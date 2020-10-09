Trending Now

DOH nakiramay sa pagpanaw ni Dr. Rustico A. Jimenez

DOH nakiramay sa pagpanaw ni Dr. Rustico A. Jimenez

October 9, 2020 @ 3:08 PM 6 mins ago
Views: 6
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Nakiisa sa  medical community ang Department of Health (DOH) sa pagluluksa sa pagkamatay  ni Dr. Rustico A. Jimenez.

Ayon sa DOH, si Jimenez ay isang neurologist, frontliner, at aktibong partner ng DOH at isang matapang na supporter ng pribadong hospital sector.

Nagsilbi rin ito bilang Presidente ng mga Private Hospitals Associaition of the Philippines at Presidente ng Medical Center Paranaque Inc.

“We pray for the eternal repose of his soul and wish his family continued strength in these challenging times,” ayon sa DOH. (Jocelyn Tabangcura-Domenden)


  •  
  •  
  •  

DOST: Pinas unang makatatanggap ng bakuna vs COVID-19

October 9, 2020 @2:56 PM
Views: 24
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Siniguro ng Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council For Health Research and Development (DOST–PCHRD) na isa ang Pilipinas sa 92 bansa sa buong mundo na makakukuha ng bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

Paliwanag ni DOST – PCHRD Executive Director Dr. Jaime Montoya, isa kasi ang Pilipinas sa mga bansa na naka-access sa COVAX facility.

Sa ulat, ang COVAX facility ay isang pandaigdigang inisyatiba kung saan nagsama-sama ang iba’t ibang bansa at manufacturer upang matiyak na unang matututukan at mabibigyan ng bakuna ang mga gobyerno na higit na nangangailangan. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

Batangueños na biktima ng Taal Volcano eruption, inayudahan ni Bong Go

October 9, 2020 @2:44 PM
Views: 23
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Namahagi si Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, katuwang ang Department of Trade and Industry, ng pangkabuhayan packages sa mga residenteng naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Bulkang Taal sa Agoncillo, Batangas.

“Ito po ‘yung sinasabi kong pangkabuhayan para po makapag-umpisa po kayo. Gamitin ninyo po ito sa tama,” ayon kay Go.

Sa pamamagitan ng Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa program ng DTI, ang mga benepisyaryo na biktima ng Taal Volcano eruption noong Enero ay biniyayaan ng sari-sari store package. “Mga kababayan kong Batangueño, magandang umaga sa inyong lahat.  Marahil nagtataka kayo kung bakit ako Batangueño, ‘di po ako ipinanganak sa Batangas, pero ang aking lolo at lola na mga Tesoro ay nagmula po sa Tanuan, ang iba po sa Sto. Tomas. So, mayroon po akong dugong Batangueño,” sabi ni Go sa isang video call. “Naalala ko po noong Enero, diyan sa Batangas, lumikas kayo sa inyong mga kabahayan dahil po sa pagputok ng Bulkang Taal. At ngayon, pinakiusapan natin ang DTI na magbigay ng pangkabuhayan. Kaya po sila nandiyan ngayon ay para magbigay sa inyo ng pampatayo ng sari-sari store,” idinagdag ng senador.

Sa ilalim ng estriktong health protocols, namigay din ang grupo ni Go ng meals, food packs, masks at face shields. “Mayroon din po akong ipinadala na mga food packs, mask at face shield. Suotin ninyo po ito, pakiusap lang po, dahil delikado po ang panahon ngayon.

Mag-cooperate tayo sa gobyerno at magmalasakit sa isa’t isa,” giit niya. Sinabi ng mambabatas na kapag available na ang bakuna laban sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ay uunahin ng gobyerno ang mahihirap at vulnerable sector.

“Kaunting tiis lang po. ‘Pag mayroon ng vaccine, uunahin namin ang mahihirap at ang mga vulnerable para makabalik na tayo sa dating normal na pwede nating mayakap ang kapwa natin Pilipino.

Kapit lang po tayo, malalampasan din natin ito.

Sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kundi tayo lang mga kapwa kong Batangueño,” ani Go.

Namigay rin ang senador ng mga bisikleta sa piling benepisyaryo na araw-araw pumapasok at umuuwi mula sa trabaho. Hindi rin niya nakalimutang mamahagi ng ilang tablet para sa mga estudyante na magagamit sa kanilang pag-aaral.

“Mayroon din po akong ipinadala na mga bisikleta at dadagdagan ko pa ito…para marami pong makagamit.” “Mayroon din po akong ipinadalang…tablets d’yan para magamit po, para sa mga anak ninyo.

Paalala ko lang sa mga bata, mag-aral kayong mabuti. ‘Yan lang ang maigaganti natin sa ating mga magulang,” aniya.

Muli niyang ipinaalala sa mga residente na magtungo sa Malasakit Center sa Batangas Provincial Hospital sa Lemery kung kinakailangan.

   “Kung may kailangan kayo sa inyong kalusugan, meron tayong mga Malasakit Center sa bansa, lalo na dito sa Batangas. Magsabi lang din po kayo kung kailangan ninyong magpaopera, at ako na po ang magpapaopera sa inyo. Tutulong din ako sa pamasahe hanggang makabalik kayo.”

“Uulitin ko, kami ni Pangulong Duterte, handa kaming magserbisyo sa inyong lahat anytime po sa abot ng aming makakaya. Patuloy po tayong magbayanihan upang mas mabilis na malampasan ang krisis na ito at makabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Tutulungan namin kayong magkaroon ng maayos na kabuhayan muli,” anang mambabatas.


  •  
  •  
  •  

P25.5B budget ng DENR sa 2021, suportado ni Villar; Pasig River rehab, pinatutukan ni Drilon

October 9, 2020 @2:32 PM
Views: 13
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Sinimulan nang talakayin ni Senador Cynthia Villar ang P25.5 bilyong badyet ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa 2021 upang mahusay na mapangalaan nito ang ating kapaligiran.

Sa hiwalay na pahayag, sinuportahan naman ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang pagkilos ng DENR sa rehabilitasyon ng Pasig River kaya’t hiniling nitong tutukan ang pagkilos tulad ng ginawa sa Boracay.

“We aim to ensure that the proposed budget of DENR will be efficiently utilized towards the conservation, management, development, and proper use of the country’s environment and natural resources, which constitute the primary responsibilities of DENR,” ayon kay Villar.

Kaugnay nito, hiniling ni Drilon kay Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu na ipatupad ang malakas na political will sa Pasig River tulad ng ginawa nito sa Boracay Island upang tuluyan nang malinis ang naturang ilog.

Dahil dito, hiniling ni Drilon kay Cimatu na magsumite ng kaukulang listahan ng mga  espisipikong lugar sa Pasig River na pauunlarin at lilinis ng DENR upang matukoy ng Senado kung sapat ang badyet dito.

“I have confidence in the leadership of Sec. Cimatu because he has shown it in Boracay. I would like him to exercise the same political leadership in Pasig River even on a limited extent so we can show our countrymen that we are doing something,”  ayon kay Drilon sa ginanap na virtual hearing sa  budget ng DENR.

Samantala, kinuwestiyon naman ni Senador Imee Marcos ang pagtaas ng 60% sa pondong inilalaan ng pamahalaan sa National Greening Program na tumaas mula sa P3.15 bilyon tungo sa P5.15 bilyon para sa 2021.

Ayon kay Marcos, palagi na lamang natutuklasan ng Commission on Audit (COA) na nabibigo ang ahensiya sa pagtudla sa kanilang targets kaya’t hindi nararapat na itaas ang pondo dito.

“The national government has given billions to this program and yet, year on year, our forest cover is diminished. Has the implementation or the program guidelines significantly changed so that these errors along the way will no longer be repeated?,” ayon kay Marcos.

Dinidinig ng Senate Finance subcommittee b ang panukalang P25.5 bilyong badyet ng DENR sa pamumuno ni Villar sa ginanap na virtual hearing.

“Inatasan natin ang ahensiya ang  pagbagling mula sa people’s organization approach tungo sa paglalahok ng pamilya sa pagtatayo ng mga plantasyon at  pagpapalakas sa  paggamit ng punong kawayan upang mapahusay ang survival rate ng puno sa greening program,” ayon kay Cimatu bilang tugon sa katanungan ni Marcos. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  

Pulis na may COVID 6,296 na  

October 9, 2020 @2:27 PM
Views: 9
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Umakyat na sa 6,296 ang kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 o COVID-19 sa hanay ng Philippine National Police (PNP), ayon sa ulat.

Naitala rin ang 23 pulis pang nakarekober na ngayon ay nasa 5,367 na.

Bumaba naman sa 909 ang aktibong kaso mula sa datos ng PNP Health Service.

Pumalo na rin sa 20 ang nasawing pulis dahil sa naturang virus. RNT/FGDC


  •  
  •  
  •  

‘Panghihimasok’ ni DU30 sa sigalot sa Kamara para sa badyet, oks kay Ping

October 9, 2020 @2:20 PM
Views: 13
  •  
  •  
  •  

Manila, Philippines – Hindi tinutulan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang planong “panghihimasok” ni Pangulong Duterte sa giyerang-pulitikal sa Mababang Kapulungan nina House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco upang maiwasan ang budget impasse.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi  ni Lacson na pawang option ng Pangulo na dapat gawin ang dapat gawin kahit pa direktang “manghimasok” upang malutas ang isyu sa speakership upang maisabatas ang 2021 national budget.

“It is the President’s option to do whatever is necessary, even taking a “direct” hand in resolving the Speakership issue, with the timely passage of the 2021 national budget as his only consideration. After all, anything that has to do with national interest should involve the President,” ayon kay Laccson.

Sinabi ng senador na sakaling malutas ni Pangulong Duterte ang sigalot, dapat pasalamatan ang chief executive  dahil nailigtas nito ang bansa sa mas matinding krisis kapag walang badyet.

“This is one credit I would give to the President. As the leader of the coalition of political parties in the House of Representatives, I don’t think there is impropriety if he steps in to resolve the impasse between conflicting groups that are both his allies anyway,” aniya.

Ayon kay Lacson, ilang tawag lamang sa mga lider ng koalisyon, tiyak na magiging maganda ang takbo ng mga bagay-bagay sa Mababang Kapulungan.

“A few calls to the leaders of those coalitions can simplify matters,” lahad pa nito.

Iginiit ni Lacson na hindi maaaring maghain ng committee report ang Senate committee on finance na pinamumunuan ni Senador Sonny Angara kung walang kopya ng General Appropriation Bill na nasumite sa Senado.

“Having said that, how can the Senate accept a printed copy of an unapproved House version of the budget bill, as proposed by Speaker Cayetano? We can only file a committee report once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted to us after it has been approved on third and final reading.”

Aniya, bakit kailangan pang maghintay ng November 16 bago simulan ang deliberasyon ng pambansang badyet na puwedeng pagtibayin ng Kamara bago sumapit ang Undas.

“Why do they have to wait for Nov. 16 to approve the budget on third and final reading? I can’t understand any of this,” ani Lacson.

“Our priority in the Senate remains the same – to pass on time a national budget that will allow us to deal with the effects of the pandemic. This includes scrutinizing the budget bill to make sure huge sums are not lost to incompetence or greed,” patapos ng senador. Ernie Reyes


  •  
  •  
  •  
Loading...