakarehistro. RNT/FGDC


Dietary supplementation program sa mga sanggol, buntis pinagtibay ng  IATF

October 2, 2020 @1:20 PM
Manila, Philippines – Pinagtibay ngayon ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ang dietary supplementation program para sa mga kabataan na may edad  anim hanggang 23 buwan at  nutritionally at-risk pregnant women sa pamamagitan ng probisyon na cash o food packs  sa gitna ng  COVID-19 health crisis.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) adopted today, October 2, a dietary supplementation program for children ages 6-23 months and nutritionally at-risk pregnant women through the provision of cash or food packs amid the COVID-19 health crisis,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Bahagi ito ng paghubog sa pagpapahusay sa pangangalaga sa kalusugan  ng mga mamamayan at paraan para matanggal ang kagutuman na pinalala ng pandemya.

“This forms part of improving the healthcare of the citizens and a means to eliminating hunger which has been aggravated by the pandemic,” ang pahayag ni Sec. Roque. Kris Jose


FB post ng NICA director kinwestyon sa Kamara

October 2, 2020 @12:45 PM
Manila, Philippines – Kinwestyon ang isang Facebook post ni National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director General Alex Monteagudo sa Kamara sa gitna ng budget hearing.

Kinwestyon ito ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlo Zarate matapos i-repost umano ni Monteagudo ang alegasyong ginagamit umano ng kongresista ang pondo ng bayan para suplayan ang mga terorista.

Pinabulaanan kaagad ito ni Zarate.

Ayon naman kay Muntinlupa Rep. Ruffy Biazon na nagsalita para kay Monteagudo na mabilis itong makisimpatya lalo na sa usaping terorismo.

Hindi naman kumbinsido si Zarate sa naging paliwanag ni Biazon. RNT/ELM


35 turista bumisita sa unang araw ng pagbubukas ng Boracay – DOT

October 2, 2020 @12:33 PM
Boracay, Philippines – Naitala ang 35 turista na bumisita sa unang araw ng muling pagbubukas nito sa publiko sa gitna ng pandemya.

“There were 35 tourists who came to Boracay using air, sea and land [travel]. Seven were from Manila, while the rest are from provinces near Aklan,” ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat sa isang panayam ng ANC.

Siniguro naman ni Puyat na handa ang isla kung mayroon mang uminda ng sintomas ng sakit.

“We have isolation facilities in place,” ani Puyat.

Ayon pa sa tourism secretary na nakipag-usap na ito sa mga hotel at airlines na payagan ang rebooking at refund kung sakaling hindi matuloy ang turista dahil sa posibleng pagkakaroon ng sintomas.

“We already talked to the hotels and airlines for refund or rebooking. Baka natatakot iyong mga pasahero na baka hindi nila ma-refund o ma-rebook, so they would lie about their symptoms. The hotels and airlines will allow refund and rebook naman,” aniya.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Puyat na ang mas mura at mas mabilis na antigen test ang susi para sa mas maraming turista na hindi nakokompromiso ang kaligtasan.

Matatandaang sinabi ng World Health Organization (WHO) na dapat mayroong 80 porsyento ng sensitivity ang antigen sa 97 porsyento nitong specifity.

“We are really hoping for the antigen testing [to work] because it is cheaper and in 15 minutes, may result na. But this is still on  pilot test in Baguio City kasi so far, antigen is accurate if you are COVID-19 positive. But if you are negative, hindi niya nade-detect,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa kasalukuyan, naglalaro sa P3,500 hanggang P7,000 ang RT-PCR test na makukuha ang resulta ng hindi bababa sa 48 oras. RNT/ELM


