DOH naghahanap pa ng health workers para sa COVID-19 vaccination
March 26, 2021 @ 1:20 PM
17 mins ago
Views:
3
Frenchlyn Del Corro2021-03-26T13:32:57+08:00
Manila, Philippines – Patuloy pa ring naghahanap ang Department of Health ng healthcare workers na ipaprayoridad sa COVID-19 vaccination program ng bansa.
Ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, nasa 1.8 milyong healthcare workers ang dapat munang mabakunahan laban sa COVID.
“Hindi pa rin natin sila nahahanap dahil nga po maraming mga health-care workers ngayon dealing with COVID are not affiliated in any of the institutions or facilities that we have right now,” lahad pa nito.
Gayundin ay nanawagan ang DOH sa local government units na hanapin ang natitirang healthcare workers upang agad na mabakunahan. RNT/FGDC
March 26, 2021 @1:35 PM
Views:
0
NAVOTAS – Isang mangingisda na hinihinalang sangkot sa illegal na droga ang nabingwit ng mga awtoridad matapos bentahan ng shabu ang isang pulis na nagpanggap na buyer sa buy bust operation sa Navotas city, kagabi.
Kinilala ni Navotas police chief Col. Dexter Ollaging ang naarestong suspek na si si Antonio Mendoza Jr, 43 ng Apugan St., Brgy. Tangos North.
Ayon kay Col. Ollaging, dakong alas-10 ng gabi nang magsagawa ang mga operatiba ng Navotas Police Station Drug Enforcemen Unit (SDEU) sa pangunguna ni PLT Genere Sanchez ng buy bust operation sa Tawiran 5., Brgy. Tanza 1.
Nagawang makapagtransaksyon sa suspek ng isang pulis na nagpanggap na buyer ng P300 halaga ng shabu at nang tanggapin ni Mendoza ang marked money mula sa poseur-buyer kapalit ng droga ay agad siyang sinunggaban ng mga operatiba.
Nakumpiska kay Mendoza ang nasa 16 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na may standard drug price P108,800 ang halaga, at buy bust money.
Sinampahan ng pulisya ng kasong paglabag sa RA 9165 o ang Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 ang suspek sa Navotas City Prosecutors Ofiice. Boysan Buenaventura
March 26, 2021 @1:11 PM
Views:
13
Manila, Philippines – Umabot na sa ‘critical level’ ang 40 ospital sa Metro Manila sa kapasidad ng bed occupancy para sa mga pasyenteng positibo sa COVID-19.
Sa datos ng Department of Health tracker, 39 mula sa 51 ospital sa capital region ang nakapagtala ng COVID-19 occupancy rate na mahigit sa 85% nitong Marso 24.
Maaalalang noong Linggo, Marso 20 sinabi ng OCTA Research group na mapupuno na ang intensive care units sa mga ospital sa Metro Manila sa unang linggo ng Abril.
Ito ay ang mga sumusunod:
-
A. Zarate General Hospital
-
Air Force General HospitalAllied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center – Quezon City, Inc.
-
Allied Care Experts (Ace) Medical Center Valenzuela, Inc.
-
Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
-
Bernardino General Hospital I
-
Capitol Medical Center, Inc.
-
Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center
-
Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center
-
Dr. Fe Del Mundo Medical Center
-
E. Zarate Hospital
-
F.Y. Manalo Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
FEU- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Inc.
-
Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, Inc.
-
Lung Center of the Philippines
-
Makati Medical Center
-
MCU-FDT Medical Foundation Hospital
-
Medical Center Manila Inc.
-
Medical Center of Taguig City, Inc.
-
Metropolitan Medical Center
-
National Kidney and Transplant Institute
-
Novaliches District Hospital
-
Ospital Ng Makati
-
Ospital Ng Muntinlupa
-
Ospital Ng Sampaloc
-
Pasig City Children’s Hospital Child’s Hope
-
Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital
-
Taguig-Pateros District Hospital
-
Seamen’s Hospital
-
St. Luke’s Medical Center
-
Sta. Ana Hospital
-
Taguig-pateros District Hospital
-
The Medical City
-
Tondo Medical Center
-
Unihealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Inc.
-
University of Perpetual Help Dalta Medical Center, Inc.
-
Valenzuela Citicare Medical Center Timog Hilaga Providence Group, Inc.
-
Victoriano Luna Medical Center
-
VRP Medical Center
-
World Citi Medical Center
RNT/FGDC
March 26, 2021 @1:02 PM
Views:
8
MANILA, Philippines – Hiniling ng Makabayan Bloc sa House Committee on Labor and Employment na imbestigahan ang hindi pagbabayad ng Department of Education(Deped) sa mga sa media at production worker na kinuha nito para sa kanilang TV project.
Sa House Resolution 1662 na inihain ng Makabayan Bloc iginiit nito na obligasyon ng Kongreso na protektahan ang interes ng mga manggagawa kaya naman dapat nitong siyasatin ang hindi pagbabayad ng DepEd.
Ayon sa Makabayan Bloc, sa ilalim ng DepEd TV Project ay kinuha nito ang serbisyo ng Ei2 Tech, isang production firm na pagmamay ari ng TV host na si Paolo Bediones para mag-produce ng TV episodes para sa distance learning scheme.
Mayroon umanong 30 team na kinuha ang DepEd na kinabibilangan ng 20 executive producers na may mga sariling team ng editors, graphic artists, illustrators at teachers na pinangakuan ng buwanang sahod subalit mula noong Setyembre 2020 ay hindi pa sila nasusuwelduhan.
“Most of the estimated 400 affected workers who started working in September last year were still not compensated for the services they rendered despite several demands. The DepEd has the moral responsibility to ensure that the workers under their contracted service providers are properly compensated without delay, especially now that the country is still under health crisis”pahayag ng Makabayan Bloc.
Wala pa namang pahayag ang DepEd sa nasabing isyu. Gail Mendoza
March 26, 2021 @12:54 PM
Views:
17
Manila, Philippines – Iginiit ni Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III na malabong muling isailalim ang National Capital Region (NCR) sa Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).
“Kung titingnan natin yung policy directive nung mga nakaraang IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) meeting, mukhang malabong bumalik tayo sa MECQ,” lahad ni Densing sa GMA News.
“Ang important nagbabalanse po tayo sa ating paghihigpit, at the same time, kailangan tuloy tuloy pa rin ang daloy ng ating ekonomiya.”
Sa ulat, ang reproduction number sa Metro Manila ay bumaba na sa 1.91 mula sa 1.99 ayon sa OCTA Research. RNT/FGDC
March 26, 2021 @12:42 PM
Views:
16
Manila, Philippines – Aprubado na ng Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) ang provisional toll rate para sa mga dadaan sa Skyway 3.
Batay kay Julius Corpuz, tagapagsalita ng TRB, inaprubahan na nila ang mga sumusunod na rate:
CLASS 1 VEHICLES:
Sta. Mesa to Ramon Magsaysay Avenue – P30
Ramon Magsaysay Avenue to Balintawak – P129
Buendia to Balintawak – P264
CLASS 2 VEHICLES:
Buendia to Sta. Mesa P210
Ramon Magsaysay Ave. to Balintawak – P258
Buendia to Balintawak – 528
CLASS 3 VEHICLES:
Buendia to Sta. Mesa – P315
Sta. Mesa to Ramon Magsaysay Ave. – P90
Ramon Magsaysay Ave. to Balintawak – P387
Buendia to Balintawak – P792
Paglilinaw ng TRB, hindi dahil sa aprubado na ang provisional toll ay mag-uumpisa na ang Skyway sa pangongolekta ng bayad.
Saad pa ni Corpuz, posibleng pagkatapos pa ng Mahal na Araw maasikaso ang authority to collect. RNT/FGDC