DND target bumili ng mga helikopter sa SoKor







Manila, Philippines – Pinagtibay ngayon ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ang dietary supplementation program para sa mga kabataan na may edad anim hanggang 23 buwan at nutritionally at-risk pregnant women sa pamamagitan ng probisyon na cash o food packs sa gitna ng COVID-19 health crisis.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) adopted today, October 2, a dietary supplementation program for children ages 6-23 months and nutritionally at-risk pregnant women through the provision of cash or food packs amid the COVID-19 health crisis,” ayon kay Sec. Roque.

Bahagi ito ng paghubog sa pagpapahusay sa pangangalaga sa kalusugan ng mga mamamayan at paraan para matanggal ang kagutuman na pinalala ng pandemya.

“This forms part of improving the healthcare of the citizens and a means to eliminating hunger which has been aggravated by the pandemic,” ang pahayag ni Sec. Roque. Kris Jose